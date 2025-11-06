“In a time of deceit telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” ~ George Orwell, radio interview, Anno Domini 1949

Here at L5 News we continue to receive extensive information about the corruption revealed in our recent essays in Nucla, Naturita, Montrose county generally, and Colorado entirely. We will do our best to publish the information we receive in fairly short order. We don’t actually have a publication schedule presently, however we have been publishing once or twice a day lately.

In an effort to include some of the image files we’ve been sent you will find the intimidation tactic of having the K9 unit show up at the storage facility in the image at the top of this essay. I’m also including a photo of the gentleman in the hospital below. We have received copies of the other images mentioned.

Summary of findings

1. **Retaliation and Witness Intimidation**

Direct messages and posts show Dondi Osborn threatening both Tara Jones and Priscilla O’Brien after they exposed misconduct within the town. Statements such as “come see me” and “I’ll be finding you” demonstrate clear violations of 18 U.S.C. § 1512(b) (witness intimidation).

The harassment intensified immediately after municipal filings, establishing a pattern of retaliation actionable under 42 U.S.C. § 1983.

2. **Defamation and Information Control**

Priscilla O’Brien was publicly defamed as a “drug trafficker” on the Naturita/Nucla Message Board and then blocked by moderator Brock Benson while her accusers continued posting.

Sara Bachman, serving simultaneously as Town Attorney and Municipal Prosecutor, appeared in proceedings against Priscilla while also representing the town—creating a direct conflict under C.R.C.P. 1.7 and 1.11.

3. **Jimmy Brown Case Suppression**

Posts from Brenda Smith show Jimmy Brown’s emergency medical flight, subsequent death, and deletion of follow-up discussions.

Board administrators removed all posts questioning official accounts while leaving defamatory or retaliatory material about other residents intact.

Witnesses, including Priscilla O’Brien and Janice Jenson, confirm that Sara Bachman and Brock Benson were aware of and complicit in the content control. This establishes a deliberate pattern of narrative manipulation concerning a fatal incident.

4. **Janice Jenson Docket Connection**

Janice Jenson’s name appears on the Naturita Municipal Court docket the same day Sherman Ware’s case was heard and dismissed.

During that appearance, she informed Sherman of the $20,000 municipal fine she had received, which later became public knowledge through that conversation.

Janice Jenson has since relocated to Montrose, but the record should remain filed and accessible in Naturita’s official court ledger, corroborating her involvement and supporting the verified testimony chain.

5. **Sherman Ware’s Municipal Dismissal**

Sherman’s municipal case and fines were dismissed immediately after his lawful filings, evidencing retaliatory prosecution.

Attached documents (Town of Naturita v. Sherman Ware) and the $488.54 water-service notice confirm coordinated financial coercion.

6. **Law-Enforcement Misuse**

Photo evidence shows a Montrose County Sheriff’s K-9 unit at a private storage facility concurrent with online retaliation.

A Coplogic confirmation from the Montrose Police Department proves that one or more of the same individuals filed a coordinated online report, confirming law-enforcement involvement in civil retaliation.

7. **Platform and Legal Acknowledgments**

Screenshots from Google Legal Help confirm that removal requests regarding Naturita are categorised as public-interest material, underscoring the First-Amendment significance of the matter.

Closing Statement

Collectively, these records establish:

Systemic retaliation against residents who file or testify;

Ethical and procedural violations by town counsel and prosecutors;

Coordinated misuse of police resources for intimidation; and

Ongoing failure of state oversight agencies to intervene despite formal notice.

Review

The work of corrupt officials at all levels of Colorado official oppression of the public represents roughly $80 billion including revenues collected by county, town, and state entities. Much of these funds goes into the pockets of local, regional, and state officials. As well, there is evidence of organ harvesting, selling of “evidence” collected in drug raids, confiscation of assets, and other corrupt practices. For example in 2021 over $20 million in assets including cash was seized in civil asset forfeiture proceedings to deprive members of the public of their property with little or no recourse for recovery.

The men and women responsible for these actions are corrupt, often violent, and individually malign. They are not good people. They should repent and pay compensation to their victims. They should be investigated for the ongoing pattern of abuse, usurpation, and corruption in which they have been shown to be engaged. They will, of course, not ever be prosecuted, given the nature of the national corruption. The people wanted Matt Gaetz and got Pam Bondi. On information and belief, Pam still works for Ballard Partners and engages in very few prosecutions of anyone owing to her allegiance to her clients. The system is corrupt from top to bottom, so expecting the system to investigate the system and do anything but exonerate the system seems mistaken.

What, then, should persons of good conscience do? I believe the first step is to inform yourself. Learn about the people who are involved in these matters and be aware they are corrupt. Document what you learn and keep copies. Read what other people have published and are publishing. Withdraw as much as possible your support from them. Do not start new enterprises in their jurisdictions. Close your business and move away from them. Move and leave no forwarding address. Stop participating in their systems of larceny and control.

My recommendation is prayer. Pray for God to intercede. We need help.

Eternal Father please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ we pray. Thy will be done. Amen.

