“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” ~ Ephesians 6:12

Christopher Gregory used to be the executive director of the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline. Colorado is one of those tedious states which pretends to have an independent commission that purports to investigate justices and others engaged in the fraudulent portrayal of independent provision of justice. In fact Colorado is entirely and disgustingly corrupt, its governor is corrupt, its supreme court justices are corrupt, and there is no good in the state apparatus at all.

Mr. Gregory has now filed a lawsuit, which you can read in its entirety at this link. In it he names as defendants all of the Colorado supreme court justices, the governor, former Colorado supreme court chief justice Nathan Coats, Colorado attorney general Phil Weiser, and other Colorado officials. It alleges with considerable evidence in the complaint that these evil and disgusting men and women have “engaged in a conspiracy intended to absolve themselves of any accountability” in a nasty bit of corruption with lots of money for their greedy pockets and with a departing court administrative official. They are vicious and disgusting, vile, and grasping in their avarice.

The suit, as you can see from the filing, is dated the 23rd of this month. The justices deliberately, knowingly, and purposely engaged in a “scheme to suppress evidence of their substantial criminal and ethical misconduct” because they are really bad people. They wanted to conceal the evidence of their perfidy involving the state auditor and the state commission on judicial discipline because they believe themselves above any legal restraints.

Mr. Gregory is a whistleblower wrongly terminated as part of a conspiracy to deprive him freedom of expression, to petition for redress of grievances, to equal protection, and to due process. Retaliation against him also included harassment, intimidation, creation of a hostile work environment, blackballing and defamation, he ably demonstrates in the material presented in the suit.

The ugly goal of the conspirators has been to divide up $2.75 million in funds paid to outgoing chief of staff Mindy Masias of the Colorado state court administrator’s office. Masias was fired for “financial irregularities.” Obviously the $2.75 million in funds is only the loot being grabbed by these ugly and disreputable persons in this particular act of greed. No doubt a proper investigation, which no one in the state of Colorado is capable of actually pursuing, would establish a longstanding pattern of abuse, usurpation, theft, corruption, misallocation of funds, and violence toward whistleblowers going back to the very beginning of their tenures in office. These are not good people who have only recently turned to crime. They are hardened criminals who chose to pursue official positions entirely for the purpose of lining their pockets with ill-gotten gains.

Masias lost her contract in 2019. She was accused of falsifying a receipt seeking reimbursement, presumably one of some greater number of perpetrations only one of which she was caught at. She also knowingly and deliberately approved of a favourable separation agreement with an employee knowing that the employee had done wrong. The contract was reportedly a scheme to prevent Masias from filing a lawsuit about a huge amount of sex discrimination and years of deliberate judicial misconduct that was never reported or covered up in various disgusting ways. The vile perverts in the Colorado judicial system have spent many years hurting the people of Colorado, being hostile toward their neighbours, making a terrible work place for everyone around them, and using their positions to gleefully hurt and hurt more and more people.

Mr. Gregory’s suit points out how the vile and disgusting Colorado justices and others in his complaint collaborated on damage control after the allegations became public. They wanted to keep their positions and continue to hurt more and more people forever.

Those named in the suit “have a long history of conspiring to suppress evidence of judicial, attorney and official misconduct through patterns of publicly funded hush money, self-controlled investigations and self-serving public relations strategies,” Mr. Gregory alleges. These various violations “have included repeated retaliation against the plaintiff for his duty-bound pursuit of discipline against the justices.”

All these matters are thoroughly covered in the lawsuit by Mr. Gregory. It is filed in the United States district court for the district of Colorado. One must be sceptical about the prospects of such a suit in a federal court in such a sleazy state, but the limitations of the state judiciary are clearly spelled out in the pages of the suit. No doubt the District of Corruption remains the most wretched hive of scum and villainy, but Denver seems to be vying for the position.

