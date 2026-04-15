“All governments suffer a recurring problem: Power attracts pathological personalities. It is not that power corrupts but that it is magnetic to the corruptible.” ~ Frank Herbert, Anno Domini 1985

There is a family with which I have worked for seven years on a number of projects. They are based in Western Colorado. As a result of making some reports on their situation several individuals have gotten in touch with related tales of difficulty. Lately there are some updates I wanted to go over.

Nucla tower corruption

I’ve spent quite a bit of time going over the evidence with respect to the corrupt cell tower deal in Nucla. There is now a very large body of evidence that cell tower radiation is harmful as well as evidence that cell phones themselves produce harmful radiation. Even without regard to whether putting a 5G tower next to a school would ever be a good idea, there is quite a lot of information regarding the cell tower deal in Nucla showing it to be arranged by very corrupt persons in a manner that is evil.

If you would like to register your enthusiasm for the files being held by Nucla town officials be disclosed, there is a petition here. It has become clear that legal action is needed to address this point, and if would like to contribute to that effort, or to the alternative teaching project being put together to address the needs of dozens of children who would otherwise have to be irradiated on a daily basis during the school week, here is the fund raiser.

One of the outcomes of the situation in Nucla that developed in the 7th month of 2025 was the resignation of the town clerk. Former town clerk Melissa Lampshire has been seen by witnesses at the Nucla town offices. Apparently she continues to have access to all town record, files, and information, including information about the ongoing investigation by journalists and local families of the corruption involved.

Current manager of the town, Jessica Davis, has refused to answer questions about Lampshire having access without being paid $225 with at least half that amount in advance. This fact is in direct violation of the open records act of Colorado and denies local residents and the news media the benefit of transparency with respect to “government” operations. Davis is holding records and information hostage and demanding payments while giving access to Lampshire to view records, destroy records, and do any number of other things.

These facts together with the improperly published town actions regarding the cell tower deal, its very long period (fifty years), its highly advantageous terms to the cell tower company, and the use of funds presumably to feather the nests of Lampshire, Davis, and others, represent much of the core controversy in this situation. It seems clear that none of the local officials have any interest in freedom of information, publication of the truth, and transparency of “government” activities. I put scare quotes around “government” since their deliberate and continuing refusal to provide transparency to local residents indicates they are not interested in the consent of the governed.

“To secure these rights, governments are instituted among men deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” It says that in an important founding document, and that is the sense of all Americans about how their country is supposed to be run at every level. Davis is a tyrant and the town of Nucla is a tyranny.

Therefore people who might have tourist dollars to spend in Nucla should avoid the place. You should not support tyranny in any way.

Systemic procurement, credential, and oversight failures in Colorado’s 7th judicial district

Six rural Colorado counties. One district attorney’s office. One chief judge. A single construction ecosystem that has secured more than $70 million in Montrose County contracts since 2022 through repeated design-build and direct-award processes. On April 12, 2026, the official Colorado peace officer standards and training (POST) public verification tool returned “No Results Found” for more than 30 named peace officers, undersheriffs, chiefs, and DA investigators actively exercising authority across the district. The same day, a formal Colorado open records act and Colorado Criminal Justice Records Act (CORA/CCJRA) records request was filed with the Colorado attorney general seeking certification histories or statements of non-existence. The next day, an ethics complaint was filed against Montrose city council member J. David Reed and a public-integrity referral was sent to the U.S. attorney’s office.

At the center of the contracting side sits Ridgway Valley Enterprises, Inc. (RVE), a firm denied disadvantaged business enterprise (DBE) certification by Colorado department of transportation and United States department of transportation (CDOT/USDOT) on 23 June 2016, specifically because “Ownership not directly held by socially and economically disadvantaged individuals.” Colorado secretary of state filings show Ridgway Valley’s registered-agent and address history repeatedly overlapping with non-disadvantaged principals, including Scott Stryker and current chief financial officer David K. Laursen. These awards were often counted toward federal DBE participation goals on projects involving federal funds.

