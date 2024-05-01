“Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the great and awesome day of the Lord comes. And he will turn the hearts of fathers to their children and the hearts of children to their fathers, lest I come and strike the land with a decree of utter destruction.”

~ Malachi 4: 5-6

In order to care for the young, you have to remember having been young. Happily, many people are able to do so. In order to teach others, you have to remember not knowing, as well as learning, as well as knowing. If you cannot identify with the person you are teaching and reach out to them to lift them up, then you aren’t going to be as effective a teacher as you would be otherwise. (The war profiteers at Google think this message is “too long” so you might want to click on the title up above to get to the web or app version of this piece. Gmail is run by evil ‘tards.)

Children deserve to be treated with kindness, care, dignity, and respect for them. Why should they be “given” any dignity? For many reasons, including that God has said it is our duty to do so. Jesus taught that we should not cause the little children to stumble, saying: “Truly, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. Whoever receives one such child in my name receives me, but whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him to have a great millstone fastened around his neck and to be drowned in the depth of the sea.”

Why should you approach their care from a place of humility? In part because you were once like them, and needed guidance and adult supervision. In part because you have no idea what God has planned for you, let alone for these children and the future generations they bring up. If you choose to be humble, you choose wisely. God is much greater than all of us, and has brought us here, into this place, in these lives, so we may learn.

Teach

Adults have a moral obligation to see to it that children learn. Caring for the young and the old is important, so this moral obligation extends to other people in your community who are not children but need to learn things such as how to read. You are better off in a community with more educated people. So, teach.

Children love to learn. They love to be taught new things. They also love to be able to explore knowledge on their own. Once you know how to read, a whole world of knowledge opens up. Much of my own favourite time in school was spent with books.

They tested me for the gifted learning programme, and it was a new thing so my parents signed the permission slip for me to go. My fourth grade teacher would drive me to another elementary school, and then to the South junior high school. This building had won architectural awards in 1968 for being built with circular classrooms. There were about thirty children from the different grade schools and junior high schools all in the same room. There were graduate students from the university in town studying all of us. There were musical instruments, games, yarn, crafts, toys, puzzles. No books.

The first evening after gifted learning class when I had gotten home from school, mom asked me how it was. I explained what was there. She asked, did I like it? It wasn’t bad, I said, but I don’t think we’re learning anything. There are no books.

Every week it was the same thing. Lots to do, no learning going on. No maths problems. No science topics. No reading. No books. At the end of the semester, I found that I did not want to go back, so mom and dad didn’t sign the permission slip to continue.

About a decade ago, my mom passed away. On her desk in her office was a photocopy of a newspaper article. It reported on the gifted learning programme’s first year at the school district. Such much success! Bigly results. All the students, except one, were continuing with the programme in the second semester. Mom had underlined “except one.” That was me. I think she was proud.

So, teach your children to read. Teach them mathematics. Teach them to do the right thing. Teach them ethics. Teach them about God. Teach them how to do things, how to fix a flat tyre, calibrate spark plugs, change the oil on the car, mow the lawn, weed the garden, wash dishes, cook food, build a rocketship in the garage, whatever it is that you know how to do, teach. Teach them what is easy and fun. Teach them what is dangerous so they can avoid danger, and also how to face the danger and protect against it and get things done anyway.

There was a gate in Sana’a at the beginning of this century, at the entrance of the weapons bazaar. I’ve no idea if it survives since the cia, fbi, nsa, deep state filth, ugly Obama, nasty Nuland, and other disgusting trolls like Hillary have fomented a lengthy and devastating war. But it used to say, “The prophet says to teach your sons to ride, to swim, and to shoot.” No doubt in the early 7th Century Anno Domini, the person in question meant to shoot arrows. Today one can learn to shoot rifles, pistols, rocket propelled grenades, flame throwers, and all manner of other tools. You can also learn about body armour, about optics, night vision gear, tactics, fieldcraft, strategy.

