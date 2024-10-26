“The coin is a delicate meter of civil, social, and moral changes. … It is the finest barometer of social storms, and announces revolutions.” ~ Wealth, Ralph Waldo Emerson, 1841

You’ve been lied to your entire life. The truth has not always eluded everyone, but the lies and propaganda have been continuous for generations. I know, because I saw what came before with my own eyes. I know, because I am the child of a man who saw the European theatre of operations in uniform 1942-45. I know because I am the grand nephew of a flapper who gave birth in 1916 to a boy who would grow up to act in a film you may have seen, “Sleepless in Seattle,” and lived to be a hundred years old. I know because I am the grandson of a woman who corresponded with her Jewish friends and family in Germany from 1914 until her death in 1938. I know because I’ve studied history, astrophysics, economics, military science, space technology, oilfield technology, atmospheric science, mining technology, nuclear energy technology, and many other fields in both formal and informal settings. I’ve seen plays in amazing theatres, operas in amazing concert halls, symphonies you would have to hear to believe, art in the great galleries of Europe and North America, the pyramids of Teotihuacan, and a great many other things on four continents.

As a boy I rode a first class cabin on one of the last private railways in America. As a teen I rode a great many much shabbier nationalised trains in various places. I’ve travelled by jet plane, by scuba gear, by motorcycle, by automobile, by various other means, seen camel caravans where they still operate, and done things which shouldn’t be published under current circumstances. So I know not only that you’ve been lied to, but by whom, and about what.

Coins

The coin of a given realm should tell you a great deal about that place. It is not a new thought. You may have heard of a fellow named Aristophanes, famous for writing plays, for sarcastic wit, and for making fun of the local philosophers. Various translations, many with better rhymes, exist. You should look to act two, scene two of “The Frogs” for this passage. I find the currently available translations sub-par, but have chosen not to pursue the search further.

“You know what I often think: We treat our best men the way we treat our mint. The silver and the golden we were proud to invent. These unalloyed genuine coins, no less, ringing true and tested both abroad and in Greece, now they’re not employed. As if we were disgusted and want to use instead these shoddy silver plated coppers minted only yesterday or the day before (as if that matters). Often has it crossed my fancy, that the city loves to deal with the very best and noblest members of her commonweal, just as with our ancient coinage, and the newly-minted coins. Yea for these, our sterling pieces, all of pure Athenian mould, all of perfect die and metal, all the fairest of the fair, all of workmanship unequalled, proved and valued everywhere both amongst our own Hellenes and barbarians far away, these we use not: but the worthless pinchbeck coins of yesterday, vilest die and basest metal, now we always use instead. Even so, our sterling townsmen, nobly born and nobly bred, men of worth and rank and mettle, men of honourable fame, trained in every liberal science, choral dance and manly game, these we treat with scorn and insult, but the strangers newliest come, worthless sons of worthless fathers, pinchbeck townsmen, yellowy scum, whom in earlier days the city hardly would have stooped to use even for her scapegoat victims, these for every task we choose. O unwise and foolish people, yet to mend your ways begin; use again the good and useful: so hereafter, if ye win it will be due to this your wisdom: if ye fall, at least it will be not a fall that brings dishonour, falling from a worthy tree.” ~ The Frogs, Aristophanes, 405 BC

Earlier this week I wrote in paraphrase of the funeral oration by Marc Anthony in Shakespeare’s play about Julius Caesar, “I come not to praise reform but to bury it.” Here now I come not to praise diversity, inclusion, and equity, but to bury it. It is a fetid morass of decay, sloth, and bigotry. It was never worth having and it has proven itself incapable of supporting a complex technological civilisation.

Which is not to say, at all, that I am against the diversity God has created in all things, including mankind. Nor is it to say that including people who are capable should be rejected for light and transient reasons. Things about you which you cannot change such as the colour of your hair or skin, the shape of your face, the location of your birth, your height, age, or infirmities should not be held against you in situations where they are of no consequence. Obviously, however, it makes no sense to ask a cripple to lift heavy loads every day nor does it make sense to ask a very elderly man to work an eighty hour week.

