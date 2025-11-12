“We deserve a financial system where no one can be censored or excluded from full participation.” ~ Silvio Micali, Anno Domini 2021

Men make bad laws. They make bad constitutions because when you examine their choices you find that power attracts people who are corruptible and power corrupts those who gain power. The more power they gain, the more completely they are corrupted. You have to stop pretending that your constitution has limited power. You have to look directly at the District of Corruption, even though it is sickening, perverted, and disgusting, and resolve to remain free instead.

Now, maybe at some point in your life, you were persuaded by propaganda, by the allure of training, by promises of pay and travel, or by a convincing simulation of patriotism to swear, or affirm, an oath. Did you know that you can choose, at any time, to repudiate that oath? You are not compelled for all time to be bound by some agreement you made at one time, perhaps in your salad days when you were green in judgement.

Maybe the words went like this: “I … do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.” Do you perceive any irony in being expected to uphold and defend a document that doesn’t mention God anywhere within it but your oath is expected to ask for the help of God?

Those are the words that have been recited since 1962. Perhaps you should consider whether you want to be a part of that system any longer. You can always recant. Military justice recognises the option to recant the oath before basic training. Military lawyers will tell you that you cannot thereafter recant. But why would they honour your individual sovereignty?

You might consider whether the entities in the District of Corruption are in any way honouring the text and spirit of the constitution which you agreed to uphold and defend against all enemies foreign and domestic. If they are in fact failing to be limited in their power, then they have either betrayed the constitution, or they have dissolved its existence in fact. Either way, your obligation to obey them doesn’t exist.

Men will tell you that you have an obligation to obey men. You don’t. Men who tell you that are liars. Men make bad laws. Men are corrupt. Everything in the District of Corruption is corrupt. None of the agencies involved are even remotely interested in your consent. So you should not give your consent, ever. You should withdraw your consent.

Cantillon effect

You may still be wondering why they locked down the country and the economy and many other countries around the world in the third month of 2020. I will tell you why. They wanted to issue trillions of dollars, and they wanted to prevent you from getting the benefit of that money by being extremely limited in where you could go, what you could do, and on what you could spend money. The people with power over you, including the man in the White House at the time, who is again president today, wanted to hurt you as much as possible.

You see, there is an effect named for a French guy, Cantillon. Those who are closer to the source of the new money, such as banks or investors, benefit first by having increased purchasing power to buy assets before prices rise. Conversely, those who are further from the injection point and only face rising prices without any new money are harmed, essentially suffering from inflation more than those closer to the source of the new money. Trump knew. He wanted to hurt you and your family.

Richard Cantillon died in 1734. His book book Essai sur la nature du commerce en général (Essay on the Nature of Trade in General) was published in 1755, long after his death. Since then, everyone has known how fiat money works. John Law knew. The national assembly in France knew. The directorate in France knew. The paper pound issuers in the Bank of England knew. Lincoln and the greenback issuers knew. The Feral Reserveless schemers know. They enjoy issuing money, benefiting from it, and hurting you and your family. They do these things deliberately and with malice. And they get together in Jackson Hole, Wyoming to make fun of you, to laugh at you, and to scheme more ways to hurt you. All the central banking gangsters are individually, personally, malicious, hateful, and evil.

Occupation regime

The people who ran the major powers in 1939 were determined to dominate their own populations and to hurt those people as much as power. That was just as true of the “axis” powers Germany, Romania, Italy, and Japan, as it was of the “allied” powers of the USA, UK, USSR, France, and China. The victors in the conflict in 1945 resolved to occupy the territories of the losers and set up rules for occupation that you should consider.

Freedom of speech? None. Freedom of the press? Censored and restricted. Right to keep and bear arms? Removed. Violators would be shot. Or arrested, raped, tortured, and then shot. Some were hanged.

Look at Stasi Germany. Not the Deutsche Demokratische Republik of 1949 to 1990. The Germany of today is dominated by evil men and women who hate freedom and want to censor, enslave, and abuse everyone else. They have long ago disarmed everyone. Now they are eliminating industry to impoverish everyone. Consider for example, this essay from the plague chronicler eugyppius who chronicles the plague of tyranny.

The Stasi run Germany again. Still.

It is important to consider that it was the “allied” powers who designed and implemented the constitution of Germany and the agencies “protecting” it against the people of Germany. You should consider that the very most popular political party in Germany, Alternative für Deutschland, is being considered for banning by the agencies that enforce the occupation designed constitution.

The people who put the Stasi agencies in place want to do those same things to you, in your country. After all, the Soviets did those things in their countries. The British gave up their guns, and look at how they’re being treated. The Stasi run the UK, and Australia, and Canada. The trucker convoy was treated in despicable, horrid, spiteful ways by filthy scum in Ottawa because everyone who works for any official agency in Canada, especially all the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, are individually evil, vicious, nasty, disgusting, violent, and determined to lie, steal, murder, rape, and destroy. Don’t put your head in the sand in Canada. The RCMP will murder you.

The same is true of your state police in every state in the United States. The same is true of the sheriffs in every major county. The Apache county sheriffs lusted for the murder of Bill Cooper and shot him to death. The Mesa county officer who murdered Daniel Shaver enjoyed the murder, on information and belief, judging by his behaviour at the time and in the years since. The same is true of the hostage rescue team of the fbi who deliberately and enthusiastically murdered and barbecued seven dozen Texans in 1993, including women and children, because they hated everyone in the Mount Carmel church, judging by their words at the time and in the years since. The men and women who invaded the property of Randy, Vicky, and Sammy Weaver on behalf of the evil and unconstitutional bureau of alcohol tobacco and firearms agency were determined to murder, rape, kill, and destroy everything and everyone there, out of personal hatred and demon worshipping ideology.