Guns are inherently a good thing to have around the home. You can use them in the woods to bring home food. You can use them around the house to reduce the varmint population. You can use them to defend against intruders. Millions of crimes are stopped every year because property owners have guns. And the sooner you teach children what they are and how to respect their power, the safer those children will be.

Yes to horses, yes to swimming, yes to tending the chickens, yes to collecting eggs, yes to learning about snails and how ducks and geese love to gobble them up, yes to identifying herbs and medicinal plants, yes to finding ramps and foraging for morel mushrooms, yes to all the learning. Live in a city? Honey, move out to the country. Cities are a mess right now, and some of them are going away in various disasters.

There is much to learn in cities, too, of course. Learn to navigate the subway system if there is one. Learn to ignore the rules where they are foolish, such as those gates that let you into the tunnels at the end of the station if you jump them. What is a third rail and why is it deadly? How do track workers work in the tunnels and why don’t you go for a hike with the kids? When should you listen to instructions from cops and when should you avoid them like the plague? What is fentanyl and why are you better off not taking “candy” from strangers? Don’t get in the van, kids. Where is a tall building with an observation deck, and what can you see from there? How do trade and commerce work? Why is it better to respect private property than attack it? What is communism, why are so many people duped by the freemasons, and where are their temples to the unholy? Where are the good churches and which ministers are trustworthy? Does it make sense to come into town on a horse and bring a pooper scooper with you?

Does it sound like much of teaching is about asking questions together? Yes, because much of learning is that way. And remember, when you show the kids the new things mElon has made of the Twitter bird app, the very first lesson in algebra we teach: X has questionable value.

X = ?

The same is true for all technology. If you are going to teach you may as well get some pencils and paper involved. Books have worked well since roughly AD 1450 for spreading knowledge. So did chalk boards, though there are some reasons to like white boards, too. Calculators will fail when the batteries run out, and you may not always have new batteries. How does electricity work? How does it get to your home? And what do you do if the power lines go dark? Do you have solar cells, rechargeable battery systems, a diesel generator? How would you make electricity if you made a steam engine? How did Newcomen’s engine work, and why was Watt’s better?

Free markets are essential to survival and success. You should teach your children economics. We are market seeking beings. To be human is to seek a market place, trade for goods and services, and find market clearing prices. Most of the workable and useful discussion of economics comes from the Austrian school, which means that if you learn about “gross domestic product” you are in the wrong class.

Being able to do mathematics without punching virtual keys on a phone is a useful skill set. And there are whole books built around teaching arithmetic, algebra, geometry, trigonometry, calculus, operations research, and Lagrangian mechanics without laptops, cell phones, calculators, or anything but pencil and paper. You can solve a system of constraints to optimise a network without any calculating machinery, if you bother to learn.

You should teach young people about God. God loves you and wants you to be happy. Living in a community with other people is a good way to have some happiness, especially if, at times, they are far away from you. Solitude and wilderness are also blessings. God is alive and wonderful. Getting to know God is a source of great blessings.

Heal

Caring for the young with dignity and respect out of a place of humility involves knowing what is going on with your child, or the children in your care. Illness can interfere with learning. It can also stunt growth, lead to scars, limit mobility, and cause other difficulties. So, attend to your child.

Should you take your child to a hospital? Ten years ago I would have been generally encouraging, while offering some thoughts on the fact that doctors and hospitals were the fourth leading cause of death. Today they have excelled and are the third leading cause, assuming we believe the gooferment statisticians who have been lying to us openly for the last four years. Doctors are killers who have a licence to make money, have a medical board to hire lawyers to attack anyone else who tries to do healing in their community, and are arrogant, among their many other faults.

Obviously if you need help setting a broken bone or caring for a wound, a hospital may be the best available choice. If you need a surgeon, there may be few alternatives. But remember that lots of things that get cut don’t need to be cut, and that surgeons are like especially nasty, arrogant, ugly minded five year olds who have scalpels and hammers, so everything becomes a thing to remove or a nail to be smashed down. You may find that there are nurses and emergency medical technicians who can do many of the things you would go to hospital to have done, so you might be better off. Hospital administrators are unpleasant, dictatorial, and only care about profits, never about patients. So stay out of their buildings.

