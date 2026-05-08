“The alternative to revisionism is simply to believe the victorious state’s story about how the war began, how it was conducted, and what the consequences of the war were. Without revisionism, we end up believing the propaganda that a state involved in a war always puts out and always tries to spread. Unless that’s revised in some way, then what we’re left with is simply a tissue of very childish lies.” ~ Ralph Raico, The Struggle for Liberty: A Libertarian History of Political Thought, published Anno Domini 2025

It may not be a popular opinion any time soon, but I am with Margaret Anna Alice in believing that mistakes were not made. Making Americans suffer is part of the intention. Higher fuel costs and people having to cancel trips is part of the intention. Having Iran blow up stuff in Kuwait, the Arab emirates, Bahrain, Saudi, Oman, and elsewhere causing many companies and sovereign wealth funds to sell their gold to pay for repairing those oil refineries and other infrastructure put a dramatic end to the series of new all time high prices for gold that happened the first month of this year. That list of countries as well as Iran itself, are in effect held hostage by the current conflict. Whereas at the beginning of this year, a number of treasury auctions began having trouble finding buyers, it seems that last month those problems were no longer considered significant.

The system depends on finding buyers for USA feral debt. The system exonerates the agents and agencies of the system. The system will go to any lengths to perpetuate the system. War is the health of the state, as Randolph Bourne pointed out in 1918 before he died age 32 from the war pathogen called “the Spanish flu” which didn’t originate in Spain and wasn’t influenza.

How do you get sovereign wealth funds to sell gold and buy treasury debt? Apparently by getting Iran to blow up a bunch of stuff which turns out to be easily arranged if the state blows up a bunch of stuff in Iran. Yes, the consequence of much higher fuel prices was well understood in the District of Corruption. The president and his advisors and the people who order him around don’t care about you, at all.

No, friend, the other team which likes to colour code its commentary in blue isn’t any better. It is without doubt more communist than the red team, which is sort of telling in a deeply ironic, dark humour way, that you live in profoundly insane times. You are not going to vote your way to freedom. None of the “third” parties are any good. No matter for whom you vote, you get the policies you don’t want from the people you don’t like. And they rape children.

Trump

About a year ago here in L5 News we first reported to you the affidavit on file in federal court identifying Donald Trump as a rapist. Here is that link once again. It clearly reviews the circumstances of a minor, age 13, repeatedly raped by Trump including on one occasion involving another minor, age 12. You might want to read all the words in the affidavit. If you want to justify Trump’s actions or explain how he was not really serious when he asserted that his widespread base of political support had been taken in by lies about the Epstein files, perhaps spend some time with the pdf file linked above. No, I don’t think you should expect anyone to make things easier for you.

Andrew

The usurper in house Windsor has a brother named Andrew. Beginning in 2015 a number of court filings including affidavits named him as the rapist of minor Virginia Giuffre. In 2022, Andrew settled the civil suit aspects of the matter, in effect admitting his conduct. Of course the out of court settlement denied any liability on his part, but the amount paid was apparently substantial.

Since the incomplete and substantially redacted release of something less than half the Epstein files, considerable confirmation has been disclosed. Emails between the evil Andrew Mountbatten and evil procurer Ghislaine Maxwell published earlier this year make it clear that despite his wilful and gutless lies to the contrary, Andrew and Virginia were shown in a photo together, it really was Andrew, and he really is just as culpable as the out of court settlement would indicate.

Various other disclosures from those partially released Epstein files make it clear that Andrew committed treason. He has been arrested and charged for his crimes against the UK state, because what the state cares about, and all that it cares about, is the perpetuation of the state. UpChuck the third won’t ever prosecute his brother for the crime of raping a minor child. Nor will the UK state prosecute any of the perpetrators involved in the rape gangs that operate in every major UK city and county.

Philip

In a 1988 interview with Deutsche Press-Agentur, Prince Philip stated: “In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, to contribute something to solving overpopulation.” We mention this point because if you want to believe that anyone in house Windsor is any good, or ever was any good, this outlook should clarify matters for you.

The economics of Thomas Malthus and the Malthusian death wish to reduce human population is a front for the actual and disgusting desire to slaughter a lot of other people. Nobody in house Windsor wants mankind to thrive. None of them want to stop wars. All of them want everyone in the world to be enslaved. That’s why since they started out as house Hanover they have been vindictive, bloody, violent, and evil. They have fought wars to make sure they can enslave people with opium addiction. They deliberately started the first world war to eradicate as much of Christendom as possible. All these people, for the last three hundred years, have been vicious.

Why do they want to exterminate seven billion of the estimated eight billion people on Earth? It isn’t to improve the economy, nor is it to improve the environment. Philip and all the rest of house Windsor are violent, evil, and depraved. Killing a lot of people is the goal. Killing as many people as horribly as possible to inflict as much suffering as possible is how these men and women have always gotten their jollies.

