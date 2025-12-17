“Despotic power is always accompanied by corruption of morality.” ~ John Dalberg-Acton, Anno Domini 1887

For several months I have been publishing about the corruption, violence, and abuse of power in Colorado. More recently I have been reluctant to post another essay on that same topic. However, earlier today something happened which has given the prospect a different aspect for me. So let’s get up to date on events, then look at what happened today, and finally we can talk a bit about what to do about these things. As always if you were to make inquiries in the comments here that would be very welcome, as it generates somewhat higher results in terms of visibility for those of us in the algorithm ghetto.

Candidate for governor

Phil Weiser is a very bad man. He is running for public office in 2026. In particular, he wants to be governor of Colorado. Recently there was a petition filed about him.

A formal verified petition has been filed under C.R.S. §§ 1-1-107 and 1-1-113 challenging Colorado attorney general Phil Weiser’s certification as a candidate for governor. Under Colorado election law, this filing triggered mandatory expedited judicial review and required the district court to hold a hearing within five days. This is not a complaint. This is not a political dispute. This is a statutory eligibility challenge now pending before the Denver district court.

The petition asserts: The Colorado attorney general’s office issued a letter on Nov. 7, 2025 confirming no POST records for “Tonar” and “Amaya,” despite their involvement in the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office arrest and prosecution of a Colorado citizen. Forty-six (46) formal complaints regarding systemic misconduct in the 7th Judicial District were submitted to AG Phil Weiser and never addressed. COAG’s own pattern-or-practice division acknowledged receiving the materials and confirmed they are used to identify ongoing unlawful conduct. A GAO referral redirected the same matter back to the Colorado attorney general for action. Multiple judicial-record-access obstructions (22DR160, 2023CR204) occurred while the attorney general’s office was repeatedly copied. Evidence shows parallel misconduct tied to the same pattern identified in the Tina Peters prosecution, raising major concerns about selective enforcement, political use of prosecutorial authority, and suppression of exculpatory information. Link to the petition:

🔗 https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1AuOlceqLSpHnXi_osz1uXqEmIAKZiATk

The petition has also been served on: Colorado secretary of state Jena Griswold; attorney general Phil Weiser; Denver district court (case pending docket assignment)

This filing carries direct consequences for Phil Weiser’s eligibility as a gubernatorial candidate; the integrity of the 2026 election cycle; Colorado’s compliance with statutory election protections; potential conflicts of interest involving the AG’s office.

Judicial and prosecutorial misconduct

At least one person has died as a result of these events. Considerable injustice has been involved going back to 2011. Failure of the court to approve a restraining order is involved in the wrongful death. Quite a lot of detail has been provided, and I was asked to provide this summary:

It is corrupt for an attorney that has the reputation for “ginning things up” (creating acrimony among the parties) to work in tandem with the judge against an individual. In this case, the judge put her bias on full display. Not only did she deny the request in order to tamp down the volatile situation, but she also poured on the gasoline. It is noteworthy that she had prior knowledge of who was the abuser and how dangerous the situation was for the party making the request for protection. The judge’s final remarks were fortuitous. When he was confronted with someone with a gun, he was strong enough to handle the situation.

The start of the criminal acts of the court were collusion and bias. Let’s start there. Based on the events that occurred after the hearing, the cover up started. Beginning with this same attorney and judge meeting to prepare paperwork and make phone calls. There were instructions given to individuals involved in the conspiracy as well as law enforcement. The outcome of all this was evidence tampering, perjury (most particularly notable by an officer), theft, threatening of witnesses and facilitating kidnapping of a minor child. The court was overseeing and helping to direct/facilitate these crimes. Everyone piled on to protect themselves from being charged. But it was mainly to cover up what the court did.

Here is a listing of the misconduct: Filing false/phony motions and statements; bias within the court; perjury; tampering with evidence; threatening/tampering of evidence and witnesses; prosecutorial misconduct (DA lied in court and to press); providing wrong case law to support argument (not unlawful but definitely incompetent possibly with deliberation to mislead); collateral evidence (supreme court ruled unconstitutional); collusion between defendant’s attorney and DA (unethical - ineffective assistance of counsel); laundering of evidence (exculpatory evidence concealed from defence); distributing evidence to unauthorised entities unlawfully; throwing out defendant’s plea after all evidence has been presented at trial (won appeal); denied defendant’s parental rights/allowed child to be taken out of state w/o proper legal authority; current clerk’s office has person listed on PRO working on this case (registry of action tampering); current judge committed perjury a number of times; failing to rule on motions within the statute prescribed time frames; 2nd trial had over 2000 pages of evidence “lost;” failure to perform on 35C within the statute time of 3 years; failure to allow competent counsel to defendant (over last 7 months and clock still clicking).

After reviewing the information and evidence, my conclusion is that Delta and Montrose counties are filthy with corruption and abuse of power. The judges, the sheriffs, the law enforcement officers, the district attorneys are disgusting, perverse, and opposed to justice. They have engaged in a longstanding pattern of abuse of office for the purpose of harming others in their communities.

Body cam footage

Quite a bit of material has been provided to me from various sources. One of the items is the actual recording of sheriff Mark Taylor of Delta county and the confrontation between him and his nephew after he fired his deputy nephew. I find all these pieces of evidence to be further support for the contention that there is no peace in Colorado, there is no justice, and there are no good people in office at any level.

Corrupt cell tower contract

The community of Nucla has not made any effort to rescind the improper contract involving collusion from the clerk’s office. Quite a lot of money has made its way to those involved.

There is a school immediately adjacent to the 5G cell tower. There is abundant evidence of harm to children from the radiation involved. The people in authority in the town don’t care. They won’t do anything about this matter, ever.

Positive news

“We have 18 kids so far enrolled,” wrote a friend earlier today. There is a new school being put together to help the students who would otherwise be forced to attend the dangerous school next to the new cell tower.

Their team has put together a new non-profit entity with 501c3 status. So people and enterprises that seek tax deductions for charitable contributions may be more inclined to make contributions.

I’m expecting to meet with the founder of this new school later today. We’re working on a fundraising plan to raise up to $200,000 before the end of the year. If you are interested in educational projects or if you know companies or individuals or foundations that would be likely to contribute, please let me know in the comments, or in direct messages here on Substack or if we’re already in communication by email or text or phone.

How you can support my work

I continue to recover from my recent illness. I am available for work. I’m also available to network since I know a great many people in various industries. Feel free to inquire in the comments, or by direct message, or by other means if we’re already in private communication about what sorts of work I can do. If you have work that needs doing, please let me know. I am eager for work.

I need your help. I do not have enough money to stay indoors tomorrow night. I have $1.38 which isn’t going to do much for food, either. Please help. If you are able to contribute money, please do. If not, please restack or like or comment on this essay to increase its visibility. Please share this essay with others. Your help matters.

You can support my work including these essays (posts), my short gold commentary notes, my other notes and replies, and the many projects in which I am engaged through various means. These include CashApp, Zelle Quickpay from Chase, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). To find out more about how to help me, please contact me through the direct message system unless we are already corresponding by encrypted messaging app or encrypted email.

I am very grateful for all the assistance you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.