Hospital buildings themselves are associated with the spread of diseases, with the sealed building disorders that encourage toxic fungus growth, and with a wide variety of problems. Hospitals have idiotic rules imposed to maximise suffering, such as masque mandates and endless alcohol-based hand cleanser stations, anything to grift off a gooferment subsidy.

In sum, you should probably learn about health, about healing, about herbs, about maths, about science, about anatomy, and teach your younglings about these things. An especially ugly, old, wretch, one of the first American billionaires, John D. Rockefeller, wanted to destroy midwifery, set up the American medical association to attack chiropractic, herbalist, and other kinds of doctors, funded a lot of genetics and cancer research, and financially supported the elimination of lodge practice medicine. He was a eugenicist, and all of his children, grandchildren, and other descendants are of the freemason eugenics murder billions and enslave the rest ideology, as far as I’ve been able to discern. So you might not get good results relying on doctors, hospitals, pharmaceuticals, and ugliness like chemotherapy to nearly kill the patient in hopes of actually killing the cancer first.

Care

If you care for someone, you can teach them to care. Caring for the young necessarily involves encouraging the young people to care.

Care is one of those words that are abused by the demon worshippers, freemasons, socialists, and communists (but I repeat myself). They like to pretend that you cannot have free markets and care for one another, even though their entire ideology is based around destroying the nature of mankind to use torture, murder, and oppression to force people to pretend to be “new soviet man.” Communism kills, socialism tortures, and they cannot care about it for you wholesale.

There are many problems with the state, including its use of force to impose on everyone. One problem with the state is it is people who don’t much want to do their jobs. How did they get jobs with that attitude? By being relatives of grifters who already have power and influence, such as politicians and bureau rats. Teach your children that the worst people on Earth live and work in and around the district of corruption, which we call Mordor-on-the-Potomac for good and abundant reasons. Teach your children that the government is not here to help and will destroy you, hurt you, put you in jail for no reason, and murder your friends in cold blood at the first opportunity. Everyone in government is unkind because government is entirely organised around theft and force, not around kindness and goodness. Taxation is theft, inflation is theft, regulation is theft, and everyone who has ever worked in any capacity for any government is doing so in error. They take stolen money in every pay packet. Some of them actually like doing so and are arrogant about their ability to hurt others.

Sadly, when you teach children about caring, you have to be cautious when bringing them to church based worship services. Some priests and ministers are violent, some are rapists, and quite a few are not especially caring. There are good people in ministry, but they are not all the people in ministry. So a vitally important skill to teach young people is discernment. How do you ascertain which ones are the hypocrites? Genuine caring is distinct from giving the appearance of caring. Happily, many children are quite capable of detecting false fronts and hypocrisy given even minimal training.

Kindness

Pictured above is Viola Davis playing the part of Aibileen Clark in the film “The Help” from 2011. It is one of the few films of the last twenty years that is willing to take a candid look at American society in the South in the 1960s and do so without most of the absurdity of contemporary woke madness. Her dialogue is to say, “You is kind, you is smart, you is important,” to a child in her care. These are good things to say, even if in this context they are mostly said in a hopeful sense.

Kindness is not something that it is necessarily easy to teach. A lot of stupidity has been circulating by a lot of truly bad people, such as mass murderer, war profiteer, demon worshipper, toddler torturer, and human blood drinker Hillary Clinton, whose book “It takes a village” is some of the most idiotic and nasty propaganda to be emitted by a publishing company since some goofs in Germany published Hitler’s tome Mein Kampf. And with about the same intentions.

The best way to teach people to be kind is to be kind around them. It even works if a person is not so nice for much of the time. One of the best teachers in my life was my dad, and he was also one of the people most violent to me in my youth. So you can learn kindness from all manner of experiences. And you can also learn about forgiveness, which, in the case of my dad and me, was possible after I began taking care of my mom and dad in their later years. Dad and I talked about the violence and he apologised and I forgave him and we got along really well after that.

