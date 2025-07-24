It is only the ego-starved who volunteer for Congressional duty now. These people are forced into Congress by their psychological or mental poverty, as no real alternative or treatment exists for their condition. The moral caliber of Congress would be improved by conscription. The personal background of many volunteers appears conducive to fabrication. Randomly picking people off the street would give a much higher level of honesty and responsibility.

~ James Bovard, “My 46 Years of Contempt of Congress” Anno Domini 2025

Of course you’re above the laws of congress. Everyone is. They aren’t decent, good, kind, caring, loving people. They are ravening beasts, demon worshippers, scum, and their villainy stinks to high heaven.

For several weeks I have been pondering what it is that you, dear reader, seem to want, from me, your humble author. Thus, I have experimented with a travelogue, with a piece on knowledge and reason to build a better future, something about good and evil, and an essay about the sickening things done to children by the perpetrators of the Epstein rapes and murders. Judging exclusively by the numerical results of “views” as tracked by the ‘stack software and displayed for me in the opening view of “dashboard” you want more about the sickening people in power.

Mind you, I am enthusiastic about feedback. As well, I don’t consent to only write about the sickos, psychopaths, sycophants, and psychophants in the District of Corruption. That way madness sits, by the side of the road, tapping its fingertips like Montgomery Burns. So if you aren’t well represented by the “top” posts or by the numbers of other persons reading what I write, please do pop into the comments here or on any of my posts, and let me know. Churlish trolls will be ignored. All others will be given due consideration.

Jim Bovard

There are a great many people who write occasional things for Lew Rockwell. Some are published at his eponymous site more often than others. Long ago (in AD 1999 based on the domain name registration) Lew began publishing his own thoughts and those of authors he found worthy of inclusion at LewRockwell.com and on other sites. Lew and his associates at the Ludwig von Mises institute had created Mises.org in 1995. These are two of the most intellectually stimulating places on the interwebz. If you are a voluntaryist, a libertarian, or a free marketeer, you should be able to find some things at those places that get your creative energy going.

Jim Bovard spoke at an event I attended, possibly without being on the formal agenda. We chatted briefly after his talk. He seems genuinely interested in making the world a better place through attention to ethics. His many essays reflect that interest.

Up at the top of this essay there is an image of many of the mass murdering, demon worshipping, corrupt, lying, thieving, raping, parasitic filth who claim authority over the population of the United States, as well as, to some extent, the rest of the world. “You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy,” said an old bearded fellow in a robe in a film way back in AD 1977. Just below their group portrait is a quote from Mr. Bovard, along with a link to his essay.

Okay, so now you know. You know where I got the idea for this essay, its title, and how to find more of the erudite literary stylings of the original gangsta (o.g.) author. Yes there are some links in some of my essays and no, don’t get used to it.

Arrogance

For who would bear the whips and scorns of time,

Th'oppressor's wrong, the proud man's contumely,

The pangs of dispriz'd love, the law's delay,

The insolence of office, and the spurns

That patient merit of th'unworthy takes …

…

Thus conscience doth make cowards of us all,

And thus the native hue of resolution

Is sicklied o'er with the pale cast of thought,

And enterprises of great pith and moment

With this regard their currents turn awry

And lose the name of action.

Yes, I am looking at you, Pam Bondi, you jerk. Don’t look so surprised, I’ve read a play in my day. Acted in quite a few.

The evil and nasty woman who refuses to prosecute any of the terrible people in the District of Corruption does so out of avarice. She worked for Ballard Partners lobbying firm before taking her powerful office. She doesn’t represent the interests of the American people, she never has, and she never will. She is only interested in the disgusting corrupt men and women who were clients, as well as the corporate entities run by those venal scum who are going to pay her after she leaves office in various ways. Maybe book contracts, maybe buying pallets of her book after it gets published, maybe speaking engagements with exorbitant fees, maybe direct payments to offshore accounts. Hey, if Barry Obama can write a hit piece on every anti-war activist and group at Columbia university in 1983 and go on to be paid $400K for every speech he gave in 2017, there’s got to be a bunch of grift eager to jump in the money bags to which ol’ Pam gonna cling.

You see how important it is to have a gate keeper. There is no prosecution of Obama no matter what evidence Tulsi Gabbard publishes, unless Pam bothers to approve. What are the odds? There is no distribution of the evidence in the possession of the fbi (which is a bureau of the injustice department) without an okay from Pam, no matter how many children were raped. No matter how many of those children were also assaulted, battered, and no matter how many of them are now dead, murdered by those who arranged their raping. Pam doesn’t care about children. She knows that children who have been raped are not going to pay her handsome speaking fees. They won’t ever matter to her.

