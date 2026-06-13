“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, and against the worldly governors, the princes of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness, which are in the high places.” ~ Ephesians 6:12

The history of our church, founded by Jesus Christ during his ministry here on Earth and confirmed with his resurrection and ascension, is now about two thousand years long. During that time some people have sincerely accepted the faith, been baptised, received the Holy Spirit, and gone on to bear much good fruit. Also during that time, many people who pretended to accept the faith did not do so. Instead, they conspired in secret societies to do much evil.

There is a place in what is now Germany called Hanover. The electress of Hanover wanted to be empress of all the world. Although her title was established for the purpose of having the holder of that title be one of the few members of the post-Charlemagne “nobility” to elect the Holy Roman Emperor, she was not Christian. Her associate Gottfried Wilhelm von Leibniz concocted a lengthy family history and lineage claiming inheritance going back to David of Judah. The intention was to assert authority over all the world. She died before she would have been crowned in England, so the plan was carried on with her feeble-minded son, George, instead. He was assigned the crown by parliament in 1714.

Two major households established themselves in England in the 18th Century. From Hanover came the family whose descendants now call themselves Windsor. From Frankfurt came the family whose descendants call themselves Rothschild. Together they control trillions of dollars worth of assets.

If you want to understand events in the three hundred and sixteen years since then, you need to look at those two families, at their intentions, and at their actions. In their aspiration for global domination they have infected, corrupted, altered, and destroyed essentially all of the major institutions that existed at that time. The churches were infiltrated and perverted. The universities were infiltrated and the woke communist ideology you see preached in them today is the deliberate result of hundreds of years of effort. Families that might have once had ambition to compete with the Hanover-Windsor clan have been eradicated with revolutionary fervour and furore. Leaders who did not submit to those who claimed overlordship have been assassinated.

The skull and bonesmen became the cia. They assassinated JFK. The freemasons perverted American media by buying up newspapers and magazines with Hanover and Rothschild money beginning around 1880. They assassinated Garfield and McKinley. Teddy Roosevelt was their eager “progressive Republican” managed society enthusiast. It was he who established the fbi to subvert, corrupt, and coerce every congressperson and most major business leaders. Subsequently academic, racist, and demon worshipper Woodrow Wilson appointed J. Edgar Hoover to the fbi. It was Hoover who created files of every important man in America “in bed with a live boy or a dead girl” and who made senior agents of the fbi kidnap the children and murder them for the purpose of extortion.

Your department of justice in the District of Corruption does not prosecute the Epstein rapists. It also does not prosecute the rapists of the fbi’s victims over the past century and more. Mainstream politicians from both Republican and Democrat parties are fully under the thumb of those who really run things. They won’t oppose abortion, which has murdered 1.4 billion since 1880. They won’t oppose the wars decreed by the Windsors. They won’t oppose the genocides. They won’t stop any of the assassinations, as Frank Church’s committee on the espionage agencies and as the select committee on assassination demonstrated in the 1970s. There will be no reform and there will be no remorse from those in power.

Dresden and Cologne were not accidentally bombed, they were deliberately bombed, although they were substantially civilian cities. They were bombed for the purpose of destroying Christians and Christian heritage sites. The Notre Dame cathedral was burnt up deliberately. Hiroshima and Nagasaki were places with many Christians in Japan, both nuked. These are not mistakes. Mistakes were not made.

The esoteric brotherhoods, the hermeticists, the Egyptian idolators, the Norse and German pagans are with us today, all over our world, involved in all the enterprises that have announced their intentions to destroy Christendom. These intentions are seen in the 1762 hiring of Jean Jacques Rousseau to write his screed on a “social contract” that never existed, which was used by the Jacobins to justify bloody murder by guillotine. That revolutionary fervour and furore eradicated a major potential competitor for world domination when the nationalist socialist assembly ordered the execution of Louis sixteenth and his wife and Marie. These intentions are seen in the 1848 hiring of Karl Marx to write his screed on communism, drawing heavily from the Bavarian illuminati manifesto of Weishaupt in 1776. That revolutionary furore eradicated the Romanov family though its overall results on Russian culture are still ambiguous.

