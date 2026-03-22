“Where justice is denied, where poverty is enforced, where ignorance prevails, and where any one class is made to feel that society is an organised conspiracy to oppress, rob and degrade them, neither persons nor property will be safe.” ~ Frederick Douglass

The bailiff pressed a button and a brief siren of lights and sounds alerted the assembled people. Everyone quieted.

She said, “Please be seated so we can get this court of criminal justice in session. Thank you.”

From a door behind the desk set on the dais an older man with a flowing white beard wearing a brown felt hat adorned with bird feathers and a long flowing black robe adorned with a wide belt strode into the room. He took off his hat, revealing a head of dark hair and took up a black and grey watch cap which he put on before seating himself.

“Good morning,” he said. “My name is Tyrone. You’ll have made some assumptions based on my appearance unless you’ve read the procedures for this court of justice. Since many things more are written than are read thoroughly, and many things more are read cursorily than are understood, we shall set a tradition today of reviewing those procedures over the next several minutes. I’m no judge.

“My role in these proceedings is as a witness to the proceedings. This gavel serves to interrupt proceedings which I believe need to be reviewed owing to noise, distractions, too many talking at once, or other disorder. As the owner of this room, I have power to clear the room of any or all as it seems wise to me. You may liken my role here as a sort of parliamentarian, in that I know procedures and plan to bring them to your attention. My powers are to speak and to listen. My function is to make sure that speaking and listening is easy for everyone here.

“All parties to these proceedings may ask questions, of the other participants, of me, and of any others who choose to testify. All parties are free to withhold answers, or to answer as they see fit. No party may be compelled to testify except the accuser and the witnesses brought by the defendant, and these only in established circumstances.

“I’m no judge. I’m a witness. I do not sit in judgement. I’m establishing the tradition of sitting because it is going to be a very long day. I’m up here because this room is my property and I enjoy a view. You may get my attention with the signal button on your phone, assuming you’ve got the Decentral Justice app tuned to this court. Or shout the word ‘Witness’ and see how it goes. None of you are judges at this time, either.

“Should the prosecutor and defendant in each case consent, a grand jury would be chosen to sit over there,” and here Tyrone gestured at the 24 empty seats at his right at the front of the room. “Should the grand jury find cause to indict, a petit jury of 4 to 12 jurors would be chosen from amongst their number to sit in judgement. No one may be compelled to serve on a grand jury and no one may sit on a petit jury more than once per month.

“Such are the basic procedures of this court of justice. This court reviews criminal cases in which harm may be shown. A court of torts is convened weekly to review instances of negligence, again in which harm may be shown, including cases where the parties are under contract to one another and cases where they are not.

“As a criminal court, the standard here is that no harm means no crime, and harm is limited to physical or biological harm to person or property and not psychological harm to feelings. Feelings may be pursued by the court of torts. Additional standards apply here. A crime may only be said to have occurred if a voluntary action causing physical or biological harm to person or property was engaged in knowingly, intentionally, and maliciously and this court may proceed should a grand jury unanimously so judge.

“To prove guilt, the prosecutors in a case must prove to all members of the petit jury, beyond a reasonable doubt, that motive, means, and opportunity were united in the accused and that the actual crime or crimes had been carried out. We have today one and only one case before this court of justice, and so we may proceed.

“For the next ten minutes, I am going to entertain questions and requests. Then we’ll conduct the business before this court for one hour. After that time we’ll recess for thirty minutes for restroom breaks and small-talk. There’ll be another hour of court activity this morning, and additional time after 13:30 when we’ll meet back after the mid-day meal.” As he said these words the large screen behind him displayed, at the top, the schedule of events and began counting down the ten minutes.”

Tyrone paused for a drink of water. Then he asked, “So, are there any questions?”

At the front of the room, facing the dais were two long tables, behind which were twenty-three rows of fifteen chairs each. The tables were crafted out of heavy pieces of dark-stained mahogany wood, finely joined, with scroll-work legs and carved feet. The chairs at the tables and in the jury area were all high-end secretarial chairs, made for a long day of sitting and working. The audience chairs were rugged, cloth covered chairs, padded for easy sitting. The major decorative motifs here and there about the room were gold, silver, and black.

About a hundred fifty people were in the room, and there were seats for more than twice that number. Hovering at the back were twenty drones showing red “recording” lights. Several drones had logos indicating news agencies. Above the two doors behind the audience were fixed cameras providing closed circuit television to two large waiting areas, one inside the building and another outside. These also showed recording indicators. The doors were also of heavy wood, ornately carven. The eastern of the two doors was carven in Oriental style, the western in a more Occidental style.

Next to each door was a view plate showing the activities on the other side of the door. Another camera drone flew up, pushed the button on the outside of the door, and flew in moments after the automated door opened. The door, finding no other interruption to its operation, closed itself gently and quietly.

From the perspective of the audience the table on the right held a small post with a sign that said “prosecutors” and the table on the left had a similar sign reading “defendant.” A man and a woman sat at the prosecutors’ table, and two men sat at the defendant’s table. After an awkward silence of two minutes duration, the lady at the prosecutors’ desk stood up and cleared her throat. Looking at her and smiling, Tyrone said, “Sally, please continue.”