Diana

You might object that Diana wasn’t so terrible. She was against the use of landmines, probably because the people advising her wanted to deny that technology to impoverished groups seeking independence from the malignant systems of control pushed by house Windsor. But she at least was willing to appear in public at hospitals where the children mangled by landmines left over from previous conflicts were to be found. She had some nice speeches written for her and said some pleasant things.

UpChuck the third had her murdered. You are welcome to believe whatever you wish to believe about the matter. By all means consider this paragraph an hypothesis and do your own research. Find out what happened. Who was chasing the car she was in? Who else was in the car with her? How exactly did she die and how much did she suffer in the process? Why might upChuck’s mom, Liz, have acquiesced in the murder plot? Don’t blame me if you find all the details a bit tawdry. By all means, have a look at who upChuck replaced Diana with and draw your own conclusions about what sort of soul he is. Or, you know, look at his official portrait and see rather more directly.

Spies and special forces

They are celebrated in the cinema. Go to a movie theatre or pick up a novel in the “spy thriller” category and you see endless prose and all manner of scenes depicting these terrible men and women as heroic. They aren’t. They are disgusting murderers and in many instances torturers and rapists. They are the most vile, disgusting, depraved individuals on the planet, well trained, encouraged to kill, and without remorse.

Have people gone missing? Yes. And not only lately. Many people are assassinated, or taken to death camps, by special forces. The military in various countries singles out especially healthy and capable men (mostly, some women) to murder anyone who is inconvenient to the regime that claims power over that country. Special forces guys murder civilians. They murder politicians. They murder one another. They are not heroic.

Why? They do it because they were trained to do it, encouraged to do it, and because they get to like it. Fighting someone else to the death is a powerful experience. Adrenaline or epinephrine is one of the most intense stimulants known. Many snipers report a kind of energy surge when they take a life from some distance away. Drone operators have similar experiences. It is not merely that these killers are inured to the experience or doing their duty as they see it. They are rewarded for murder, as well as for torturing and raping some of their victims before murdering them. But make no mistake, the ones who stick with it enjoy their work.

They are, each and every one, free at all times to repent their sins and seek to atone for the wrongs they have done.

Thiel

Peter Thiel is a depraved monster. He wants to spy on everyone in the world. He wants to have blood transfusions from teenage boys. His particular sexual depravity involves men, and he shows a strong preference for very young men. Homosexuals do not get children through their sort of sexual activity, so they recruit participants in depravity. Draw your own conclusions.

Right now, today, the state apparatus of many countries are paying “Palantir” to spy on hundreds of millions of people. Not people of “enemy” countries, but the enemy within their own countries, which each of those nation states claims to represent. The people in the District of Corruption hate you and love Palantir. They want to see you enslaved, they want to rape your children, and they want to strip you of every asset as fast as possible. The same is true of the other nation states that engage the evil vile surveillance systems of Palantir.

Ellison

In 2024 at a meeting of Oracle financial analysts, Larry Ellison said, “Citizens will be on their best behavior, because we're constantly recording and reporting everything that's going on.” Larry is a slaver. He wants everyone to be enslaved, monitored, and hurt as much as possible for disobedience, based on this statement and other things he has said. He is evil.

Oracle has had billions of dollars of military contracts going back nearly fifty years. Their first military contract was in 1977. Larry Ellison is complicit in the deaths of a lot of people killed by the agencies his software company serves.

Another Ellison

Six years after that first war department contract, Larry had a son. His kid, David Ellison, is in film. Another kid, Megan Ellison, is also in media, with a company called “Annapurna” after one of the demons of Hindu mythology. These are profoundly bad people. They no doubt have their own stories about how much of daddy’s money they used in gathering wealth and power.

If you have watched Skydance films starring Tom Cruise, you’ve helped David make money. Of course “Maverick” is portrayed as a hero because bombing people from aeroplanes and slaughtering children with weapons is always regarded as heroic. Of course the “Mission Impossible” films portray spies and their work engaging in rape, torture, murder, and theft as glamourous and positive. Which ought to tell you roughly everything you need to know about the executives of Skydance.

Now David is the chief executive of Paramount. So many more properties, as scripts and films are known, have come into his control. No doubt as with all Hollywood executives, David is very familiar with the rape of starlets and other victims of the film industry. Perhaps we’ll see him lead the charge against the rape parties of studios like Disney. Or encourage Paramount to follow suit. We may expect his dad’s software company will help monitor any dissident voices that might choose to speak out.