But there is no equity in demanding that persons who are capable and worthy of consideration must be rejected, rebuked, and excluded because they are white, male, Christian, conservative, and intelligent. There is no goodness to be accomplished by pursuing a dive to the RMS Titanic aboard a vessel that was designed by neophytes while the chief executive officer, himself a 61 year old white man, was disparaging the very thought of allowing his submersible’s design and construction to involve so much as one “fifty year old white guy” because he hated the idea of skilled work being done in an effective manner. He died in the implosion caused by his idiotic policies, and his death was not a fall with honour, having wisely chosen the best workers as proposed by Aristophanes 2,430 years ago, but a death with dishonour. He foolishly, stupidly, arrogantly, nastily killed himself and his passengers being a jerk, using substandard systems, basing his submersible on bad engineering, because he had ugly, disgusting, racist, age-ist ideology. He hated the idea of using the best people because he hated the idea of merit.

Culture

Culture is upstream from technology, industry, and commerce. So let us consider how the contemporary culture of the United States has gotten into the mess it is now in. It has a great deal to do with a toxic, bitter, ugly, mean-spirited, gay rapist married to a transgender poseur. I met him in 1983.

Our meeting was deliberate on his part. He hailed me from across campus because I was wearing my iconic blue ball cap with its many political buttons. I didn’t know about his hit piece just published that same month (stop week before final exams in the fifth month of Spring semester of my sophomore year at Columbia) in Sundial magazine. Reading it later I would feel considerable revulsion about having spoken to him at all. He had been assigned to attack the student anti-war groups because we were effective.

You see, there was a great deal of alarm about Ronald Reagan and other NATO leaders rattling various sabres in various places. There was an ongoing anxiety about nuclear devastation because during the thirty-eight years since Hiroshima and Nagasaki were deliberately and unnecessarily obliterated a great many other nuclear weapons had been detonated in the atmosphere until JFK arranged a test ban treaty with the Soviets and other countries. JFK was murdered, so it was unclear that detente would be a meaningful policy under Reagan and others at the time. People were not eager to be nuked. I know, how odd, right?

Students Against Militarism, one of the anti-war groups on campus that I had joined as a freshman, put together a really interesting demonstration. We called it a die-in. In the 10th month of 1982 we put it into action. Thousands of students and visitors lay down on campus. Photographers and journalists from all over the world filmed us laying there, posing as dead. The idea was to convey some of the suffering that would incur were the city to be nuked. It was very effective. For my part, I didn’t find it as enjoyable as dancing to popular music at the one big outdoor music festival on campus that same Autumn. But it apparently got right up the nose of some of the ugly, nasty, disgusting, bloated, worthless war profiteers and psychopaths running the cia, fbi, dod, and other “agencies” of the scummy deep state. So they sent one of their pet victims of trauma based mind control, Barack Obama, to campus to find out all he could about us students who dared to be against militarism, against the draft, even against draft registration. How dare we.

Barry did his work, but he didn’t find me. He went to meetings of Students Against Militarism and he heard from others about me. But I was working at a bank in midtown to help pay for my college education. The work was interesting, to me, and paid well, and I couldn’t afford to do without supplementing my less-than-full academic scholarship.

Now, at the time, Barry (he introduced himself with that name) wasn’t nearly as toxic and bitter as he became by 2008 when he accused Americans of bitterly clinging to our guns and Bibles out of a lack of enthusiasm for his brands of communism, homosexuality, forcible mutilation of children without parental consent, rape, mass murder, and demon worship. But he did wonder why I had chosen, as I mentioned to him, not to attend any future meetings of Students Against Militarism.

I told him that it was because I had gone to one meeting a few evenings before. the meeting took place at Barnard College across Broadway. So I had walked over, found a spot on the floor, and listened to the newly “elected” chairman of the group. He was a graduate student in Chinese language studies, appeared to be himself a heavyset man of Chinese extraction, and identified himself politically as Maoist. I walked out.

When I went over some of these points, Barry asked, “What’s wrong with Maoism?”

I looked at him somewhat more closely at that moment. I was looking for some sign of sarcasm, but he seemed genuinely puzzled. So, as I began to prepare to move as far away from him as possible, I said, “You know. All the dead people. I gotta go get groceries and do an all nighter. Bye.”

As I headed to the student run Furnald grocery on campus, I heard him say, “Oh. Right. The dead people.” Like it hadn’t been a bug, but maybe a feature, to him, and anyway wasn’t in his consideration when thinking about a moral philosophy.

