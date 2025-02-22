“Your life is the sum result of all the choices you make, both consciously and unconsciously. If you can control the process of choosing, you can take control of all aspects of your life. You can find the freedom that comes from being in charge of yourself.” ~ Robert Foster Bennett

There is a verb in French, cider which means to kill, or more colloquially to kill off. In English, which emerged from the brutal combination of Norman French after the conquest in Anno Domini 1066 and the Anglo Saxon spoken in England previously, we find this root in a number of familiar words. Words like decide, suicide, regicide, fratricide refer to killing. When you “decide,” you kill off the alternatives and fix a direction.

I would invite you to consider a less deadly approach. Instead of killing off the alternatives, evaluate your choices. Choosing is derived from a more ancient tradition. In olde English it might be written ċēosan, though the diacritical marks are often elided in those actual writings that survive to our day.

Many choices

I often say “you have choices to take” when the topic arises. My purpose in using this phrase is to avoid saying, “you have to decide.” It is also intended to point out that there are many choices rather than only two.

We are often presented with a false dichotomy. People will tell you that you had two choices in the 2024 election for president. If you bothered to show up to the polling place, you found out that isn’t so. There were more than two choices for president, and there were more than two parties on the ballot in most states. In addition to a person from the Constitution party, there was a Democrat party, a Green party, a Libertarian party, a Republican party, and other candidates fielded in many locations. Please note the listing in this paragraph is deliberately alphabetical by party moniker.

I have left out the communist parties from the above list. I’ve also not indicated the independent candidates. I’ve also not included the option of writing in a candidate of your choice, including writing in your own name. You should also be aware from my previous essay on the topic, that the preponderance of voters chose not to vote for any of these candidates. If the choice not to vote were properly honoured the electoral college would have had 281 electors chosen for “did not vote” and there would be no president in office. I leave it to you to consider whether that would be a better or worse result.

The point is, you had many choices, and even if you chose not to decide, you still made a choice. There’s a song about that from the rock group Rush. You might give it a listen if you are interested in the theme of alternative rock rejecting the lamestream culture and the hoax stream media narratives.

I am here …

…because I care.

It wasn’t always clear to me that being here arises from taking choices. But when I was a youngster, walking to school, on a day of snow and ice, I stopped by the home of my school chum David Akagi. We walked the rest of the way to school together, a matter of about three more blocks.

David remarked on my walking without falling which he seemed to think reflected impressive balance and self-control. As I recall, it was during our second grade year, so I would have been about seven years old at the time. I don’t remember responding, but sort of filed that away in my mind. We walked a bit further in silence, and then David asked, “What’s the point of going to school, anyway?”

Instead of answering right away, I spent some time thinking about it. After a couple of minutes, I said, “I think I’m supposed to do something important some day. So going to school is a way of getting ready for whatever that is.”

The two of us continued on in silence. Then David said, “It sure seems like the things they want us to learn aren’t any big deal. But I guess we have to start where we are. Maybe there’s more interesting things they teach us later.” He ended that sentence as though he was not sure it should be a question, and I didn’t know either. So we finished walking downhill on the one icy street and made our way to class on time.

Evidently the conversation stuck with me. It has been some decades.

Every soul that comes into a life in this realm chooses to do so. This place is difficult, and there is a lot about what’s been happening that is about to change. But God is about freedom to choose, which is a reflection of God’s love for us. My choice, and it was a very long time ago, was to come into a life in this time, in this world, because I care about the souls who are here. I care very deeply. That care is reflected in many of the choices I’ve made.

Destinations

One of the things that was done for me when I was a child was regular drill from about age two and a half in the letters of the alphabet. There were these colourful wood blocks with letters and numbers on them. Each was roughly a cube, heavily engraved on each of the six faces, and only the letter was painted. There were other rectangular blocks of various lengths, and my older brothers and I spent many fun hours making castles and forts and building towers of these blocks.

When I was three, my brothers decided that I would be more interesting if I knew how to read, so they made it their special project. Mom and dad were busy with having just moved the family to a new home, dad having a tenure track position, and mom wanting to get her doctorate. Plus there were four boys to feed and get to school during the school year, and many other activities. Anyway, there were these books, big letters, pictures on every page, simple sentences. Dick and Jane would wander about with their dog Spot. There was also drill with flash cards. I learned the letters, the numerals, the short words, the alphabetic series by familiar animals and objects, and eventually I was reading all the time.