There are no good “authorities” who claim power over you. Not the county constable. Not the county recorder. Not the tax assessor collector. Not the sheriff. They hate you, they are vile, and they will hurt you if you let them. None of the state authorities are any good. If you doubt me, please have a look at some of my recent coverage of corruption in Colorado here on L5 News. People who live in Montrose county have repeatedly come to me to say that they have experienced even worse things, and I’ll be adding more coverage soon.

Never call the cops. They are evil. They only want to hurt you. I have eleven bones in my body that were all broken by the cops, at the same time. So you probably don’t want to hear it from me, but that’s what I know, that is the truth, and if you don’t want to hear it, then go from me in peace. As Sam Adams wrote, crouch down and lick the hand that torments you. May your chains set heavily upon you, may they chafe and bind, and may no one ever remember that you once called yourself American.

Democratic socialists are evil communists

You may see profile names on various socialist media platforms like Meta’s Failbook, Instagram, such as X’s Twitter, such as Mastodon and Bluesky, and even here on Substack from time to time, with a little red rose icon. Many of the people who choose that emoticon or use a red rose in their profile avatar are part of the “Democratic Socialists of America.” They hate you, want to enslave you, love the aristo rats who pay them, love the bureau rats who tell them what policies should be, want to impoverish you through regulations and scarcity, and will, if you press them even a tiny bit on the topic, admit that they think you and anyone who wants to worship God, wants to have individual liberty and private property, wants to keep and bear arms, all of you should be arrested, tried, convicted, imprisoned, and if you are especially persistent in your crimes against the state, murdered. They hate you. They hate your children. They are envious of your happiness.

To a “democratic socialist” the highest and most admirable country on the planet is the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The people in the American social democrat party and the people in all the other social democrat parties in the world want everyone to be enslaved the way the people of North Korea are enslaved. They want you to starve to death. They might not admit it, but those are their actual beliefs. You don’t have to talk to them very long to know. You just have to listen when they get together and talk to each other.

PrivFi

There are things way beyond DeFi. The term “DeFi” refers to decentralised finance. Yes, you say it just the same as “defy.” As in “defy tyranny by gaining financial autonomy.” The purpose of DeFi is, as Silvio Micali and many others have written and spoken in the years since the genesis block of Bitcoin was mined in 2009, to secure for all people and their posterity the blessings of uncensored and inclusive participation in financial transactions.

The socialists in Ottawa, the communists in China, the fascists in the District of Corruption? They want to institute a social credit score system. Kristi Noem wants to force you to have a REAL identity, which is fully digital. She wants to tie it to your social media posts. She wants to evict you as the people in China have been evicted from their homes for daring to express views in contrast to those in the People’s Liberation Army, in my opinion, because she is a horribly evil woman. She is, after all, the head of an agency that would be called Heimatland Sicherheitsdienst or Geheimstadt Polizei in the German language. Kristi is the head of the Gestapo.

Pam Bondi doesn’t want to prosecute the children rapers in the Epstein files. Pammy doesn’t want to prosecute Pelosi and the others who conspired to torture the J6 prisoners. Nothing sticks with Pam.

You are a fool if you expect the people in power to ever do “the right thing.” They are bought and paid for, or, rather worse, are freemasons and other sorts of Lucifer worshippers, or demon worshippers. Obama, when I met him in 1983, was a Maoist. He still is, though he has murdered many thousands more at this time than he had done then.

So, there is a thing called PrivFi, which refers to privacy finance. Tools that make it possible for you to have anonymous and encrypted transactions. You should look into it. You should study on it, too. After all, since you now can have completely private transactions, so can people who might purloin your funds. So be careful out there.

In addition to privacy coins and privacy technologies, the interplanetary file system (IPFS), and various ways of obfuscating detection of your location through virtual privacy networks and proxy services, there is also, today, non-custodial trading. You see, it is possible to know that you have in your crypto wallet certain value without the people who enable your trading to know exactly how much or exactly what sorts of value. There is this whole “zero knowledge proof” concept, the ZKsnark, and its related tech. Maybe get up to speed on those topics. It is, in fact, a very new realm of financial transaction possibilities. Software-enabled contracts, so-called “smart” contracts can do all kinds of interesting things for you, for your profit. And to you, and for your loss. So, do please learn more before you get involved.

Slipping their leashes

“The more you tighten your grip the more star systems will slip through your fingers.” ~ Leia, Star Wars, 1977

You should stop complying. You should stop obeying. You should stop helping the system that seeks to enslave you.

Since 1991, I have met the people involved in these technologies, talked to them on the phone, corresponded by email, worked with them on projects. People like Ralph Merkle, Phil Zimmermann, Sam Konkin, Tim May, Pamela Fayed, and many more. I’ve worked on anonymous remailers, new country development projects, cryptocurrency projects, gold gram denominated private venture capital stock exchange operations, privacy vaulting, data security, communications privacy teaching, many other related things.

You don’t have to live like a refugee, whether you believe it or not. I have seen the future, and it is not centralised.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.