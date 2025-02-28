“Some men aren’t looking for anything logical, like money. They can’t be bought, bullied, reasoned, or negotiated with. Some men just wan’ to watch the world burn.” ~ Alfred Pennyworth, played by Michael Caine, “The Dark Knight,” Anno Domini 2008

It is often said that there is a pattern called “revelation of method” in which the people who want to do terrible things tell you what they plan to do. Then, it is said, you failing to object vehemently, is evidence they take for your assent. It is important to understand that is false. It is a lie, meant to further deceive you. It is not a spiritual matter, and although film and television are used to foreshadow coming events, these are not obligations of any sort. The people on the other side are under no requirement to tell you what is coming.

Nevertheless, we find in some works of fiction quite a lot of truth. That is because, as Pablo Picasso once said, “Art is a lie that reveals the truth.” Alan Moore in his graphic novel V for Vendetta says that artists use lies to tell the truth and politicians use them to cover the truth up. If you want to understand current events, it is helpful to look at some of the lies. If you want to actually change things, you have to look directly at the truth. There can be no more seeming, or you aren’t going to be able to change things except a tiny bit around the edges, maybe.

Henry David Thoreau once wrote that there are thousands hacking at the branches of evil for every one who is striking at the root. If you want to understand the District of Corruption, you have to look directly at it. If you want to understand the evil, you have to stare into the abyss, being fully aware that the abyss stares also into thee. And if you want to end what is going on in the depths of the corrupt deep state, if you want to stop them torturing children and raping children to death, you have to accept that they do so, know why, and be willing to incur the consequences of bringing them to justice.

You cannot expect to end the corruption if you don’t do anything but put some papers in binders and hand them out to influencers. In order to end corruption you have to have indictments, prosecutions, and convictions. Which means that the “killswitch” for certain revelations will be triggered. You have to be willing to accept the consequences of actually prosecuting these criminals.

Men you don’t fully understand

You may recognise the promotional photo at the top of this essay. It features Heath Ledger in his role as the Joker in the film “The Dark Knight.” The film covers a good bit of ground, some of which is amusing such as organising to steal from organised criminals. Some of the best scenes in the film depict the characters expressing their true views on humanity. If you want insight into what sort of person is a complete psychopath, who wants to do whatever they want, and who views everyone else as objects that elicit no sympathy at all, who wants to use and hurt others because they think it fun, you should watch this film.

Gotham is not a city with just a few crazy people. It is full of them. As a metaphor representing Chicago or New York, it has a considerable accuracy. Living in hives of humanity has proven to be a poor set of choices. I know. I’ve lived in cities as diverse as New York, London, Milan, Mexico City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Saint Louis, Kansas City, and many others. Big or small, cities are festering sores of corruption, abuse of power, and crime at all levels. You would do well to steer clear. I am especially allergic to county seats, state capitals, and national capital cities. The closer you are to the “seat of power” the more unpleasant things become.

In the above captioned film, billionaire Bruce Wayne is told by his butler, Alfred Pennyworth, that the mob in Gotham has turned to a man they don’t fully understand. Bruce persists in the view that there is something that the Joker wants, so Alfred explains that perhaps Bruce doesn’t fully understand, either. Then Alfred tells a story from his Burmese days.

Yes, friends, that is a book title, Burmese Days, by George Orwell. It depicts in excruciating detail the corruption of much of the British empire. In order to fully understand the butler Alfred you have to fully understand what Burma was to the people who ran British India for 348 years. It was a place of wealth occupied by inferior heathens who existed to be raped, pillaged, robbed, and enslaved by British aristocrats. Anyone who says otherwise wasn’t there.

In the novel, Orwell has a character John Flory who might be described as a loner who has a clear moral compass. He finds himself trapped in a system that is undermining the better side of human nature. Orwell describes in great detail both the corruption of the indigenous hierarchies and the bigotry of the imperial aristocrats. He describes clearly and accurately a society where natives were very different from European Christians and where they were regarded as interesting but essentially inferior and therefore subject to any outrages that the British aristocracy wanted to perpetrate.

So, in the film, Alfred says that he and his fellows were in Burma working for some people who wanted to buy off the local officials and head men of various clans and tribes. They were using precious gems for the purpose. A bandit began robbing their caravans. They investigated to see if they could find anyone who was dealing with the bandit. They could not. In six months they found no one who was buying the gems off the bandit. After a while, Alfred encountered a child in a village playing with a ruby the size of a tangerine. The bandit hadn’t been selling the gems, he had been giving them away.

Bruce asks why he would do that. Here is where Alfred delivers in the classic British imperial foot soldier accent the line that I quote at the top of this essay. Let’s look at those words again, for emphasis: “Some men aren’t looking for anything logical, like money. They can’t be bought, bullied, reasoned, or negotiated with. Some men just wan’ to watch the world burn.”