A former three-term sheriff turned commissioner died suddenly on 8 February 2025. The county closed offices for his memorial on 13 February. Two days later Sean Pond was appointed to the vacancy. The commissioner who demanded a contract audit was recalled. The county manager who defended the awards resigned. The pattern is now fully documented in public corporate filings, peace officer standards and training screenshots, personal financial disclosures, and county records.

What is at stake is whether the machinery of justice and public spending in the 7th judicial district has become a closed circuit in which contracts, credentials, and oversight circulate among the same small group of insiders, systematically excluding competitive bidding, verifiable law-enforcement authority, and independent accountability. Our publication takes the view that this clique of insiders exists and that they operate corruptly, based on our extensive review of the evidence.

Stakeholder Mapping

Victims: Taxpayers and residents of Montrose, Delta, Ouray, San Miguel, Gunnison, and Hinsdale counties who fund government and rely on certified officers, impartial judges, and open procurement.

Perpetrators / Key Actors:

Ridgway Valley Enterprises, Inc. (RVE) and its documented control history with Stryker & Company.

Chief District Judge D. Cory Jackson (eleven consecutive personal financial disclosures omitting partner salary).

Montrose City Council Member J. David Reed (law firm representation of Stryker while voting on related matters).

Enablers: Montrose Board of County Commissioners (contract approvals and post-Dunlap vacancy process), the Colorado peace officer standards and training system (public database failures), and the offline Colorado unified certification program disadvantaged business enterprise directory.

The Paper Trail (Required Records)

Colorado Attorney General response to 12 April 2026 Colorado criminal justice records act and peace officer standards and training request (certification histories or statements of non-existence for 30+ names).

All eleven Jackson personal financial disclosures (2016–2026) cross-checked against Montrose city payroll.

Full Montrose county board of county commission minutes, vendor payment logs, and contract packets for every Stryker/RVE award (2022–2026).

Colorado secretary of state filings for RVE (1986 incorporation through 2026 registered-agent changes).

USDOT disadvantaged business enterprise decision appeals database record for RVE’s 23 June 2016 denial.

Peace officer standards and training public verification tool screenshots from 12 April 2026

Montrose county vendor master file and W-9s for Ridgway Valley and Stryker (via CORA).

Dufford Waldeck 2022 proposal listing Stryker as one of Reed’s clients.

Evidence Synthesis: Timeline of Culpability

1986–2016: Ridgway Valley Enterprises (RVE) incorporated; registered-agent and address history shows repeated overlap with Scott Stryker.

23 June 2016: CDOT/USDOT denies RVE disadvantaged business enterprise certification on ownership/control grounds.

2016–2026: RVE registered agents change through Gary Simpson, Donna Valenchich, and ultimately David K. Laursen (RVE CFO). Principal office listed at 1620 E Main St, Montrose — same location as Laursen’s operational role.

2015–2025: Every Olathe police chief traces to Hall or Jackson pipeline.

2021–2023: Jackson personal financial disclosures omit Ann Morgenthaler’s city salary.

2021–2022: Reed participates in Stryker matters while his firm represents Stryker.

8–15 February 2025: Commissioner Rick Dunlap dies; county closes for memorial; Sean Pond appointed within 48 hours.

April 2025: Mijares demands Stryker contract audit; Rodriguez resigns; Mijares recalled.

2022–2026: Stryker & RVE ecosystem receives more than $70M in documented Montrose awards, many design-build/direct-award with no competitive bid tabulations produced via CORA.

12 April 2026: Peace officer standards and training public tool returns “No Results Found” for 30+ named officers; formal records request filed.

13 April 2026: Reed ethics complaint and U.S. Attorney referral filed.

Follow the Money — The RVE/Stryker Control Chain

Colorado secretary of state records (the exact filings uploaded) expose the documented corporate information:

Scott Stryker listed as registered agent during years leading to the 2016 DBE denial.

Subsequent agents: Gary Simpson (175 Merchant Drive), Donna Valenchich (175 Merchant Drive), David K. Laursen (multiple filings, current agent at 1620 E Main St).