When you think about kindness, I really want you to go back up to the top here, look at Malachi chapter 4. Look at the book of Amos, and the book of Hosea, too. In fact, read all the words in all three of those books, they aren’t very long. They talk about mercy and about goodness and about God refusing the burnt offerings because people are being cruel to one another. While you are about it, read the Gospels, too. Jesus talks about how cruel the Pharisees were to encourage men to torment their parents instead of honouring them. If you want your children to be good to you when you get to be elderly, be good to them as much as you can. Kindness matters.

Archives

One of the ways to be good to young people, to care for them, and to give them lots of food for thought about topics like health, kindness, humanity, and God, is to do everything in our power to make knowledge and technology anti-fragile for thousands of years. If we are able to bring about a greater stability so that we don’t have to rebuild our entire civilisation from a great flood, or a series of asteroid and cometary impacts, or the explosion of a supervolcano, we may be able to progress and learn for a very long time.

One of the things we can do is create archives of knowledge. With the advent of digital technologies, it is possible to put all the written works that are in the public domain onto a solid state drive and simply have that knowledge available to you and your whole family. There is a company, Synology, which makes a network attached storage (NAS) device that will hold a petabyte of data. That is a fun word.

What’s a petabyte, Jim? I pretend to hear you ask. Well, it is 2 to the 50th power bytes. Or it is a thousand twenty-four terabytes. Or about a million gigabytes. Or a billion megabytes. You may have heard of megabytes, and still find the concept confusing. So, let’s dig a little deeper.

A byte is eight bits. It is enough information to define one letter, or one numeral. A bit is either a one or a zero, unless it is a quantum bit or qubit (which is not to be confused with the unit of linear measure, the cubit, which is said the same way).

When computers were first being built, much of the work involved whether a circuit was on or off. It was pretty easy to detect current flowing in a line or reaching a point on a circuit board. So “on” meant one, and “off” meant zero. A “bit” is simply the knowledge of whether a circuit is on or off. Using eight bits, each of which can be ones or zeroes, people can establish a set of characters such as letters and numerals and punctuation marks. With a few rules and some effort, it becomes “assembler” or “assembly language.” In its raw essentials, a computer is a device for rapidly turning on and off circuits, to generate electric signals, which are ones if on and zeroes if off, and represent letters, numbers, and punctuation.

All the code you read and write that is not assembler is converted into, in effect, orders to turn circuits on and off, by another bit of code called a compiler. If you write good source code, the compiler is able to generate “run time code” that doesn’t do anything foolish, like try to turn a circuit on and at the same time turn the same circuit off. Which, when my Android phone’s version of the Substack app crashed about five times in four minutes today, made me think about source code, compilers, run time code, testing, and bug bounties.

The purpose of this section, though, is to mention that you might want all the knowledge of mankind written out on a set of solid state drives in your possession. Me too. Sadly, though, we cannot have it because Herbert Hoover was a terrible man who grabbed a bunch of information and hid it in his Hoover library at Stanford. And the Vatican is a pretty awful institution today that once had ambition to represent the throne of Saint Peter. It has an archive of information kept hidden from people. The Smithsonian Institution is a giant boondoggle of evil men and women who hide as much information from the public as they can, and pretend otherwise with some artful and odd looking museum display cases and shows.

But, the people who brought you the last fifty years of the Internet have been working very diligently on getting a lot more sunlight onto a lot more information. Julian Assange and Wikileaks, various quieter men and women and Open Leaks, Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning, and many others have been releasing true things into the world, and only hateful evil war profiteers and sychophants for mass murder don’t like it. If you don’t want Julian Assange to be lauded as a hero and walk free from his torture chamber in Belmarsh prison, please go away and never look at this Substack again.

You can have a lot of information on a Synology type network accessible archive, and it might be wise to have data sets that are in your possession and not connected to any network. It is a topic about which I know a whole lot, and would be happy to discuss in the comments.