Now, you are welcome to say that it isn’t all his fault. Certainly a great many Democrat voters were enthusiastic about his campaign. My mom and dad both voted for him. My mom had been a delegate for Kansas to the Democrat national convention in 2000 and cast her ballot for Al Gore that year. To her enormous credit, she perceived Hillary Clinton, one of the primary opponents of Obama in 2008, as tremendously evil. She never once voted for Hillary. But she and dad both thought well of Obama. He took people in with a campaign for ending the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, then he used drones to murder American citizens overseas, bombed everything to smithereens, and got enormously wealthy in the process of helping big banks, big defence contractors, and big pharma run roughshod over the tatters of the free market.

Obama also began the implementation of policies that are the bane of our existence. He loved climate change politics because it helped him pick giant corporation winners. He loved consolidation of banking and industry so he helped bail out select companies from the giant financial crisis orchestrated by his ugly predecessor George W. Bush and the various evil financiers of the Feral Reserveless scheme. He did everything he could to hurt ordinary Americans, to legalise the robosigning scam, and to attack Wikileaks, Occupy Wall Street, and other organic American efforts to pursue peace and freedom. He is a terribly nasty evil man. Yes, he had a lot help subverting our culture, but he is at the centre of a web of iniquity.

You see, we had a good culture. We took to heart the words of Martin Luther King and Malcolm X, especially after their deaths. We were working on ending the Soviet Union with Samizdat and agorism even in the 1980s at the time that Barry and I met briefly. We were recovering somewhat from the messes made by Kissinger and the deep state in Cambodia and elsewhere. But none of that matters to communists, who only want to destroy civilisation, worship demons, and rape children.

Communism, Nazism, Greenism, and the various failed ideologies of the Tories, Labour, and Liberals are the outgrowths of the decadence and simmering hatred of the European aristocracy. The freemasons in particular hired Jean Jacques Rousseau and their mason brothers Marx and Engels to write screeds attacking free markets, laissez faire capitalism, and individual liberty. They want to eradicate private property ownership because they believe that they and their descendants will always have places at the top of society. To those ends they have funded and profited from an endless series of wars since 1337 or thereabouts. Long periods of peace and prosperity were always followed by aristocrat-orchestrated mass murder and war. Why? Because they would be able to, as an early Rothschild famously said during the waiting to learn about the outcome of the battle of Waterloo, “when blood is running in the streets, buy property.”

Technology

I come from a technologically sophisticated heritage. My dad was a nuclear physicist. He taught his sons how to fix cars, gap spark plugs, use metal lathes, make tools and dies, launch model rockets, and solve complex mathematical equations. Well, he taught me those things and I know my next older brother was well tutored because he became a mechanical engineer making robots for nurseries and greenhouses.

As I’ve mentioned, technology is downstream of culture. And for a very long time, American culture was supportive of inventors, independence, entrepreneurship, skill, and ability. We didn’t always push everyone toward colleges and universities. My high school had a great auto shop and a mediocre wood shop. The electronics we used in the computer lab were partly made in a nearby building used for the electrical component work on cars by students who had classes there.

I noticed that about 40 of my colleagues, out of a class of 444 to whom I gave the valedictory address at our graduation, were involved in auto shop. I would say that if you took the ten best of those students, asked them bring their tools to school on a Friday, took apart all the cars in the faculty and student parking lots, threw all those parts onto the football field in big piles, and sent in those ten guys (yes, they were all guys at that time) they would have, before the weekend was over, had every car back together, every engine tuned perfectly, and would have been happy to drive all of them back to the parking lots to showcase their skills. There were only about 120 cars involved because many of us walked or rode bikes to school - and nobody wore bicycle helmets because were not raised to be pansies by helicopter parents who opposed any indepedence of action.

On various occasions, I have remarked that based on the excerpt at my school, I was confident that there were around 320,000 high school graduates who were familiar with auto mechanical activities, and 80,000 each year who were highly expert. But there were not a thousand or more car manufacturing companies being started every year by those expert student graduates who were able to find financing or invent new motor vehicle systems. Why were there only five major car companies in my day (Ford, GM, Chrysler, AMC, and DeLorean)? Previously there had been as many as three thousand car companies.

