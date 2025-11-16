“Laissez-faire capitalism, or anarchocapitalism, is simply the economic form of the libertarian ethic. Laissez-faire capitalism encompasses the notion that men should exchange goods and services, without regulation, solely on the basis of value for value. It recognizes charity and communal enterprises as voluntary versions of this same ethic. Such a system would be straight barter, except for the widely felt need for a division of labor in which men, voluntarily, accept value tokens such as cash and credit. Economically, this system is anarchy, and proudly so.” ~ Karl Hess, Liberty for the 21st Century, AD 1990

Quite a long time ago, it became clear to me that I wasn’t living in a free country. It seemed odd because the books and classes and gatherings and ideals of America promoted the intention of having a free country. The founding documents that were there at the beginning in 1776, primarily the declaration of independence of that year, the pamphlets of Thomas Paine, and the speeches of Patrick Henry all spoke about living in a free country.

The people in power would mouth these same ideas, but they were dishonest. They would say what they would do in office, and then not do any of it. They would claim to respect the public but they would lie, cheat, steal, and in many cases murder. George Herbert Walker Bush was president when I first came to the conclusion that I needed to find a free country if I were ever going to build a company that would operate hotels in space, let alone explore the tens of thousands of asteroids, comets, planets, and moons of our star system. He was one of the people directly, personally, physically involved in the murder of John Kennedy in Dallas in 1963. So naturally his presidency was all about power and profiting from war and engaging in evil all around the world.

The sickness he represented was evident to a great many people. H. Ross Perot was one of those people, and determined to prevent a second term for that terrible man. To his credit, Perot was successful in making it impossible for Bush to be re-elected. To his discredit, Perot not only brought about the conditions necessary for ardent communist Bill Clinton to win the presidency in 1992, he did it again in 1996 to fight against the Dole wing of the Republican party as well. Having by that time gotten into the details of the Waco massacre of 1993, as well as seeing quite a lot more information about the military occupation of Mogadishu, it seemed to me that there were no political solutions to the problems caused by the excesses of politics.

Yes, I had voted for Ron Paul for president in 1988 when he was running as a Libertarian. And I did work for his campaigns in 2008 and 2012 when he ran as a Republican, not because I expected him to win, but because I knew that I would meet people in Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Montana, South Carolina, North Carolina, and elsewhere who were interested in building freedom communities.

Seeking freedom groups

In high school and in college, I spent a great deal of time looking for people interested in space settlement. It was my view that the difficulties in the limitations of one planet’s resources were evidently solved by having access to the resources of our star system. Our part of creation is open to the sky, so we get sunlight, the key source of energy that has been the fuel for many civilisations and which was essential to laying down the coal beds - which store hundreds of years of energy consumption and represent a tiny part of the energy available to us. Solar power satellites, nuclear energy systems, and non-fossil fuels like oil and natural gas make liars of the “limits to growth” crowd. It turns out, though, that technology is not the limiting factor for our future. What is holding us back are the people who want to enslave us.

This fact became much more obvious in the second month of 1991 when I was charged with crimes that I hadn’t committed, and which were later dismissed on a motion from the prosecution admitting that Space Travel Services had been operating a lawful sweepstakes when we were falsely charged, arrested, booked, and released on bail. Our efforts to put an American on the space station Mir for a week were destroyed.

These events led me to look for a free country. Over the ensuing years, I helped found the New Country Foundation with Courtney Smith, joined the International Society for Individual Liberty (now Liberty International) at the request of Michael van Notten, travelled in Europe, Asia, and Africa working on freedom projects, met Doug Casey at Mark Skousen’s Foundation for Economic Education festival in 2002, attended two of his Eris Society gatherings, and got involved in a number of other projects. I worked with some Republic of Texas groups. I was active in the Libertarian party building local party gatherings. I was active in Freedom Cells, having met John Bush in 2009 at a Campaign for Liberty event and Derrick Broze in 2019 at a Jackelope freedom festival. Built up a cell or two.

There are certainly tens of millions of people around the world who want to live in freedom communities. It may be one or two orders of magnitude more. But the people who have political power interact with people who have wealth, and there are a lot of techniques they use to limit the scope of freedom community projects. In their avarice they have engaged in war and genocide to hurt as many people as possible, gain more wealth, demand and in many places get more power, and use propaganda and state action to limit the opportunities for everyone else.