Future

If you care for the young, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, you ought to tell them that there are lots of things to do in the future. The current crop of weirdos at the major universities being groomed and paid by the freemason demon worshipper globalist mass murdering genocidal scum are doing a terrible job of this part. In fact, if every professor at every American university with any government grants or subsidies were fired today and forcibly removed from campus, the world would be a better place tomorrow.

I believe we live in a huge universe that is God’s gift to those of us who are self-aware. God created the heavens, the earth, and our souls, as a set. We have the urge to explore and travel and seek and find. Our inherent nature is to build and grow and develop and improve and make the environment more fit for more people like us. Only hateful evil eugenicists, genocidal maniacs, freemasons, and demon worshippers want any kind of forcibly imposed limits on human productivity and fecundity.

Children should be shown a future in which they can live and work and learn and grow and love and be well. Children should not be mutilated by their parents and forcibly sterilised. Genital mutilation is ugly, horrific, and cruel, and people like the evil Pritzker family who profit from it and call it “gender affirming care” are some of the most evil disgusting horrid persons on Earth. They should be punished by having all of their assets taken from them, themselves put to hard labour making big rocks into small ones with tiny hammers, and all the money from their labour and assets used to pay their many many victims compensation for the harm they have done. Which, in the fullness of time, God willing, we will be able to arrange.

Meanwhile, keeping your children far from university professors who have bad ideas and far away from Pritzker family clinics that have evil intentions, would be good. And in those places you build for your family far from the horrors of the cities and acanemia (hat tip Koest’s Ghost on Twitter) you can show them telescopes and look at the planets and nebulae and galaxies and talk about the long journey ahead.

“If seeds in the black earth can turn into such beautiful roses, what might

not the heart of man become in its long journey toward the stars?”

~ GK Chesterton

Books, films, games

Due to the persistent rudeness of Substack writer tool system repeatedly telling me that my current essay is too long for the vicious pathetic evil nasty scum war profiteers at Google’s Gmail to let the email be read in one go, I have reached a place where I am slightly reluctant to continue writing at length. But only slightly, because the code team at Substack doesn’t care about my writing experiences any more than I care for the code team at Substack. I suspect they have algorithms for seeking out criticisms of their mediocre and unlovable software, so I don’t bother using any of their feedback technology. Besides, any number of coders for big companies I’ve met are vindictive twits and will suppress the visibility of anyone who complains in any way, no matter how legit the complaint. So I have that going for me.

If you find Gmail as disgusting and horrid as I do, you might try getting a good email service, or roll your own, and use an actually good email client like Thunderbird. Because Google is run by nasty militaristic jerks who hate humanity, openly encourage their dev team to discuss murdering seven billion people so there can be only “one billion happy” to quote a video they would like me to post a link to, but which video made me so sick to my stomach that I won’t, and have other bad character traits, filthy habits, and a tendency to raping children on information and belief.

There are, though, many more books, games, and films than I am able to list, so I very strongly encourage you to put some in the comments. The juveniles of Robert Heinlein, especially Starbeast, Podkayne of Mars, and Tunnel in the Sky are worth sharing with your children. Your more precocious children might enjoy his adult novels such as The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress and Stranger in a Strange Land. His lengthy novel Time Enough for Love and its several sequels make for good reading, and introduce the idea of longevity which any child should enjoy. Why shouldn’t people live two thousand years? Or longer still.

Larry Niven and Jerry Pournelle have written a lot of good books about the future, an “empire of man” spanning many star systems, and about truly well thought out space aliens. I’m especially fond of Lucifer’s Hammer, Ringworld, and Footfall, but I really have no complaints about any titles in their individual and collective works. They have written with other authors as well, and an excellent example is Fallen Angels.

Yes, I would say that science fiction is a good thing for children to grow up reading. The harder the science fiction, which is to say the more it is based on actual science and technology, the better. There are also many good authors of fantasy. I strongly prefer the themes and ideology of JRR Tolkien and CS Lewis to those of JK Rowling, but your mileage will inevitably vary.

