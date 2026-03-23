“Any time you beg another man to set you free, you will never be free. Freedom is something that you have to do for yourselves.” ~ Malcolm X, 1964

If you mean to be free, you must free yourself. No one can choose freedom for you. If it is going to be chosen, it must be chosen by you for yourself.

No one has the authority to compel you. You are not required to have a licence to hunt, fish, drive, fly, broadcast over the radio, broadcast television, or do any other thing. No one has authority to deprive you of any rights, privileges, and benefits by saying that you aren’t free to pursue them without their permission slip. You don’t need a construction permit. You don’t need a gun carry licence. You don’t need a licence to pursue your profession. You don’t have to pay taxes. You don’t have to collect taxes. You don’t need a sign permit to erect a sign on your property to advertise your business or make any other statement. You don’t have to mow your lawn. You don’t have to have a lawn if you want to grow food in your yard, and you are free to have a lawn if you want to grow sheep or cows. You don’t have to register your livestock. You are under no obligation to have gutless pediatricians paid bounties by insurance companies poison jab your children to make them infertile, autistic, sick, or dead.

They won’t

Even if you wanted them to, the people who currently have certain powers they attempt to exercise over you won’t free you. They don’t want you to be free. Their wealth, their egregious corruption, their tens and hundreds of millions of dollars of ill gotten gains depends on them enslaving you.

The legislators shouldn’t legislate. You don’t need new laws, the laws you should obey were written down long ago. You already know them. Don’t have any other gods before the Lord our God. Don’t blaspheme, worship graven images, commit adultery, give false testimony, steal, covet the things belonging to others, rape, murder, batter, trespass, or hurt the people around you. Don’t let other people do these things, and especially don’t let people who claim authority to enforce laws to do unlawful things.

The people in power won’t prosecute any of the Epstein criminals. They have made that abundantly clear. Pam Bondi worked for Ballard Partners before she was appointed to be attorney general and she’ll continue working for them as long as she is in office. After she ends her term of office she’ll go to work for whomever pays her the most.

You can go down the list of cabinet officers and the list of high officials in the three branches of government. Every one of them won’t lift a finger to defend your freedom, let alone to set you free. None of them wants you to be free. They serve the plantation on which you are meant to be kept as a slave.

The guy who runs SpaceX doesn’t want free men and women to live at his plantation on the Moon or his plantation on Mars. He plans to indenture those who travel there on his rocketships and keep them and their descendants permanently enslaved. I don’t think he will be able to make any of these things happen. Feel free to ask me why in the comments.

You know Act Blue? Turns out they recently announced they have raised $3.8 billion. You remember how they were accused by prominent politicians of violating campaign finance laws, specifically alleging they failed to prevent fraudulent, foreign, or straw donor contributions? Yeah, they have not been prosecuted. They have not been enjoined in any way from continuing to raise money and continuing to violate campaign finance laws on behalf of all the Democrats they choose to support.

You know all those people Nancy Pelosi personally ordered arrested and beaten and tortured for peacefully assembling on the 6th of January 2021? Yeah, there won’t be any justice for them. You know how Nancy Pelosi personally ordered capitol hill police to murder Ashli Babbitt? Nobody will ever be held accountable. You know how there were two thousand mules and Dinesh d’Souza documented which mules were used to steal the election in 2020? There won’t ever be any arrests. You remember how Joe Biden got over 81 million votes and Obama only got 65.9 million? Yeah, those mystery votes will never be accounted for, the secretary of state of Arizona is now governor, the governor of Virginia is a communist, the redistricting in Virginia will prevent any Republican majority from ever contesting the gun laws now being imposed, and much more chicanery is coming. Gavin Newsom will continue to defraud the people of California with impunity, continue to line his pockets and feather his nest, and will never be prosecuted.

Mike Johnson is a gutless coward. He won’t have all the federal judges robo-pen fraudulently appointed by “Biden” impeached. He ought to have Ketanji Brown Jackson impeached since her appointment was robosigned. But he won’t. He doesn’t work for the American people, he works for the American Israeli political action committee and for the people of Venture Global Plaquemines LNG who brought a billion dollar export facility which benefits some of the people in and near his congressional district. Mike Johnson wants you to be enslaved. He would probably be satisfied if you and your family were killed in the war with Iran or in some other domestic or foreign conflict.

Your consent

Don’t you get it? Nobody in the District of Corruption is interested in your consent. They don’t care if you like it. They want to have you taxed, regulated, lied to, poison jabbed, and enslaved. They want you and your family impoverished, if possible by the chronic illnesses caused by the poison jabs costing your family huge amounts only to see your loved ones suffer and die anyway. Everyone in power wants to see you and your family suffering because your family stands between them and your children. And they want to rape your children.

Jesus wants you to consent to be baptised if you believe. Nobody is ever to compel you to believe or say you believe. You are free to be convinced or not convinced. God may choose to send miracles to encourage you to believe as God wills. Do you see the difference?

There is only an usurper in Windsor castle. The genealogy chart, in part worked up out of whole cloth by Gottfried Leibniz for his Hanover friends, that says that Charles the third comes from the line of descent of David of Israel is false. The true living king is Jesus Christ, whose genealogy is attested in Scripture. There is no king but Jesus.

