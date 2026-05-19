“The discussion was regarding the five Flock cameras around town photographing car license plates. Earlier this year, a local resident asked that the cameras be removed because of issues of privacy and possible misuse of the information gathered.” ~ news report on local city council meeting

Our friend who provides excellent content on data security and communications privacy through her NBTV Media was on YouTube recently calling for a coalition to oppose the surveillance state and its related tyranny. I mentioned in a comment that it would be great if this coalition did more than beg a few congress critters to vote for some law requiring warrants before surveillance activities which the people in the District of Corruption are going to ignore anyway. Another viewer replied to my comment asking what I suggest. Well, let’s talk about what I suggest, and therefore what the Secure Perimeter Institute might help you begin to do.

Your communications privacy is your personal responsibility. If you want to talk about that new business you plan to start up and don’t have secure communications, whose fault is it if some giant military contractor company does what you were going to do, with huge war department subsidies, and finds ways to lock you out of the market you were ready to pioneer? Yours.

Oh, sure it is sad that disgusting trolls at Alphabet/Google, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and other major vendors are reading all your emails, maybe extracting some meta data to make your data anonymous and maybe just lying to you about those things, selling all the data and its analysis to advertisers and to national and international espionage agencies, and doing other disgusting things for profit without regard to decency, humanity, or propriety. But they are disgusting trolls and they are war profiteers, so what do you expect from them? And what’s wrong with you that you are foolish enough to use Outlook, Gmail, iCloud, and Amazon Simple Email Service and expecting your communications to be even vaguely private?

Do you have your own public/private key pair? Do you understand how public key cryptography works? Do you exchange public keys with trusted persons? Do you verify the fingerprint of the key to make sure you are telling your installed software to trust the correct key? These are not difficult things to learn, but they are things to learn, and many people don’t understand them the first time through. Yes, there are ways to simplify the process, essentially all of which involves trusting third parties, or trusting the audits for allegedly zero knowledge systems by third parties.

What might we, as Secure Perimeter Institute, or as a part of a broader coalition of privacy advocates and data security technology consultants do to make things better for more people? Better in the sense of providing more data security and more communications privacy to more people with the expectation that people ought to be free, sovereign, and independent.

Develop

There are a great many technologies. Many of them are very complex. Some of them are open source including open source operating systems, open source software, and even open source hardware. Some technologies are proprietary which, like Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates, mean that you never know what you’ll get but it will probably taste like garbage.

In addition to developing open source software, hardware, and operating systems, our coalition of security enthusiasts should discuss and develop legal and jurisdictional systems and strategies. Jurisdictional arbitrage, for example, is the application of more than one jurisdiction to a given problem. If the server you use for email is in a privacy jurisdiction, even though you are not, to get at your server still requires the cooperation of an international police agency (InterPol, for example) or a warrant from the other jurisdiction, or the connivance of the server room team, or the brazen and daring murder of everyone in the data centre and theft of your server, or some combinations thereof. Spies are murderers, so you shouldn’t expect them to be polite.

Is there anything like perfect security? Probably not. Any ideas you keep in your soul and tell no one are secure from other people. Anything you tell anyone else may be compromised in various ways. Even writing something down can present an “attack surface.” So you shouldn’t expect anyone to develop a perfect security system any time soon. In my experience, there is no safety, there are only levels of risk.

You are safer if you don’t believe yourself safe. As soon as you are convinced that you are safe because all the doors are locked and all the curtains are drawn, someone is going to come through the roof and surprise you about how ineffective that structure was at keeping out a determined attacker. Safety is an illusion, and if you let that illusion take place in your mind, it is going to get you hurt. Whereas if you project that illusion into the minds of those who aren’t really determined to get at you and your stuff, but are simply looking for an easy target, you are better off.

Physical security may be a dog that barks, locks on the doors, and a sign that says there is a 24 hour monitored security system. The casual intruder looking for an empty house to ransack is going to head down the street where someone else doesn’t have a barking dog, or a sign for that monitored security. It should be possible to create analogous situations for digital security and communications privacy.

Rate

There are dozens of segments of the data security and communications privacy area. It is a prodigious mess. The busy entrepreneur trying to run a business, find working capital, and keep the worst pests from industrial espionage and circumvention is going to find the topic very challenging.

So I propose a ratings agency. Rather than a ratings agency run by communists, such as Consumer Reports seems to be, I propose a ratings outfit run by free marketeers. There are a great many products and services in communications privacy and in data security so it is unlikely to run out of subject matter. Hiring experts capable of evaluating products and services and capable of writing useful ratings articles would seem to be an ongoing cost.

Therefore it would be necessary to have some up front capital to generate content before subscribers are able to take up the slack of keeping the ratings outfit going. Naturally it would be inappropriate to accept paid advertising from within the industries being rated. It might be possible to have adverts from food or film or similar outfits, as long as there is no editorial influence allowed.

As well, it would be better if there were several ratings companies rather than just one. The essential benefit of a free market to the consumer is an array of choices. With monopolies, you stand in line for bread. With free markets, bread stands in line for you.

Teach

Secure Perimeter Institute was established, by me, last year, for the purpose of teaching people about data security and communications privacy. I would not say that the response has been tremendous.

Nevertheless, there is an abundance of poorly informed consumers, so there should be a good market for effective teaching. People need to know how to use hardware, software, legal services, jurisdictional arbitrage, the five flags strategy, how to get a second passport, how to operate without identity papers, and so forth. I am available for teaching, consultation, and analysis.

