“The coin is a delicate meter of civil, social, and moral changes. The farmer is covetous of his dollar, and with reason. It is no waif to him. He knows how many strokes of labour it represents. His bones ache with the day's work that earned it. … It is the finest barometer of social storms, and announces revolutions.” ~ Ralph Waldo Emerson, Wealth, Anno Domini 1841

Something happened yesterday. You may have read about it, especially if you follow me on Substack. Yes, it is true that yesterday was 3.14 which is the day we remember the important relationship between the diameter and the circumference of a circle. Some call it pi day. Tonight, as I begin writing this essay, it is “the Ides of March” which is memorable because some senators got very stabby on this day in 44 B.C. Perhaps we shall touch on those matters again.

But the really interesting event, to me, was the new all-time intra-day high for the spot price of gold which was $3,004.90 per ounce. I want you to think about that number as it relates to another number which was set forth in a document called the 1792 mint act. Way back then, the value of a dollar was meant to be substantial. It was defined as one-twentieth of an ounce of fine gold. At the top of this essay is an AD 1913 example of a twenty dollar gold coin, one ounce in weight.

Two hundred years of evil

There are many sets of evil men and women in this world. Some of them were involved in a country that began calling itself “the United Kingdom” a while back. Naturally, there is very little unity in that place. Nor is the thing sitting on its throne a “king” in reality, but a usurper. There is no king but Jesus Christ.

In the year AD 1714 there was a new family lineage that was determined not only to occupy the throne of that country but had ambitions to rule the entire world. Quite a few of them had been aware of the scope of the planet. Most of the people involved in the new dynasty were really evil in copious and profoundly disgusting ways. They were German pagans. But they didn’t stop there. They were also excited about other forms of pagan idolatry that were found in faraway lands like India and China.

After two hundred years of viciousness and unrelenting warfare, against the people within their island kingdom and those outside it, they had built a huge empire. As early as AD 1773 a fellow named George Macartney filed the serial numbers off an earlier saying about the Spanish empire and said that the sun never sets on the British empire.

One of the places that was the special subject of house of Hannover viciousness was Capetown province. Within a few generations of the first Hannover sitting on the throne in England, there were British soldiers colonising Cape colony. They settled a dispute with the Dutch over its ownership around AD 1806. Later they would force black farmers off their lands all over the region to make sure they had a huge work force available to force into their mines to grab gold and diamonds. Later still they found that some of the best gold and diamond deposits were in Orange free state. Being ever enemies of freedom, they grabbed that land in a series of wars with the Boers. It all came together about AD 1902. Having secured an enormous amount of wealth, they were eager to celebrate the bicentennial of the crowning of that ugly fat fellow Georgie the first.

So they planned a world war.

Hating Americans

Now, I’ve mentioned above about how the British royal family has always made war on the people of England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland. Ever since the ugly and nasty William came over from Normandy in AD 1066 the ruling families and their aristocratic associates have raped as many English women as they can. Quite a few of them had a taste for English boys, as well. They have carried on these “traditions” ever since. Their distant cousins in other North lands (Norman means “north man”) such as Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Germany, were also pagans, and also rapists.

It is important to be clear about who I am when I write about these matters. In the film “The Patriot” the character based on “Swamp Fox” Francis Marion of the American Revolutionary war and the character of Charles Cornwallis meet to discuss certain matters in a war-time parley. Cornwallis asserts that he is an aggrieved party. I now make the same assertion.

My family didn’t originate on this continent. The Davidson clan were a happy family of Highlanders at Tulloch near Inverness when we were rudely cleared off our lands on orders of those disgusting Hannover rapists and their cultish followers. It was AD 1746 when we were “transported for life” to Virginia colony. The whole family were deported, though the old men and the women and the children had not fought in the war over whether Charlie was the proper successor to the throne or Georgie. Yes, in fact, some of our men were on the Stuart side of that conflict. It is a Scots thing, you might not understand. The babe in arms who succumbed to the difficulties of the sea voyage in the hold of that merchant vessel and died was innocent of any “treason” against the Hannover family, but nobody in that family has ever apologised for our loss, nor in my estimation are they even slightly inclined ever to do so.

It happens that there was a storm at sea. It has been related to me that the ship made port in New York. The harbour master there wanted the duty paid on the cargo. The captain of the ship wanted to send to Virginia for the party who “owned” the cargo, including my ancestors. The harbour master wanted to impound the ship until payment was made. So the captain asked, “How if they are passengers?” When the answer came back that they were free to leave, and so was the captain, he went into his cabin and burnt our indentures. Then he had his crew throw open the hatches and get us off his ship, which promptly loaded other cargo and headed to another destination. Yes, the triangle trade most likely. No, not all slaves were swarthy in complexion, nor from Africa. Well, we were free and ashore. So we found a churchyard, got the babe buried, and made our way in “the new world.”