There were dozens of computer companies starting up in the 1970s and 1980s. Why weren’t there very many auto startups? There had been only a very few since the 1950s because of the extreme levels of regulation attacking free marketeers. In order to comply with these many national and state regulations, it is said that Tesla spent all of $7.5 million before they were able to make their first car, much of it on legal and regulatory compliance. Naturally, none of my high school friends were in any position to dedicate that kind of wealth to a new car company. And the scum in the district of corruption are still laughing about how they have ruined many entrepreneurs in many industries, which is one of the things they enjoy doing most.

They sit in their air conditioned offices and enjoy their salaries and benefits and budget authority to the tune of $2.167 million on average per feral gooferment employee, swilling champagne cocktails at district of corruption parties, and raping each other in the break rooms and hearing rooms all over the city, while giggling about how they made some poor sap in “flyover country” sell his home and business and become impoverished because he didn’t properly fill out the form they had invented to torment him. All the men and women who work in government at any level and in any capacity, including school teachers, should be fired. Taxation, regulation, eminent domain, inflation, and civil asset forfeiture are theft, and all these people are parasites taking stolen money and living the life of Riley. Horrid. Ugly. Disgusting.

The only major auto companies to survive the great depression were General Motors Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Chrysler Corporation, Hudson Motor Car Company, Nash-Kelvinator Corporation, Packard Motor Car Company, Studebaker Corporation, and Crosley Motors. These and a few innovative companies put together by people like Tucker and DeLorean were the car industry. The unions hated all the different company owners and wanted to have lots of regulations to prevent any innovations in pay and benefits. The bureau rats in the district of corruption and in the major state capitals wanted to grift off the car companies. And they slowly drove all of them bankrupt or into the hands of the other companies. Every major car company in America has been bankrupt at one point or another in the last hundred years, and several of them were bailed out by their freemason communist friends in the feral gooferment.

I mention these things because I have wanted to build hotels on the Moon and go dancing there every night. But I cannot do so because there are parasites, to the tune of $6.5 trillion a year, in the government of the United States, who viscerally hate the ideas of freedom, free markets, independence, America, and Christendom. They are joined by a global collective of Green watermelons (green on the outside, bloody red murderers inside), Red communists, and war profiteers of all sorts. They only want missile technologies to be used for murdering people because they hate the idea of free people expanding into the Solar System. They want to murder 7 billion people and enslave the rest.

The culture we had has been destroyed by the progressive movement. “Progressive” is a term used by Teddy Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, and many other Republican politicians to describe their policies. Evil men like Herbert Hoover hated freedom and created huge government agencies to try to censor free speech. Radio city in New York used to be located on private land seized under eminent domain by progressive Republican governor Nelson Rockefeller to build his vaunted “world trade centre” buildings.

Why did he hate radio city? Because the early radio days, before regulation made it deadly to try to operate a radio transmitter without a licence, was like the Internet of today. It was a free for all of free speech. The Rockefellers, Hoover, Franklin Roosevelt, and others were determined to shut down all those private transmitters sharing the truth about events, and they had a lot of help from the “law and order” Republicans who are now represented by the “thin blue line” crowd, the sycophants of every police brutality, who lust for greater beatings and more police shootings all the time because they are ugly, brutal, and stupid.

Broadcast licences are in direct defiance of the first amendment. But the supreme court has idiotically accepted the brutal doctrine of “spectrum scarcity” and the pretence that “colliding transmitters” are actually in any way prevented by the feral communist communications commission. In fact, I have directly experienced licensed transmitter collisions all over the country, because the fcc is run by the nephews and nieces of prominent politicians, because none of the bureau rat filth cares at all about the quality of the listening environment, and because the fcc is one of the many evil agencies created by evil demon worshipper freemason filth to eat our existence, ruin our lives, and subvert individual liberty. There is no end to the horrors from the district of corruption in every area of technology, because they are all worthless scum. They get jobs in the private sector only by “leveraging” their jobs in regulatory agencies, by which I mean they lie and cheat on behalf of certain companies, to favour them, and then get jobs with those same companies.

Congress is full of horrid evil old people like Nancy Pelosi who is famous for her insider trading and so hates everyone else in America that she despises the very notion of preventing her family from profiting on the new legislation she and her colleagues impose. Congresscritters are entirely evil, the few exceptions being unable or unwilling to rein in the excesses of the worst.

Industry

Now, it may seem that much of the preceding section was not about technology so much as it was about industry. But that’s a mistaken perception. Because industry involves not only skilled and unskilled labour and technologies new and old, but also finance, planning, and execution. These other areas of expertise also require good people who know what they are doing.

