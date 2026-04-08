“Fixed fortifications are monuments to man’s stupidity. If mountain ranges and oceans can be overcome, anything made by man can be overcome.” ~ George Smith Patton, Jr.

Ollie approached the double doors with caution. The bunker entry team were one level down and based on their interview with one of the slavers, minutes earlier, there was at least another level to go. Somewhere deep below was an owner’s whip, someone with detailed knowledge of the enemies of freedom and their plans. The strategic value of their target was enormous, and Ollie wanted to avoid making any errors on this entry.

Like the rest of the non-medical jumpers, Ollie carried a rifle slung across his back. Unlike them he also carried a large number of entry tools. His training was highly specialised because the possibility of this bunker had been established during the construction of Gaunts Brook Camp. An excavation had been made in this area before the admin building had been built above. That excavation had been carefully documented by aerial drone and satellite photo reconnaissance.

The team had just come through a door at the bottom of the staircase. Before opening it, Ollie had found a gap at its bottom through which he inserted a fibre optic camera probe. Doing so let him ascertain the existence of a camera above the door facing into the twelve-foot foyer between the stair door and the double doors now at hand. Having found that camera, they had drilled through the wall to split and then loop its feed. So whatever information about their approach was available from that source was now showing the same empty foyer and motionless double doors.

Next to the door was a panel for an electronic card access. Good news, that meant an electromagnetic lock. These doors looked properly hung. No hinges visible. No obvious gaps above or below. But, wait, between the two doors was a line of weather stripping material. Using a metal probe, Ollie felt the gap. It was wide enough to again pass his fibre optic cable with its tiny camera. There was no camera above this doorway. Good. But there was something else, a “request to exit” sensor. And thank heavens for lowest bidder contracting, it was a cheap infrared device.

Ollie had gone through doors like this one many times. Reaching into his backpack, he pulled out a cannister of compressed air, used by computer techs for cleaning computer equipment. Attaching its little red tube to the nozzle, he put the tube through the weather stripping between the two door panels, up high, just below the request to exit sensor. Squeezing the trigger, the cannister emitted its cold compressed air.

The infrared sensor detected a difference in temperature near it, and was convinced that there was motion in its field of view. It had one job. Detect someone approaching the door, or even a cart loaded with gear, and trip the lock so that the person exiting didn’t have to get out their card key and manipulate the lock system by hand. The burst of compressed air was enough evidence of motion for the sensor, and with an audible click, the electromagnetic lock disengaged. Grabbing the door handle, Ollie eased the lefthand door open. There was a hallway here and at its end, what looked like an elevator door. No further cameras. It seemed whoever had designed this place felt no enemy would get this far down without meeting stiff opposition.

Ollie smiled. Every physical penetration tester dreamed of reaching this point in any site. Maybe it was too easy. He frowned slightly in concentration. What else would he use if he were in charge of interdicting unwanted visitors?

Putting one foot forward to block the door slightly ajar, Ollie reached into his knapsack and pulled out a foot-long cylinder. Inside was a pressurised gas that would combine with air to make a very pale smoke. Setting this on the floor, he opened its stopcock. The smoke oozed out, spreading quickly along the hallway in front of the elevator. Then it warmed slightly and began to rise off the floor, thinning and dissipating into the air.

Sure enough, two innocent looking electrical outlets halfway down and on either side of the hallway disguised a tiny laser on one side and reflector on the other. The beam of coherent light could be seen in the thin, pale smog. Ollie’s smog was roughly the colour and consistency of cigarette smoke, not thick enough to sever the connection, plenty thick enough to reveal the laser.

Looking along the hallway walls several times to be sure there were no other hidden sensors, Ollie eased the door open slightly further and motioned to Steve Phillips. Showing Steve the laser light, Ollie gestured for Steve to hold the door.

Taking a roll of grey tape from his backpack, Ollie moved into the hall. He taped beside each outlet to show the height of the trap, then taped the floor on either side of the electric eye, being careful to step over and not through the beam. These preparations made, he then returned to Steve at the door.

During this interval, Steve had gone over the tactical situation in his head. Carolyn Niven was upstairs guarding their captive and line of retreat. Carla Brown could stay at this level while the rest of his team descended that elevator shaft at the far end of the hall.

So it would be Steve, Ollie, Phil Miller, and Chad Adams against whatever personal guard the owner’s whip had down there. Ollie was back.

“Carla,” Steve said, “stay here at this door. Prop it open with your backpack if you wish. Relay any communications from Carolyn, and be ready to evac as soon as we have the whip. Phil, Chad, look at the tape Ollie’s laid down. The height of the laser trip light is that lower outlet’s circular ground wire hole on either side, you can see where Ollie’s taped the walls. When we go to the elevator, take your time stepping over that light beam. Okay. Ollie first, then me, Phil, Chad at the rear.”

