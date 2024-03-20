And very early on the first day of the week, when the sun had risen, they went to the tomb. And they were saying to one another, “Who will roll away the stone for us from the entrance of the tomb?” And looking up, they saw that the stone had been rolled back—it was very large. And entering the tomb, they saw a young man sitting on the right side, dressed in a white robe, and they were alarmed. And he said to them, “Do not be alarmed. You seek Jesus of Nazareth, who was crucified. He has risen; he is not here. See the place where they laid him. But go, tell his disciples and Peter that he is going before you to Galilee. There you will see him, just as he told you.” And they went out and fled from the tomb, for trembling and astonishment had seized them, and they said nothing to anyone, for they were afraid.

~Mark 16

I am told that three ladies prepared to sit vigil outside the tomb of Jesus on the day following the Sabbath. Their names were Mary, the Mother of Jesus; Mary Magdalen; and Joanna. Each of them brought a dozen hard boiled eggs in a small basket. These were chicken eggs of the ordinary sort. Sitting vigil in Jewish culture is very traditional.

In Yiddish culture in New York City, where I went to college and would at times be invited to attend events at the Jewish Theological Seminary, not far from Columbia’s campus, they say “sit shiva.” Shiva derives from a word for seven and refers to the seven days of mourning traditionally set aside for the dearly departed. You sit. You talk about the loved one who has been murdered by the vile disgusting pagan Roman government. You say nice things about the one who has passed. Maybe you hunger. You should eat. Have an egg.

Instead of finding the tomb sealed, they found it open. To their surprise there were two angels present. You will find the story variously in Matthew 28, Mark 16, John 20, and Luke 24. The accounts of the witnesses to aspects of these events vary in the number of the ladies, what they brought to the tomb, and the number of angels. But it is well-reported that the angel of the resurrection told the three ladies that you do not seek the living among the dead. Jesus is risen indeed!

After their experiences at the tomb, the three ladies went to seek the body of Jesus. Later, they returned to the tomb and the eggs there in the baskets in which they had brought them were now all very brightly coloured having been transformed by the power of God.

Today

It is the Vernal equinox today. “What does that mean, Jim?” I pretend to hear you ask. Well, I’ll tell you. It’s what I do, to quote a line from a video production I rather like.

Equinox refers to the length of daylight being equal to the length of night time. In other words, there are about 12 hours of day and 12 hours of night. It is one of the marks of time passing. It is a sign of the seasons. Welcome to Spring 2024. The ride will be somewhat bumpy so we encourage passengers to keep their hands and feet inside the vehicle for some months ahead. By the time of the Summer solstice, the longest day of the year for the northern (and shortest for the Southern) hemisphere, you will have a much better sense of what I mean.

We celebrate the event called the Crucifixion on a day this month which will be called Good Friday. That day is the 29th of this month. By the way, I don’t like to refer to the Roman demon “Mars” of war, by using the pagan name of the month “March” so you can level up with me. Quakers stopped using those names for days of the week and months of the year all the way back in the 17th Century. We’re the ones who came up with the system of using numbers like 29-03-2024 for day, month, and year, which is by the way one of the international standards organisation preferred standards of date record keeping. You can look it up.

(Digression: The Yankees use 3-29-2024 which makes no sense, because it is a random and ugly progression of month, day, year, instead of sequentially from shortest to longest such as day, month, year, or sequentially from longest to shortest such as year, month, day which would be 2024-03-29. But you Americans are probably not ready to keep hearing about how wrong you’ve been about everything. /digression)

Why is the Vernal Equinox important? It represents one of two events that are required prior to our celebration of the Resurrection. The tradition is that the Resurrection is celebrated every year on the first Sunday after the first full Moon, after the Vernal Equinox. Because the Roman Catholic church has been indifferent to adopting and adapting terms from other cultures, they still say “Sunday” in Catholic churches in English speaking countries (and on the sign outside the Dayton Friends Meeting, as well). They also use the term “Easter.” What they mean when they say “Easter Sunday” is nothing to do with Astarte, it is to do with the Resurrection. Why it is that they have been so careless with basic aspects of language is unclear to me, but in the fullness of time more about these errors and the difficulties inherent in allowing errors to accumulate shall be discussed.

Jesus is risen. He is risen indeed.

Also today, this particular day of 2024, I asked God if I should write an essay to post on this Substack. The answer was yes. A little later I asked if it should be about Resurrection eggs. Again the answer was yes.

So, that’s our topic. Naturally, I don’t, as I believe I’ve made clear, prefer to refer to the event as Easter. Therefore I would just as soon call them Resurrection eggs. It is wise to be clear about the names we give things.

Shakespeare, who has some dubious merit in many areas, once said that a rose by any other name would smell as sweet. You may find that sentiment in his play about Romeo and Juliet, two young lovers who died because their families hated each other and, to a meaningful extent, didn’t care about harming innocent lives. Mercutio proclaimed a curse upon both the house of Montague and the house of Capulet. Any similarity to houses of congress and political parties you should feel free to discuss in the comments. So, I am not with Shakespeare. Names have legacies and convey meaning and it would be well not to pretend otherwise.

