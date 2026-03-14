“The context here is the non-linear nature of warfare. Our models for planning and understanding war are inherently linear because there is no way to project what emergent properties the war will generate, or anticipate all the second-order effects (consequences generate their own consequences) unleashed by these dynamics.” ~ Charles Hugh Smith, Of Two Minds, Anno Domini 2026

You’ve been lied to your entire life. The people who teach in your schools are part of a union. They are ordered to teach certain things and they do. Their orders come from evil men and women who hate you, want to enslave you and your children, want to rape your children, want to torture some children to death, and many of them are cannibals. So, of course, they lie to you about these matters. Yes, they have tried to hide the truth, and yes, Jesus told his disciples two thousand years ago that everything hidden would be revealed. What they have whispered in an ear is being shouted from the rooftops. Yet you continue to adhere to many of the lessons you were taught, and you seem oblivious to the consequences of choosing to do so.

I want you to understand the nature of reality so you can make better plans. It would be better for me and my descendants if you understood more clearly. It would be better if you stopped serving mass murdering demon worshipping child raping cannibals. If you disagree, there are actually support groups for their system - police departments, freemason temples, various gnostic heretical groups, assorted cults of demons with names like Moloch, Satan, Lucifer, Zeus, Mars.

Christians fled across the Atlantic seeking to build far from those who were burning their children and cousins and parents, including those posing as Christians such as the evil archbishop of Canterbury. I’ve written before about that great migration and you can ask in the comments for links about these matters. Indeed, you can ask anything, though I don’t always choose to respond.

God

The demons know that God exists. The demons flee from the name of Jesus Christ. The demons fear God. The demons know that God is very angry. You should know these things, too.

God loves you. It is your communist union leaders who demand that atheism be taught in your schools. It is the freemasons who invented communism to hurt you, and the Bavarian illuminati who wrote out what became the communist manifesto. It is a manifesto of control for an aristocracy. All people who claim to be kings and emperors are usurpers, and all aristo rats they name to titles of nobility are evil, followers of usurpers, and deniers of God. So while they know that God is real they expect their teachers in their schools to indoctrinate your children with false ideas, including atheism. They do so to hurt you and your family as much as possible. You really ought to get your children out of their schools.

You aren’t going to get through the situation in which you find yourself without God. With God all things are possible. I can do all things through Jesus Christ who strengthens me. All things are possible through the power of the Holy Spirit. God loves you and wants you to be happy, to be prosperous, and to be successful in creating more children so that in the future there will be more souls living on this world. God created this earthly realm, this world, and many more worlds like unto it, to be occupied and created mankind to occupy all these worlds.

Gnostics will lie to you and say that God as described in the Bible didn’t create the world. They will deny that God has abundant reasons to be very angry, including with gnostics. They will assert that God the Father Almighty, hallowed be His name, is a mere “demiurge” for whom they have contempt and about whom they spread lies. They hate mankind and they hate God and they want to enslave God’s greatest creation which is mankind. They adhere to the hierarchies of the usurpers who claim to be kings and emperors and are none. They promote the pagan idolatry of the aristo rats. It is the aristo rats who refuse to love their neighbours as themselves because their neighbours are “commoners” and all aristo rats are psychopaths who seek to enslave others, rape children, and eat human flesh. They may hide their behaviours somewhat, including at times from one another, but they know all about the evil they do, and they do it deliberately.

The gnostics, the freemasons, the demon worshippers, the Bavarian illuminati, the germanic, venetian, norse, muslim hierarchies, the aristo rats, the banking gangsters, the war profiteers, the pharmaceutical companies, and many in big tech are determined to enslave mankind. Yes, they do fight amongst themselves. But they are of one mind: your population must be reduced and they must enslave you and your descendants for all time. So they have hidden themselves amongst us, they have moved to the “new world” following the Christians that sought to escape from them, and they have taken power from you through political chicanery. The leadership of your political parties, including Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians, and Greens are of differing opinions as to who should rule, but they are of one mind that there must be rulers. They despise you, seek to disarm you, and have contempt for your individual sovereignty.

God is faithful. God is truth. God is love. Jesus Christ is the truth, the life, and the way. You should seek to understand the truth by reading the Gospels. You should seek to understand God’s plans, insofar as God has chosen to reveal them, by reading the prophets and the proverbs and the psalms.

It is easy to follow Jesus. His yoke is light. Turn away from sin. Turn toward God. Repent and be forgiven. Forgive those who have sinned against you and be forgiven your sins. Be washed clean of sin in water. Be baptised in water and in the Holy Spirit.

There are consequences to these choices. There are emergent consequences including second order consequences, and third order consequences, and fourth order, and so forth. There are likewise consequences to the opposing choices, to aligning with the demon worshippers and child rapists, to turning away from God. God gave you free will, and you have to choose whether to obey God. God always gives you the choice to reconsider your choices and to repent of your errors.

