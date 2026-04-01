“Almost everything worthwhile carries with it some sort of risk, whether it’s starting a new business, whether it’s leaving home, whether it’s getting married, or whether it’s flying in space.” ~ Chris Hadfield, Canadian astronaut

The first sign of impending attack came from an aerial drone several hundred feet up and about three hundred feet away. Every cell phone chip in the house was tasked. That was some trick, given that every one of them was in a device that was “turned off” from the perspective of the cell towers.

Jay was composing a short note for another strider when a pop-up message blossomed on his computer screen. The fact that twenty cell phone chips in various parts of his home had been tasked remotely not only gave his custom software advance notice of the impending invasion, it also revealed the direction of the drone and its distance. Knowing that his home would soon be under attack, Jay hit a shortcut key-set on his keyboard and punched a button on the wall next to him.

Gathering his laptop quickly, he then lifted a corner of an area rug that fit over a trap door, opened the trap door, and descended a nearly vertical staircase a few steps. He closed the trap door carefully, so the carpet returned to its former position, completely hiding his exit. Then he set the lock on that trap door.

By his hand was a headband with an LED light. He turned this on and wore it. On the first landing was a backpack with survival gear next to a rifle. He put the backpack on, clipped the belly band, then slung the rifle over his shoulder, barrel down.

The next set of stairs brought Jay down to the water table. A two-foot wide path was built only six inches above the current water level. He knew this path well, having dug it out himself over the last twenty years. Where the path reached the edge of his property, another door was set. He went through, again carefully locking it behind him.

Above him he could hear Victim Disarming Agency squad cars screeching to a halt. Of course, they didn’t think of themselves that way, having some alphabet soup name purporting to relate to tobacco, firearms, explosives, alcohol, and various other commodities. But Jay thought of them as VDA and always would.

From video footage he’d seen of other home invasions by these same people, he knew to expect them to mount the curb and park on his front garden. No doubt a few of their vehicles would meet severe tire damage as a result of the spikes he had planted in various spots in amongst the numerous rose bushes and blackberry thickets he cultivated.

Jay smiled as he imagined these events, and the thought of lots of thorns cutting into the VDA troopers brought a chuckle. His path now joined up with a storm sewer that allowed him to move quickly down the street about 200 feet, to another house. At street level, the overall elevation of the second house was about three feet lower than his home, but it’s attic window gave him a good overview of the area, including of his front lawn.

Jay crawled through a newer tunnel dug just over two years ago, only about three feet in diameter, pushing his rifle ahead of him. Coming to the basement of the abandoned house, he carefully turned off his headlamp, opened a hatch, crawled out in the dark, closed the hatch behind him, locked it from the inside, and turned to the basement stairs.

He had practiced his escape route twice a week for the last two years, so he knew by touch how to reach those stairs, get up them, and then work his way silently through the house to an upper floor, then the attic. A small window looked back toward his home.

As expected, his house was completely surrounded by rugged 4x4 sport utility vehicles painted in the ugly pale blue of the Victim Disarming Agency. A quick count suggested about six vehicles, two of which were, as expected, sitting in his front garden with flat tires. Further up the street toward the nearby highway, he could see two more vehicles blocking access. Had this attack come years earlier, his neighbours might have been on the street watching these events unfold, but as the economic collapse, war, and epidemics had swept over this region, his neighbours had moved away, or died.

As Jay watched his home, he could see that his second surprise for the invaders had temporarily stymied them. Although his front door looked like an ordinary foam-core metal door available from any number of home improvement stores near the beginning of this century, it had been reinforced with a separate, carefully mounted interior door made of quarter inch steel plate. Whenever he returned home, he went through the outer screen door, the original foam-core metal door, latching and locking these behind him. Then he would close the massive steel plate door and secure it with cross-bars.

Naturally, the VDA troopers had tried battering rams and sledge hammers. They would soon bring up a cutting torch. But two of them had fanned out around the house to try bashing in windows. These looked boarded up, but also had interior shutters made of plate steel. Failing to gain entry seemed to be frustrating to the trooper in charge who began barking orders at the others.

So it was half an hour later that the cutting torch finally produced a hole large enough for one of the troopers to get through. He had pulled away the cross-bars and opened the steel door, allowing more normal access. Ten troopers went through in careful order, obviously intending to clear the building room by room. But, as Jay knew, there was no one home. There were, however, trip wires both high and low which had come into position when he pressed that button next to his desk.

BOOM!

Less than a minute after the last trooper entered, Jay’s view of the house was replaced by a bright light. He flinched and ducked down. The blast wave hit the ten-inch wide plastic window in front of him, rattled the house he was in, and subsided. After counting ten, he looked again and saw an enormous fireball. The explosives in the basement and tunnels had detonated. There was a crater into which the remains of his home had fallen, burning merrily, and the blast had lit up the oak trees lining the street. Looking down the street toward the highway, he saw a second explosion engulf the vehicles there. The same would be true at other nearby intersections.

Above him, he knew, the drone would be circling, using various techniques to try to find other living persons in the area. But the attic he was in had been prepared well in advance. Pulling down a shutter to close out the world, Jay settled in to get some rest. He knew that there were no emissions, in infra- red, radio, or other wavelengths, to make this house look any different from a thousand other abandoned buildings in the area. With the substantial loss of life he had inflicted, he knew that the VDA would be bringing in more reinforcements, sifting through the wreckage, and trying very hard to hide the facts of the immensity of their failure.

In a few days, Jay would get back into the storm sewers, make his way to the edge of town, and head South. After walking five miles to a farmhouse he knew about, he’d connect to the radio networks and make arrangements to meet another strider. His work would continue.

Chapter 9

Chapter 11

Freedom Decentral: Free the Slaves copyright 2019, 2020, and 2026 Jim Davidson all rights reserved.