Scripture

The things you read in the Bible are true. God doesn’t lie. The approximate value of pi is three, to the zero decimal places of accuracy indicated in the description of a circular basin in the Temple environs described in part in 1 Kings 7:23 and a little further along in 1 Kings 7:26 where its thickness is noted as a hands breadth, giving 3.1 as the value one may easily calculate from the information provided - quite close, and we do round down when the next digit is 4. So there.

But, REEEEEEEE is being shouted at computer screens and handheld devices, the Bible doesn’t say that Mother Mary was there, it says “the other Mary” and it doesn’t say Joanna, and it doesn’t say anything at all about eggs or sitting vigil. You will find out that many true things that did occur are also not written about in the Bible. Every single bowel movement of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ has been entirely elided from the accounts of the witnesses, yet we can be confident that he did go to the bathroom in the customary manner of his day.

REEEEEE you are talking about Easter eggs, and that’s pagan! No, I’m talking about Resurrection eggs, and about celebrating the renewal God intended in raising Jesus from the dead. Moreover, I am talking about an event that happened to souls that are with us still, souls that are in heaven right now.

REEEEEE you aren’t allowed to talk about Mother Mary being in heaven. How’s that? Who says? Some freemasons? Some Protestants? Please, let’s have a discussion about the concerns you have about my eternal salvation. I myself have heard, in this life, the voice of Mother Mary on two occasions. So it would be well for me to know what your problem is, and whether we can see our way clear to a modus vivendi.

Because a great many people have lost the thread. It was a woman, Eve, who committed the original sin, and caused Adam to sin as well, and it was a man, Adam, who committed the original sin. The sin was not seeking knowledge, because if they had asked God anything He would have been happy to tell them. The sin was disobeying God, which has consequences. I wrote about some of those consequences that took place about 200,000 years ago, and remain with us, in my essay earlier this week.

God has resolved the errors of the original sin by sending two souls to this world to be perfectly obedient to God, to suffer for it, to bear their suffering, and to die. Both of them are alive and with God in heaven. Mary gave birth to Jesus. She is therefore known as the Mother of Mercy. Jesus purchased for us the rewards of eternal salvation. And yes, he suffered great physical tortures. Mary saw him carrying the cross, saw him crucified, and held his lifeless body after it was taken down from the cross, saw him buried, and suffered at other times. If you know anyone who is a mother, try out those sufferings on her, and see how she reflects on the suffering of Mary. Look up “the seven sorrows of St. Mary” for further reference.

It would be good, this year, to remember the Passion and the Resurrection as affecting both men and women, both young and old, both Jewish and Gentile. For only one blood sacrifice was necessary to the accomplishment of salvation. You will find Mother Mary mentioned in the Old Testament as the Virgin of Jerusalem and in other ways. You may wish to make note of her role in the final crushing of Satan in the book of Revelation.

So if you don’t want to use brightly coloured dyes to change the colour of hard boiled eggs and be joyful upon finding a basket of them, that’s okay. Everyone has choices to take.

Another egg story

There’s another story about that time long ago that bears repeating. Why repeat it? So you may reflect upon it, and upon its lessons for you. One of the things you who refuse to consider anything not written in the Holy Bible might want to remember is that thousands of people were witness to the events in and around Judea at the time of Jesus. People experienced a great many things. They talked about those things with one another, as people do. They passed those stories down from generation to generation. You are not required to believe anything, not even anything in the Bible, unless you choose to believe. And those who believe may be baptised.

(Digression: At some point you might want to review the fact that we have surviving texts from the other apostles, such as James, Thomas, and Peter which are gospels. Yet there are only four Gospels in the Bible. Why would that be, when there were 12 apostles? Well, Bishop Irenaeus was involved in the selection of canon works to be included in the New Testament. He was probably born around Anno Domini 130 and died around 202. He said at one point that there are four corners of the world, four winds of heaven, and therefore four gospels. So perhaps you will find true things written in books that were left out of the Bible. It is possible, even today, for true things to be written in chemistry or physics text books. /digression)

Mary Magdalene was a very devout woman. She was saved from demonic possession, according to the Bible, by Jesus. She was also a wealthy woman, one of those who provided for the followers of Jesus from her own purse. She was very upset by the events of the Passion. So she went to Rome to complain to the emperor.

Try to imagine the cost and difficulty of long distance travel two thousand years ago. A ship from some port on the Levantine coast to carry a passenger to some port near Rome would have been expensive. But we have traditional accounts of this journey and of her appearance in front of Caesar. If Rome were not as thoroughly corrupt as it is, they might even produce some written records from the past to corroborate the audience. In any event, she went to ask that Pontius Pilate be disciplined for having punished in so egregious a manner a completely innocent man.

According to the story, she carried with her a large white chicken’s egg. So there she was, a well dressed wealthy woman standing in front of the emperor holding a white egg. She reported not only what Pilate had ordered done, but also that Jesus was risen from the dead and would sit in judgement in the final days. The emperor, mocking her, said that Jesus had no more risen than the egg in her hand was red. Immediately, the egg turned red as a sign from God to illustrate the truth of her message. The Emperor then heeded her complaints about Pilate condemning an innocent man to death, and had Pilate removed from Jerusalem under imperial displeasure.

Some people like to colour many eggs red at this time of year. You are free to believe what you choose to believe.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.