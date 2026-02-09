“Nevertheless I tell you the truth; It is expedient for you that I go away: for if I go not away, the Comforter will not come unto you; but if I depart, I will send him unto you. And when he is come, he will reprove the world of sin, and of righteousness, and of judgment…” ~ John 16: 7 - 8

Powerful people are celebrating their sports ball entertainment wealth. They are gathering to watch the big game from their private suites and sky boxes. Tonight they will rape children, some of whom have gone missing from their families at the sports arena where the big game is being played today. This happens every year. They celebrate their depravity. Their security teams know what they do, hear the children screaming as they are tortured, raped, flayed, butchered, and know that the people for whom they work are cooking and eating the bodies.

You have reason to know these things are true. The Epstein files are not the first evidence of the faithlessness, evil, and brutality of those in power. Evil men and women conspired to start the Spanish American war, set the world on fire with the first world war, set the world alight again for a second world war, their descendants started the war in Ukraine seeking a third world war. Wikileaks supplied you with abundant evidence of their gutless cowardice, their evil war profiteering, their betrayal of everyone who worked with them. Open Leaks did their part as well. The Anthony Wiener laptop showed you Hillary and Huma flaying the face off a young girl, wearing it to torment her, then murdering her and drinking her blood. Hunter Biden’s laptop showed you all you need to know about everyone in the Democrat party leadership. The Epstein files should convince you that it isn’t only the one party nor indeed only the other.

They hate you. They want to enslave you. Their ancestors hated your sort when they were aristo rats in Europe, when they were patricians in Rome, when they were putting on airs running around in wildernesses. When they pretended to become Christians they never once believed that any commoner was their neighbour. Did they marry their daughters to commoners? Of course not. Did they allow commoners equal status in their chapter houses when they pretended to take holy orders? Of course not. These people did not become perverted and disgusting in the current generation. Their forebears have been perverted and disgusting, have been raping children, making perverts of young boys, mutilating boys and girls, sacrificing their eldest children to demons, eating human flesh, for many thousands of years.

Investigators

I believe that David Solomon as head of Goldman Sachs was fully briefed on the relationship between Kathryn Ruemmler and Jeffrey Epstein when he chose to engage Ruemmler as global head of regulatory affairs and subsequently as chief legal officer. David’s c-suite team has lots of chiefs, that’s what the “c” stands for. He had investigators look closely at everything about her. He knew her relationships. At best in my view, Davy doesn’t care about the children Jeffrey was selling, the children who were being raped, the bodies being mutilated, the abortions, the cannibalism, the torment, the torture, the violence. At worst he revels in these matters. Perhaps he and Kathryn get together and trade stories about all the children they have watched being hurt, or the ones they themselves have hurt. I don’t know.

Do you bank with Goldman Sachs? Do they invest in your enterprise? Perhaps you should think seriously about your part in these things. Do you bank with Jamie “demon” Dimon’s JP Morgan Chase? Perhaps you should think seriously about your part in his company’s role in providing banking services to Jeffrey and the filthy wealthy disgusting perverts to whom Jeffrey catered. Jeffrey’s crimes are a matter of record, of criminal conviction in 2008. He might have been convicted after the arrest in 2019 but he either didn’t hang himself and was murdered in jail or he was spirited out of jail while a dead body was put on display.

Investigations and legal proceedings have revealed that JPMorgan Chase was deeply involved in maintaining a banking relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, processing over one billion dollars for him over 15 years (1998–2013) despite internal warnings regarding his sex offender status and suspicious financial activities. They did these things with Dougie Warner, Willie Harrison, and Jamie Dimon as chief executive officers being fully briefed and in my view eagerly enthusiastically involved. They knew Jeffrey was raping and murdering children. These are really disgusting people with whom you ought not to do business. Didn’t Barry Obama bail out JP Morgan and the other big banks because Barry is also an eager participant in child raping? I believe he is. Maybe you should sell your shares in these big finance companies.

