“Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.” - Malcolm X, Anno Domini 1964

You want a better future. You want to live in a world where people are good to one another. You want to have prosperity. Knowing how market clearing prices are found, you know that you need private property and free markets to avoid scarcity. You don’t want to be enslaved. You don’t want wars destroying your home and those of your neighbours. You don’t want to pay over 60% of the money you bring in every year in various taxes to avoid extreme unpleasantness from various tax authorities and fee collecting agencies. You want the freedom of movement that the flying cars we were promised eighty years ago were supposed to bring. You don’t want to be spied on by people who profit from wars, from assassinations, from abuse of power, and from forcing everyone to take poison jabs.

I have good news. The future you want is possible.

I have bad news. It doesn’t yet exist. Nor is it the likely outcome of existing trends if you don’t bother to do anything. There are very dangerous, wealthy, and evil people who want to enslave you. They have spent the last three centuries gaining ascendancy economically and politically. They control all the major political parties in all the big countries and the bureau rats of all the powerful agencies in all those places. They have repeatedly made clear their intention to murder billions of people and enslave those who survive. They have taken control of your children’s education in the public sphere. They have control of the major media corporations. They have no compunction, no goodness, no mercy, and no interest in finding out how to be decent, humane, or charitable.

“Therefore my people go into exile for lack of knowledge” ~ Isaiah 5:13

Over and over God warns us that ignorance leads to slavery. Over and over the people who want to enslave you have lied to you, comprehensively about everything. They tell you that you should use their easy to use systems, listen to their free broadcasts on radio and television, buy their crappy products, eat their unhealthy foods, send your children away for about 16,000 hours over the thirteen years of K to 12 to be indoctrinated by evil subordinates of the power mongers, take their poison jabs, and never complain. They tell you that you cannot learn everything in every field of knowledge because reasons.

Their reasons are specious. In fact, you can learn many things in a vast number of fields. I have studied speech, communications, law, history, economics, astrophysics, nuclear engineering, computer systems, computer networks, software development, healthcare practice management, digital gold currencies, cryptocurrency development, marketing, entrepreneurship, business planning, fundraising for non-profits, finance for small business, finance for big business, banking, auto repair, carpentry, framing, roofing, baking, crafting sauces, line and short order cooking, restaurant management, hotel management, housekeeping, plumbing, concrete repair, electrical repair, aerospace technology, rocket science, trajectory computation, mining business evaluation, real estate development, logistics, radio communications, nutrition, supplemental nutrition, dog breeding, writing, editing, publishing, and many other topics. I deny the ideology behind the perverse view that you should let someone else be the expert and obey them blindly. There is nothing that can be known by a person that you shouldn’t be willing to try learning. You might discover that you’re really good at something you never tried.

Secure Perimeter Institute

Those are some of the philosophical underpinnings of why I’m building Secure Perimeter with some of my friends and some of the powerful people I’ve worked with in the past and present.

I believe that a thing worth doing is worth doing very well. I believe that it is possible to build a bespoke communications privacy and data security team capable of bringing a high level of understanding to anyone who wants to know more about these topics. I am determined to keep going.

These ideas matter. We have greater prosperity with the intelligent use of technologies. We have greater prosperity with actually free markets. We have more to leave to our posterity if we are able to eliminate the corruption and destruction that emerges increasingly from the capital districts of big countries around the world.

Your help

Yes, I am asking for help. No, I don’t have enough money to do all these things by myself. Yes I would like you to contribute to the project.

For that purpose I’ve written several essays on this Substack. I’ve posted links to them here in notes and on Twitter.

We’ve built a Patreon for people who won’t contribute unless they can use a credit card. We have access to other platforms for funding, such as CashApp. If you are using a legacy financial or a web1.0 financial technology and want to know if it is possible to contribute using it, please contact me in Direct Messages here for further specific guidance.

If you cannot help with funds, I completely understand. I am also unable to contribute financially to good causes right now.

You can still help by liking this post. You can help by restacking this post, with or without a note of your own. You can help by writing a comment on this post so other people can reflect on your thoughts. Doing these things will increase the visibility of this post. You can subscribe to this newsletter, which is free. You can recommend this publication here on Substack. You can post links to this essay and other essays about Secure Perimeter Institute on other platforms. You can email this essay’s text to friends and family.

You can pray. You might pray to God to help make the world better in the future for your family.