There are lots of authors of poetry, fiction, and non-fiction works. Long before I became a believer, the only class in high school that I could take after I quizzed out of bonehead English was called “The Bible as Literature.” It was a really good class. And you can find the themes and the ideas and the actual stories of the Bible all through Western literature. For a very long time if there were only one book in an American home, it would be the Bible.

JDAnd if there were two books, the other one would most likely be the collected works of William Shakespeare. His plays and poems contain many of the sayings and a great many of the stories you find in other books. So it is a good thing to read both of these books, or as much of them as you can.

There are a great many films that I enjoyed growing up which changed my life. Some of them are hard to show to young people today who expect quite a different experience. For example, “Doctor Strangelove or how I learned to stop worrying and love the bomb” by Stanley Kubrik, has a number of fairly pathetic special effects in different scenes which looked brilliant in 1963 when the film was released and aren’t good looking today. On the other hand, most of the effects for “2001: A Space Odyssey” and “2010: The Year We Make Contact” remain impressive, with the exception of the computer screens in those films.

Some of the freedom oriented films I like include “V for Vendetta,” “The Matrix,” “Casablanca,” “The Patriot,” “Star Wars: A New Hope,” “Sound of Freedom,” “The Sound of Music,” “The Great Escape, “and “Escape to Victory,” among many others. Please feel welcome to mention films you really like in the comments. I would be very grateful.

The games I liked as a child include checkers, backgammon, chess, Go, GoMoku, origami, gin, rummy, war, contract bridge, hearts, spades, poker, and a huge variety of miniature based war gaming, map and token based war gaming, Diplomacy, Hypereconomic Diplomacy, and tabletop role playing games like Dungeons & Dragons. In the area of video games, I have enjoyed various empire-type games, some massively multiplayer online games, and a number of shoot and scoot video games like Major Havoc, Lunatic Fringe, Tempest, Asteroids, Galaga, and others. As before, please add games and discuss things you like about them, and whether you feel children benefit by playing them in the comments below.

Of course, games, films, and books can be sources of difficulty. So if you find any of the books, games, or films I’ve mentioned to be filled with unsavoury ideas or experiences, by all means speak your piece. I don’t think young people are likely to be harmed by being exposed to ideas, but you are welcome to share your thoughts here.

Technologies

I have learned and taught in many environments, and on several continents. I have taught the alphabet using wood blocks, paper letters, flash cards, and a stick in the dirt. I’ve taught people to read and write using pens, pencils, crayons, paper, chalk and slate board, and white boards. From my perspective, you can teach anyone anything if (and only if) they want to learn, even if you have very little in terms of technologies to work with.

The same is largely true of other topics such as communications, debate, drama, extemporaneous speech, oratory, arithmetic, algebra, geometry, calculus, astronomy, philosophy, religion, ethics, economics, marketing, accounting, and finance. My first professional teaching gig was in 1980 at the University of Kansas and my most distant students have been in Japan, Somaliland, and Europe.

Naturally, there are technologies that can make it easier for communication. I’m no stranger to them. Computers, tablets, and cell phones can make it much easier to teach topics like software coding, graphics production, and desktop publishing. But if you have ever done “paste up” with actual paste, you know that publishing is possible without much tech.

Prayer

I have written before about what I believe, so let me link here to two of those essays. The first, The Freedom Network, is from my SpacePrivé News substack which, sadly, became largely pointless to use, due to the very flawed Android phone user experience for the Substack web site. The second, The Beliefs of the Holy Order of Three White Roses, is a recent post here. It represents ideas that I was provided through the Holy Spirit in prayer.

This essay is one in a series based on a prayer that I began including in my daily prayers several years ago, and which has grown over the last few years. You can pick out the part below which is the inspiration for this particular essay you are now reading:

Eternal Father, please help us free the slaves, stop the wars, end tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. Amen.

That’s all I have for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.