“And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?... The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin’s thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If...if...” ~ Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago

Mary Morris woke up on the floor. Through the window she could see it was still dark outside. On the desk the rapist’s laptop was open and displaying an email client. From his snores, the man who had asked her to call him Jon was sleeping soundly.

After reading the leaflet the evening just prior, Mary had gone to her bunk. Her ostensible reason was to return her blanket and tuck it in. There was a little shelf formed by the bed frame of each bunk. During her third day in the camp while being told to grab a toothbrush to get to work on the toilets, Mary had grabbed two by mistake.

It had gone through her mind to drop one back in the bucket with the others, but at that very moment across the room, one of the other slaves, seeing the backs of all the guards, had run out the door. The opening door and the sound of running feet had attracted all those same guards, and three of them set out after the escapee.

Mary had the presence of mind to tuck the spare toothbrush into her waistband, untucking her shirt to cover it. Thinking of that time again brought to mind the screams of the slave being beaten unconscious. Later there was a streak of blood on the floor where the body had been dragged away. She never saw him again.

Hours later she had used her “exercise time” to locate a bench where she could sit on the ground, leaning against one side of the bench, conveying to the other slaves her desire to be let alone. Reaching under her clothes, she had felt the rough concrete path under her. She began very quietly scraping the handle of the toothbrush back and forth. She never let it show, and was alert to any guards nearby.

It wasn’t every day that she could sit at her favourite bench, and she never idled there for more than twenty minutes when she did. But every week the toothbrush took shape as a sharper and sharper tool. She had not been sure at the start what shape she’d make, only that she needed to give vent to her frustration and urge to rebel. She wasn’t sure what she’d do with it, but a stilleto-shaped shank made of hard plastic seemed like a good tool to own.

That first night with the toothbrush she had worked her hand under her mattress and pulled at the foam until she could tuck it into the mattress where it rested on the shelf made by the mattress frame.

Working quietly helped extend the project, giving her a feeling of accomplishment. Mary made no effort to have other belongings, as the indoctrination was very clear. Owning things was wrong. Even owning their own bodies was denied slaves. It was part of what convinced her that she was not “Inmate 378299710” but a nameless slave to her captors. So breaking their rule was her duty, as she saw things.

Now Mary stood beside the rapist’s bed, her shank in her hand. She reflected for a moment. If the leaflet was false, or something prevented the rescue teams from coming, what she was about to do would be her last act of defiance. Glancing at the laptop, which the rapist had not bothered to close or screen lock, gave her courage. Maybe she could do several acts of defiance, even if there were no dawn rescuers.

Over the door, the camera was covered by the rapist’s suit jacket where he had put it in the opening moments after pushing her into the room. Mary didn’t call him Jon. He was “the rapist.” She sat down at the desk and looked at the screen. It was 03:29 on Monday 5 June. Dawn would be in just over two hours. Plenty of time to work before the rescue teams were expected to arrive.

Mary’s next act of defiance was to send a series of emails to family and friends whose email addresses she remembered. Her skills as a systems administrator in her former life made the task of looking up a domain name or visiting a web page now and then easy and quick. Using the open email client and the rapist’s email address was clearly the best way to bypass whatever firewalls and security systems through which it was connected.

Breathing deeply, Mary realised that her enormous adrenaline rush seemed to have knocked her flu symptoms down. Good! She needed a clear head. She said a silent prayer of thanksgiving.

Now it was time to look through the laptop files and find out what she could. By the time pre-dawn light began coming through the window two hours later, Mary had sent all the user files to a few people she knew. None of them needed guidance, the information would be sent to the freedom alliance. Mary smiled at the laptop. It had told her many useful things. Outside she could hear another plane approaching.

Moving carefully, Mary began going through the pockets of the rapist. There were a number of things she could use. And the clothes were better than what she had on, so she dressed in them. Not terrible, with the cuffs rolled up and with her camp shoes, she could still move quietly. She struggled a bit with the belt, finally using the rapist’s pocketknife to create a belt hole where she needed to cinch it tight enough to hold the heavyset man’s pants up.

Again grabbing his pocketknife, she unplugged the power cord. The power conditioner was a bulky mass halfway up the power cord. She cut it off, stripped the wires, and put them back in the socket, creating a short and sending full strength power into the laptop. As it smoked and let out an acrid tang, she remembered her mentor saying that computers run on smoke, and if you let the smoke out they stop running. Mary laughed and was delighted by the idea.

Just then a loud concussion came from outside, and the shockwave blew the window in. A series of even louder bangs came, first from the near side of the camp, then another. The rescue team had arrived! They were blowing the mines in the mine fields. Time to move.