Isn’t that just the peak of 2008 level absurd irony? I really think so. And AD 2008 was a year filled with irony. A war profiteer was pushing himself as a candidate for peace. A global financial crisis was going to be resolved by “foaming the runway” to save, not the passengers, but the banking gangsters. Later Obama would be paid, by USAID, millions of dollars every year as royalties for pushing Obamacare through the congress and forcing everyone to change their medical plans, doctors, and insurance to his communistic system.

Of course, it comes up again later, because the story isn’t resolved in that first scene. Lots of events take place and Bruce finds both the white knight new district attorney who wanted to “clean up” Gotham and Bruce’s former girlfriend burned by the Joker in carefully planned events. The girlfriend is burned to death, the district attorney is severely disfigured. So, Alfred and Bruce are talking a little later on and Bruce asks if they ever caught that bandit.

To which Alfred says yes, so Bruce asks how. Alfred says, “We burned the forest down.”

So feel free to explain who it was who were the men that Bruce didn’t fully understand. The mobsters? The Joker? The corrupt cops in the major crimes unit? Or the men who would resolve the matter of a single bandit by burning down an entire forest?

The man who is not fully understood is Alfred, certainly, because he was willing to burn down the forest, destroy the livelihoods of all the villagers, for the men he worked for. And the men he worked for are not fully understood, because the British aristocrats have never been “the good guys.” They won the opium war with China which meant that they continued to sell opium to the people of China against the wishes of the aristocracy of China. They have raped, murdered, pillaged, stolen, slaughtered, and looted everywhere they go. The “Elgin marbles” are not the property of the British museum, they are the property of the people of Athens and should be returned, but while the evil dwells in Windsor castle, they never will be. These are obscenely wealthy people who stole all the gold and diamonds of South Africa and butchered the Boers and the Zulus and everyone else who stood in their way.

My family was “cleared” off our lands in Scotland in AD 1746 and transported for life to Virginia colony by that evil disgusting family that took the name Windsor because being from Hannover became embarrassing during the war they started in AD 1914. I’ve mentioned this point again and again. Billy Joel is right to say “we didn’t start the fire.” It was started by the Windsor family for the purpose of hurting as many millions of Christians as possible. To a considerable extent, the war didn’t end in 1918, it didn’t end in 1945, it didn’t end in 1991 with the fall of the Soviet Union, and it continues to this day in Ukraine, in Syria, and elsewhere.

Insurance files

There is a file called “Frazzle Drip” which was contained in the earlier and far more disturbing laptop. Yes, there are a number of very disturbing things on the Hunter Biden laptop, some of which have come to light. It has been titled the “laptop from hell” by author Miranda Devine, and I shall not gainsay the naming. I also won’t encourage you to believe that its complete contents have been disclosed. It certainly isn’t going to lead to any prosecutions. There is no will to indict, prosecute, and convict any of the many criminals involved in the many crimes it documents. There is also a certain “arrangement” by which Trump agreed to let the Biden pardons stand and Biden used his pull to limit the extent to which he let the election steal happen. If you don’t think Biden had the power to stop the steal you are mistaken. If you don’t think Trump accepted conditions for winning, you are mistaken. You might want to get past the part where you insist on thinking the best of people in power.

It is going to hurt you and your family if you think well of people who don’t have a good side. Robert Heinlein makes this point in a number of his novels. Engage their self-interest if you want to deal with such people. They not only don’t have a better side, they are proud of not having one.

Before there was a Hunter Biden laptop scandal, there had been an Anthony Wiener laptop scandal. You can search for information about it. It has been cast down the memory hole, denied vociferously by the usual official narrative guardians, and it is completely true. There are crimes and criminals galore revealed on that laptop. In it there is a folder called “insurance” which is meant to indicate Anthony’s fear of the people with whom he was working, including Huma Abedin and Hillary Clinton.

I’ve gone over the context and overview of the Frazzle Drip video, so if you want to read about it, search this ‘stack for those key words. If you don’t mind, I’d rather not rehash it again just now. See me in the comments for further discussion if you insist.

The point is that certain people have the goods on other people, and it is not a new thing. It is a thing that was well established at the time Teddy Roosevelt set up the fbi for the purpose of investigating other people in politics. Congress thought it was a terrible idea and refused to fund it. So Teddy turned his agents loose and they found all kinds of dirt on congress critters. It was 1908, an election year, and he got it funded after all.

A while later a man named Woody Wilson did a bunch of bad things. He started the Feral Reserveless scam to destroy the value of the American dollar. His plans were very successful, because today more than 99.2% of the value of the dollar has been destroyed. I’ve gone over the details a number of times in notes and in posts on this ‘stack. Wilson also started the income tax for the purpose of paying the interest on the debts being generated by the Windsor family to prosecute their war in Europe to slaughter tens of millions of European Christians.

Woody appointed a man to be an agent of the fbi. That man was J. Edgar Hoover. A little later, Hoover became director of that agency. Later still he was reputed to have said that he had film, including photos and motion pictures, of every prominent politician in the country and every influential businessman, “…in bed with a live boy or a dead girl.” He used these files to influence what was done.