Model collapse

Among the many things that physicists and cosmologists do is build models of how things work. They write about the fundamental equations. Then they test those hypotheses with experiments. For thousands of years men have built calculating tools, such as the abacus. More recently they have applied metallurgical and crafting techniques to build mechanical calculators, some of which are really marvelous to behold. Since about 1945 scientists and engineers have built many computation devices which are based on binary mathematics and use electronic devices to turn on and off power. Unless someone printed this essay, you are probably using an electronic device to read what I’m writing. You can, with some training, use that same device to make complex financial, engineering, and scientific calculations. I know. I’ve trained hundreds of students in the use of computers, and in the mathematics, physics, and other sciences, including cryptography, nuclear power, and data security systems.

Physicists have examined the dimensions of the universe and built models to explain things. You have probably been made aware of the dimensions of length, width, height, and time. It turns out that time is much different than the other dimensions. To evaluate the way things work, scientists have developed models, used those to generate hypotheses, conducted experiments to evaluate those hypotheses, and used that data to revise their models. It is an endless process and THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS SETTLED SCIENCE. Being unsettled is the essential nature of science.

About 410 years ago, Johannes Kepler used a bunch of data from astronomers like Tycho Brahe to establish three laws of planetary motion. You can look them up. About 360 years ago, Isaac Newton began to tumble to the nature of calculus and make effective calculations by examining infinitesimals. So did Gottfried Leibniz. The planetary dynamics models of Newton and Leibniz may be contrasted by considering that Leibniz sought to examine the medium through which the planets move and Newton didn’t anticipate the sort of vis viva or living force nor the harmonic vortex that Leibniz described (but didn’t measure). Newton’s ideas came to predominate because they were better at predicting the motions of most of the planets.

The planet closest to the star at the centre of our solar system (the star we call Sol or the Sun) is known these days as Mercury. That name was adopted by the demon worshippers who formed an internationalist socialist astronomical union to choose names for planets, moons, some stars, and the larger asteroids. You’ll find that most of these celestial bodies are identified with pagan deities. It’s a big club and they beat you with it.

For a very long time the orbit of Mercury defied the expectations of the laws of planetary motion as refined by Newton. It turns out it is close enough to the mass of the Sun that its orbit has relativistic effects. These effects were not predicted by Newton. So a fellow named Einstein came along with a general and a special theory of relativity, built a different model, and was able to better predict the orbit of Mercury. Other experiments have tended to suggest that his model is better than Newton’s and that Einstein’s model also explains some other things we see out in the universe, including gravitational lenses.

However, relativity is not the only working model. It has been found inconsistent and incompatible with quantum mechanics, which is a difficulty since a model that works on the micro scale of quantum effects ought to also work on the macro scale of stars and galaxies. Relativity is also broken at the event horizons of singularities, beyond which it has difficulty making any predictions or even observations. At the same time, singularities which are associated with “black holes” do seem to emit energy or particles or information, which indicates an incomplete understanding of the universe. There is also model collapse with the gravity-only theory of how distant galaxies are held together, suggesting that either there is “dark matter” and “dark energy” that is hard to detect (and therefore is the perfect excuse for the models to be unreliable) or that electromagnetic and even strong and weak nuclear forces dominate galactic motion in ways that are not fully understood.

The idea of a black hole or singularity is that the gravity of the mass at its heart is so strong that light itself cannot escape. Thus it should appear black or absorbing all light and emitting none. Yet there are super massive black holes that have been observed emitting massive jets of energy - so the gravity is not so strong that nothing can escape. Nor is it clear how super massive black holes form. Above a certain size a star going super nova will form a very dense core object, such as a neutron star where matter itself has all the electrons collapsed onto the nucleus (so the protons and electrons should form neutrons) and this collapsium is not the most dense possible result. Very large stars that use up all their energy by burning all of the elements from hydrogen up to and including manganese, but which cannot burn iron, collapse to form something even stranger and more dense than a neutron star. We call that result a black hole. But it isn’t entirely black. Perhaps super massive black holes are formed from the agglomeration of a number of star-formed black holes. At the heart of our galaxy, and at the core of many other galaxies, are many stars and considerable interaction amongst stars, so that the supernova of several stars might send shock waves that cause other nearby stars to go supernova, and the resulting dense bodies would merge to form a gigantic or super massive black hole. We don’t really understand the physics of these objects and relativity doesn’t provide an adequate model for explaining everything about them.

