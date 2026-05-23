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Son of the South's avatar
Son of the South
4h

Where can I get the whole book, Jim ? I loved the little bit I read in Chapter 28. My people are from around Macon, so you had me right at the start. When my great-great-great grandfather came through Macon on the way to where he settled nearby, there were four stores in Macon and he was driving an ox team.

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