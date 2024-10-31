“The Child is father of the Man;

And I could wish my days to be

Bound each to each by natural piety.”

~ William Wordsworth, “My Heart Leaps Up,” 1802

I remember being a child. I remember thinking to myself that I would want to remember being as I had been, as I was then. Knowing that many adults of my acquaintance seemed oblivious to their connexion to their childhood. It wasn’t much of a philosophy of life, as I perceive it looking back now, but at the time there was a great deal of physical and emotional trauma to survive. To hang some set of ideas on it, I concluded that certain adults had forgotten what things were like when they were young, and therefore perhaps expected that the trauma they inflicted would also be forgotten before long. It was never that way for me.

I remember it all, from my earliest memory as a child being beaten roughly age 2.5 years, to being hit so hard by my dad that I bled for 90 minutes. I remember being treated as a second class citizen, charged for an adult seat but not allowed to see more adult themed violence in films, as if I were being protected from on screen images that were trivial in comparison to violence at home. I remember the police in Houston breaking eleven of my bones. I remember a lot of pain.

Years have passed, but there remains within my recollection a small boy who was puzzled, who was sad most of the time, who was me. A boy who didn’t understand the violence, the torments, the other children, the bullying, the mindless authority, the ridiculous rules, the barbed wire keeping freedom at bay, the compulsion, the spiritual lies repeatedly told, the threat of nuclear war obliterating every good thing, the stories of rape, demonic sacrifice, the claims that these stories were false but feeling in my soul the truth even so.

A film once reached part of that troubled youngster within me. In the film “Notting Hill,” the protagonist describes himself as, “Just a boy, standing in front of a girl, asking her to love him.”

But you don’t really love your children, or you wouldn’t be doing these things to them. Things like trafficking them, pushing propaganda at them, letting other children be raped, tormented, ritually sacrificed, traumatised so Hillary and Huma can get the adrenochrome blood they crave, tortured so John Podesta can enjoy himself, bullied at school by the principal, the vice principals, the teachers, the other students, the student “council” of rat finks, the whole concept of compulsory schooling being essentially evil, the child abductive services stealing children from their families to put them with much worse families, the childhood “judicial” system that hurts children as much as possible. You know about what I write, and you don’t do anything about it. So if you are looking for the reason children of your acquaintance are sad more than happy, you don’t need to look further than a mirror.

The worst part, for me, was the determination of adults, especially the communists who claim to be “green” and are murdering excrement, to destroy the possibility of a future. It would be possible to get through the difficulties if there were a bright future ahead. But there was a film in which the protagonist said, “If there is a bright centre to the universe, you’re on the planet that it’s farthest from.”

You have rocket technologies pioneered by the likes of Robert Goddard and you use them to blow up people in other cities. You could use missiles to explore and settle the other planets of this star system, but you won’t. You have taxes to pay and politicians to choose and bureau rats to appease at the department of motor vehicles so they will give you the papers you think you need to have approval of jackbooted thugs in uniform. You and your spouse work two jobs, each, so you can afford to pay other people to watch your children while you work (two jobs) and don’t spend time with them. You pay theft when your pay packet is put in front of you, before you even get your pay it has money “withheld” by evil filth who hate you and live in luxury. You pay sales taxes, auto registration fees, capital gains taxes, banking fees, business licence fees, building occupancy fees, health inspector fees, fire inspector fees, theft, theft, theft, theft, theft, theft, theft.

Your money is inflated because Lyndon Johnson was a coward who helped JFK be murdered, then took the silver out of the coins saying “silver is too expensive to be used as money” and was succeeded by a bigger mass murderer, Tricky Dick, who cut the last tie to gold. Since then, only the rich have gotten richer, the poor have been getting worse off, and the middle class of America have been eradicated - perfectly in line with the communist manifesto the planks of which you will find embodied in the platforms of both Republican and Democrat parties.

Even your entertainment is filth. You go see films in “the Marvel Cinematic Universe” because you like what Hollywood does to little boys and girls, you like the spiritual lies about superheroes who get bit by radioactive spiders to have strangely limited “super” powers, or who make gizmos that would make inspector Gadget green with envy. But you know that the actors and actresses don’t get to star in films without being raped in Diddy parties, without being subject to the procurer madame Oprah, forcibly sodomised by the likes of Harvey Weinstein, murdered so that some mediocre performer like “Beyonce” can have a longer career, and, most essential of all, the highest paid performers have to sacrifice a child, a parent, or a loved one. You allow this system to persist, and not only do you do nothing, you go to the cinema and you buy the over priced popcorn bucket and the sloppy size soft drink and you sit there in the dark and oooo and ahhh with the rest of them. Or do you? I myself do not.

