“When Germany declared war on Russia and France, the Telegraph Directory in neutral Denmark issued a secret order that all foreign-bound telegrams containing “sensational and false messages regarding Danish conditions or public moods” had to be intercepted by the telegraph staff. On the same day in Germany, a system for military censorship was established for all kinds of postal and electric communication. Encryption of private telegrams became forbidden and the telephone lines from Germany to the outside world were disconnected.” ~ Digital Encyclopedia of European History, the Sorbonne, 2025

To me it is sometimes amusing what you can learn on the hoax stream search engines. For example, consider this summary: “The global Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to reach over $28 billion by 2034 from $3.17 billion in 2024, driven by strict data privacy regulations, increasing cyber threats, and the demand for secure data sharing.”

Now, don’t get me wrong, I don’t mind embarking on a new venture (Secure Perimeter Institute) in the midst of an industry allegedly growing to be 8.8 times bigger in nine years than it was last year. I’m also not one of those inclined to hold my breath while certain predictions come to pass.

Some of the major players in the private communications technology industry include CipherTrust, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, Socure, Thales eSecurity, TrustArc, Inpher, OneTrust, Canonical, VeraCode, Proton AG, Nord Security, Silence Laboratories, Inco, Aptima, Tmlt, OpenMined, Opacus. Not listed as a company are GrapheneOS Foundation, Signal Foundation, Session Technology Foundation, UBports foundation, Proton Foundation, and a number of other enterprises.

You can imagine my cynicism around the idea of any sort of actual privacy emerging for users of any products of IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, or SAS. Microsoft, for example, purports to offer Azure Confidential Computing to protect data and code while it is in use by processing it in hardware-based secure enclaves. This activity may be end-to-end encrypted, but it is unclear whether the data is subject to established contracts by Microsoft to reveal considerable information to various agencies in the District of Corruption and other world capitals. Microsoft is known for what is described as differential privacy research, which purports to collect “telemetry” while allegedly protecting user privacy. It has all the earmarks of a “trust us” relationship, which is a phrase having a long-standing very bad reputation. Google also known as Alphabet has a similarly bad reputation for “differential privacy” which I myself do not believe is protecting individual user privacy, at all, in the least. Intel is known for hardware computing technologies such as Intel Software Guard Extensions (SGX) and Intel Trust Domain Extensions (TDX). It may be that these huge military contractor companies have provided effective data security and communications privacy to national agencies, though there have been a number of data breaches over the last few decades. It isn’t clear that they would ever agree to provide similar levels of help for individuals to have freedom, privacy, autonomy, or opportunity outside their system of servitude.

Some of the interesting players in communications privacy are as follows:

Owkin is a startup in federated learning, particularly within healthcare. Its platform Owkin Socrates purports to allow non-experts to perform large language model (AI) activities on large volumes of patient data while allegedly keeping private the health care information privacy act of American (hipaa) confidential information that is supposedly protected by law.

Enveil offers encrypted search and machine learning technologies. Their ZeroReveal software enables searches and other operations on encrypted data without ever decrypting it, protecting it from both internal and external threats. Obviously these capabilities are attractive for “intelligence” entities that have unpleasant intentions toward data privacy.

History

As some of you may know, the history of encryption technologies in America has not been entirely positive. For example the evil mass murderer Woodrow Wilson sent a man to New York by train in 1916 to persuade the companies engaged in telephone and telegraph services there to make available to the national government a copy of every telegram with an international destination. Western Union and AT&T are notorious for having complied egregiously. During the war for the Windsor family the nationalist socialist tyranny under Wilson nationalised telegraph and telephone operations. That is how AT&T subsequently got a national monopoly on long distance telephone services which wasn’t ruled unconstitutional until 1982 and not actually broken up until 1984. There was provision at least by 1917 for telephone companies to provide a listening room for overseas calls and often for other calls so that the people in the District of Corruption were engaged in domestic espionage. As you can see from the quote at the top of this essay, the USA was not the only nation state imposing totalitarian surveillance against their own population as a “war time” measure.

Later in the century, the mass murderer Clinton’s administration tried to impose a “clipper chip” which would provide allegedly strong encryption based on the Skipjack algorithm while providing a wide open back door to District of Corruption operatives. It was widely regarded as also providing an open door to other criminal enterprises. Happily the proposal was largely withdrawn. Also very happily, open source encryption standards such as RSA led to the development of reasonably easy to use applications like Phil Zimmermann’s “Pretty Good Privacy” (PGP) for public/private keypair encryption. The advent of PGP in 1991 was a huge boon to communications privacy.

Secure Perimeter Institute

In recent weeks, Secure Perimeter Institute has signed our first customer. We have accounts receivable. We’re meeting with the customer again this week. We’ve also started a Patreon. Today we posted our first member-exclusive content there.

If you would like a copy of my detailed report on the cyber security industry, please let me know. The simplest way to get to it is by going to Patreon and signing up as a patron for Secure Perimeter Institute. However, we are happy to make it available to other contributors. Please contact me through direct messages to make arrangements.

Coming soon

One of the goals of the Secure Perimeter Institute is to provide you with a “Secure Perimeter Solution” of hardware (including phones, tablets, laptops, and desktops) and software (including operating systems, office applications, graphics utilities, and communications apps) that we have thoroughly evaluated. Doing so will require the acquisition of trial equipment and some customisation.

Meanwhile I have been gathering some information on these topics from friends who have installed Ubuntu Touch or Graphene OS or another operating system on their cell phones and tablets. There are a number of currently deployed systems for virtual privacy networks, encrypted email, encrypted voice and chat and other communications which we’ll also be reporting on in upcoming essays in this series.

Another major topic we’ll be covering here is financial autonomy. How do you engage in economic activities with privacy? There are privacy oriented crypto currencies such as Monero, Pirate Chain, and Zcash. There is also a new utility being developed to improve the privacy of a number of other currencies, called Enshroud. We’ll talk more about these topics soon.

As always, if you have questions or comments, these are always welcome, either below in the comments section or through direct messages.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.