Industry has been substantially under attack for a century by finance. In the agglomeration of car companies that was General Motors, there was a division of intelligent activity between Sloane and Kettering in its hey day. Sloane did the finance part. Kettering did the engineering and mechanical parts. Sloane didn’t interfere with design and implementation. Kettering didn’t tell marketing or finance how to do their jobs. It worked until the two of them were gone. Then the finance guys worked out how to grift to the ends of the Earth.

John Delorean wrote about it with Patrick Wright in a great little book On a Clear Day You Can See General Motors the title of which makes fun of a play, a song, and a movie, “On a clear day you can see forever.” Barbra Streisand, before she made herself famous trying to get something removed from the Internet only to find it more widely dispersed and far more widely enjoyed, was the lead singer in the mediocre film version. If you want to understand what went wrong with industry in America under the communists and freemasons, you should read the book by Patrick Wright based on his interviews with Delorean.

Ling, Tempco, and Vought was an example of how horrid, idiotic, and craven the people in American industry could be. Their Scout launch vehicle was a four stage system that lifted the least of all expendable launch vehicles in the American fleet. Risk of catastrophic failure proceeds as the exponent of the number of stages, which is why SpaceX and Blue Origin are focused mostly on two stage to orbit with at least the first stage recoverable.

Jimmy Ling was once called before congress to explain how he could justify the recent acquisition of a steel company. He brought flip charts for the hearings. On one of them, he drew a big zero. That was to indicate exactly how much he knew about running a steel company. I suspect that it was about the same amount he knew about running an aeroplane company or a launch vehicle company or any of the other things LTV was involved in. He might have had impressive skills at selling death machines to the Pentagon, I don’t know.

If you want to understand more about what is possible with industry, I encourage you to read the books of Tom Peters and Bob Waterman who were at least interested in searching for excellence in their books of the same name. If you want to understand what has been done to American finance you need to spend some with G. Edward Griffin’s book on the feral reserveless scheme The Creature from Jekyll Island, Antony Sutton’s book The War on Gold, and then read what the Ludwig von Mises Centre has been publishing about Long Term Capital Management, the dotcom bubble, the Y2K bubble, the dotcom crash, the housing market crash and global financial calamity, and other recent events.

The short version is: back in 1913 before the evil racist mass murderer and demon worshipper Woodrow Wilson signed the Feral Reserveless act and instituted the income tax, the USA dollar was defined in the 1792 mint act to be worth one-twentieth of an ounce of fine gold. Today because of the evil depredations against the American people of every booze swilling reprobate who ever worked at the Feral Reserveless scam and every treasury secretary since 1913, an ounce of gold does not cost $20. It costs, tonight, $2,748 as I write this essay. It has been going up in price a great deal lately, so it might have a “correction” to a lower price tomorrow. Or it might go to an even higher price.

But of one thing you can be certain, it will never again be $20/ounce. Gold is a good asset to hold in times of trouble. So is silver. So are guns. So is ammo. So is land. So are heirloom seeds. So are power generators that run on gasoline and diesel fuel. So are tools. So are skills. You should encourage your children to study at least one trade such as woodworking, carpentry, locksmithing, or welding. I personally favour locksmithing because the tools are easy to carry in a satchel compared to a welding rig, and you can get into places where you may need to be.

There was a nasty evil ugly cripple named Franklin Roosevelt. He too was a demon worshipper, a freemason, a mass murderer, and a criminal. He decided to declare it illegal for Americans to own gold. Most Americans, you may be proud to learn, refused to comply. Something like 82% of the gold coins held in private hands were never turned in. It vexed him.

So he raised the exchange rate, arbitrarily, to $35 an ounce from $20 an ounce. This brought in some gold from people who needed the working capital. But it wasn’t that much. So he sent the fbi and treasury department “secret” service screw jobs around to steal from every bank safety deposit box they could be bothered to find. Mostly in big cities if you were stupid enough to put anything of value in a bank vault, you soon learned that it was not your safety, nor the safety of your possessions, that the banks meant by safety deposit. It meant that they had assets they could borrow against and screw you and your family forever. And they gutlessly turned over everything to the feral agents who ransacked their vaults because scum.