It works both ways, Larry. You know that. You know that people who disobey can be monitored by your surveillance software systems. You know that people who don’t want their daughters raped by your family members are also being monitored by your surveillance software systems. And, no, no one trusts you to use good judgement in these matters, at all. You’ve taken money from the war department since 1977 when it was more euphemistically called “defense” and so your character is easily understood.

All this family cares about is wealth and power and monitoring anyone who wants freedom and independence, judging by their published statements.

A Lily Bit

Frankly, friends, I don’t like writing these pieces. Every once in a while, I wonder if someone else might be doing some good in this same area. Frances Leader recently published quite a few thoughts about “GCHQ” or “government communications headquarters” which I would encourage you to read. Another very excellent source of good information is Lily of A Lily Bit.

Here is a link to her most recent essay which goes over the sources of difficulties we face. It is very well written. Yes, I do think the title is on target - sometimes, as the protagonist in the film “Risky Business” is taught by his friend, you just have to say wtf. One of the passages that I think bears considerable scrutiny is quoted here, because Lily tells you some things you can do, actions that would be good to plan in detail and then actually go accomplish:

Voting harder will not work; the menu is curated. Marching will not work; the security apparatus is now equipped to manage marches at a scale that the marchers’ grandparents would not have believed possible. Standing for office will not work, because the financing is in the hands of the people whose interests the office would have to challenge. The men who tell you that there is a single charismatic leader on the horizon who will fix all of this, if only you would buy his book and donate to his campaign, are themselves part of the apparatus, and the function of their performance is to absorb the energy that might otherwise be directed into more useful channels. The useful channels are several, and they are unglamorous. They will not produce a column in the Sunday Times or a slot on the evening news. They will, taken together over a generation, produce the only kind of restoration that has ever worked in any civilisation that has been through this kind of decadence, which is restoration from the bottom up, family by family, parish by parish, town by town, refusing to participate in what the apparatus offers and patiently building the alternative. The first useful channel is monetary. A man who holds his savings in the currency that the state is busy debasing has consented to be robbed at the rate at which the state debases it. A man who holds a portion of his savings in physical gold, in productive land, in tools and stored food and skills, in shares of small businesses run by people he trusts, and in Bitcoin held in his own custody, has placed a portion of his estate beyond the reach of the printer. Bitcoin is the modern instrument and the one that the financial apparatus is, despite enormous and ongoing efforts, unable to capture entirely. The apparatus has tried. The largest American banks now run Bitcoin exchange-traded funds that centralize custody in Wall Street vaults, and the corporate treasury vehicles that have accumulated several million coins on borrowed money are, at the limit, doing the asset managers’ work for them. But the protocol itself remains in the hands of the global community of node operators, miners, and individual holders, and so long as that community holds, the apparatus cannot complete the enclosure. To run a node, to hold one’s coins in self-custody, and to refuse to mortgage them back to the lender is, at this hour of the world, a small but real act of civic resistance. It is also a hedge. The two are not in conflict. The second useful channel is local. The small economy of the parish and the market town has been dying for two generations, and the dying has been heavily encouraged by a regulatory apparatus that imposes fixed compliance costs which are trivial to a multinational and lethal to a sole proprietor. To buy from the local butcher when the supermarket is cheaper, to bank with a credit union when the high street bank is more convenient, to send one’s children to the parish school when the academy is better resourced, to drink in the pub that is owned by the man behind the bar rather than the chain that is owned by a private equity fund in Delaware, is to take an economic loss in the short term in exchange for the building of a community that will be standing when the supermarket closes. The supermarket will close. The supply chains that built it are not, in the medium term, sustainable in the form they currently take, and the towns that have nothing left except the supermarket will, when it closes, have nothing left. The third useful channel is familial and spiritual. A civilisation does not survive the destruction of its families and the loss of its shared faith. The Western nations are at present making heroic efforts to destroy both, and the institutions that ought to be defending them, including most of the established churches, have been captured by the same managerial class that captured the universities and the broadcasters. The recovery of Christian seriousness about marriage, about the duty of parents to children, about the discipline of the body and the formation of the soul, is not a private hobby that the serious-minded can pursue while the public square attends to weightier matters. It is the foundation of any conceivable public restoration. The men and women who are now, in increasing numbers, walking into the older liturgies, baptising their children, learning the catechism their grandparents stopped teaching, and refusing to outsource the education of their families to the state, are doing the most politically consequential work that is now available to do, and they are doing it whether or not they understand it in those terms. The American, British, and all other European nations of importance were Christian nations before they were anything else, and they will be Christian nations again, or they will not be nations at all. The fourth useful channel is, plainly, geographical. Some readers will conclude, after honest reflection, that the country in which they were born is no longer a country in which their children will be permitted to grow into the adults their parents hoped for. This is not a conclusion to be reached lightly, and there is something morally serious about staying with one’s ancestors in the soil that holds them. But there is also something morally serious about getting one’s children out of the path of a clearly visible tide, and the men who emigrated from Ireland in the 1840s, from Eastern Europe in the 1900s, and from southern Africa in the 1970s, did not do so out of cowardice.

