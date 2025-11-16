L5 News

L5 News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CelticJedi's avatar
CelticJedi
2d

Great stuff!!! Wish we had hooked up sooner. Worked for Ron in Mississippi both sessions. Watched the Republicans cancel our legitimate delegates and redo them as they wished. Active with Libertarian Party there for some time. Voted for Ron in 88 as well. NWMO current. Working on your topic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jim Davidson
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jim Davidson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture