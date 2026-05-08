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Valued Customer
17h

Many thoughts I have been thinking about people I have been thinking them about. I have deeply considered migrating, but I am here for the people here. Where we are known and know a network, the language, the culture and mores, is extremely valuable, and never more than when communities are under existential threat, and them born to parents known to one another before they were born close ranks and trust only people they trust. Keep that in mind.

I form very few deep friendships, because I only want friends that are worthy of my steadfast defense. When I commit to such a friend, I will defend them with my life, and I have found very few people worthy to sacrifice my life for. To find them I do work for them for free. When I find them they return the favor. That's when I get interested in their character and feel them out, to determine what beliefs we share, and which beliefs I should not share, so I don't offend them. Then, I take care not to be offended by beliefs they share we don't share, and test the limits of our ability to discuss such things without driving wedges between us.

There is no more valuable treasure than such friends.

Thanks!

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Charles Summers's avatar
Charles Summers
7h

The US is at war with its middle classes, not foreigners. Total financial destruction is the goal. Everything is perpetuated by the government toward that end. Everything. Wars, viruses, EPA, oil embargoes, financial crisis, every single debacle is orchestrated in order to prevent working people from transferring any form of wealth to their posterity. They want everything we have now, and they want us dead to take the rest. Dead people don’t protest estate taxes.

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