There are three kinds of parasite in the District of Corruption. There are elected, appointed, and hired parasites. The elected politicians are personally evil, venal, corrupt, filthy with crimes, covered in the blood of their victims. They are personally responsible for every dollar of the “national” debt that they have agreed should be borrowed. They are personally responsible for every man, woman, and child, murdered with the weapon sales to foreign countries they have authorised. They are personally evil in a comprehensive and disgusting way.

Pam Bondi, unlike them, is an appointed parasite. She was named to be attorney general and her appointment was approved by the senate. Evidently Trump and certain senators knew what was good for them. No doubt there will be plenty of money to go around, as there has been so far, all this time.

But then there are the hirelings. Yes, I’m looking at all the 2.3 million feral civil service and 2.1 million feral military personnel. Feral as in wild, untamed, without decency, disgustingly brutal, aggressively bullying. Nobody who works in any capacity for the nationalist socialist communist demon worshipping enterprise in the District of Corruption deserves any respect.

More than 80%

Yes, that’s a direct quote from the above linked essay by friend Bovard. “Since 1979, reckless spending has helped destroy more than 80 percent of the purchasing power of the dollar.” It is true.

But, how much more? Well, let’s take a look at the purchasing power of the dollar in AD 1979. In particular, since his essay reflects events in his life starting about 3 July 1979, let’s get that day’s price of one ounce troy of 99.9% pure gold. On that day the closing price in London was US$281.35 per ounce.

Why gold? Simply because it is one of the defined measures of what a dollar was meant to be when it was established as the national currency by the mint act of AD 1792. A dollar was defined as one-twentieth of an ounce of gold. (It was also defined as 371.25 grains of silver, and so many pennyweights of copper, because congress has always been foolish about everything. Yet another topic for another time (yatfat).)

Well, I pretend to hear you ask, since you may also be “following” me on Substack notes and be aware that I post about the spot gold price nearly every trading day of every week, what is the price of gold right now? The spot market for gold is open. Earlier today in London the price was over $3,435 per ounce. Earlier this year the all-time intra-day high was set at $3,499.70 per ounce. At the moment it is $3,389.30 per ounce. So, let’s take the least of these three values and see what difference forty-six years of graft and corruption makes.

Based on the price of gold then and now, the evil corrupt spending of congress, combined with the violent and hateful monetary inflation of the Feral Reserveless scam, have destroyed 91.7% of the value of the dollar since 3 July 1979. Quite a bit more than 80%. Put another way, if you had 8.3 cents in 1979 you would have been able to buy about the same amount of stuff that you need an entire dollar to buy today.

Today’s dollar isn’t worth a 1979 dime.

It’s worse than that, though, isn’t it? Yes. It is.

From 1792 to 1932 the value of the dollar was one-twentieth of an ounce of gold. So, $20 would buy an ounce of gold. Today 99.41% of the value of the dollar has been destroyed by the deliberate monetary inflation since Frankie Roosevelt took office in 1933. Put another way, if someone in your family set aside a dollar in 1932, today it would buy as much gold as a smidgen less than six-tenths of a cent would then.

Now, it might come to your attention that the disgusting men and women of the various Feral Reserveless system entities are not actually employed directly by the feral gooferment. (It is not a government since it doesn’t derive its powers from the consent of the governed.) But they are involved in the District of Corruption, so they are also parasites.

Your votes

They don’t matter. You are welcome to refute this idea in the comments here or on any of my other essays. But your refusal to admit it doesn’t change the fact.

Congress has about an 8% approval rating from the American people. Yet right around 98% of incumbents are re-elected. Yeah, sure, they have “franking” privileges which is a clever way of saying that they can send out as much mail as they want without paying anything. But it has been clear since 1788 that elections are not valid. The people cast votes and only certain people count the votes. The number of votes cast bears minor and sometimes intermittent resemblance to the number of votes reported as having been counted. Do feel free to post your detailed links about all the validity of each and every election if you wish.

The system is not any good for you. It is great for horribly evil women like Nancy Pelosi. Her family is worth over $400 million today, thanks to her avarice, greed, and disgusting choices. Yours is not, is it? Yes, it is her fault.

The net worth of the current set of rascals in office in the house and senate is in the billions of dollars. They get wealthy while your family scrounges for discounts at the grocery store.

If the men and women in congress were to be judged only by the results of their actions and not partly by the lies they spoke about their intentions, they would deserve to be classed and punished with saboteurs, traitors, serial mass murderers, rapists, and thieves.

That's all I've got for today.