L5 News

L5 News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clyde's avatar
Clyde
1d

That last paragraph including the last line in the preceding paragraph is something that I had observed but did not perceive until it was too late to save my family.

"The people who have power are hateful, evil, avaricious, ravening beasts.

You should not consent. You should not comply. You should not obey. They are not worthy of your cooperation. They seek to enslave you and abuse you to the extent that they don’t seek to murder you. If you want to be free, you have to choose to free yourself."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Jim Davidson and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jim Davidson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture