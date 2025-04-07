“Would I say there will never, ever be another financial crisis? ... Probably that would be going too far. But I do think we're much safer, and I hope that it will not be in our lifetimes, and I don't believe it will be." ~ chairman of the Feral Reserveless scam Janet Yellen, 12th day, 6th month, Anno Domini 2017

For some time I have been writing ‘notes’ in Substack. In the last few months almost every trading day for the spot gold market, I have been commenting on recent developments in that market. Lately, the evil and tedious persons at the Feral Reserveless scam have been inflating the dollar ever more mercilessly.

Back in AD 1913 the racist mass murderer Woodrow Wilson created the scheme to hurt Americans as much as possible. He was an intellectual, they say, because he was the grifter that ran Princeton university for a time. He was in the pocket of the freemasons, the financial cartel, and the house of Hannover which had not yet renamed itself to try to evade its role in the coming war with Germany. Wilson was a very bad man. At the time, $20 would buy an ounce of gold. Today more than 99% of the value of the dollar has been destroyed, deliberately and purposefully, by bad men like Jay Powell and bad women like Janet Yellen. The Feral Reserveless scam exists to destroy America’s middle class, impoverish and hurt American families as much as possible, and get Americans to seek ever more authoritarian economic interventions. It was written about in AD 1776 in the writings of the insane Adam Weishaupt and in 1848 in the writings of the hired freemason lackey Karl Marx.

So at the top of this essay there is a picture of a gent named Harry Dent. He says a worse crisis is coming this year. Below his pic is a quote from the perfidious and vile Janet Yellen saying that she believes there won’t be another financial crisis in our lifetimes. It seemed clear in 2017 that she was lying.

Many crises

In recent weeks I’ve seen a number of proposals to have the Feral Reserveless bail out hedge funds because of the usual reasons. The wrong economic choices have been taken by people who are protected by the evil machinations of the actual conspirators of the Feral Reserveless scheme. In Anno Domini 1998 it was the scum of Long Term Capital Management. Then there was a dotcom bubble and its bursting at the time of a Y2K software crisis and these were used to justify ever more bailing out.

At the same time the evil men and women of the Clinton administration conspired to push mortgage backed securities into a newly heightened bubble. Income requirements were thrown away. “No income no job no assets” or “NINJA” loans were the big new thing because the Clintons have always hated freedom and prosperity. In 1968 the Clintons met in the UK during their Rhodes scholar vacations when they were engaged in the violent mass murdering evil of the Cecil Rhodes plan to dominate the world, destroy freedom, and enslave everyone. The new policies announced at the end of the last millennium led directly and inevitably to the “financial crisis” of 2008. The solution proposed by the evil treasury secretaries and Feral Reserveless chairmen of the Bush the younger and Obama administrations was to bail out nearly every major financial conglomerate and hurt as many American families as possible. They retroactively made robo-signing lawful. They bailed out the banks and changed the laws to exculpate the villains. You can see what kind of evil, awful, nasty, ugly, disgusting filth run major Wall Street firms by watching the film “Margin Call” in which the psychopath actors and actresses pretend to have virtue but show utter disregard for everyone they know is going to be wiped out by their actions.

The system they put in place has not ended financial crises. It has exacerbated them. But, that’s really nothing new. When the evil machinations of the nasty ugly filthy disgusting demon worshipper Woodrow Wilson were made public and the goal of a banking cartel led by the fattest, meanest, nastiest scum on Wall Street was the topic of current affairs conversations in 1913 the claim was put forth that the “panic” of 1907 and the many other panics and manipulations of the fatcat Wall Street banking gangsters were somehow caused by a lack of regulatory control. Thus, the Feral Reserveless scam was cooked up to pretend to have the very foxes guarding the henhouses oversee their own lustful excesses. How has that been working out?

Poorly

It has been working poorly. In order to deliberately impoverish people generally those in power have to remove the connexions to precious metals so that money is only a symbolic construct and represents nothing much. Voltaire pointed these matters out all the way back in AD 1729.

But your history classes in taxpayer funded propaganda mills falsely called “schools” may not have mentioned Voltaire saying that paper money always returns to its intrinsic value, nothing. They probably taught you nothing at all about the monetary crisis in France at the beginning of the 18th Century when the evil tyrant usurper Louis Quatorze conspired to issue paper money with banking gangster John Law allegedly “backed” by the lands in the Mississippi river valley lately claimed by the empire of France. John Law’s Mississippi money was worthless and attempts to collect on the notes by redeeming for the land proved fruitless.

Things got even worse when the outcome of the falsely named “peace” of Utrecht in AD 1713 ended the war of the Spanish succession. That was a war over which usurper got to name the next false “king” of Spain. There is no king but Jesus Christ. All others who call themselves king are liars, usurpers, demon worshippers, cannibals, and in many instances, even more disgusting things. As a result of Utrecht, the UK got control of the slave trade. They immediately began to inflate a bubble with their “South Sea” company to hurt as many people as possible through the fake monetisation of the slave trade. It is said that even supposedly clever men like Isaac Newton bought shares. Newton is also said to have gotten wise to the bubble and sold in 1720 but he apparently bought back in and was a shareholder during the crash.