I mention these matters because there is nothing about the house of Hannover that elicits even the slightest sympathy from me. They are all evil men and women. Perfidious Albion indeed. I believe them to be pagan demon worshippers. I believe the AD 1717 establishment of a freemason lodge in London represents their enthusiasm for demons with various names.

It is also suitable to mention that the Hannovers didn’t like us Davidsons when we were in Scotland, even those who were kept around for a bit. Twenty-two years or so after our lot were sent to North America, those ancestors of James Dale Davidson (author of The Sovereign Individual and other books) were shipped to Botany Bay. Nor did the disgustingly German and pagan Hannovers have any enthusiasm for the other English, Welsh, Scots, and Irish that they forcibly deported from their “kingdom.”

They really hate Americans. They hate Americans viscerally because we kicked them out of our colonies. They hate Americans because we hate tyranny. They hate Americans because we keep and bear arms, have a gun culture, and know how to pick out the officers and the aristocrats from a distance. “And my men are excellent marksmen,” to quote from the above mentioned film.

So, to celebrate their world war, to pay the interest on the debts they planned to amass, they wanted to create an American central bank. They wanted to establish an income tax. And they wanted to make the American people pay for all that debt.

Wilson

There was a really terrible man born in Staunton, Virginia shortly before the outbreak of hostilities between what named itself the Confederate States of America and the other country that had been claiming hegemony over Virginia. Wilson was unlike many Virginians in being extremely racist. He was the man who brought Jim Crow laws to Washington in the District of Corruption.

Among his many other illnesses, he really wanted to be president. So he ran for that office in AD 1912. I believe the financial interests surrounding JP Morgan and others were extremely eager to influence him and his policies. Certainly Morgan and associates spent a lot of time and effort plotting the murder of many of the prominent opponents of the Feral Reserveless scam and of the income tax by getting them to take the maiden voyage of the RMS Titanic and sending them to the bottom of the sea.

You can read about the Feral Reserveless scheme in this Substack, elsewhere on the web, and in history books. I myself do not believe it is even slightly “federal” and has no federalism about it. Nor do I believe that they have any reserves to “back” the dollar.

Wilson campaigned on a peace platform in 1912 and again in 1916. So naturally he betrayed the trust of the American people and helped orchestrate some causes of war. The RMS Lusitania was deliberately sent into a German U-boat wolf pack on orders from Churchill in order to ensure its sinking with some American passengers. American newspapers on the east coast were kept from publishing the adverts that the German admiralty was able to get into Chicago papers and elsewhere in the country warning that the ship was carrying munitions and would be regarded as a target of war. But Wilson and the war profiteers wanted American passengers to be killed. Failing to get support for entering the war even then, the Zimmermann telegram was forged and Wilson had his excuse for declaring war on Germany.

I’ve elsewhere gone over the reasons the Hohenzollerns and Hannovers conspired to start the war, their ambition to blame the Habsburgs, kick the Ottoman empire in the teeth, and if all went well, eliminate the Romanov family as well. The war would have been settled in AD 1915 but for the war profiteers who insisted on three more years of profits, mostly from selling artillery shells to be sent back and forth between the adversaries.

Let’s put a figure of 1.5 billion on the number of artillery shells fired on the Western front during World War One. Then figure around 8 pounds 10 shillings per shell and you start to have a scope on the vast amount of blood money involved. Keep in mind that the pound sterling has also been monetarily debased in the last 110 years.

Controlled media

I think it is important to understand that none of these things would have been possible if there had been a truly independent media. Even as late as AD 1965 it was still necessary to murder the occasional journalist such as Dorothy Kilgallen. But most of the work of consolidating the media had been done in the 1890 to 1900 period. So much so that they were able to get the Hearst newspapers to push the lies about the USS Maine being blown up in Havana harbour by the Spanish empire for reasons about which everyone remains unclear.

The propaganda was very successful in generating huge support for congress to declare war on Spain. So there was a vicious and brutal war. Americans suddenly found themselves living in a country with a government that was in possession of colonies. And Teddy Roosevelt and the rest of the Progressives declared themselves opposed to self-government by persons in the Philippines, Cuba, and Puerto Rico. Because reasons.