Karen’s Team

Karen Runningwolf woke up at 03:30. It was time to wake her team. Ten men, ten women, and herself, just 21 specialists would drop into Gaunt’s Brook camp in two hours. This camp was smaller than the others in the region because it frequently hosted senior officers of the owner teams. The flight crew would set about taking out guard towers, dropping munitions to shred the fences, and using their heavy machine gun to clear as many of the mines from the mine fields as possible. Karen and her team had aerial photos of the camp, had memorised the major features, and would do their best to get everyone out, head for the Ocean County airfield for retrieval, and send the survivors through Double Trouble state park to the inland waterway where rescue boats would take them away. The mission outline was in her head for only a few moments as she sat up, got herself together, splashed water on her face at her sink.

She looked at herself in the mirror, a small one about two feet tall, mounted on the door to the medicine cabinet. Rank hath its privileges, and a tiny room with its own sink and window were among them.

“Time to free the slaves, team leader” Karen said to her reflection. She dressed in her battle utilities and opened her door.

Steve Phillips was already up, standing next to his cot just a little ways outside her door. He had his pants and boots on, but only his undershirt covered his chest. He looked at Karen, and could see the steel-eyed determination in her. He drew breath to shout.

“All right you apes drop your cocks and grab yer socks! Get out of the sack and muster. Ten minutes!” Karen shook her head a bit, and smiled. Steve could be nasty, but he knew his team. And nobody hesitated to work with him.

Everyone had eaten the night before, showered, and were in their cots in the barracks at 21:00. Coffee and water would be their breakfast. The muster line was complete at 03:45, ready for her attention. She walked their lines, glancing into the face of each member of her team. Then, standing next to Steve again, Karen addressed them.

“We started seeing the new barracks go up at Gaunts Brook just after the last presidential election. There were satellite and aerial confirmations of the arrival of captives from all over the region. There are now twenty thousand people housed there. We have only a vague idea of how many have been killed. By all accounts this camp is feeding them. There are factory rooms where they seem to assemble parts for one of the owners. There’s a big telecommunications centre where some slaves make calls for Puny Mike.

“You knew what this mission was about when you volunteered, and you’ve had many opportunities to back out. This morning is your last out. If you get on the plane with me, we’re going in, and we’re getting as many of them out as we can. You don’t know them. I don’t know them. But they are our brothers and sisters, and they have family and friends on the outside, and we are not going to have a filthy slave labour camp in my country, not while I’m breathing. If you aren’t getting on the plane, piss off right now. If you are, get your gear and check each other. Roll out!”

Twenty sets of boots clicked their heels. Nobody saluted. There were no “yes sir” choruses. It wasn’t an army, and none of them needed to be reminded what was at stake. Their team had drilled together and discussed plans with the tactical leadership for three weeks. Every one of them was an experienced jumper. Not one of them needed help packing a chute. They had extensive training in weapons, unarmed combat, and they’d worked with a mock up of the camp.

Nobody backed out. Karen led the way, drew equipment from her locker in the next room, and headed out to the flight line. It was 04:02 when the last of them boarded and the doors were closed. Inside the aircraft seemed filled with their gear bags. Each jumper would push a rucksack of supplies, special weapons, rations, ammo, and care packages, weighing in at 220 pounds, out the door ahead of him or her. Each rucksack was already hooked to the static line overhead and had its own chute. At 500 feet there was time for the chute to deploy and the pack to land safely. One rucksack, one jumper, then another rucksack and another jumper. Just over two metric tonnes of support would be landing in the camp with her team. Karen had gone over all of it a dozen times. So had her jumpers.

Most of the jumpers would also jump with the static line, though they all preferred to free jump. After securing the static line deployment bags, Karen and Steve would free jump from opposite sides of the aircraft. Lisa, Chad, and Ira had white cross medic insignia, no rifles, only sidearms. Extra med gear replaced the weight of their rifles and ammo. The rest of the team had AR-15 rifles and plenty of ammo.

The jump plane was modified to suit the mission. Jump doors at port and starboard, with Karen as dispatcher behind the pilot and Steve dispatching behind the co-pilot. After the group leaders exited, the drone operator, Dick Smith, would close the doors as the pilot turned his attention to the mine fields, fences, and guard towers.

The wait was the hard part, of course. Knowing what to do, knowing the contingency plans, knowing her team was ready, Karen had few things to worry about. But she was always keyed up. Six combat jumps and endless training jumps had taught her that focus and meditation could relax her during this part of the journey. They would be riding in low the whole way, tree hopping to reduce ground control radar perception of their approach.