Thwarted communities

If you spend some time looking at what Cecil Rhodes wrote about his ambitions and what George Bernard Shaw and his associates wrote about their projects, you get a sense that destroying Christendom in 1914 was a deliberate goal. It did take them a long time, and by 1945 there were tens of millions dead in combat, tens of millions dead from diseases, and tens of millions dead in gulags and slave camps. So it shouldn’t really be surprising that people have had trouble starting new countries in the decades since then.

The people who put together the “war production boards” that mobilised American industry in 1917-1918 to produce equipment, ammo, and other materiel to throw into the maw of the war in Europe really liked the power involved. They liked the ability to read the telegrams, listen in on the phone calls, limit the number of manufacturers in various industries, steal from the entire population in taxes and then allocate most of that money to a few friends and cronies for “the war effort.” So when it became possible in the 1919 to 1939 period to arrange events for another major war, here came the war production boards once again to the detriment of free markets. Rationing was promoted with propaganda. More lies were told and war bonds were sold.

People are told many lies. Among them is the lie that the post-war economic boom began because of the war spending. It didn’t. The economic boom happened after 1948 when Truman ended the war production boards and the limits on economic activities in all industries that had been heavily regulated during the war. It was deregulation that caused the boom.

The reason I mention these matters is to point out that there were a large number of free and Christian countries before 1914. The demon worshippers in what now calls itself the house of Windsor didn’t like that fact, so they set the world on fire.

The same techniques of propaganda were used to destroy, for example, the Republic of Minerva. In 1995, I met Mike Oliver during the New Country Foundation founding conference. He and John Templeton put together a million dollars in 1970, when gold was officially $35 per ounce, for the purpose of building a new country in the Pacific. Given today’s gold price of about $4,080, that million dollars would have bought the amount of gold that could, today, be sold for $116 million and more.

If you read about the Republic of Minerva on the cia’s encyclopedia web site, ‘wikipedia’ you will be told that they were invaders, that the kingdom of Tonga was kind and gentle, that New Zealand, which welcomed the development of the new islands, the radio beacon, and the rescue facilities for shipwrecked crews, never recognised them (although it did, briefly), and that it was all a very bad thing. Of course, the hard core communists are funded by the freemasons (whose brother mason Karl Marx wrote their manifesto), and they push very hard on the propaganda for online distribution. Nevertheless, it was way back in 1970 that the project fell apart for want of secure communications and for lack of a sensible perimeter defence.

John Templeton was a pacifist and didn’t want guns on the new country. The newly constructed islands were empty when the Tongan criminals arrived to destroy everything and plant their flag, having navigated across about 400 nautical miles to make their territorial conquest. Templeton and Oliver used Telex, which was an entirely compromised communications technology, and spoke openly on the phone about their plans.

But far worse things were done in later years.

You want to live with other people who share your views so you can build things together. The people who have power hate you, hate your family, want to rape your children, murder you, and enslave the survivors of the mass murders they plan for the world. So you might want to think more seriously about the difficulties you face when building new free countries.

Your support

It has meant a great deal to me that over the last six months of economic difficulty I’ve had a small number of supporters who have kept me going. This weekend, Lew Rockwell picked up one of my recent essays for publication on his site. As a result, quite a few people have been subscribing since the early morning hours of the 15th.

If you would like to help me keep going and continue writing, there are a number of ways to get involved.

Currently my newest enterprise, Secure Perimeter Institute, accepts paid subscriptions at

and we also have a Patreon for the same purpose.

After Dark Publications is set up to accept CashApp or Zelle Quickpay from Chase. We can also accept contributions in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). We’re working on putting together a number of books by different authors, including another compendium of my essays.

Eldar Capital is working on a number of projects involving gold-stable crypto coins, mining projects in various parts of the world, augmented reality systems, privacy technologies, and logistics. More information is available on request.

You can get in touch with me through the direct message system here, if you wish. It would be my goal to help build many freedom communities, not only where you would like to be, but where you actually are. So let me know what help you need.

One of the outcomes of having travelled on four continents looking for free countries and looking for the people who want to build them is: I have met a lot of different people all over the world. So if you need help of a particular sort, I may know someone who is quite expert on that topic. Or more than one such person.

The bad guys want to murder billions of people and enslave the survivors. They’ve made their plans clear. You need to have courage to build a better world. You also need to pray. God didn’t create you to be saddled and whipped, nor did God create those who have power now to be booted and spurred to ride you. All men are created equal and we are endowed by our Creator with the rights to life, liberty, property, and the pursuit of happiness. We evidently need to safeguard those rights, and it is obvious today that the “governments” instituted for that purpose do not keep us safe, nor do they seek our consent. So they are not government but tyranny.

Let me know in the comments if you have plans or ideas you’d like to share.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.