To keep it controlled, the free radio operators of places like New York’s “radio city” were attacked. Broadcasting began to require licences which, go figure, all went to the sort of evil demon worshipper freemasons who wanted to go along with the Progressive plans. Television was similarly licensed as soon as it came out, so only nationalists, socialists, and communists have television broadcast licences. The District of Corruption hates independent media and is having journalists murdered and arrested every day, all over the world.

Controlled opposition

I don’t want you to think that there are any political solutions. If there were any indication that you were going to vote your way to greater freedom, you would have seen some signs of it in the last two hundred thirty-seven years.

One of the ways that is made impossible is by having the opponents of freedom take up the work of running both major parties in America, several major parties in Germany, and the various liberal, labour, and pseudo-conservative parties in the UK. Recently friend of freedom

wrote an excellent Substack essay about how the positions Trump and Musk are taking today were promoted in 1992 by Algore and Billy Clinton. Nancy Pelosi used to be against wasting Social Security money, but now she and Elizabeth Warren want endless spending because they have been fully bought.

There are many conservatives in America who think that being against liberalism and the progressive agenda means being against Democrats. It isn’t so. The Progressive era was characterised by the election of many Republicans. Teddy Roosevelt, Herbert Hoover, and Dwight Eisenhower were prominent Progressives. The agenda to make Americans suffer in gulags under a communistic dictatorship of a party oligarchy has been going on for a very long time, even back before there had been a write-up of the ideas of Adam Weishaupt in the communist manifesto that the freemasons paid their brother freemason Karl Marx to write in AD 1848.

You have been surrounded by evil men and women determined to paint the world red. Not exactly a communist red, but a British red. The red of human blood flowing into rivers turns the oceans pink on the globe in the stained glass window of the Fabian socialists, which is another of those many pagan German cults promoted by the people who hate God.

Defining the debt

Recently Thomas Massie showed up on a meme drop from a friend here on Substack with some really disgusting things to say. I think Massie knows better, but he was running the numbers on “the national debt.” From memory he said something like every 136 days another trillion dollars is added to the debt, which adds, he says, something like $10,000 to the debt obligation of each American family. He then went on to describe how hard it would be to “tax the rich” to pay off the debt since it takes a million dollars from each of a million of America’s millionaires to provide a trillion dollars, and that amount is used up every 136 or so days.

However, I don’t like Thomas Massie’s ideas, at all. He claims to be a libertarian but I don’t think he is. The authors behind “Classy Thomas Massie” might want to explain how he thinks Americans owe any of this “national” debt.

The legal concept of a debt is a contract between a borrower and a lender. The borrower gets to know exactly how the money is spent. The lender generally wants information about this topic, too, so there is some reason to believe the debt will be repaid. Well, let’s talk a bit more about a contract, shall we?

For a contract to be valid, it must include informed consent. It must be entered into willingly, knowingly, and competently. There must be a full disclosure of the terms. There must be an exchange of documents signed by both parties indicating the agreement in its entirety. There should be an exchange of value between the parties to indicate the benefit of completing the deal. With regard to the average American family that Thomas Massie lies about in saying they owe some portion of the national debt, THERE IS NO SUCH AGREEMENT.

No Americans are allowed to know how all the money is being spent in the wretched hive of scum and villainy known as the District of Corruption. There are “black operations” budgets and black sites all over America and all over the world where Americans are not allowed to know what goes on. Americans are not allowed to know about all the secret programmes nor about all the spending. Therefore Americans are not informed and cannot ever give informed consent.

Americans are also not allowed any voice in the terms of the debt. The evil men and women of the Feral Reserveless scam set the interest rates in defiance of free market economics and to the detriment of the American people. The evil men and women of the treasury department spit out the treasury notes and treasury bills and the evil men and women of the financial cartel buy those up and claim to have indebted the American people. None of these matters are negotiable by the victims, the American people. We are not involved in the discussions, the negotiations, the spending, or the operations of the “government.”

Since it doesn’t involve our consent, it isn’t actually a “government” as defined by our founding document, the declaration of independence. We hold these truths to be self-evident … that governments are instituted to protect rights and derive their just powers from the unanimous consent of the governed. I do not consent. Nobody I know has ever consented to any part of the “national debt” that Thomas Massie lies and claims is owed by the American people. And any such consent, if it were given, could not possibly be fully informed consent because of all the secret spending.

It is disgusting and wrong of Thomas Massie and he should be ashamed. Consider this essay a public shaming for him.

The dollar

In AD 1913 it took $20 to buy an ounce of gold. That amount is important, because it is written into the constitution, in the bill of rights. You have the right to a trial by jury for any amount over $20 because of that relationship between the dollar and gold intended by those who wrote that amendment to the constitution and those who ratified it.