Defend

It is not always enough to know how to use technologies. The developers of the Samourai wallet built a privacy technology. Now at least one of them is in prison.

There is some defence available to developers in being anonymous. However, a great many of the military contractor companies identified above (Google, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, etc.) have stringent requirements about “apps” made available to their user communities. App developers are required to be registered and to doxx themselves so that the war profiteers can turn them over to any feral agency at any time. Front men have always had a role in free expression, especially during times of pernicious tyranny. A front man offers their name and reputation and identity in place of the anonymous developer. Of course, that’s risky, and the front is paid for taking that risk, and may still end up in a torture chamber at some cia black site.

A legal defence fund would be useful. Several legal defence funds would be better. Various groups have orchestrated pardons and freedom for prisoners such as Julian Assange, Ross Ulbricht, and others. Networking with journalists, publishers, and educators can be helpful. The narrowing of the online world to a small number of platforms allows for “influencers” to get the word out to many people very rapidly. The development of new platforms is also ongoing, and worth watching.

Attack

In his epic work Art of War the author Sun Tzu wrote, “Attack is the secret of defense; defense is the planning of an attack.” Various people have followed up on the same idea. Offensive operations may be the best method of defence. On the Internet, nearly everyone knows how to be offensive.

Penetration testing is where you test systems to see if you can get into them. That’s featured in films like “Sneakers” some of which are worth watching. Buildings are also subject to penetration testing.

Destruction is a form of attack. Suppose there were a cart with spy cameras capturing licence plate info, actually doing facial recognition capture but pretending not to do so, and the local constabulary or mayor were all in for the corrupt pay offs coming from the Gatso or Flock or whatever outfit? In this hypothetical, someone who attends city commission meetings might bring some friends and follow that mayor out to their car after the meeting. Get the licence plate number.

It is illegal, and therefore terribly wrong to suggest, but possible, to print a note card, or even 3D print a simulated licence plate and fix up a vehicle to look like the mayor’s car. Then park it near the Gatso. A hooded person gets out of the car, brings forth some used auto tyres and gasoline, sets these around that little cart of evil, and drives away. Yes, of course, that would be terribly wrong. Criminal. Don’t do it, Bre’r Bear. Don’t throw things into briar patches that should not be thrown.

You walk down the street and see cameras in various places. Then you go back home. Late at night, a drone appears flying down that same street. It stops level with each camera and emits spray paint or construction foam or something else. Corrosive acids? Terribly wrong. Criminal. Don’t do it. Don’t tell your underage kids about it. Remember that a juvenile record is only deleted if the state can be trusted, and the state can never be trusted. Don’ throw me in the briar patch, bear.

Paths and choices

Are you safe if you obey? Larry Ellison says that it is his determined intention to work with all the big military agencies and all the espionage outfits to impose a total lockdown of surveillance so that you must obey at all times because he and his mass murdering, child raping, lying, cheating, thieving, corrupt friends are watching. Is that going to keep you safe?

Of course not. Ellison and his gang of thugs will take anyone off the streets with impunity. The cops won’t ever be prosecuted. They will kidnap pretty young women and very young girls, rape them, and Ellison’s outfits will make sure that the evidence is never available to the public. There won’t ever be any oversight. So, really, obeying the law isn’t helpful.

Have you been arrested? I have. I’ve been arrested for things I didn’t do. Proving that I hadn’t done them turned out to be costly. So I cannot encourage you to believe that obedience to the law is any sort of defence. And there are hundreds of thousands of pages of laws you are expected to obey, so you are better off not pretending that you can obey them or even want to do so. The system only ever exonerates the system.

Nancy Pelosi and the other criminals who had Ashli Babbitt murdered won’t ever be prosecuted. The J6 Committee won’t ever be prosecuted. None of the Epstein rapists will ever be prosecuted. None of the men who murdered JFK were ever prosecuted, and none of them will be named by the new attorney general whoever that turns out to be. If you are awaiting justice from the system, you have a long wait. Maybe buy a sofa and some cushions. Get a dog. Start a hobby. Could be a while. Hillary was told that if Trump won in 2016 she would be in prison. It is 2026. She hasn’t even been arrested.

You have choices to take. It isn’t my job to take them for you. You don’t have to take apart the Gatso and Flock devices and sell the parts for their precious metals content. Just tell the local tweakers how much all that stuff is worth. You don’t have to set surveillance systems on fire, nor cut down those poles on which they are erected, nor fly drones to spray paint the cameras or gum up the works or drop corrosives on them. I certainly discourage such behaviour and would not suggest you do so.

But you do have choices. Choose ye this day who ye will serve. As for me and my family we serve the Lord our God.

Begging the politicians

I don’t think asking the politicians in congress to pass a law requiring surveillance operatives to get a warrant is ever going to do any good. I’ve said as much to Naomi. You can do it if you think it would help. It is very far down any list of things to do today that I’m likely to make.

Above I’ve given over a few thoughts on what people might choose to do besides begging people in power for a few crumbs of freedom. I don’t say that any of the things I’ve listed are going to do any good, either. It may be that the military industrial financial pharmaceutical complex, parts of which Eisenhower warned us against, has sold your freedom, made you and your children and grandchildren collateral for their loans, and is being run by mass murdering demon worshipping rapists. In which case the way forward will involve much prayer, repentance of sins, and direct intercession from God.

Pray. It helps.

Comments

Please feel free to express yourself in the comments here. Call me names, or say something useful. Identify strategies you are sure would work. Discuss whatever you think should be discussed. As always, this Substack is open for all readers to comment or restack.

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The above also appears at The Secure Perimeter Institute.