Population Growth Is Good

Do you know what would happen if seven out of eight people on Earth did not exist tomorrow when you woke up? The economy would be destroyed.

Eighty-seven and a half percent is seven-eighths. If the Malthusian population bomb maniacs ever got their way, almost ninety percent of the consumers and producers would be gone from the world. At least another eight to ten percent would die as a result of the collapse of systems that depend on people who would be gone, on the collapse of companies that serve the people who are now alive and would then be dead, and on the consequences of the chain of failures that would result from these other failures. Everything would be worse. Everyone would suffer. No one would be better off.

So you would do well to keep planning to have a big family. Bigger really is better. More children mean more people in your family who can learn skills, produce cool stuff, think up new ideas, make the work of running your household easier, and teach the younger children more new things.

God is very clear about this matter. God has been very clear from the beginning. Your instructions are easily known. “And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth.”

Places everyone

In his “Baroque Cycle” historical novels, Neal Stephenson describes the many events that went into the establishment of the current “System of the World.” He describes in great detail the events of the glorious revolution that brought one William to power. He mentions the formation of a bank of England which was substantially the work in 1694 of that William and another, William Paterson.

Yes, the financialisation of everything and the extreme lengths to which people have gone to monetise everything in sight are aspects of that system of the world. I don’t think all of the implications were understood in AD 1714 when it became ingrained in the operating system of house Hanover. But I do think that mistakes were not made. Enclosure was deliberate. Clearing my family from our lands in the Highlands of Scotland was deliberate. Transporting my ancestors to North America in 1746, for life sentences, was deliberate. (The storm at sea and the ship captain’s reasons for burning our indentures and evicting us from the hold of his ship at the port where he found himself were not deliberate, and I thank God for those events.)

The freemasons who upended the American revolution and framed the constitution were deliberately placed. I believe demon worshipper, hellfire club member, cannibal, and postmaster general Ben Franklin was a highly placed agent for the Hanovers. Clearly he established in 1775 the tradition of reading at least all overseas mail and probably all other correspondence entrusted to the post awful.

The publication of Rousseau’s scribblings and the conception of a “social contract” was deliberate. The red revolution and butchery in France 1789-1815 was deliberate. The burning of the White House in 1814 was deliberate and yes I do think that’s how the Hanover family celebrated the centennial of their usurpation, along with sending Napoleon to Elba. The opium war was deliberate. The murders of Lincoln, Garfield, McKinley, and Kennedy were deliberate. World war one was deliberate and the financing for that war through the feral reserveless scam was a necessary precursor. All the hundreds of millions of people slaughtered in the 20th and 21st Centuries in genocides and wars (something close to 410 million souls) were killed because it served the interests of that system of the world.

So I spent some time looking for a free country. After a while, having travelled on four continents and worked with many people on freedom projects in different places, I stopped looking. Someone who travelled further and did more hands on research about places, Doug Casey is now living in Uruguay.

For my own part, I don’t expect the transition from the existing perverse, unwieldy, and unsustainable system of the world to the various decentralised and anti-fragile systems that are coming into view to be an easy time. So, I would recommend you look for rural land in the mountains. There are a great many strategic and tactical reasons to prefer mountainous terrain. Many fertile mountain valleys exist, all over the world, where you can raise herds of animals and fields of crops while having many exits that are not easily barred by brigades of tanks.

It is not clear to me how much more time you have. Everyone has to be somewhere.

Please support my work

Right now I am raising several hundred dollars so I can pay the rent on my book storage in Ohio in full. I was unable to get together enough to pay on time, so a late fee has been added. Right now I am raising at least a thousand dollars to get started going to Ohio to retrieve my things in storage and move them to Illinois, where a friend has agreed to store them for me for free.

Things have been very difficult for me for several years, so you may rely on me for advice on how to get through difficulties. I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help. The Secure Perimeter Institute continues to offer classes on communications privacy and data security.

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If you want to support my work please get in touch through the comments or direct messages unless we’re already in touch by encrypted email or messaging or some other means. I am currently able to receive payments by Zelle Quickpay, by CashApp, by BTC, ETH, or ICP crypto currencies, and in some other ways.

It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from some “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. In Georgia a friend provides accounting services to investment funds. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

If you are not in a position to contribute money or to invest money, that’s cool. You can help by commenting on this article, or by restacking it, or by restacking it with a comment and tagging one or two other Substack writers, or by hitting that like button. Everything you do that improves the standing for this article in the algorithm helps make things here in the algorithm ghetto a little brighter.

Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.