Which brings us to the quantum mechanical model of the universe. People don’t generally understand the meaning of “quantum” when they discuss quanta of energy. They think that a “quantum leap” is a big deal. It really isn’t. You add energy to an atom and one thing that might happen is an electron or a group of electrons jump to a higher quantum energy level - it isn’t a big shift, and the distance involved is tiny. But our culture has many strange things about it, some of which are perverse. So there was a show called “Quantum Leap” in which persons of ambiguous morality went long distances in time, or across timelines, and in space, using a mechanism perhaps from a future or futuristic time.

Quantum physics works better if you don’t limit your model to four dimensions. Current theorists work with ten or twenty-six dimensions. There is no reason to suppose that the theoretical dimensions are the only possible dimensions. The mathematics works better with more than four dimensions, so then you have to wonder about a universe with several dimensions of time - what would it look like to move across time lines in a cross-time dimension? Science fiction stories abound with ideas about this topic, some of which allude to events that have been documented of people disappearing or appearing out of “nowhere.” We have a strip of film made by a mechanically-advancing or motor driven camera that shows a man disappearing between two of the frames, in some milliseconds of time by means that are not apparent in the field of view. There are dozens to hundreds of historical accounts of people with strange apparel and habits appearing out of nowhere, or suddenly being in the midst of towns and cities.

There is no settled science. Yet the demon worshippers who want to enslave you demand that you take a poison jab they lie and call a vaccine. They demand you wear a face masque knowing that they are lying about the size of the particles involved in supposed spread of airborne contagions. They lie and say that radio frequency radiation is harmless while they send their cell tower workers up the tower with dosimetry badges and pull them from work when they’ve been exposed to too much radiation. So, no, science isn’t settled. And you are being lied to by the hoax stream media which is owned by the major war profiteer companies (Westinghouse, General Electric) and the major banks and the other big conglomerates. You are lied to in the schools and colleges.

It turns out that many quantum physicists are very spiritual and few are atheists. That should be food for thought. The universe is bigger, weirder, and more powerful than some people would like you to imagine, meaning that God’s creation is both vaster and more intricate than previously described by models that have now collapsed.

Nobody tries to explain the observed physics of the universe with Newtonian mechanics. The orbits of electrons do not follow fixed paths around the nucleus but are more like a cloud of particles interacting somewhat along orbital paths, so the Rutherford model has completely collapsed and Bohr’s revision to it doesn’t really look like the funky 1930s atomic cartoons showing several electrons orbiting a nucleus.

The problem with scientific models is, the scientific method makes them obsolete as more and more data is accumulated. The advantage of the scientific method is that it rejects models which collapse in the face of accumulated data. Your difficulty is building an understanding of the world around you so that you can anticipate what will happen this weekend, what will happen next week at work, and do your part to build a better world. Model collapse has consequences.

Realism

Practical people often tell me things like, “statelessness is unrealistic.” I disagree. They will say that “freedom for everyone is undesirable.” I disagree. They will say that some must be booted and spurred and the rest must be saddled and ridden, and they will further assert that because of their ancestry they are noble and the rest of us are common. They refuse to love their neighbours as themselves. I disagree with their model of hierarchical domination and with their assertions about the nobility of their ways. The aristo rats are akin to filthy vermin who hate their neighbours and demonstrate their perfidy on a daily basis, making clean things dirty by hurting other people, inflicting trauma, and spreading blood stains everywhere. To be clear, I think practical people are mostly liars who are trying to simplify things to their own advantage, who refuse to look at the world as it really is, and who want to hurt other people as much as possible in the incorrect expectation that doing so will bring good results to themselves.

God created our universe. Mankind was created. The theory of evolution has been demolished by evolutionary biologists. Vox Day has a lengthy treatise in book form recently published about all the evidence demonstrating that the claims of evolutionists and Darwinians are nonsense. The illuminati and the gnostics and the freemasons advocate for the lies of Thomas Malthus, for the lies of Darwin, for the distorted pseudo science that supports their doctrines that only people don’t belong in nature, that all species are good except for mankind, and that exterminating seven billion out of eight billion people would make the world a better place. They are liars who only want to sacrifice children and adults to the demons they worship for the power and advantage they think arise from such viciousness. They form clubs and reward one another for being especially vicious.

In fact all the evidence is just the other way round. If genius shows up in about one out of two hundred people, then the more people you have, the more total number of geniuses. If there are super geniuses to the rate of one in a thousand, then there are seven or eight million super geniuses on Earth right now - or more if the agencies that are incompetent to count votes accurately are also failing to count several billion people. Archimedes was a very lonely man, by many historical accounts. Had he lived today he would have not only been amongst more super geniuses but have had more means of communicating with them. And he might have travelled to meet with other super geniuses, until the vicious evil Bush family conspired to destroy public air travel with their vicious and hateful scans and searches at the aeroports, and until Trump and Biden conspired to require proof of poison vaxxajab to fly. Yes, I do blame evil Teddy Kennedy for putting the metal detectors at the aeroports, which Americans were free to visit and keep and bear arms during their travels until his nasty 1978 law was signed by vicious demon worshipper Jimmy Carter. Yes, the Boeing engineering team did design the 737 overhead luggage bins to hold a typical case with shotguns for duck hunters. No, your model of victim disarmament does not stop crime.