Katee McCollum (woman owner) appears on disadvantaged business enterprise application, but control history shows persistent operational overlap with non-disadvantaged principals.

These same entities received the bulk of the non-competitive awards, often counted toward disadvantaged business enterprise goals on federally assisted projects — despite the 2016 federal denial on ownership grounds.

The Pattern of Unverified Authority

The 12 April 2026 peace officer standards and tranining public verification tool screenshots (Travis Thompson, Samantha Graves/Grimes, Rogelio Pacheco, George Jackson, Justin Perry, Larry Graves, Frank Rodriguez, William Masters, Daniel Covault, Mark Taylor, Quinn Archibeque, Josh Huene, Chris Broady, Mike Reily, Nate Stepanek, Matthew Laiminger, Scott Green, Daric Harvey, Anna Cooling, Seth Ryan, Ian Fowler, Sean Pond, and others) all returned “No Results Found.” A formal Colorado criminal justice records act demand was filed the same day.

The Financial Disclosure Gap

Chief Judge D. Cory Jackson certified eleven consecutive personal financial disclosures under penalty of perjury. For 2021–2023 those filings omitted the six-figure salary of his domestic partner, Ann Morgenthaler, Deputy City Manager of Montrose.

Counter-Arguments & Rebuttal Strategy

Defense: “Contracts were legal; disadvantaged business enterprise status is a federal preference; peace officer standards and training tool has glitches; disclosures were later corrected; personnel moves are normal in small agencies.”

Rebuttal: Legal compliance does not equal competitive bidding or verified credentials. The repeated absence of bid tabulations, the 2016 disadvantaged business enterprise denial on ownership/control, the peace officer standards and training public-tool failures, and the documented RVE/Stryker registered-agent chain are all verifiable public records that completely justify independent federal and state review rather than dismissal.

The Human Element

Interview with a retired deputy or investigator who observed the leadership pipeline.

A local small-business contractor shut out of the design-build pipeline.

A former commissioner staffer or Colorado open records act requester who tried to obtain bid documents and received silence or fee demands.

The Closed Loop

Money flows to the Stryker/RVE ecosystem (documented control history). Authority is exercised by officers whose credentials cannot be verified in the public database. Oversight is neutralized through sudden transitions, recalls, and omissions. The 12-13 April 2026 filings and the newly uploaded secretary of state corporate records place the entire pattern on the public docket.

State and federal oversight bodies are believed to now have the exact documentary leads, jurisdictional nexus, and records-preservation concerns required to determine whether public funds, law-enforcement authority, and judicial impartiality have been compromised. This publication does not anticipate any action from the very corrupt Colorado state “government” agencies charged with review, oversight, audits, and pursuit of financial corruption. This publication does not anticipate any action from the very corrupt District of Corruption agencies charged with similar activities. We very strongly suspect that the $70 million price tag of all these corruptly allocated contracts represent the tip of a very large iceberg of ongoing corruption throughout the entire history of Montrose county.

Please support my work

Things have been very difficult for me for several years. I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help.

I’m also motivated to find a ride to Ohio and get my stuff out of storage there. A friend in Illinois has agreed to store it rent free, so that would be good. The rent for this month is now past due. I am looking for ways to pay for the rental, and to go get my stuff out of storage.

I refuse to have anything to do with Stripe and its policies. They are very bad. So if you would like to support my work, trying to “upgrade to paid” won’t happen. Pledging is pointless because I will never turn on payments.

If you want to support my work please get in touch through the comments or direct messages unless we’re already in touch by encrypted email or messaging or some other means. I am currently able to receive payments by Zelle Quickpay, by CashApp, by BTC, ETH, or ICP crypto currencies, and in some other ways.

It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from some “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

If you are not in a position to contribute money or to invest money, that’s cool. You can help by commenting on this article, or by restacking it, or by restacking it with a comment and tagging one or two other Substack writers, or by hitting that like button. Everything you do that improves the standing for this article in the algorithm helps make things here in the algorithm ghetto a little brighter.

Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.