Napoleon, a freemason, could have chosen to use the gold from the sale of Louisiana territory to bring together all of Christendom to defeat the Ottoman empire and restore Constantinople. He chose instead to invade Russia. Guess whose orders he was taking? His “defeat” in 1814 and exile to Elba along with the invasion of the United States and the burning of the city of Washington that same year were celebrated with festivities for the centennial of house Hanover’s usurpation of the throne in England. A century later they set fire to the world with the first world war. That war led to and endless array of battles which had no purpose other than the elimination of population in Germany, France, Belgium, Austria, Russia, Italy, and other affected areas. Not content with the bloodshed and the ruin caused by what emerged from that first world war calling itself “house Windsor” the same family orchestrated the outbreak of another war twenty years after the peace treaties of the first one had been signed.

The intention has always been to destroy Christendom, obliterate its monuments and cathedrals, destroy Christian culture, enslave Christian men, women, and children, and rape them all for generations. In 2014, seeking to celebrate their tricentennial, that same family began the massacres that resulted in the war now ongoing in Ukraine. The wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Somalia, and Iran, among other places, have all been orchestrated by the same people for the same purposes. Destroy the culture, seek out Christian enclaves for eradication, murder, rape, and destroy.

You should examine the facts in light of this method of making sense of events. Think it over. Consider the available evidence. Use your logic and reason. Think about the why of the events you see and read about. Who benefits? What do they seek?

Then you will see that the results obtained were their goals all along.

Please support my work

Things are exceedingly grim. This morning I woke up on the east-facing slope of a hill near where I’ve been living. My shin is skinned open, my pants torn, fell in two ditches. I’m not only out of funds but now in debt as well. The rent on my storage in Ohio where all my books and personal papers, mementos, family photos from my mom’s side, and many other useful things are kept is past due, again. It was past due until the last day of last month when I was able to make a partial payment. It is past due again for this month, so the confiscation of my stuff is no doubt soon to be again threatened. Meanwhile, a friend has agreed to store my stuff for free, and the idea of going to Ohio and getting my things to Illinois seems totally out of reach.

One (1) person has indicated a willingness to buy my novel in hard cover, linen bound, printed form. So there are 299 left on offer for $88 plus shipping. One other person has indicated a willingness to buy my novel in trade paperback ($19 plus shipping). Feel free to let me know if you’d like a copy, because it costs quite a bit to get the printing part of publishing started. I have extensive experience in this industry with several of my own books, and with those of a number of other authors. Please add a comment on one of the book’s chapters or on any of my essays if you would be interested in buying a copy of my book.

I have no idea how to proceed. Your help would be very welcome. I’m looking for work, for investors into some projects, for customers of those same projects.

Secure Perimeter Institute is paying 20% commission if you bring us a customer. Or apply the 20% as a discount if you want a class on communications privacy, data security, or physical security. We’re raising a further $23K in our seed round, so if those topics interest you feel free to contact me in the direct messages or comments and I’ll send our one sheet overview.

Right now I am raising several hundred dollars so I can pay the rent on my book storage in Ohio in full. I was unable to get together enough to pay on time, so a late fee has been added. Right now I am raising at least a thousand dollars to get started going to Ohio to retrieve my things in storage and move them to Illinois, where a friend has agreed to store them for me for free.

Things have been very difficult for me for several years, so you may rely on me for advice on how to get through difficulties. I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help. The Secure Perimeter Institute continues to offer classes on communications privacy and data security.

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If you want to support my work please get in touch through the comments or direct messages unless we’re already in touch by encrypted email or messaging or some other means. I am currently able to receive payments by Zelle Quickpay, by CashApp, by BTC, ETH, or ICP crypto currencies, and in some other ways.

It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from some “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. In Georgia a friend provides accounting services to investment funds. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

If you are not in a position to contribute money or to invest money, that’s cool. You can help by commenting on this article, or by restacking it, or by restacking it with a comment and tagging one or two other Substack writers, or by hitting that like button. Everything you do that improves the standing for this article in the algorithm helps make things here in the algorithm ghetto a little brighter.

Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.