Roughly 1722 there was a huge crash of the South Sea company due to widespread corruption by the directors of the company and corruption in the gooferment that brought a market crash to every exchange in Western Europe. An economic depression lasting 60 years began. Stocks did not return to their former values until 1782 in the aftermath of the siege of Yorktown and the apparent conclusion of the American revolutionary war in favour of the revolutionaries.

These outcomes of the treaty of Paris of 1783 inspired a great deal of anger in freemason circles. So, having bought and paid for Jean-Jacques Rousseau to invent a mysterious unwritten and unsigned “social contract” in a book by the same name in AD 1762, the freemasons began to work very feverishly to destroy the French monarchy and eradicate the French aristocrats who interfered with their policies of UK global domination during the American revolution. I should like to point out that after 1777 that war had become a global war involving every major empire in Europe, several provinces in India, and wars all over the world. But we don’t call it the second world war for some reason.

(I should probably also point out that the war Americans are taught to call “the French and Indian war” of 1756 to 1763 was also a global war. It seems that the mass murdering baby raping demon worshippers of the filthy and disgusting house of Hannover and their lickspittle sycophants in the freemason idolatry think that the profitable path out of economic problems is a world war. Certainly that has been their chosen course ever since the bursting of the South Sea bubble. For various reasons, although many global empires and much warfare around the world was involved, the “Seven Years War” is not identified as the first world war. Oh. Well.)

When I say that things worked out poorly, I mean for the poor, for the middle class, for the aspiring Americans who refuse to involve themselves in the demon worshipper groups. In other words, the mass murdering baby raping demon worshipping cannibals have spent the last 130 years doing everything in their power to hurt other people, make the world a living hell, set Christendom on fire, and persuade hundreds of millions of people to join armies and fight for them. They have claimed, as they always do, to worship God. But in fact they worship other things.

Deadly

About two thousand years ago Jesus told his disciples that everything hidden would be revealed and that every word whispered in an ear would be shouted from the rooftops. We are living in the days of the fulfilment of those prophecies.

The evil machinations of the demon worshippers of Venice, of Germany, of the pagan Norse, of the pagan freemasons, of the house of Hannover which lies and calls itself Windsor have become manifest. If you want monuments to their deformities, look around you.

It was in the year of our Lord 1995 that RJ Rummel called me up. He called me because I had registered a domain name and used my phone number for the registration. Then I had created a small system of web pages which I called “the centre of the web” because, after all, webs have centres, and the world wide web hadn’t one. It was a pun. Not many people got the joke.

Amongst the pages that I was building was a set under the heading “Death by Government.” Now that happens to be the title of a very important book that RJ had published in 1994. I didn’t know about his book but I did know about ego surfing. RJ had ego surfed on the title of his book. Behold, my web pages were among the results. No, I have no idea how high they were in the search results, nor even what search engine he chose. Probably AltaVista or Excite or Lycos but maybe the new search utility for Yahoo. It would be a few years before Google was founded to be as evil as possible.

Well, I’ve mentioned the nature of this call a few times. We talked for a long while. RJ was interested in the fact that I was listing out the names of the dead from the MOVE bombing by the fbi and Philadelphia police that killed so many people in 1985, and of the dead from the Waco massacre when evil Janet Reno had military special forces place a demolition charge on the roof of the church vault where she knew the women and children at Mount Carmel were sheltering, had the fbi ‘hostage rescue team’ ventilate the wooden structure on one of the windiest days of the year, and then had them send pyrotechnic charges to incinerate seven dozen Texans. I tried to list all their names and brief biographies on each one with the intention of listing everyone killed in every government massacre going back to the beginning of time.

Well, I did not get very far. It was an interesting time for me, and perhaps one day I’ll say more about it. But RJ was curious whether I was bringing myself to care about them, about the victims. I shared some of the stories of my family from the period preceding and during the second world war. I explained that I care. He said that would make it difficult for me to do the work. He shared about his work listing all the victims as numbers of persons for various incidents and his need to shelter his soul from connecting too much with them by name because doing so made continuing the work very difficult for him. In this matter he sensed that he and I had something in common.

We talked quite a bit. We had more than one call. In the fullness of time I began doing other work and seeking other ways to resolve the many problems I was encountering. I admitted to being the wrong person to do the work that RJ was doing, and he went ahead and did more and more of it. You can read his biography on various web sites. You can review his bibliography of books on the topic. You can see the details at his web pages on the University of Hawai’i web site which go by the heading “democide.” Shouldn’t be hard to find. You would need to go look, I’m not giving you a link. You would also need to actually look at the facts and figures he provides to satisfy for yourself whether he is correct in his summary findings that on the very close order of 262 million persons were exterminated by their own governments during the 20th Century.