Sally was 35 years old, 5 foot 10 inches, had dark brown hair falling around her shoulders, and was dressed in a business suit jacket and skirt with flat shoes. She wore lightly applied make-up giving the appearance of all business. The suit was a pale grey, somber and tasteful. On her left lapel she wore a three-inch brooch fashioned in gold and silver. The tarnished silver formed a dark grey A and the brightly polished gold formed a V. These letters were superimposed on one another. A white enamel scroll bearing the legend “abolitionist” in black all-capital letters was the uppermost layer of the piece.

She said, “Yes, Tyrone, thank you. What form of address is suited, since we aren’t to call you ‘your honour’ or ‘judge’ please?”

Tyrone nodded and said, “You may call me Tyrone or Witness. I’ll respond to either. Since these are formal proceedings, let’s keep it simple.”

Sally also nodded and spoke in a formal tone, “Witness please ask the bailiff to report about the circumstances known to her.”

Tyrone glanced over to the front corner of the audience chairs where the bailiff had seated herself after her earlier speech. “Jane, if you would, please?”

Tyrone pushed a button on the tablet in front of him and the ten minute clock displayed behind him moved off screen. The timer for the one-hour clock now began.

Jane Harris was just 23, rail thin, 5 foot 3 inches, and wore her blonde hair in a short pony tail. She was wearing clean blue jeans and a white dress shirt. Her pants covered the top part of combat boots. The thick black belt at her waist included a holstered revolver at her strong hand and a scabbarded knife with speed loaders at her off hand, along with a few other useful items on lanyards and in belt pouches.

Jane said, “As a commercial bailiff living in the township of Paradox I was presented yesterday, Sunday, with a prisoner in the custody of the prosecutors here present. They texted me a statement of record to the effect that the prisoner, one Joe Jones, had been taken into their custody after a fight outside the Outlaw Bar & Grill on Friday night. Their statement asserts that the undersigned accuse the same Joe Jones did commit murder in the second degree, having been seen by witnesses to stab the victim, Bernard Grossman, repeatedly in the chest and stomach. Their statement is signed Sally Smith and Robert Dockery.

“Accompanying their statement is an affidavit from Doctor Sheila Perino attesting to the death of Bernard Grossman, the decedent being identified by the doctor of her own personal knowledge. The death affidavit certifies that Bernard died from exsanguination due to multiple stab wounds. One of these wounds contained the hunting knife in the bag on the prosecution table. Doc Perino attests she put the knife in there using the bag itself and did not handle the knife directly, and made an effort not to smudge the handle. Due to this method of retrieval, some blood and other matter remained on the knife. I have brought Jones here to court and he is seated at the table for the defence.”

During this recitation, the documents mentioned appeared on the screen behind Tyrone with tags appropriate to their content. They were now available via the Decentral Justice app to everyone watching.

After speaking, Jane sat down and pulled out her smart phone. It was a customised Android phone with privacy features carried in a Faraday cage at her waist. She let the DecentJustice app, as she called it, go into background while she posted on Flote a series of live comments on the events at hand. Doing so kept her attention on events and her followers paid a few satoshis for access to her commentary.

Tyrone looked at the defendant’s table and said, “I see at the defence table my neighbour Ben Stone. Ben, you’ll have some words, yes?”

Ben stood up. Just under 6 feet tall, he was a barrel-chested man with shoulder-length hair and a grey beard. He was in his early sixties. He was in court in blue jeans and a plain black t-shirt, with a grey wool sports coat. His belt also carried knife, handgun, spare magazines, and sundry tools. His hiking boots were polished to a fine glow. Ben said, “Sure. I’ve posted to the app my credentials as the duly chosen counsel for this defendant. The accused has asked me to enter a plea of not guilty before this court. So entered.”

The appointment of Ben by Jones was now visible briefly on screen, too. Using the app, anyone could call up any of the docs onto their own device for a closer look. Everything from the court’s procedures to brief biographies on the witness, bailiff, and counsellors were available. Digitally signed versions of each document were posted to a blockchain that kept them available in perpetuity.

Sally rose once more and said, “The prosecution has entered affidavits from three witnesses to the events of Friday night. We have also entered our credentials as the duly chosen counsel for the victim’s family who engaged us Saturday morning for the purpose of capturing the accused and bringing this case to this court. Based upon these items mentioned by the bailiff and by me, we ask the Witness to seek volunteers for a grand jury to be gathered here for the purpose of bringing indictment or no bill against the accused, Joe Jones, for the crime of murder in the second degree.”

Tyone paused for several seconds, then asked, “Any objections?”

He again paused for half a minute, looking about, and seeing Ben shaking his head briefly, continued, “A reasonable person seeing the information before this court would ask for a grand jury to review the evidence for the purpose of bringing indictment or no bill, and such a request having been entered, we now pause for volunteers to enter their names in the app. If you are willing to serve on a grand jury for whatever length of time is needed to establish whether a crime has been committed, and if you are also willing to serve on a petit jury to evaluate those facts as they may or may not be applicable to the defendant seen here, please signify now.”

Chapter 1 Chapter 3

Freedom Decentral: Free the Slaves copyright 2019, 2020, and 2026 Jim Davidson all rights reserved.