The people who want to enslave you want to make the whole world like their despicable “gate” areas at the aeroports. They want you to be required to show documentation, to be disarmed, to be herded like cattle, to be deprived of things like food and beverages you bring yourself, to be inflicted with badly prepared foods and beverages from concessionaires who have exclusive monopolies and charge you excessive prices. Everything about the airports is bad and wrong and everything about the airline industry is disgusting. But the airlines have to cooperate with the department of war in case of war and have their aeroplanes used for military purposes, so they are endlessly submissive to the disorderly demands of evil Republican and Democrat politicians.

Yes, I am saying that the Malthusian model is unrealistic. Malthus predicted the streets of London being under three feet of horse manure ten decades from his time, and they were not because rail and auto systems were developed to make horse drawn conveyances obsolete. Even bicycles were not predicted by his model. Yet the evil vicious mass murderers of the horrid “club of Rome” want to destroy mankind by eradicating industries, eliminating nuclear power plants, preventing the development of thorium reactors, and lying endlessly about population “explosions” and pollution from everyone except their sycophants who fly private jets endlessly and litter everywhere they go. The World Economic Forum postulates policies based on collapsed models. They don’t care because they believe they will always have wealth and power to spare.

You probably ought to reflect on your model of American society. Were you told to pay your taxes, follow every regulation, and obey the laws? Are you told today by the thin blue line liars to obey every order from every police officer? Do you think any of those things are going to work for your benefit? They are not.

You should obey God and not men. You should not only disobey men but you should defy the ones who rape children and try to hide their lies. You should refuse to cooperate with your own enslavement. When they mandate a poison jab and lie and call it a vaccine you should refuse to take it and refuse to have your children poisoned by them. They want your children dead or infertile. So maybe you should spend more time thinking about who they are, now that so much about them has been revealed with the Epstein disclosures (and WikiLeaks and Snowden and others).

Given the collapse of the models of science and the collapse of the models of hierarchy and the collapse of the models of obedience, you should perhaps reflect that the current models of the economy may also collapse. In preparation for which, perhaps change to a model of communications privacy and data security. Perhaps look into trade and commerce without regulations, restrictions, zoning, building codes, laws made to privilege communist labour unions, laws made to licence all professions like plumbing and carpentry, and moving money without restriction using a vast array of technologies developed for the purpose. Build models that let you build better.

Prayer

I believe in God the Father Almighty and in Jesus Christ His only son our Lord who was conceived by the Holy Spirit, born of the virgin Mary, suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died, and was buried. He descended into hell. The third day he arose again from the dead. He ascended into heaven, sits at the right hand of God the Father Almighty and from there he shall come to judge the living and the dead. I believe in the Holy Spirit, the holy universal church, the communion of saints, the forgiveness of sins, the resurrection of the body and life everlasting.

If you believe these things you may choose to be baptised.

For several years I have been saying this prayer: Eternal Father please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ I pray. God’s will be done. Amen.

You should evaluate models of reality in the light of things you believe, especially those things taught by the apostles for thousands of years. The truth, the life, and the way are Jesus Christ. Everything hidden will be revealed. May you come to greater understanding and build models that do not immediately collapse.

Please support my work

I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help.

I’m also motivated to find a ride to Ohio and get my stuff out of storage there. A friend in Illinois has agreed to store it rent free, so that would be good. I have not been able to pay the rent on the storage in Ohio for this month, though with the very gracious help of many readers and friends, I was able to pay the arrears late last month so the account was current at the end of last month. It is now past due once again. I am looking for ways to pay for the rental, and to go get my stuff out of storage.

I refuse to have anything to do with Stripe and its policies. They are very bad. So if you would like to support my work, trying to “upgrade to paid” won’t happen. Pledging is pointless because I will never turn on payments.

If you want to support my work please get in touch through the comments or direct messages unless we’re already in touch by encrypted email or messaging or some other means. I am currently able to receive payments by Zelle Quickpay, by CashApp, by BTC, ETH, or ICP crypto currencies, and in some other ways.

It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from the “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

Some of the people I’m working with are looking for help.

In Saskatchewan a friend of several decades is building a blockchain based social media network called Axiom. Let me know if you’d like more information. It is fully operational and can be improved with larger posts.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

If you are not in a position to contribute money or to invest money, that’s cool. You can help by commenting on this article, or by restacking it, or by restacking it with a comment and tagging one or two other Substack writers, or by hitting that like button. Everything you do that improves the standing for this article in the algorithm helps make things here in the algorithm ghetto a little brighter.

Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.