Dad made it one of his projects to read to all four of us out of the L. Frank Baum books in The Wizard of Oz series. He had his own reasons for feeling that only the first fourteen books were acceptable. So nearly every evening before bed time the four of us would sit on the big sofa, two on either side of dad, and he would read a chapter of whichever book in the series we were going through. I think this habit was very important, because it formed a love of reading, a connexion to the words and pictures in books, and a feeling of comfort and home that I associate with reading.

My oldest brother had been eleven years old when we moved to our new home a few blocks from the university where dad was teaching. In the other direction there was about ten blocks, or right around a mile, to walk to the grade school we attended. It was about this time that science fiction books began to appear in my oldest brother’s room. He also built model rockets with help from my dad. After a couple of years he built a “HeathKit” record player on which he played a certain number of 45 and 33 rpm vinyl records before completing high school and leaving for college.

Pretty much every book in the house was available for reading. So I would borrow those books. He also subscribed to a magazine Analog which had many more stories of the same sort, along with non-fiction discussions of recent scientific and technological achievements. A little later, there was another magazine called Destinies that appeared at our favourite downtown book shoppe. My next older brother began buying them as soon as they came out. He also had strange ways of knowing about things that were coming soon, such as new books by various authors, or publishing company plans, or films and role playing games that were on the horizon. He played the game “Hyper-economic Diplomacy” by mail and had some very unusual correspondents as a result.

The magazine Destinies looked like a paperback book. But it had all these stories by hard science fiction authors like Charles Sheffield, Jerry Pournelle, Robert Heinlein, Frederick Pohl, G. Harry Stine, and more. Jim Baen was the editor of the magazine. He would include an editorial in most issues to go over ideas and issues of the day. Later he started his own publishing company and a variety of interesting web sites for discussing the science fiction genre. (We called it “SF” and we did not call it sci-fi. We had conventions. We had our own culture. But those are other stories for another time.)

So, the idea that there were a lot of different possible futures had been familiar to me from a young age. The idea that navigating possible futures involves taking choices was a basic idea in nearly all adventure fiction. You would have an adventure because you chose to enter a contest to win a trip to the Moon and sent in dozens of slogans for selling soap. Instead of winning the contest you would get an honourable mention prize, which was a spacesuit actually worn in space with working radio and other parts. You’d wear that suit around your neighbourhood and adventures would ensue. Readers of the genre will recognise in this paragraph an overview of the first chapters of Robert Heinlein’s juvenile novel Have Spacesuit Will Travel. Viewers of early American television programming will recognise in the title an homage to the show “Have Gun Will Travel” which featured a character named “Paladin” whose business cards featured a chess piece knight and that same slogan along with instructions to wire him in San Francisco. There was a time when “wire” was a verb meaning “to send a telegraph message.”

Over the ensuing decades, I’ve read thousands and thousands of books, including rather a lot of science fiction. I’ve also studied a lot of topics, some very closely such as quantum physics, mathematics, astrophysics, geology, atmospheric physics, rocketry, logistics, marketing, entrepreneurship, economics, and the Gospels. This list is incomplete.

There is an entire sub-genre of historical science fiction set in periods of time that derive from other choices. L. Neil Smith began his writing career with The Probability Broach published in 1979. It presented the idea of a “broach” or device that would open a porthole between two adjacent narrative threads, what we used to refer to as “parallel universes” using a more limited sense of “universe” than the more all-encompassing definition that has suggested “narrative threads” as an alternative understanding.

In one of those universes, things progressed as in our universe. We meet a Denver cop who is very tired of his job, very tired of the bureau rats in charge of his department, and very tired generally. His name is Win Bear and he has an American Indian tribal heritage. The filthy and disgusting city with traffic snarls and angry people described in the opening pages of the story is very much like that which pertained in the Denver we knew in 1979. Following up on a criminal investigation, Bear goes to a laboratory in Fort Collins at the university there and through a portal to a very different world.

After a short time it becomes clear that everything in the other world line is much better. People are more agreeable. Everyone seems happier. Traffic is light. Flying cars and hovercraft abound. Everyone is wealthier. There is a computer network available from within sit down phone booths (as Bear conceived of them) with automated search and directory assistance. Money is gold and silver coins, and one of the clues from his criminal investigation in what we might term “our” world line is a small coin that seems to be genuine metal but bears information about a date of issue that doesn’t seem to relate to contemporary calendars. Something happened to cause dates to start from a new beginning.

Since the novel has a lot of sequels, and since I’ve quoted it already in a number of recent essays, I don’t think it spoils anything for the prospective reader to say that the key difference in the two world lines was a choice taken in AD 1776. One additional word made it into the declaration of independence. Where our copy of the document says, “to protect these rights governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed,” in that other world line or narrative thread, Jefferson included the word “unanimous” so the phrase refers to “the unanimous consent of the governed.” That one choice made the difference between the two cultures.