Do you think that Howard Lutnick should continue as Trump’s commerce secretary given his active role in helping Epstein as indicated in the recent disclosures? How many of the wealthy and powerful men who were paying Ghislaine and Jeffrey to procure children for them to rape are being protected by the Trump administration?

Voting is stupid

There are a lot of foolish ideas. One of the ideas pushed very hard in recent years by “conservative” opinion leaders is the notion that by opening the borders wide and bringing in tens of millions of people, getting Democrat-managed states to issue them identity papers, and getting them into voting booths, the American people have been prevented from free and fair elections. There are elements of truth in this narrative, but it is founded on the idiotic refrain that 50% of the population plus one person have wisdom and any minority should be subjugated to their will.

Men and women have been saying that the 19th amendment was an error, that women should not be allowed to vote. Well, sure, but men shouldn’t be voting either. Voting is an incredibly arrogant and stupid way of taking choices. Even in the unlikely and demonstrably false event that the votes have ever been accurately counted and reflect the actual votes cast, voting is wrong. It is morally wrong, intellectually feeble, and logically irrational. What matters the opinions of ten thousand persons if not one of them know anything about the topic? Those of you who call yourselves stoics should remember that the stoic philosophers abstained from voting. You should too.

Why are you voting for legislators? God has written the law on your heart. Your soul knows right from wrong. Do you benefit in any way from the grifters in state and national legislatures making up new rules to benefit some businesses and harm others? If so, then shame on you for being a beneficiary of corruption. Do you still pretend that there are good people in legislatures? There are none. Your county commission is corrupt. So is your city council. So is the zoning board. So is your homeowners association. So is the teachers union, and so are all the other unions.

Why do you want to vote for child rapists, cannibals, and demon worshippers? The politicians are all dirty. Let’s play a game, shall we? You put in the comments the name of your heroic figure in politics, and I will show you the error of your adulation for that person.

God gave you freedom of choice. God made you individually sovereign. You are just as worthy and as powerful as upChuck the third over there in Windsor castle, and you are most likely more ethical than him. So why do you want to be his subjects, my English, Scots, Welsh, and Irish readers? Why do you want to delegate any of your power, my American readers, to the evil men and women in the District of Corruption?

Is it complacence? Indolence? You don’t want to bother doing the right thing so you delegate your power to bad people who pretend they will do the right thing on your behalf? Well, have you had a convincing demonstration of the stupidity of that approach, yet?

Here’s a thought. If the things you don’t want to bother doing aren’t important enough to you to carefully evaluate and do on your own authority, maybe they shouldn’t be done by anyone. Nearly every law on the books at every level is bad, so why do you want lawyers, legislators, and bureau rat enforcers?

Protestors

Word out of Minnesota is that the protestors of immigration control and enforcement (ice) are setting up barricades to limit who can travel into their neighbourhoods. In an epic moment, some of them have set up checkpoints to demand identity papers from those moving about on the streets they’ve closed off. So much irony you can get liver cirrhosis from the toxic overload of iron.

I am in favour of people protesting. People should assemble and petition for redress of grievances. It was a good thing when the “peasants” gathered in their masses in 1381. It was a good thing when protestors rallied to protest police brutality here and there at various times since the freemasons put together the metropolitan police force in England in 1829. It was a good thing when Americans gathered to object to the certification of the fraudulent election results of 2020.