I really don’t know you. Maybe you haven’t filed taxes since 1993. It’s easy. Just don’t have any income. And if you get a letter from “them” move and leave no forwarding address. If anyone asks, tell them that you have paid all the taxes you owe.

Jesus says you should render unto Caesar those things that belong to Caesar and unto God those things that belong to God. God the Father Almighty created the heavens and the earthly realm, so everything belongs to God. Caesar created nothing but death and suffering and deserves nothing but death and suffering. Caesar is a pirate who cleverly set up a system of judges who say that it is okay for Caesar to rob you.

Obviously, there is no justice from such judges. The judiciary is entirely occupied by evil men and women. Freemasons. Demon worshippers. But I repeat myself. The executive “branch” is really all of the branches, because executions are all they offer, death by gooferment. Your consent doesn’t matter to them. Your feelings don’t matter to them.

I mean, they are happy to continue stealing elections as they have done for thousands of years. The Stoic philosophers in ancient Greece said, “abstain from beans” meaning don’t bother voting, the fix is in no matter which colour bean you drop in the amphora. You aren’t going to vote your way out of this mess. Which is not an endorsement of the incumbents by any means - they are going to be re-elected in 98% of instances, although congress has a 6% approval rating. Tell me how that mathematics works in any sane version of reality, friend.

For some reason, even these massively evil people are not satisfied with what they have grifted. They want to hurt you even more, so they cooked up poison vaxxajabs and persuaded a lot of gutless celebrities to push them. Well, persuaded or coerced. I don’t know what video exists of Keith Olbermann doing terrible things to younger persons and I don’t want to know. USA Today is an evil publication run by terribly evil, ugly, nasty people. Maybe they were coerced into publishing the editorial view that the unvaxxajabbed should be shunned, or maybe they just really like people being poisoned to death and into permanently disabling injuries, I don’t know.

Compulsory schooling is kidnapping

The teachers unions are run by evil wicked harridans, mostly, and homosexual groomers. Teachers join the unions so they don’t get passed over for promotion? I don’t care. I have no sympathy for any public school teacher at any level. Every public employee takes stolen money in every pay packet. So you joined a group of grifters and pay union dues to some disgusting perverts who lobby for more money for teachers? No, you don’t. They lobby for more money for school administrators. The real big money is in being in the administration, being a bureau rat. Teachers get shafted. I know. I taught college at a public school one semester. My first teaching job for pay in high school was teaching at the university, and I had some financial difficulties after the Texas attorney general and Harris County district attorney lied to judges and had me arrested on fabricated charges of felony gambling promotion of a lottery, only to drop the charges months after my business was destroyed. So, yeah, I taught computer classes to undergraduates in Conroe, Texas.

And there they were, the bureau rats. “In service days” are days when you don’t get to even see a student, but you have to listen to endless garbage from people who lick the excrement off one another’s genitalia. Community college isn’t interested in attracting the best teachers and giving underprivileged students an opportunity to excel, it is about filling out forms, pleasing the bosses, and obeying the party line of the communist party. Yes, even in Texas, even thirty years ago. Nobody in the education establishment is interested in teaching anything but communist drivel, lies, and propaganda.

So they have compulsory schooling. They will hurt you and your children, maybe even take your children from you, if you refuse to register them for school or otherwise account for their education. The communists hate home schooling just as they hate everything about Christianity. They hate humanity, decency, and goodness. So they teach depravity, bullying, and evil in schools, and they are really ugly and mean to your children.

You shouldn’t so arrange your life that you and your spouse have to work two jobs, each, to pay theft to local, state, and feral parasites, and have other people pretend to teach your children while bullying them. You should figure out how to do something else, because if your plan is that you aren’t ever home, and you aren’t ever caring for your children, there is something terribly wrong with you.

That is how the rich do it, though. You think Charles in Buckingham palace was raised by his mum? Nope. Nannies, governesses, tutors, then some boarding school where he was taught how to be a bully to other children and how to be raped by older children. Cry me a river upChuck the third. He had his first wife murdered because he wanted to see her suffer. And he wants to murder seven billion people so he can fulfil his family plan to worship demons and wipe out the human race.