Instead of acquiescing to the overwhelming power of the 12,000 conscript troops marched by Washington and Hamilton across Pennsylvania in winter, the Whiskey Rebels, led by Albert Gallatin, organise and win a great victory over tyranny. Washington and Hamilton are shot as traitors. The constitution is discarded as a naked power grab revealed to be inconsistent with the consent of the governed. The restored articles of confederation are amended to reduce the scope of power of the continental congress. Gold and silver money become ascendant. Trade and commerce flourish. A completely different set of destinies results.

Choices matter

Do you like how things have been going for the last five years? I myself do not.

I know that the events we’ve experienced together (and apart in our various paths through this narrative thread) represent outcomes from choices taken by many people, not only in the current generations but in the past. Your money, for example, has the purchasing power of less than seven-tenths of a cent compared to what the dollar would buy in gold in AD 1913. Why?

A group of really bad men, pagan demon worshippers, based for the most part in England and North America, put together a conspiracy. They weren’t secretive about their intentions. Cecil Rhodes documented much of the plan in what has been published of his last will and testament. Rhodes was instrumental in events in South Africa and the artist formerly known as Rhodesia which led to effective control over much of the world’s gold, platinum, and diamond mine output all the way back in the 1890-1896 period. By the time of the election in 1896 it was widely understood that there were problems with how the money supply was being manipulated.

William Jennings Bryan gave an important speech in which he extolled the virtues of silver as a currency. He also pointed out the vast deposits of silver found all over the Free Mountain West. He talked about the money cartel in New York, London, and the District of Corruption trying to crucify the American people on a “cross of gold.” You can look the speech up using that key phrase in your favourite search engine. (Search.Brave and StartPage have been recommended by

producer Naomi Brockwell for privacy and other good features.)

Bryan’s faction within the Democrat party won the nomination for president in 1896. He was their candidate. William McKinley was therefore cognisant of the concerns Bryan had raised. I believe those concerns were ones that he raised during his first term in office and that doing so led to his assassination in AD 1901. Although Bryan continued to have the support of many Americans, he was unsuccessful in his subsequent attempts to become president. His last run for that position was in 1908 which was the year one of the novels in Baum’s Wizard of Oz series was published. Although Baum denied in various prefaces and introductions to his books any intention of allegory, there has been considerable “found allegory” to use JRR Tolkien’s term. Readers have noticed the silver slippers and the yellow brick road and the “Winkies” of the distant West and the corrupt emerald city. You are welcome to draw your own conclusions, of course.

They lit the fire

I’ve gone to some lengths to give you a sense of how we got into the mess we’re in. What we’ve experienced in the last five years is the outcome of a series of choices by wicked authoritarians to protect their power structures. Those power structures are the outcome of a series of choices that were taken by evil men (mostly, and some women) who wanted to rule the world. In many instances they wrote openly about their ambitions and intentions. So we don’t need to speculate.

But, it became fashionable after 1963 to deny certain truths. People who were determined to report the truth anyway, such as Dorothy Kilgallen, were murdered. So it wasn’t exactly a fashion of free will, but a fashion of considerable coercion. Really evil, nasty, demon worshipping, mass murdering thugs like George Herbert Walker Bush spent a long time pushing a certain narrative and killing off the alternatives. People who were witnesses in Dallas to the events that resulted in the murder of John Kennedy were killed off to keep them from telling the truth. People who subsequently discovered the truth were discredited. People who went ahead and published the truth were found dead, or succumbed to some poison that masqueraded as a cancer or other illness. A provocatively large number of casualties resulted from the determination of Gerald Ford, Earl Warren, and other commissioners to lie to the American people in a huge batch of books that recorded all the testimony and all the facts and then distorted everything to fit the narrative that was pushed. So “it was decided” and the alternatives were literally killed off.

William Jefferson Clinton and Hillary Diane Rodham were Rhodes scholars in 1968. Cecil Rhodes did a lot of terrible things with his wealth. One of those terrible things was endowing scholarships to thoroughly corrupt young Americans and other people. You know them as Bill and Hillary. Like with George Herbert Walker Bush, there is a certain narrative about them, and there has been a lot of “deciding” to kill off the alternatives. A large number of people have been murdered to keep the Clinton power structures intact.

Janet Reno was an exceptionally evil woman. She chose to have seven dozen Texans burnt to death in their church, including all the children, because she so hated the idea of Americans challenging the authority of her gun control regime. As a direct result of those events, I bought my first rifle in the ensuing weeks. We all have choices to take.

