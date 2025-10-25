“In April 2025, three high-level officials resigned: Montrose County Manager Frank Rodriguez, County Attorney Martha Whitmore, and Assistant County Manager Emily Sanchez. During the turmoil following the resignations, the Board of County Commissioners held a special meeting in April but canceled the public comment period, denying citizens an opportunity to voice their concerns.” ~ KJCT 8

Local officials in Nucla, Colorado, a small town in Montrose county, have been caught engaging in bad faith negotiation and improper posting of meeting announcements. There is about two million dollars missing from official funds. Town Clerk/Manager Melissa Lampshire resigned in the summer of 2025, and the deputy clerk, Jessica Davis, is replacing her. In a separate event, the code enforcement officer, Brooke Smith, also resigned around the same time. The former Mayor Kirk Yerke resigned in the 3rd month of 2025, apparently to avoid a recall election.

“The Nucla Town Board of Trustees met Sept. 24 in a regular meeting, with the agenda running rather quickly. Trustees accepted David Johnson’s resignation as town trustee. Two week ago, Scott Barnes also resigned. Now, the board must appoint two new trustees to fill those vacancies, which are volunteer and unpaid.” ~ San Miguel Basin Forum

From a related article: “Community leader Aimee Tooker told the Forum after the Oct. 8 meeting she doesn’t like the process for the tower approval or its location. ‘Public notice is not a flyer with a 12-point font on the bulletin board in front of Nucla Town Hall,’ she said. ‘The location at that point (last) May was at the brush dump pile. The location was changed (last) October when the lease was signed.’ Kristopher Harned, of Nucla, went before the board to express opposition. A contractor who works on the Western Slope, he said he was unaware of the tower discussion or previous meetings. ‘What is the town getting out of this?’ He asked. ‘Have you done your due diligence?’ Mayor Paula Brown said it was a ‘small monetary amount annually.’ The Town of Nucla is set to receive $800 monthly for the tower. Harned said town trustees failed at due diligence, and tower sites at Grayhead and in Ouray County receive $2,400 to $3,400 monthly. ‘We are being duped,’ he said. ‘We are being railroaded.’ Harned is additionally disappointed property owners surrounding the cell tower site weren’t notified personally by the board. Jane Thompson, whose home is across the street from the future tower, said in closing there’s no way trustees would install a tower across from their own homes.”

The tower carries 5G cell phone transmissions and is directly adjacent to a public school. From the same news source: “Mimi Johnson, vocal opponent of the cell tower, told the Forum the town board did something very wrong and she’s concerned it will harm those who can’t afford to fight it. She said she wants people to understand the facts of the tower approval process. She’s concerned that town officials didn’t listen to legal counsel they paid for. The Forum has been sent emails, some obtained through CORA requests and some that were leaked. Johnson said the emails prove that town attorneys questioned the Vertical Bridge deal, but trustees proceeded to ratify it anyway. A Feb. 20, 2023 email addressed to Town Manager Melissa Lampshire, from the law firm Michael Luedtke, Esq. Hoskin, Farina & Kampf, PC states that legal counsel questioned several items in the proposed lease agreement. ‘The rent during the Option Period is only $500 per year, for up to 2 years, and allows access to the entire area of the Property parcel. This amount seems a bit low, considering that the per month rental is proposed to be $700/month,’ the letter states. In that letter the length of the lease was also questioned. ‘This is a very long time to commit the property for this purpose, and the Town needs to be comfortable with this prospect,’ the email reads. It adds, ‘The Rent increase is only 4.0% every 5 years. This seems low and below typical rent escalators and inflation. I suggest requesting at least 8% every 5 years.’

“Johnson said she questions why the town board didn’t heed the attorney advice. She said she fears corruption is behind the deal. She wonders why the town manager and two other trustees have resigned. She’d like to see the entire board removed and stripped of further power to make decisions on behalf of citizens. She said she feels terrible for those with pacemakers or those who are sensitive to electromagnetic frequencies.”

There is evidence that long term exposure to high frequency radiation can cause permanent sterility in children and young adults. High-energy, short wavelength radiation disrupts DNA molecules, and exposure to short wavelength radiations may cause mutations, many of which are lethal. Although mature spermatozoa are relatively resistant to radiation, immature sperm-forming cells (spermatogonia) are among the most radiosensitive cells in the body. Hence, rapid exposure of both testes to a dose as low as 0.15 Sv may interrupt sperm-production temporarily, and a dose in excess of 4 Sv may be sufficient to cause permanent sterility in a certain percentage of men. In the human ovary, oocytes of intermediate maturity are more radiosensitive than those of greater or lesser maturity. A dose of 1.5–2.0 Sv delivered rapidly to both ovaries may thus cause only temporary sterility, whereas a dose exceeding 2–3 Sv is likely to cause permanent sterility in an appreciable percentage of women. Source Brittanica.com

I spent much time in Montrose county in the last month of 1989, in 2019, and again in 2022. On several occasions it has come to my attention that there is considerable corruption by officials there, including misuse of funds, abuse of prisoners in custody, and sale of human organs by the county coroner’s office. There is also evidence of narcotics and human trafficking involving county officials.

These are not actually unusual for counties throughout Colorado and in most of the other states in the USA. Corruption is the main reason that politicians seek office. Corruption is the main draw for city, county, and national bureau rat offices. Certainly the large amounts of wealth passing through their hands and remaining in their possession cannot be accounted for by the salaries paid to them if the public records are to be relied upon. In fact, all the major senators, congress critters, state legislators, governors, city commissioners, county commissioners, and other elected officials, including judges, are corrupt, are paid off to abuse the powers of their offices, and are miscreants who, if they were judged by the results of their actions rather than by the lies they tell about their intentions would deserve to be classed and punished with rapists, murderers, liars, thieves, and human traffickers.

If you are one of the news outfits here on Substack that I will be tagging in my restacks of this post, please feel free to contact me through the direct message system here. I can provide contact particulars for some of the affected parties if you would like to do follow up interviews. There is a considerable body of evidence of corruption, abuse of power, and criminal conduct available through Colorado open records. There are also several law firms working on these matters.

If you are interested in supporting the work of members of the local community to follow up and pursue recourse, please consider this fundraiser.