Where someone was making a stir, Hoover would look for dirt. He looked for dirt on Martin Luther King, Jr. He had his sycophants in the hoax stream media publish quite a bit of that dirt. He looked for dirt on JFK and on RFK. You have heard of various affairs and various shenanigans in the White House because of the fbi wanting to push a certain narrative about the men they murdered.

Which brings us to FileGate. Between 1993 when they got into the White House and 1994 the Clintons were able to get all of Hoover’s files from the fbi. They then used these files in extortion. Although there was a scandal about it in the Summer of 1996, behold they were re-elected. These are really evil people who deliberately murdered seven dozen Texans in their church and set it on fire to burn the evidence, then had their pet agents in the fbi bleach the evidence. We have a lot of documentary details on the matter. They also arranged to blow up the Murrah feral building and murder even more children because they are hateful and wicked. They put all the Mount Carmel files from the Waco massacre and all the files from the Whitewater scandal in that building before they had it blown to smithereens. They also oversaw death and destruction in many countries around the world. They arranged to be war profiteers just like their protege Barry Obama.

Dead man’s switches

So, they have this concept of a dead man’s switch. If they are compromised, they will go down in flames all around them. They plan to reveal all the dirt they have or have been able to fabricate on everyone around them. As Rhodes scholars, the Clintons were heavily influenced by the evil men and women of the Cecil Rhodes estate and its various apparatuses such as round tables, the council on foreign relations, the amusing “competitor” trilateral commission, and sundry sycophantic publishers, television talking heads, and paid off aristocrats.

The idea of a dead man’s switch is, if the person dies, the bomb goes off. These are actually fairly easy to rig and can be quite difficult to disarm. Most of the metaphorical dead man’s switches involve files that are kept as “client confidential” by liars, thieves, frauds, and scum in the legal profession (which is effectively everyone who ever puts “esquire” behind their name) who will, under certain circumstances, make sure all that information gets published. Of course the hoax stream media will do the bidding of the military industrial financial pharmaceutical complex who pays them. The “presstitudes” give prostitution a bad name, because whores actually provide a valuable service and the hoax stream media provides a worthless disservice.

Who burned down the forest?

All of which brings us to the matter of Pam Bondi saying that the Epstein files were on her desk and behold, they were not. Then she says that the fbi field office in New York has been withholding files.

I don’t mind the ideal of transparency being put into action. I think that’s quite charming after over a decade of watching Julian Assange being hunted, tortured, and treated badly. And the same for Manning, Snowden, and dozens of other whistleblowers, including recent victims of assassination by Boeing, big pharma, and other enterprises that don’t want their own corruption revealed.

The men that Alfred worked for in Burma had him and his accomplices burn down the forest to catch a bandit. They were the British aristocracy, and they are people who don’t want libraries, symphonies, art galleries full of actually beautiful paintings, or brilliant sculptures. They want death, destruction, ruin, a bevy of children to torture in their basements. They build nothing good, seek nothing good, and want nothing but war, death, dismemberment, fire, and destruction because they are evil.

And they fool you by telling you they have civilised accents and they have good manners which you can read about in books on etiquette. They will jolly well use the right dessert fork to eat their pudding and then stab it directly into your eye, yank out your eyeball, eat that, and have you garotted in the meanwhile. These are sick and disgusting people who go about putting on airs and creating “peers of the realm” and knighting people who are particularly sycophantic. They aren’t very competent at ruling the world, by the way, having more horses than war planes and more admirals than their entire surface and subsurface fleet has vessels.

When they get tired of being the brunt of any prosecutions that might eventually be prompted by the furore of the American people, they will burn down the forest. Whether that forest proves to be, in effect, the District of Corruption, or whether it is a global thermonuclear apocalypse is not completely clear. But these are people who are narcissistic. These are people who are psychotic. They are narcissistic psychopaths and they don’t think of you as human, as worthy of consideration. They don’t understand compassion. Perhaps there is something deficient about their brains, or perhaps they have been encouraged to be evil by various circumstances and mentors. It doesn’t really matter.

What you have to understand is: you have no power over them. And the only control you can achieve is to stop caring about the destruction they actually accomplish. If they utterly destroy the District of Corruption, expose all the sins of all the corrupt officials in the bureaus and in the congress and in the White House, don’t be sad about it. Celebrate that they have destroyed a cancer on the face of the world.

If they make their way to their bunkers in Hawai’i and New Zealand and set the world on fire in a global thermonuclear apocalypse, there isn’t anything to do except pray. Pray to God the Father Almighty, creator of heaven and the earthly realm, YHWH the Lord of Hosts, hallowed be His name, to save you and your family from the conflagration. Many tens of millions will be saved.

God made this world to be occupied. He made us to occupy it. So don’t be troubled by the ruination of districts of corruption here, there, and everywhere. A reckoning comes.

God’s will be done. Praise God. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.