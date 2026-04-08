“You’ve gotta dance like there’s nobody watching, love like you’ll never be hurt, sing like there’s nobody listening, and live like it’s heaven on earth.” ~ William W. Purkey

Little Bob looked at his sister Kathy. She was completely gone, staring at their mom and dad who were themselves completely enwrapped in one another, kissing, embracing, murmuring soft words and kissing more. Little Bob rolled his eyes. It wasn’t helping dissolve the scene before him, so he turned his head and rolled his eyes in a different direction. Wait, what?

His sister Amy was holding an IV fluids bottle off the ground so it could drain into that guy, Brandon, who had gotten himself shot. Two med techs were gathered there and performing emergency surgery to sew up some internal artery that had been opened in the firefight. But that was all ordinary emergency medicine, about which Little Bob was familiar from family drills, online videos, and life saving training sessions with the Junior Gold Cross.

Just past all of them were the wrecked vehicles, still blocking two of the lanes. Traffic could be seen past the concrete barriers, flowing slowly in the opposite direction, with a certain amount of gawking at the scene on Little Bob’s side of the highway. Wrecked vehicles were nothing new to the jaded Mordor-on-the-Potomac drivers that were frequently on this part of the Beltway. But the Super Cobra his dad had flown in and its halo of battle drones was something else entirely, and few seemed able to resist the allure of rubber necking. Even so, those traffic lanes were still in motion, as were the slow lane and the breakdown lane behind him, from which Little Bob was now facing away.

What had his attention was something entirely odd, a sort of greyish mist with a very dark centre, hovering directly above the concrete barriers separating the two directions of traffic. It wasn’t still, either, but swirling in a vortex, as if it were a gaseous cloud coming out from a slowly revolving inner point. But the appearance of that central area was bizarre, seeming to offer a completely new set of directions. It was beyond captivating, it was utterly fascinating.

Now, deep within that mist, in the blackest portion of the vortex, two dark shadows appeared. Shaped like human beings wearing some sort of robes, conical hats, and carrying crooked staffs taller than themselves, these figures seemed to be illuminated from behind by an ominous reddish glow. Nor were they the right size, but seemed very tiny, as if they were far away, but in an unfamiliar direction. Little Bob moved closer to try to get a better look.

“Dad...,” Little Bob said, “Mom, Kathy, Amy, you guys have to look right now, and tell me what I’m seeing.”

Kathy was perturbed and not pleased, at all. “LB,” which was her preferred form of address for Little Bob, “you have about as much romance in your soul as a basilisk. Can’t you let mom and dad have their moment?”

Not wanting to let his eyes off the apparition, Little Bob turned his head slightly back toward his sister and gestured with his left hand, making a grasping and pulling gesture from her direction as if to draw her gaze, and then pointing at the now sizeable but mist-shrouded portal with its bright red glow and its two ominous shadow-casting figures. They were closer, somehow, but no matter how he craned his head, there was no way to see past the vortex. They couldn’t be in the far traffic lanes, they must be on the other side of some kind of portal, like in one of the fantasy role-playing games that Little Bob and Kathy enjoyed. Only, this was no video game.

Annoyed with her younger brother, as annoyed as any sister can be, Kathy followed his hand as it waved forward and then pointed from his position. Without conscious thought, Kathy’s eyes were drawn in the direction of the motion and the pointing index finger. She gasped.

“Mom! Dad!” Kathy reached out with both hands and grabbed a parent in each, by the nearest available part of their respective garments. “Something weird is here!”

The alarm in their daughter’s voice and a vague awareness that their son had been trying to get their attention caused Bob and Susan to break their kissing and nuzzling and look, first at Kathy, then in the direction of her now rapt gaze.

There before their eyes was a fully opened portal with two strange beings framed within it. Each was over six feet tall, and their staves were another foot longer. One was topped with an ankh, which Little Bob had taken for a crook from his earlier view. The other was topped with a pentagram. Everything about the two figures was dark and foreboding, greyish-black, and inhuman. Their eyes were glowing the charcoal reddish orange one finds in a fire late at night after the wood has burned down to coals.

Before their eyes were dark rectangles, some sort of eyeglasses, utterly black voids oriented horizontally, with nose pieces also black and connecting the rectangles low down so that the eyes glowered over top. Their thick and matted hair framed their faces below their conical hats. Their cloaks were thick and heavy, some sort of black fur. Their hands were taloned and wrinkled, that same greyish-black as their faces. Something was the matter with their mouths.