I am against Ashli Babbitt being murdered by Michael Byrd. I’m against Lon Horiuchi murdering Vicky Weaver while she was holding her infant child. I’m against Lon and the rest of the fbi hostage rescue team murdering all the children at the church at Mount Carmel in Waco. I could go on at some length. Yes, actually, I’m against Renee Good and Alex Pretti being murdered. I’m also against Renee smashing her car into another human being and Alex kicking out the tail light of a vehicle he suspected of representing authority. Thus we see the violence inherent not only in the system but in the people seeking to overthrow the current management of that system. Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

I do not believe that the violent overthrow of one set of rascals by another set is going to lead to a better future. Nor do I believe that the violent suppression of dissent on the part of one set of people by another set is going to lead to a better future. These matters seem to me to be rationally connected to your inability to vote your way to a better future. It doesn’t matter to whom you give power as long as you are abdicating your power, because you cease to be the author of your future whether you vote for corrupt scum or fight and kill and bleed and die for them. So maybe think through what you want before you go throwing yourself into violent demonstrations. Or to quote Abbie Hoffman from his speech at Columbia University in 1984, “It isn’t very smart to throw baggies of faeces at armed men.”

Spelling

The style guide for the New York Times uses American spelling for words like colour and neighbour. I believe they are of no authority. In fact, I think the executives at the head of the New York Times are really bad people, deeply immured in the society that supports and condones the men and women who rape and murder children. You can read their editorial policies if you have questions.

No, I am not of any authority over the English language, either. I like to use British variants simply to provoke you to think about the meaning of words rather than assuming you know what is going on. The editors of the Oxford English dictionary were, the last time I looked at the front matter, honest about their own lack of authority, too. They report on usage, and as people currently use the word, biannual means both an event that happens every other year and one that happens twice a year. Semiannual doesn’t get much print.

Yes, I know that you were taught that spelling matters. Perhaps it does in some esoteric sense, but it isn’t the nature of your language. Yes, there are “official” authorities for other languages such as Spanish, French, Latin, and Mandarin. No, I don’t believe they have any actual authority either. You are and always have been free to use words to make up meanings and convey them to other people.

Yes, there are really evil men and women involved in the teacher unions, and in the higher education profession. The unions want nationalist socialist control not only over the education facilities, not only over the budgets for teachers and administrative bureau rats, but also over every thing that can be taught ever by anyone. They want to enslave your children. That’s one of the reasons many school districts have gotten rid of school lockers. You see kids walking around with backpacks full of books because they are not allowed any place at school to leave some of their things while they attend classes. Why? Because the teachers want to see them enslaved and want to get them accustomed to carrying heavy loads.

No, I don’t think they would listen to you if you showed up to a school board meeting to raise objections on this topic. Instead, I recommend that you get your children out of the public indoctrination camps. Get them away from the bullies who are teachers, bureau rats, and fellow students. Re-arrange your life so you can actually care for and guide your own children.

Doctrine

Do you remember when Jesus told his disciples to spend as much time as possible debating doctrine? If so, please quote the exact chapter and verse here in the comments.

Instead, Jesus repeatedly challenged the pharisees and other supposed authorities in the synagogues and temple with truth. He told them what is really so. He opposed their traditions and their doctrines.

So why do so many sects of Christianity exist? Why do so many so-called “leaders” and “ministers” and “priests” spend their time rejecting the faith of other Christians? Why do you insist on dividing God’s house? A house divided cannot stand, Jesus says. Is that your intention? The downfall of Christendom?

What is it to you if the Holy Spirit has guided someone else to pray the rosary? Are your objections to the prayers of the rosary or the meditations it seeks to encourage worthy of a hearing? Who should hear your objections?

How many Christians have sinned after having been baptised? Should they seek to be washed clean of those sins, too? I believe the answer is yes. I believe that anyone who seeks to rededicate himself to God should do so. If you feel that your baptism being renewed would help you in your relationship with Jesus Christ, you should seek to renew your baptism. Yes, it may in fact aggravate some persons who insist that baptism must only be one time, or that it only counts if it happens after the age of reason has been attained, or in some other particular. But if someone objects, you should ask yourself whether your eternal salvation is provided by that person or by Jesus Christ. Then do as you are led by the Holy Spirit.

Debating doctrine is not the important part of your faith. Hearing the words of Jesus Christ and doing them is the important part.

