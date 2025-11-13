“The most improper job of any man, even saints (who at any rate were at least unwilling to take it on), is bossing other men. Not one in a million is fit for it, and least of all those who seek the opportunity.” ~ JRR Tolkien, Anno Domini 1943

This essay is the 8th in a series about the ongoing pattern of corruption, abuse of office, and criminality in Colorado. In today’s article are each development connecting the Montrose United Methodist Church case, the Seventh Judicial District’s internal conflicts, and the broader pattern of overlapping interests and suppression. All references below are supported by public documents or correspondence previously received. As always we are happy to respond to questions and to pursue further inquiries.

1. Montrose United Methodist Church case

Local coverage from November 2025 (ESPN Western Colorado) reports that Montrose Municipal Judge Thomas LeClaire found the First United Methodist Church guilty on four of five municipal citations arising from a homeless encampment on church property. He described two overdose deaths on the grounds as “tragic” but ruled they were not crimes by the congregation. The sustained counts involved health-code, fire-lane, and litter violations. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled. *(Source: published article, Nov 2025.)*

Public records confirm that a prior judge who had handled the same church matter and ruled the church not guilty was removed from her courthouse position within thirty days of that ruling. That immediate removal appears in clerk documentation and subsequent coverage. *(Sources: clerk notice and local reporting.)*

2. Law-firm concentration and recurring representation

The firm Fleming, Lowenberg & Cooling represents the Montrose United Methodist Church in the current municipal case. Attorney John J. Fleming Jr. is counsel of record. The same firm’s attorneys appear repeatedly across Seventh Judicial District and Montrose County matters, including civil and administrative cases tied to local officials.

Public dockets and professional biographies verify these overlaps; the issue is not speculation but the absence of conflict-screening transparency in a district where one small network of lawyers and officials handles nearly every significant matter.

3. Conflict withdrawal involving current District Attorney

One of those attorneys, now serving as District Attorney for San Miguel County within the Seventh Judicial District, previously practiced at Fleming, Lowenberg & Cooling and briefly represented a Colorado resident in a family-law case.

After reviewing the related file, she withdrew immediately, explaining in writing that her firm also represented a person listed on the respondent’s witness list who was involved in an active criminal proceeding at the time. The written withdrawal citing that conflict is preserved in correspondence. This incident illustrates how conflicts of interest inside that firm directly touched both private and public cases within the same district.

4. Coroner connection and Sunset Mesa context

Former Montrose County Coroner Thomas Canfield, the father of the current San Miguel County DA mentioned above, was publicly named in coverage of the federal Sunset Mesa Funeral Home body-brokering investigation.

Federal prosecutors secured convictions in 2023, and the operators received twenty-year sentences. Despite Canfield’s name appearing in multiple reports, there is no public record of any reprimand or disciplinary action against him.

*(Sources: U.S. Department of Justice releases; Colorado Public Radio coverage.)*

5. Attorney General records confirmation

An official letter from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, dated November 7, 2025 and signed by **Lawrence Pacheco**, confirms that the state found no POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training) certifications for the surnames *Tonar* or *Amaya* listed as affiliated with the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office between 2020 and 2025.

The response reads, “We have no records responsive to this request.”

This means that personnel operating under those names had no verifiable law-enforcement certification in Colorado during that period.

*(Source: official AG correspondence on file.)*

6. Local press intimidation

In a **July 23, 2025** message from *The Montrose Mirror*’s verified account, an editor acknowledged assigning a reporter to this story who declined to write it due to safety concerns.

The outlet recommended submitting a letter to the editor and referred the matter to the *Montrose Daily Press*.

That exchange is preserved in screenshots and constitutes direct evidence of a chilling effect on local journalism regarding the Seventh Judicial District.

*(Source: verified July 23, 2025 correspondence.)*

7. Federal procedural update

Although the docket for *McCracken v. State of Colorado* (U.S. District Court for D.C., No. 1:25-cv-02028) currently lists the case as closed, an **Emergency Motion to Reopen** was filed on **November 7, 2025**, based on newly verified evidence and agency findings cited above.

The motion is pending review.

*(Source: federal docket entries and clerk acknowledgment.)*

8. Broader pattern

Taken together, these documents outline a self-reinforcing system operating inside the Seventh Judicial District:

• Judicial instability following adverse rulings;

• A small firm simultaneously representing government-connected clients and private parties;

• A current DA’s prior conflict directly overlapping with her current jurisdiction;

• Uncertified personnel listed under the Sheriff’s Office; and

• A documented media chilling effect.

All of these elements appear within the same narrow geographical and administrative network, creating a pattern of control and suppression that obstructs accountability.

Corruption, abuse of power, the selling of human bodies with the involvement of the county coroner, conflicts of interest, all point to a system that doesn’t serve the public generally, but only serves a small coterie of connected persons. You’ll find this same sort of abuse and corruption and lack of consent of the governed being even remotely a concern of those abusing them in every county, community, state, and nation all over the world. The people who have power are hateful, evil, avaricious, ravening beasts.

You should not consent. You should not comply. You should not obey. They are not worthy of your cooperation. They seek to enslave you and abuse you to the extent that they don’t seek to murder you. If you want to be free, you have to choose to free yourself.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.