In the 21st Century, on information and belief, the number is now around 115 million more. The people who deliberately and purposely set the world on fire in AD 1914 wanted to butcher as many Christians as they could. The house then known as the house of Hannover, the house of Hohenzollern, the house of the Romanov family, the Habsburgs, the Ottoman empire of Mehmed the fifth, the house of Savoy in Italy, and the other aristocrats of Europe set about lighting a great civilisation on fire, blowing apart millions of soldiers in combat (RJ’s books include an accounting of combat deaths, separate from genocides, to the tune of about 65 million killed in the 20th Century) and destroying a large number of cultural artefacts. They profited from these events until, of course, some of them were unseated and a number of them were murdered.

The remaining houses or “great families” of Europe profited so much that they tried to run the economies of the world thereafter. But there is always a peace movement because there is a Prince of Peace, Jesus Christ, our one true king, Lord, and saviour. So there was a demobilisation and a return to peaceful economies, more or less.

Angered that they were not getting their way and their profits and unhappy that they weren’t sacrificing as many Christians to their demons as they sought to do, the evil and disgusting aristocrats of the major families in Europe conspired to fund Hitler. You can get some of the details from the books by Antony Sutton such as Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler published in AD 1976. They had long been funding the militarist faction in the Empire of Nippon which eagerly cooperated with the ransacking of Korea, Manchuria, Indonesia, Indochina, Burma, and other places. The wealth stolen from all those places remains largely in the hands of the Japanese royal family or in the control of the cia.

The same evil ugly families that fought the opium wars to make sure they could always sell opium to the drug addled in China are the same families that control the drug trade all over the world. They formalised their control in a series of treaties on narcotics trafficking after the first world war and used those profits to fund their war aims. They used their war profits from the second world war to fund their post-war aims.

The freemasons through their control of Stalin and their influence over Khrushchev ran the Soviet Union. The Soviets may demur but their entire system of power and control comes from the work of freemason and demon worshipper Karl Marx. Lenin was a bank robber when he met Stalin, and they committed horrendous crimes together. Eventually they ran the Soviet Union for their freemason masters. So of course they were eager to cooperate in the postwar order.

The freemasons ordered the refugees from Soviet countries to be returned to the Soviets for torture and butchery in Operation Keelhaul. The favoured Nazi fanatics were escorted to North America in the Operation Paperclip. A long period of post-war control of the economy ensued, and important developments in low cost automobiles were deliberately prevented by the “war production boards” until those were taken down by Truman in 1948 so he could win re-election. So his freemason allies worked up a victory for the progressive Eisenhower to take office after the 1952 ‘election’ which was as corrupt and crooked as any.

Thus, when Jesus prophesied that secret things would be revealed, the things I write in this essay have been coming to light for a very long time. The cia coined the term “conspiracy theory” after they botched the JFK assassination and had to ask Arlen Specter to invent a “magic bullet” theory about a bullet that not only travelled through the air making right angle turns but ended up either on the dashboard of the limo in which they arranged JFK’s murder or in another version on the gurney they used to spirit JFK’s mangled corpse into the Parkland hospital. Rather good shape that bullet, for one that had been through bone and meat and car parts. Oh. Well.

You’re now able to get much of the truth about the Arab spring from Wikileaks. You can see the treason and the corruption of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama all over those files, and in the Anthony Wiener laptop files, and in the Hunter Biden laptop files. You can see the treason against the American people by the nasty ugly putrescent nsa scum in the work Edward Snowden did to reveal the truth. Many others have blown the whistle on these “great families” and their great crimes.

I mentioned on my most recent note that the spot market for gold is open. I pointed out that a lot of sell orders were found by the gold traders and they closed a number of contracts in the overnight markets at various prices lower and lower, until about $2,970 was reached. At the same time oil traders dropped its price for West Texas intermediate below $60 per barrel. Futures market prices on stocks were being dropped by futures traders seeking to close contracts. Is a global recession underway? Didn’t we call those “panics” back in the 1907 timeframe? That upset the ugly fatcats on Wall Street so they bought a bunch of newspapers and magazines, and later bought up radio licences and commanded that a new word be found. The grifters on Madison Avenue came up with Depression and then in the 1970s “recession” was the new word. I guess economic or financial crisis is the new word for panic. Orange is the new black, just as Trump is the new Obama.

Well, whatever else may happen, it looks like people who buy gold want more of it than they want dollars. So the spot price has been pushed by gold traders back over $3,024 per ounce. In a few more hours, as I write this essay, London will open and the machinations will be revealed once again. Then New York and London will be open at the same time for a little bit and the manipulators will do what they always do, which is figure out how much of the grift they can get, how many of their customers they can front run, how they can screw over as many people as possible. The regulators will lie about trying to curb the enthusiasm of the cartels, as is tradition. Later those same regulators will find jobs in think tanks or at the very banks and trading houses they were supposedly regulating and the grift will continue.

Very large systems have a great deal of inertia. I began saying that after watching the television reports of how Janet Reno and Billy Clinton burnt all those women and children to death in Texas. It is still true. There are still lots of tricks up the sleeves of those who manipulate the levers of what calls itself power in this world. Things continue until they cannot. Then things change.

No, I don’t think that’s very satisfying. Yes, I do seek more changes, sooner, faster, for the salvation of more souls.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.