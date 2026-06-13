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PJ Buys's avatar
PJ Buys
2h

This essay is terrific and deserves 100 x the likes and reads. Riveting.

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
1d

"Now time grows short. History will not allow the people of Shem additional centuries, or even decades, to come to their senses and realize what is going on. Just as they have been victims of massacres and genocides for centuries, the people of Shem now face the determination of the Canaanites to exterminate them utterly and finally. a goal they hope to achieve by the end of the millenium."

The Curse of Canaan

Eustace Mullins 1987

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