Their pilot, Jerry Drake, made effective use of terrain hugging skills he’d learned for years in similar twin-engine aircraft. He knew the route, having flown it before the ugliness and in simulators during the training for this mission. He also knew that there were dozens of other jump planes, masses of drones, and several command aircraft all going toward different camps in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, Baltimore, Delaware, and Virginia. Across the continent, at the same time, though it was hours before dawn would be approaching the West coast, similar teams would be moving on camps in California, Oregon, and the state of Washington. The simultaneity of these attacks was to avoid the anticipated massacre by the owners of many of the slaves rather than face the prospect of them being freed.

To Jerry’s way of thinking, a country was making good on its claim to be the land of the free and the home of the brave. Finally.

Jump Time

The jump warning light and siren came on, blinked red twice, and the siren stopped. Karen had asked that this device be modified so voices could be heard instead of the siren.

“On your feet ladies and gentlemen. We’re going out in five minutes. Check your partner, check the person across the aisle from you,” Steve bellowed.

Yellow light. Two minutes. Doors open. There was a loud crump from overhead and to their rear. The plane dropped about ten feet as Jerry instinctively dove for a moment.

“Anti-aircraft battery from McGuire airbase. They can’t depress their muzzles far enough to reach us at this range,” reported their gunner, Harry from the co-pilot seat.

Green light. On Steve’s side, Bill pushed the first rucksack out and jumped. On Karen’s side, Susie did the same. Within moments Peter, Sal, Ira, Phil, and Gavin had followed Bill, pushing out their rucksacks and jumping. Mirroring them, Janet, Carla, Phyllis, Lisa, and Marian had done likewise.

There was now a return to yellow light, as expected, and the aircraft executed a sliding, slipping, rapid turn before coming back over their landing zone. One of the guard towers opened up with a machine gun, but it wasn’t well positioned, firing out from under a guard tower roof. Anyone could tell it was placed to cut down prisoners inside or outside the fences. Jerry easily avoided the fire, while Harry directed return fire from one of his guns. Dick, meanwhile sent a drone at the guard tower to take out its legs, causing it to topple and spill the guards.

“Green light, Karen, go with God!” shouted Jerry.

Chad, John, and Ollie exited on Steve’s side of the plane, and Steve dropped his rucksack, pulled in the deployment bags and fixed them to the webbing just inside the door, and dropped. On Karen’s side, Beth, Carolyn, Laura, and Kaia jumped, Karen secured the d-bags from her team, and jumped. Jerry banked the plane and turned sharply to attack the remaining guard towers.

Dick, wearing a portable backpack drone control panel, got up and got the doors closed. With his jump team now on the ground, Jerry took course to the South where the critical mine fields had to be detonated. The entire exit strategy was to escape to the South, although once the fences and mines had been cleared on that side, there would be some time spent on the east and north clearing additional exits. Twenty thousand people needed to get away, and they needed plenty of paths.

Drones dropped special munitions that shredded the fences. Harry hit the mines as best he could with his machine guns and 20mm cannon. Jerry swung wide to the east and made his approach through those mine fields, Harry blasting away. Dick’s drones shredded the fences on that side, too. Seeing their approach, one of the guard towers opened up on them, and despite quick thinking on Dick’s part, interposing a drone, one of their engines was hit. Harry took out the guard tower moments later.

“Losing power left, compensating,” Jerry said, and the calmness of his voice was reassuring. They made their final pass over the mine fields, this time on the north end of the camp. And that’s when another guard tower opened up on them, hitting the cockpit and mortally wounding Jerry.

“Dick, Harry, get out. I’m taking it into that admin tower.”

“God bless you, Jerry,” were Dick’s words as he threw open the jump door behind the pilot. He jumped.

Harry stood and looked down at Jerry, who was now bleeding from a chest wound. “I’m sorry.”

“I’m not. Get gone. I gotta go collect my honour guards,” Jerry smiled, weakly, as Harry tumbled out of the plane. Turning, and lining up on the fifth floor of the admin wing, knowing from their briefings that the top echelon of the camp administration lived and worked up there, Jerry said a brief prayer.

Down in the camp, Karen’s team had begun fanning out, entering buildings, and incapacitating guards. John had landed badly and was limping on an injured ankle. So he was assigned the job of holding post where all the rucksacks were gathered. Karen was directing operations from there, and her team were doing their jobs. So she had a few moments to see her ride home hit the fifth floor of the admin building, creating a huge conflagration.

Chapter 8

Chapter 10

Freedom Decentral: Free the Slaves copyright 2019, 2020, and 2026 Jim Davidson all rights reserved.