They moved carefully down to the elevator doors. Ignoring the electronic access panel, Ollie took out another of his penetration tools. Moments later, the elevator doors were open. The shaft behind them was empty. Looking up, it was clear that the lift mechanisms were just above this level. Looking down, there was the elevator at the lowest level. Conveniently located was a narrow steel ladder.

Down they went, in the same order. At the top of the elevator, Ollie checked for sensors around the escape hatch. Finding none, he eased it up. The elevator was empty, and its doors closed. Without leaving the roof of the elevator, Ollie eased over to where the top of the outer doors could be reached. There was bit of work with a pry tool, then his fibre optic cable and camera snaked out to sample the sights inside the bunker.

There were exactly two occupants visible. Ollie moved the camera several times to make sure. One occupant was a young naked woman tied to a short platform. The other was a middle-aged man, naked from the waist down, raping her.

Next to him was a large screen that showed the now-fake view from the hallway camera they had rigged minutes earlier. Some text appeared in a separate window, and what looked like a status window showed numerous red and yellow lights, the legends too small to read from Ollie’s vantage. A dining alcove with a recently eaten meal on the table, and a bathroom door could be seen, showing the empty bathroom beyond it.

Steve crept up to Ollie’s position and saw the video screen. With a few gestures, he explained their next moves. Ollie withdrew the camera probe, shifted off his pack, handed his rifle to Steve, and slipped down through the elevator’s roof escape hatch. Hanging by his hands, and then his fingertips, pointing his toes, Ollie dropped only a few inches to the floor of the elevator. Steve handed down Ollie’s rifle, then his own.

About a minute later, Steve, Phil, and Chad were all in the elevator, their packs on its roof except for Chad’s med-gear, the liquid nitrogen bottles, and the inflatable bowl. Taking a few tens of seconds to inflate this item, the team was tense. Steve, Phil, and Ollie held their rifles at the ready, and Chad drew a heavy thermal insulating glove onto his right hand.

Ollie opened the inner and outer sets of elevator doors and they were through moments later. They rushed out. Grabbing the whip from behind, Steve and Phil each held an arm. Ollie positioned the bowl on the floor and filled it with the liquid nitrogen from one of the bottles. Chad grabbed the whip’s right hand and with Steve and Phil helping to overpower the man, they thrust his entire right hand into the liquid nitrogen, freezing it solid instantly. Ollie had the other bottle ready, and filled the bowl past the whip’s wrist.

Every owner’s whip had a complex mechanism installed in their right hand. It held extensive digital information and could key open electronic locks throughout the hegemony. It had a radio communication system to the whip’s owner. Pulses of electricity could be used to punish the whip. But, most significantly, a capsule of deadly blue-ringed octopus toxin was included. Previous attempts to capture one of these men had resulted in their sudden paralysis and death from asphyxiation due to the muscles working their lungs being paralysed.

Their sudden and overwhelming appearance and the liquid nitrogen immediately prevented the owner’s defence system from killing the whip. With it now safely frozen, Chad amputated the hand, treated the whip for shock, and used an injection to render him unconscious.

While Chad was busy with these tasks, Ollie freed the young woman. Her name was Tina.

Phil and Steve went back to the elevator. Steve boosted Phil up through the escape hatch. Phil passed down their packs. From one of these, Steve retrieved a large shirt.

Gesturing to the table in the dining alcove, Steve asked Ollie to get the tablecloth. After Chad treated Tina, cleaning the ligature marks on her wrists and ankles, Steve and Ollie presented the shirt and tablecloth. Tina quickly drew the shirt over her head and, seeing the tablecloth already folded to a good length, wrapped it around her waist to make a long skirt. Ollie supplied a length of paracord for a belt.

Minutes later they were headed back upstairs together in the elevator with their captive, his laptop, and Tina.

Rather than explain the situation with the laser trip wire, Phil and Steve simply walked on either side of Tina and as they approached the tape on the floor, lifted her over it. Ollie was just ahead and took her over to Carla while Steve and Phil cleared the trip wire. Seeing another woman, Tina clung to Carla for a moment of reassurance.

Then Carla whispered, “We gotta get out of here.”

It was 07:15 and time to go. No doubt there were inbound responders.

At the main level they met Karen who had joined Carolyn. The admin building was empty.

Just outside, Bill Samuels was standing next to a pickup truck. They loaded up and headed out the South exit at best possible speed. Before they had gone a mile, freedom alliance aircraft from all over the region began their bombing runs. Saturation bombing was in order, so that Gaunts Brook Camp would not soon be used again.

The shells and shrapnel blew the empty slave camp to smithereens.

Chapter 16

Chapter 18

Freedom Decentral: Free the Slaves copyright 2019, 2020, and 2026 Jim Davidson all rights reserved.