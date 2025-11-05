“The fight for justice against corruption is never easy. It never has been and never will be. It exacts a toll on our self, our families, our friends, and especially our children. In the end, I believe, as in my case, the price we pay is well worth holding on to our dignity.” ~ Frank Serpico, Anno Domini 1971

This week has included several developments with respect to the reports I published about corruption in Colorado. Quite a bit of further detail has been sent my way, along with screen shots of delivery confirmations and certified mail receipts. As well, I was contacted by email by someone alleging to be one of the town of Naturita trustees asking for me to agree to a telephone call and offering to send me his number.

It is against my policy to make telephone communication with those involved in a system which in my direct personal experiences is corrupt, violent, and determined to hurt other people as much as possible. The person in question has my email address, so my suggestion is that if he has concerns about what has been written, or wishes to persist in his presentation of his innocence of knowledge and understanding of these matters, he may write further emails giving details of his questions, his concerns, and his views of these matters. In his email message to me he expresses the view that he would like to address the issues properly. It is proper for him to put his statements in writing and if he wants me to publish them, indicate as much in an email. I am not going to make a phone call to him, nor receive a phone call from him. I do not consent to participate in endless telephone harassment from untrustworthy persons and their adherents no matter what official titles they claim.

Sherman Ware

Several important statements were provided in a copy of a filing by Sherman Ware. These are excerpted and shown:

Town Attorney Sara Bachman serves both as Town Attorney and as prosecutor in this case. This dual role is an irreconcilable conflict of interest and a structural due process violation. See Tumey v. Ohio, 273 U.S. 510 (1927); Ward v. Monroeville, 409 U.S. 57 (1972). This conduct violates Colorado Rules of Professional Conduct 1.7, 1.9, and 3.8 and denies Defendant a neutral adversarial process under the Fourteenth Amendment.

The Town has alternated between labeling the same conditions as “trash” and “junk” without published definitions or objective standards. This violates the void-for-vagueness doctrine and due process. See Papachristou v. Jacksonville, 405 U.S. 156 (1972); Kolender v. Lawson, 461 U.S. 352 (1983); City of Chicago v. Morales, 527 U.S. 41 (1999).

On September 10, 2025, Defendant received the largest fine on the docket ($300 plus costs) while similarly situated residents received lower fines. This arbitrary disparity violates Equal Protection. See Yick Wo v. Hopkins, 118 U.S. 356 (1886); Village of Willowbrook v. Olech, 528 U.S. 562 (2000); United States v. Armstrong, 517 U.S. 456 (1996).

After Defendant petitioned for records and objected to the “trash” label, the Town re-labeled to “junk” and escalated fines. This is retaliation against protected petitioning activity in violation of the First Amendment. See Hartman v. Moore, 547 U.S. 250 (2006); Nieves v. Bartlett,

Meeting minutes concerning Defendant were delayed, altered, or sanitized in violation of C.R.S. § 24-6-401 et seq. and C.R.S. § 24-72-200.1 et seq. These irregularities undermine transparency and procedural due process.

Internal emails between the Town Attorney and Municipal Judge Ross (Exhibit A) show collaboration on proposed orders and “approval” outside the public record—evidence of bias and procedural irregularity.

On October 15, 2025, I received a Final Notice (Exhibit D) stating that my water service at 109 Payson Street will be terminated on October 30, 2025 for an alleged balance of $488.54. This followed directly after dismissal of my citations and public disclosures about Town misconduct. No prior billing irregularity existed. The timing and amount indicate another retaliatory action intended to punish protected speech.

Description of treatment

The following image file was provided by email.

Improper imprisonment, also known as kidnapping, denial of counsel (identified in the 6th Amendment as a vital freedom), and violations of due process of law (identified in the 5th Amendment as a vital freedom), and sundry other violations are detailed. It would be appropriate for town officials to issue a public written apology regarding these and other matters.

Further reports

It is my plan to provide additional information as it is presented to me for the purpose of holding officials at all levels accountable.