More cat-like than hominid, their mouths were distended. The reason soon became obvious as one dropped its jaw revealing enormous razor-sharp teeth, blackened and curving. Its tongue flicked out as though it were tasting the air. Its throat could be seen to vibrate and it made sounds which seemed to form words in a screeching and distorted way, incomprehensible to the family watching.

Bob’s instinctive reaction was to put his visor down, so his head’s up display was available to him. His gloves were connected to the software system that drove the drone fleet he had brought with him. Using simple gestures, he now turned all seven to face the apparition.

Doing so brought him an enormous amount of information in several wavelengths of light. As with all the information from the recent combat operations, this data was forwarded via overhead dirigible to Bob’s lab and to other interested participants in the freedom alliance. Understanding their vulnerability to beings with access to a dimension portal, Bob made a series of gestures that caused the drones to move into positions in front of his family, in one case briefly blocking Little Bob’s view.

Before anyone could speak, Little Bob darted forward under the drone to restore his view. As he emerged from beneath the combat drone, the figure with the ankh-headed staff extended its arm and dropped the circular part of the ankh over the youngster’s head. Somehow the ankh had opened to pass easily over Little Bob’s head, and then drew tight about his neck.

Feeling this happening, Little Bob put his hands up and got several fingers of each hand inside the loop, so his breathing wasn’t constricted. Yet, he could not help feeling trapped and scared. The thing was pulling him toward itself. Little Bob yelled: “Aaaaagh! Noooooo!”

As her youngest sibling was dragged past her, Amy Nolan dropped the IV fluids bag she had been holding and grabbed for him. Her reactions honed by years of mixed martial arts, she was able to get her right hand on Little Bob’s left ankle as he came past her. Her additional weight arrested the motion, keeping her brother from being drawn away through the portal.

Bob liked none of what he was seeing, neither through his helmet in reality nor in various false-colour overlays he could flip past using his gesture gloves. There were intense energies in those staves, and as he watched, the figure with the pentagram-topped staff brought it down to lay across the ankh-headed staff. In X-ray and in ultraviolet, Bob could see energy coruscating down the length of each staff, and he feared for his son’s life.

The two outermost drones were in position for clear shots of the place where those two staves met, and Bob filled that target with armour piercing incendiary rounds. The resulting explosions broke both staves. None of the shrapnel from the explosion seemed to reach either of the dark figures in the portal. Somehow the misty vortex swirled like aerogel before them, partly hiding them and mocking Newtonian physics by slowing everything that came at them.

Unsatisfied with this result, but glad to have freed his son from their grasp, Bob now directed all seven drones to open fire from different vantage points into which he had positioned them. Three fired at each figure and one fired between them at the distant red glow.

Again, the vortex seemed to cast a protective cloak of mist before each figure, protecting them from all six sets of projectiles, none of which reached its target. All of the projectiles aimed at the figures slowed uncannily and fell to the ground before reaching either figure. But, whatever protective warding had shaped these results, the central glow in the distance was not covered. A tracer amongst the armour piercing incendiary rounds showed the path of a seventh cluster of shots toward the distant glow.

Whatever was back there in the misty distance detonated with an enormous blast, a light shifting from red to white to blinding. Bob’s visor darkened instantly to protect his eyes. Little Bob and Amy were facing each other, with Amy struggling to get the ankh to expand enough to get her brother’s head out. Kathy and Susan, however, were watching the action and were temporarily blinded by the terrible light.

The two dark figures were blasted by the explosion from behind them, the vortex and mist were eradicated, and the portal was momentarily a bright light and then gone. Bob’s visor slowly cleared, and there on the ground in front of the concrete barrier were smouldering remains of the two figures, parts of arms, parts of staves, and bits of fur. The bodies of the two had absorbed most of the blast and nearly all of the shrapnel, and the misty vortex had warped the space in front of the two beings, slowing everything that approached whether from the vortex side or from Bob’s side.

Realising that he would have to re-play that sequence of events later, Bob turned to Susan, lifted his visor, and embraced his wife. Seeing that she and the children were unharmed though bedazzled by the explosion, Bob keyed his intercom with a brief gesture, then went back to hugging Susan.

“Sam,” said Bob, “I’m going to need you to get airborne and cover our exit. I’m going to drive out of here with my family. We’ll head for my lab. I need to get us away from here, and we need to understand what we’re facing.”

Chapter 15

Chapter 17

Freedom Decentral: Free the Slaves copyright 2019, 2020, and 2026 Jim Davidson all rights reserved.