In AD 1933, the evil mass murderer and demon worshipper Frankie Roosevelt began to inflate the currency. Eventually the value of the dollar was so badly tarnished by his depredations that it took $35 to buy an ounce of gold. The gold had not changed. The troy ounce was still 480 grains, still 31.1034768 grams. But the dollar, it had changed dramatically and for the worse.

Ralph Waldo Emerson says that the coin is a delicate meter that announces revolutions. Certainly the evil FDR communistic New Deal was a revolution. And the Bretton Woods accord enshrined that $35 value from AD 1944 to 1971. But LBJ wanted to see JFK murdered. LBJ wanted war profits. The house of Windsor, which renamed itself for an English castle because it was unpopular during World War One to have a German name, wanted to see the cia gain control of the opium fields in Southeast Asia. So did the cia.

Well, a good man named Charles de Gaulle knew that a war in Vietnam was a bad idea. His country had fought in “French Indochina” and had fought the Japanese as well as the Germans and he was not enthusiastic about LBJ escalating the war in Vietnam. So he began redeeming French government dollar reserves for gold, at that $35/ounce exchange rate.

The world price began to rise. Everyone piled in. Soon you could go to Zurich and get the bankers to accept your cash, have them redeem it for gold at $35/ounce, sell that gold for $40 an ounce, and redeem those dollars for even more gold at the official exchange rate. Fort Knox was emptied. The “coin melt bars” began showing up in the redemptions. It was a mess. So the evil men running the District of Corruption, the same ones who had plotted the death of JFK, had their pet president, Nixon, “take the country off the gold standard.” The change led to the huge difference in wealth between the wealthiest Americans, the 20 million or so millionaires and above in the country, and the other 94% of Americans. Those 20 million have more than 99% of the financial assets of the country. The rest of us have 1% of the assets and 94% of the suffering. Which is presumably how Thomas Massie and the others who are earnest to force American families to pay for the “national” debt want to keep things.

Since 1913 the value of the dollar has declined by over 99.333%. Today it costs about $3,000 for an ounce of gold. Can you imagine taking a $20 gold coin to the stores in your neighbourhood and hauling home $3,000 worth of goods and services? Your family has been impoverished, deliberately, by the evil of the politicians and bureau rats in the District of Corruption.

Whatever Thomas Massie thinks he is doing about it, he is not doing enough. Whatever you think Donald Trump or Elon Musk are doing about it, isn’t enough. They want to make some small reforms around the edges. They have no plans to arrest anyone involved in the Epstein flights and the Epstein rapes of children. They have no plans to prosecute any of their friends in congress. They like how the J6 prisoners were tortured and they want twice as much of that in twice as many Gitmo type black sites.

If you think you are going to change things by voting, you are mistaken. You aren’t. If you think voting indicates that you have given consent to all the secret deals and shenanigans, it doesn’t. If you think that you are obligated to any part of the “national debt” by these political machinations, you are mistaken. You aren’t.

It is not your debt. To the extent that he has never voted for any of it, perhaps it is not Thomas Massie’s debt, either. But it is definitely the debt of the politicians who vote for it and the bureau rats who spend it.

Prayer

From time to time people ask me about a problem. I say things like, “I blame the government.” Fifty years ago I would get some push back on that one. Not any more.

I say things like “taxation is theft” and people nod and agree. Waitresses I’ve met only in the context of restaurant service will say that they completely agree with me when I pay them cash and write on the bill that comes those very words. Americans are fed up with the scumbag politicians and bureau rats who are all parasites.

People ask me what we should do about it. I say things like, “What are ya gonna do, start your own country?” And of course, I have done all the things.

I met Mike Oliver, who started his own country, the Republic of Minerva, with money from John Templeton of the Franklin Templeton funds. His country was destroyed by a cia-prompted war mission from Tonga. I met Spencer MacCallum who gave me a silver “deka” coin from the Atlantis Project of Werner Stieffel. He was “persuaded” not to start his own country. I’ve travelled to Somalia and lived there. My friend Michael van Notten was given extraordinarily poor medical care in Europe because of his interest in starting a new Hong Kong style city on the Gulf of Aden coast of Somalia. I have worked with Texas independence and other freedom communities all over the world. So, I know it is unlikely that any of us mere mortals will be allowed by those in the District of Corruption to actually break free. They hate us too much and they want us to be slaves forever.

But I also know that there are some who love us very much. One of those is God the Father Almighty. Another is His only son Jesus Christ. So I pray:

Eternal Father please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ I pray. God’s will be done. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.