Then we come to 1944 and the Bretton Woods accord. Suddenly the world wanted a post war regime restoring the gold standard. The nasty freemasons and Fabian socialists hated the idea. So they came up with a ruse. The world’s commerce would be denominated in USA dollars, and foreign banks would be allowed (allowed, mind you) to redeem their dollars for gold at $35/ounce, forever. Americans were still forbidden from owning gold because Franklin Roosevelt, contrary to every lie he ever uttered in any of his “fireside chats” actively hated every American family, wanted to enslave the adults, rape the children, and murder anyone who didn’t measure up. He put George Takei’s family into a gulag which exemplifies his attitude toward other people. Hundreds of thousands of Americans were locked in concentration camps and at least 10,000 died there, because he was horrid, ugly, mean, a cripple, and he hated the rest of mankind.

So we come to 1963. John F. Kennedy began to re-issue silver certificates and in greater numbers. He wanted to restore value to the dollar after decades of deficit spending. He wanted to bring down monetary inflation. The Feral Reserveless jerks hated him for it. He wanted to de-escalate in Vietnam and deny the British “royal” family a renewed monopoly on opium and heroin. He wanted to have accords with the Soviets to limit nuclear arms. So he was murdered.

His successor announced the nature of the revolution by removing the silver from the coins in 1964 so that all coins minted thereafter were made of pot metal. Oh, some coins were as much as 40% silver until 1970 or so, but these were minted in small numbers deliberately to harm Americans as much as possible. Lyndon Johnson was also a terrible man, an ugly filthy war profiteer, who sent tens of thousands of Americans to die in the jungles of Southeast Asia, some of whom are remembered on the Vietnam war memorial, many of whom were slaughtered by combat operations illegally conducted outside of Vietnam.

Charles de Gaulle knew quite a bit about French Indochina. It had been French, after all, and was occupied by the Japanese after the 12th month of 1941. He was not too keen on the other allies who “helped” him somewhat to retake German occupied France in 1944, quite a lot later than they would have done if Churchill and FDR had not conspired with Stalin to start in North Africa and work their way slowly up through Sicily and Italy until they met defensible alpine terrain held by an enemy that had built fortifications to hold them back. Only then did they acquiesce in the Normandy and Marseilles landings.

The de Gaulle government looked on the removal of silver from the coinage as a very bad sign. The French had experiences under John Law in the early 1700s and under the Directorate in the late 1700s with fiat money inflation. They knew how horrible it would be. So they began redeeming all their dollar reserves for gold. Other countries followed suit. Many Americans figured out that the game was up and began opening somewhat private bank accounts with Swiss, Austrian, French, Italian, and even British banks where they were welcome to own and store gold. They too began sending their dollars to the Rothschild’s bank in London which had the monopoly on dollar redemptions.

Until 1968. The American gooferment was air lifting gold to London every week to meet the demand for redemptions. They began running out of good delivery bars, including from the German and Japanese storehouses they had pillaged during the recent war. They began having to turn over “coin melt bars” which looked funny and weren’t certified by the London bullion marketing association. It was embarrassing. So they conspired with the Rothschilds to put too much gold on the weighing floor. It broke through into the basement. Gold redemptions were closed! The London gold pool scam was saved!

You see, the world price for gold had begun rising as soon as de Gaulle began insisting on redeeming. So bullion bankers worked together to sell gold to keep the price suppressed to within spitting distance of $35 an ounce. But then the weighing floor broke, and they didn’t have to be bothered with redemptions.

Until the bankers in Zurich began redeeming dollars for gold on their own. Suddenly, and to the amazement of everyone who had days earlier assured news reporters that the weighing floor was broken for months into the future, the London weighing floor was fixed. Gold redemptions were restored, the gold pool began to flounder, and the price went higher. By 1971 it was about $42 per ounce.

Now, try to understand how delightful that was to the clever people in a position to profit from it. That is, everyone except American citizens who were forbidden from owning gold by an unconstitutional executive order of FDR. (The constitution says that no state may make any thing but gold and silver coin a tender in payment of debt, in the body of the constitution - which you didn’t read, did you? - and so it cannot be constitutionally valid to forbid gold ownership. Yet the supreme court ruled that it was just dandy because the supreme court has always been mostly freemason demon worshipper filth.) Here you have $100,100 dollars in American currency.

