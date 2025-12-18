“Learn as if you were to live forever.” ~ Rajmohan Gandhi, AD 1995

Yesterday I mentioned some really good news out of Colorado. A friend has begun building a new learning establishment. Quite a few children are already enrolled.

For this year our goal is to raise about $200,000 toward the work of establishing a campus for the school, acquiring a van for transporting children around the communities (to school and back home) and on the occasional field trip to nearby museums or sights to see, and paying for some instructors.

Where we start

An hour outside of Telluride, Colorado sits Nucla — a small, rural community that has long been a place where children grow up close to the land, their neighbors, and the rhythms of a slower life. For generations, families here trusted that a small town meant safer choices, closer relationships, and schools that put kids first.

That trust was shaken when a 5G tower was approved less than 1,000 feet from the town’s only school. For many parents, this wasn’t a political issue — it was a health, consent, and transparency issue. Families felt blindsided, unheard, and forced into a situation where their only options were to comply or leave.

Rather than wait for someone else to solve the problem, a group of parents chose a third option: build something better.

A community-rooted school

We are creating a small, community-based learning program for local children — one that emphasizes:

outdoor education and place-based learning

critical thinking, curiosity, and self-leadership

small class sizes and personal attention

minimal screen dependence with thoughtful, supported technology use

connection to land, history, and real-world skills

What we are building

With community and donor support, our goals are to:

Provide transportation A bus or shared vehicle would allow students to: attend school safely take field trips into nature, local farms, museums, and historical sites expand learning beyond four walls

Provide laptops and tech support Not to increase screen time, but to ensure: equitable access to modern tools guided, intentional technology use digital literacy without dependence

Pay a living salary to 1–2 teachers We believe teachers should be: valued professionals supported, not burned out free to focus on students, not survival

Secure land and a simple learning structure Our long-term vision includes: purchasing land installing a yurt or similar low-impact structure creating a flexible indoor-outdoor classroom rooted in nature



Why this matters

Rural communities are often told they must accept decisions made elsewhere — even when those decisions affect local children directly.

We believe:

parents should have real choices

communities should be able to care for their own

education should adapt to children, not the other way around

This project is about agency and sovereignty

It’s about showing kids that when something doesn’t feel right, you don’t give up — you build.

How you can help

Your donation helps us:

keep enrollment affordable

move children safely

pay teachers fairly

build a lasting alternative rooted in community and care

You’re not just funding a school, you’re funding the future. You’re helping preserve choice, integrity, and childhood in a small rural town that refuses to disappear quietly.

Coming soon

The above draft text is from the school’s founder and the mom of two of the students for the school. She and her family have been living in Western Colorado for several years.

The project is building a web site, developing a budget for the coming semester, and working on our fundraising right now. We already have a 501c3 and non-profit status, so we can provide appropriate documentation for your charitable contributions.

More information about how to contribute to the school is available. You can contact us through the comments on this post or through direct messages here on Substack. If you are already in communication with me, Jim Davidson, you should use email or encrypted messaging apps or other similar tools as appropriate. I’ll put you in touch with the school’s founder.

You can also contribute to her work through her existing fundraising page:

New school and community awareness activities