The green future is dead brown

I spent some time today with an essay by

who writes about the plague of tyranny. Sensible person, really.

was about the Green party who want to destroy all of Western industrial civilisation and institute shabby, tiny living quarters, no personal spending, and rationing of everything. (It’s a rare thing, folks, for me to give you a link, so feel free to click on through.)

Substack’s algorithms will lie and say that I only read 17% of the essay, though I did in fact read all the way to the very end. I read a lot faster than the goofs who programme their algorithms. And who can blame them for writing bad code? It is a variety pack of miracles that any of this stuff works at all. Looking for it to work well is clearly asking too much.

I mention the essay about the Green politicians who want to destroy Volkswagen, having nationalised much of it for one of the German provinces, because it is very well written, careful, and thorough. It is something of a wonder that the Greens are so pervasively oblivious to how much like the brownshirts they pretend to loathe, who also nationalised and socialised major industries and set about destroying essentially all of Germany 1933-45. I think the author, eugyppius aforementioned, is calmer about these matters in many ways. I’ve been having difficulty remaining calm.

The Green party wants to murder billions of people. Their assertions about climate change are all lies. Their clamour for de-industrialisation is based on hatred. They hate humanity and want to enslave those few people they allow to live. And they have the reins of power in Germany. They are busy demonising their political opponents, much like the grifters in the District of Corruption on this side of the Atlantic ocean.

It is a dreary, ugly, faceless, inhuman, brown, nasty future that the “Green” party has dreamed up. They don’t want any human beings to enjoy landscapes and natural wilderness because they so hate mankind. They don’t want people to thrive and reproduce.

Oh, there are tens of billions of fish of a single species in schools in the Pacific Ocean, but if you were to suggest the possibility of tens of billions of human beings living happily all over the Solar system, the Greens would have screaming fits. Given my disgust with them, I am suggesting that very thing and look forward to word getting back to them. Do forward this essay of mine to all and sundry environmental communists you encounter, by all means.

Children deserve better

If you are not intimately aware of and thoroughly briefed about the human trafficking, the human sacrifices, the Frazzle Drip torturing of children by Huma and Hillary, the Podesta paintings, the “pizza gate” true revelations of evil, please don’t expect me to educate your ignorance. Maybe you can skate through your remaining years being only briefed in a cursory fashion, I don’t know.

But I have suggested means to address many of these issues. Search and rescue groups to actively search for trafficking and free the enslaved. Local organisations to have local input into and eventually local control over the systems that purport to govern you. (They cannot be government without the consent of the governed, and they are faking the consent part.)

I know people who are very active in these areas, who have local freedom cells, who start new ones wherever they go. I know because I am one. And I know quite a lot more about my local community than the people who pretend to govern here would want me to know. But I haven’t told any of them a single thing, because they stink and are evil.

Yes, I was going to write a more detailed and thorough essay. But, really, I’m so disgusted with what American culture has become, what Americans have allowed themselves to ignore and permit, that I don’t really want to write out all the details. It isn’t any fun being covered in raw sewage. I know, from both plumbing and surgical experiences, what it is like to be sprayed in the face with noxious fluids.

In less than a week there will be an activity that will be styled an “election.” I don’t think it is going to be allowed to matter. Whatever the outcome, the people who have power are insane and aren’t going to accept a peaceful transition of power. John Lennon pointed it out on an interview show a long time ago.

Now, John Lennon was a very talented singer and song writer. He wasn’t a talented economist, and I don’t know if it would be reasonable to expect that from someone who had quite a lot of trauma growing up and got to live a good life through hard work and much practice of his musical talents. But he was a smart man, and very perceptive, before he was deliberately murdered by the cia as documented by Fenton Bresler and others. Lennon said, “Our society is run by insane people for insane objectives. I think we're being run by maniacs for maniacal ends and I think I'm liable to be put away as insane for expressing that. That's what's insane about it.”

No, I don’t expect the directors of the cia, fbi, nsa, dhs, and other deep state agencies to apologise. If they were going to do so, they would have shown some signs before now. If they were to individually and severally crawl over broken glass to every American home for the next fifty years and personally apologise, pay over every dime they have ever taken in pay, liquidate all their personal assets to help the people they’ve impoverished, they might be able to begin to make amends.

But they won’t. They will murder more people. They will each rape as many children as they can. They are horrid, ugly, disgusting and barely human. They worship demons. And they want to destroy what good people build, because they are hateful and mean. They are the drug king pins and the murder for hire leaders of what passes for society.

The question isn’t what are they going to pull next. The question is, seriously, friend, are you going to keep putting up with it?

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.