You take that money to Europe. You have it redeemed for gold. You get 2,860 ounces. You might get about an ounce or two less due to fees in the process. Let’s round down by ten ounces to give the banking gangsters their undue profit margin. So you take that 2,850 ounces you received and immediately sell it on the world market for $42 per ounce. Behold! You now have $119,700 in American currency. You immediately send that to be redeemed for 3,420 ounces of gold, less fees. Call it 3,410 by the time the bankers have gotten through with you. You sell that gold at $42/oz. Two times through the mill and you have $143,220. Roll it again! There is no downside. You laugh with your banker friends and you all go eat caviar and chateaubriand and drink champagne and cognac in celebration! It keeps going and going until August of 1971 when ugly, nasty, mass murdering, freemason filth Richard Nixon “closes temporarily the redemption of gold.”

But the Americans promised at Bretton Woods! They promised! Say that in the best petulant child’s voice you can imagine. Then chuckle in #collapsitarian.

Action item for later

After the current hot phase of the war we find ourselves in has concluded, you should remember to banish the idea of legislatures. No city commission, no county commission, no state legislature, no national congress or parliament, should be allowed to exist. You should agree on what the laws are (as few as possible) against murder, rape, theft, sabotage, treason, and other actual crimes with actual victims. Then you should not agree to ever allow a bunch of corrupt jackasses to tell you what you can and cannot do. There should be no power of executive orders except to enforce those laws agreed to by the people.

Your consent to a political system that allows “policy makers” to be bribed by lobbyists and campaign contributions doesn’t work. It is an outcome to a culture that, as Frederic Bastiat pointed out a long time ago, is designed by men who have become accustomed to plunder. They therefore design a system of laws to exonerate their behaviour and a morality to justify it. I’ve used that as the top quote in a couple of recent essays because it is key to your understanding everything going on right now.

You didn’t want your business closed in 2020 for being non-essential. You didn’t want to be poisoned by a mandatory vaxxajab required by your college or employer. You didn’t want to be regulated, taxed, see your money inflated, see your home stolen under eminent domain or civil asset forfeiture. Neither did any of your neighbours. But the grifters in the district of corruption are all just like Barry Obama.

Well, maybe some of them are a bit more butch, not entirely homosexual, not married to trannies. Why should we care? It isn’t their personal depravity that harms the rest of mankind, except spiritually. It is their power in governmental offices where they loot, pillage, rape, and murder and then exonerate themselves after a brief investigation. The investigators at Mount Carmel were pouring gallons of bleach directly on the evidence of fbi and batfe perversity and John Danforth, hand picked by arch villainess Janet Reno who had ordered the deliberate use of CS gas, the deliberate firing of pyrotechnic explosives, and the prior ventilation of the wood frame building on the hot and windy day of the final conflagration, he, John Danforth, approved of all the whitewashing and bleaching involved. His “investigation” was a cover up. So was the bombing by the batfe and fbi of the Murrah feral building in Oklahoma city, where they planted multiple explosives on interior columns, as proven by the explosion analysis by competent experts, in order to murder dozens more children than they had at Waco.

Try to remember these events when someone tells you that you really need a legislature. You don’t. You don’t need a coercive manipulative government of any sort. And shame on you if you think otherwise.

Spirituality is upstream of culture

So, we began in the middle. We began with culture because I wanted to show you how the civilisation you live in signals the expectations you have for the future. It tells your children, the young men and women graduating from high school, trade school, college, or graduate school, what they should choose to do, think, and be. Today’s students are told that if they are white, male, Christian, and heterosexual they will be passed over all the time for any promotion, they will be denigrated in meetings with human resources, they will be taunted in the break rooms and parking areas, they will be tormented in any locker room or other partly private setting where they can be beaten, and if they want to get ahead they need to pretend to be transgendered or at least transvestite. Then they will get accolades and promotions and rewards galore, because the culture now demands no excellence, no merit, no hard work, no careful planning, but only gay, trans, perverted sexuality, and demon worship.

You had a declaration of independence that refers to God four times. You had articles of confederation that referred to God one time. Then a bunch of evil freemason, plantation owners, and demon worshipping filth got together in 1787 and wrote a constitution that nowhere mentions God. But it does prohibit any test of religious faith in the body of the constitution for holding national office.