The people who followed Cecil Rhodes and who executed his estate’s terms and provisions were a very bad lot. Alfred Milner was made a viscount because he was thirsty for the blood of colonials. He was made a trustee of the Rhodes estate in 1902. He was also head of the colonial office for the evil nasty house of Hannover and its successor, the house of Windsor branch of Saxe Coburn Gotha. Between the mid-1890s and early 1920s, much of British foreign policy was formulated by him and his coterie of sycophants. When I say that he “decided” things I very much mean that he killed off alternatives, explicitly by murdering millions of men, women, and children in Europe and all over the world. A great many dead from World War One, from colonial policies all over the British empire, and from various diseases unleashed on the world were at least in part his direct responsibility.

They lit the world on fire. The nasty men and women of the house of Windsor and the terribly evil thugs in their ministries destroyed the pinnacle of Christian civilisation that had been reached by AD 1910. They deliberately and perversely arranged for the slaughter of many millions of their own countrymen and millions more of those suffering under British colonial rule, not only in the war they began in 1914 but throughout the 20th Century and so far well into the 21st. They are directly culpable in most of the 362 million genocides by powers that they helped finance and in the 65 million war dead between 1901 and present. Millions more have died from privation and disease that they helped cause. All their palaces and all their offices should be laid waste and all of them should be locked in stocks and made to work at hard labour to pay compensation to all their victims.

In the absence of any such set of consequences being meted out to them, they will go on “deciding” the fates of many people. They will, as they have been for decades, arrange for rape gangs to violently abuse children and young adults all over England and all over the parts of the world over which they have control. They cooperate with the most heinous criminals known, and with the deep state agencies that arranged all the Epstein flights and all the rape and murder of children by the Epstein and Maxwell clients.

These are people who worship demons. They sacrifice human beings to demons. They murder men, women, and children, typically after torturing and raping them, sometimes torturing them to death, sometimes raping them to death. They have burnt alive many victims in their annual rituals such as “the cremation of care” and their conflagration at Mount Carmel near Waco and other special ritual events they make happen. The BBC covers it all up and lies about it continuously. The cia, fbi, dea, batfe, nsa, usaid, and other deep state agencies have been lying about all these matters for generations.

Not satisfied with killing off people who oppose their power, they have been deliberately poisoning the water supply with a known neurotoxin, fluoride, for the purpose of dumbing down adults and causing infants and children to have abnormal brain development. They have hidden this poisoning behind the guise of “dental health” with no evidence that systemic consumption of fluoride is helpful. (Topical application of fluoride does reduce cavities. Strontium and other metals are able to restore enamel, so fluoride is not unique in this way.)

They have also deliberately poisoned generations of children with “vaccines” that now include dozens of actual poison jabs. Children who have died of “sudden infant death” syndrome were killed off by jabs - every such child died within a day or so of being “vaccinated.” They have lied about these facts. They have hidden the evidence of their perfidy. They have limited the liability claims against the poisoners. The pharmaceutical companies are an evil branch of the military industrial financial pharmaceutical complex. They too should be removed from their homes and offices and put to work at hard labour paying compensation to their many victims.

They have deliberately destroyed the value of the dollar. I have written a great many essays on this topic. Free market money seems very likely to offer meaningful alternatives, as it is now doing. But people who rely on American dollars are deliberately screwed out of the value of their money by the evil, terrible, haughty, ugly, nasty, mean-spirited men and women of the Feral Reserveless scam, the US treasury, the bank of England, and all the other central banks. Again, these people should be removed from their homes, their assets auctioned, and their persons put to work in chains at hard labour until every one of their victims, going back to at least 1913, is fully compensated.

Choices

Destinations emerge from choices. A great many choices have been taken in the past. So we are where those choices have brought us. But we are not condemned to these destinations.

You are free to choose. You can choose to take other choices. You are not compelled to pay for your own enslavement. You are not compelled to have your children taught by perverts to be reprobates. You can choose to take charge of your destiny and as much of the destiny of your posterity as your choices are able to influence. You don’t have to kill off the alternatives. Nor do you have to allow yourself or your children to be killed off for the wicked authoritarians who live in palaces in Europe and want your blood and treasure for their war in Ukraine, or their next war with Iran or whomever.

Long ago in the book of Joshua are found these words: Choose ye this day who ye will serve. Choose whether to serve God or to serve the pagan deities of the reprobates mentioned above.

As for me and my family, we serve the LORD our God. God’s will be done. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.