It was once written that “To secure these rights governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” Evidently, governments have not and never will secure your rights to life, liberty, property, and the pursuit of happiness. So you should not consent to them. Those who rule without your consent are tyrants.

You don’t have to put your hands on them to see them topple. All you have to do is withdraw your support.

Some of you have done so. In 2024, about 116 million adult Americans chose not to vote. That same year about 130 million Americans did not file income tax papers. At the beginning of that year 95 million Americans were not on payroll, were not in the workforce, but only 41 million were on food stamps, so 54 million were able to make a living from the gig economy. The people in power, the people on Wall Street, the people in the hoax stream media do not want you to know that you don’t have to obey. You don’t have to consent.

I used the imperative voice in the title of this essay. “Disobey” and “your chains: break them” are orders, in imperative voice. Of course you are under no obligation to obey me. I know that. You know that. So was I being ironic? Perhaps. Or perhaps if you are so used to obeying orders from imaginary authorities, you might choose to disobey them on my authority.

A friend of mine in Wyoming once told me about his idea for making little bumper stickers in that stop sign red background and with the white lettering like on stop signs, only smaller. The sticker would say “OBEYING” and you would put it below the word “STOP” on stop signs. So the sign would then read “STOP OBEYING” and maybe people would.

You worry that people would run stop signs? Well, don’t. It turns out that if all the traffic signals and all the stop signs are removed, people cooperate to get through intersections. Studies where these things have been done show that traffic moves on average much faster when people cooperate than it does when they obey traffic signs and signals. Isn’t that interesting?

My novel

Over the last two days I’ve posted the first four chapters of my novel Freedom Decentral: Free the Slaves. It is part of a series of novels, and I only wrote the first one. I started writing it in 2019. The version that was published in 2019 and 2020 in my friend L. Neil Smith’s The Libertarian Enterprise by my friend Ken Holder (editor in those halcyon days) has some errors and mistaken ideas. So I am re-writing it to fix the problems and to get to the point where it is a complete story ready to publish. I’d like your help sharing and promoting it.

Then again, I’d like to start a “club for more book sales” and come up with better names for it. Christopher Cook suggested “inklings” and “scriblings” (scribe lings) and maybe we can find a good name. I dunno. I’d like to promote lots of books for lots of authors.

Later, after Freedom Decentral: Free the Slaves is complete, there are several more novels in the series. You may recall that I want to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, and do a number of other things.

One of the points of the novel is that centralisation is harmful. The more things are centralised the worse they get. The more centralisation the worse the bureaucracy and the more bureau rats. The more utilities are concentrated and given monopoly power over a given area by gutless cowards in legislatures the higher the rates people pay. The worst thing you can do is let the city or state control who gets to generate power, who gets to distribute cable television, who gets to broadcast radio and television, who gets to distribute water, because nobody in city or state agencies can be trusted. They are all grifters. The politicians in the statehouse, in the county commission, in the city council are all liars, cheaters, thieves, rapists, murderers, and corrupt, or some of these things, or all of these things.

People sometimes ask how things would go if we lived without “government” as they think of it. I’ve tried to illustrate how a criminal court would work without the metropolitan police which have done so much harm to so many hundreds of millions of people, and without the monopoly injustice of the state prosecutors and state judges and the bailiffs. Standing courts were always a bad mistake because the court cannot exist without cases to try, and the bailiffs or sheriff deputies or police are always willing to go out and round up people who have done nothing wrong and accuse them of events like speeding or failing to wear seatbelts or whatever. I really don’t understand why you choose to obey them, send money to them in various ways, and endorse their continued rule over you. Maybe you should free yourself if you want to be free.

Please support my work

I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help.

I’m also motivated to find a ride to Ohio and get my stuff out of storage there. A friend in Illinois has agreed to store it rent free, so that would be good. I have not been able to pay the rent on the storage in Ohio for this month, though with the very gracious help of many readers and friends, I was able to pay the arrears late last month so the account was current at the end of last month. It is now past due once again. I am looking for ways to pay for the rental, and to go get my stuff out of storage.

I refuse to have anything to do with Stripe and its policies. They are very bad. So if you would like to support my work, trying to “upgrade to paid” won’t happen. Pledging is pointless because I will never turn on payments.

If you want to support my work please get in touch through the comments or direct messages unless we’re already in touch by encrypted email or messaging or some other means. I am currently able to receive payments by Zelle Quickpay, by CashApp, by BTC, ETH, or ICP crypto currencies, and in some other ways.

It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from the “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

Some of the people I’m working with are looking for help.

In Colorado a family is at work on a fight against a cell tower that the corrupt local council has put next to a school. They are also working on an alternative teaching location. The GoFundMe is here: Nucla Tower Fight and New School

In Saskatchewan a friend of several decades is building a blockchain based social media network called Axiom. Let me know if you’d like more information. It is fully operational and can be improved with larger posts.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

If you are not in a position to contribute money or to invest money, that’s cool. You can help by commenting on this article, or by restacking it, or by restacking it with a comment and tagging one or two other Substack writers, or by hitting that like button. Everything you do that improves the standing for this article in the algorithm helps make things here in the algorithm ghetto a little brighter.

Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.