Patrick Henry, Benjamin Farmer, and many other “anti-federalist” writers were against it. Aaron Burr even went so far as to kill, in a duel, Alexander Hamilton who was one of the key proponents of the new and evil constitution. But your forebears were deluded, taken in, persuaded by the federalist papers, lied to, and Rhode Island was coerced with embargo and other acts of war, and ratification happened. And Americans put up with it because there didn’t seem to be a lot going on, it wasn’t the worst way for people far away to organise a national government, and until the 1791 war against whiskey producers in Western provinces of Pennsylvania, it didn’t seem all that bad.

Many people argued for the good that there might be in the national government. It might defend the country. Its navy might protect foreign trade. And, indeed, under Thomas Jefferson some of the worst parts of feral law were not enforced, especially the sedition part of the alien and sedition acts. Jefferson sent the marines to Tripoli to subdue piracy in the Mediterranean and bought the Louisiana purchase from Napoleon, among his other popular but arguably unconstitutional acts as president. But Madison lost the war of 1812.

You can believe what you want about that war, but the treaty of Ghent in 1814 makes it clear that the Americans had lost, had to give up a lot, and the British had burnt the White House and much of the district of corruption. They had also very carefully removed all the documents attesting to the ratification of the amendment that punishes accepting a lordship or title of nobility from any other country with political exile. (That amendment was published by the several states in their collections of national documents up until about 1885 in Colorado and elsewhere. But after James Garfield was assassinated, work was ramped up to totally eradicate that amendment from existence.) Only the victory at New Orleans in early 1815 by Andy Jackson convinced Americans that they had won the war, and that was after the treaty of Ghent was signed but before it had arrived in New Orleans. Of course, the propaganda has remained that America won.

But I wanted to return to spirituality. You should read aloud the words of Jesus Christ and do them. Then you are a Christian. Then you are a believer. And if you are a believer, you should get baptised. Then your name may be written in the book of life. Your soul lives forever. Jesus purchased for us the rewards of eternal salvation.

There was a time when the people of Christendom built great cathedrals, had awesome and majestic music, had operas and plays written by the likes of Mozart, symphonies written by Bach, Beethoven, and others, and made wonderful things happen. They did so because they built on a solid foundation of rock, the principles embodied in the words of Jesus Christ.

But the Jesuits, their freemason allies, and the demon worshippers hate all things good and decent. So they have worked for centuries to attack Christendom and replace it with their evil plans.

Recently, Klaus Schwab and every other member of the World Economic Forum, including all the young pretenders, agreed that the future should involve seven billion fewer humans, that all published statements should be censored, that you should own nothing, have no privacy, be forcibly inoculated until you pretend you are happy, live in a fifteen minute city that you will be forbidden to leave, never again fly in an aeroplane, never again drive a car, have your carbon removed from you and sequestered to cool the Earth so they can hope to restore the Cordilleran, Laurentide, and European ice sheets and lower sea levels to regain the coastal cities lost in the great flood 11,800 years ago. They want you to only be allowed to eat bug chitin, drink bug juice, live in a pod, and be killed the moment you offend any of them. They, and a majority of the rest of European aristocracy have chosen to destroy Christendom.

And the ones who are aristocrats and aren’t in on it? They don’t want to “rock the boat” and will never do anything against their cousins and friends who do. They have become complacent with their wealth, forgetting that it is God that granted it to their forebears. So they will be brought to a reckoning along with everyone else.

I don’t much like these facts, but they are facts. I don’t want to live in a world run by demon worshippers, and I won’t much longer. I will live a very long time, and my soul will live forever, I know, because I have been baptised with water and with the Holy Spirit. You should be, too.

God is bringing a great reckoning. Jesus told his disciples two thousand years ago that no one knows the hour and the day except the Father, not even the son. Meaning that not even Jesus knows the exact timing. But it is soon. As in Ezekiel, I have stood on the wall and blown the trumpet, and again tonight I blow the trumpet. The sword is coming. The one who wields it will not be lenient and will not miss. You are warned.

So please let us pray together. Eternal Father please help us free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ we pray. God’s will be done. Amen.

Please read that prayer aloud, or modify it to suit your preferences. Please pray with your friends and family. Prayer matters.

Spirituality is upstream from culture. And if we choose a good spirituality, we will form a good culture. If we have a good culture, we will have the best of technology and industry. And if we choose poorly, we will be suffering a very long time until we repent of our ways and do better. We have been shown the truth, the life, and the way. Hear the words of Jesus and do them. Doing so allows you to build on a solid foundation. There is no better path forward.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.