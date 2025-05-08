“Whosoever then heareth of me these words, and doeth the same, I will liken him to a wise man, which hath builded his house on a rock: And the rain fell, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house, and it fell not: for it was grounded on a rock, But whosoever heareth these my words, and doeth them not, shall be likened unto a foolish man, which hath builded his house upon the sand: And the rain fell, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house, and it fell, and the fall thereof was great.” ~ Jesus Christ, the Gospel of Matthew chapter 7

A very old friend is building a new social media network that is built with blockchain protocols in a way that makes it impervious to censorship. You can publish on the site (with micropayments for each post) and be confident that what you post cannot ever be taken down nor ever modified. If you ask in the comments, I will point you toward my friend’s new system. He calls it “Axiom.”

My friend Naomi Brockwell met in Anno Domini 2017 at a conference about startup societies for which she was mistress of ceremonies. Naomi is the brilliant mind behind

and I gather from a recent Twitter post that she is assembling a team to build more privacy technology.

So, as one of those who saw it in its nascent phases from 1969 to 1982 and in its subsequent development, I want to tell you what we built, why we built it, and for whom we built it. You don’t have to take my word for it, I know many others who are happy to corroborate the facts. You also don’t have to believe as I believe. My beliefs do not require it.

What we built

When I say “we,” I am using something more specific than the general editorial we. Nor indeed are there any mice in my pockets. I refer to the tech community, the nerds, the people who studied mathematics, programming, network optimisation, and many other things. We are those boys and girls of whom Billy Joel once sang, “Should I try to be a straight A student? If you are then you think too much.”

It was our distributed community of thinkers who were responsible for the development, maintenance, and continuing upgrades of the Internet. It was our community that used to say of someone who could code that they “could hack it.” So we adopted the term “hacker” to describe ourselves. Eventually the people who think they have power chose to insist that criminal hackers were the only sort. We were amused to learn that some of us were black hat hackers and others white hats and still others grey hats. Red Hat is a company that enjoyed the laughter around that topic, and I myself began wearing a brown hat in those days.

When I say that we built the Internet which I have mentioned on occasion in other essays on this ‘stack, what I mean is that what you would have seen in AD 1969 when it was invented is not what you see today. Nor do I say that Algore is the inventor of the Internet, because I know he wasn’t. What I mean is that we were responsible for the development, maintenance, and continuing upgrades of the systems of computers, routers, cables, code, operating systems, equipment rooms, boxes, phat pipes, fibre optic installs, servers, and services that make up what you call the “web” or the Internet or “online.”

When I speak of our community, I refer to my late friend Tim May who wrote our clarion call to greatness way back in AD 1988. You should certainly read what he wrote, because he was involved in the work of building the communities that did all these things I’ve mentioned, and many more things besides. You would be well to regard his words in those days as indicative but incomplete with regard to technologies and concepts, but very clear and complete with regard to purposes.

We built the technology so you can be completely private, interact with people you choose, communicate with them securely, have your data kept safe by you on systems you control, and use operating systems and applications that you can if you wish compile from source code so you are certain that everything your systems are doing is being done with your consent. In other words, we built privacy, autonomy, and freedom for individuals to express themselves. Then we built the tools for you to issue your own money or to use the money issued by others or to use a distributed system of monetary servers (Bitcoin) that is owned and operated by no one.

Along the way we built gateways amongst the different sorts of top level domains that arose in the early days, then built commercial networks, then built commercial router technologies, then got rid of the long distance telephone monopoly and built many other sorts of networks. We are responsible for making it possible for you to call your friend in Poland free of charge using voice over IP. We built the technologies for you to encrypt your text messages so that only someone with both your private key and your PIN or password can access your messages. We built anonymous remailers, location anonymous servers, privacy apps, virtual privacy networks, mesh networks, and nodes on many existing networks.

On top of all of those technologies are innovations in file storage, blockchain mediated communications, “web 3” systems which use blockchain technology to empower users to own their data, interact directly with each other, and participate in the governance of platforms. Smart contracts, virtual machine compliant code, and free markets now exist and remain hampered for the most part only by the on-ramp and off-ramp exchanges that work with legacy financial systems.

Why we built it

Obviously, each one of us is a different person. We are, in my understanding of how things actually work, souls that live in the heavenly realm and agree to animate bodies in this earthly realm. So, we do things because we agreed to come here, we chose to interact with this realm, and we build what we do because we are inspired to do so. Some are inspired by goodness and the Holy Spirit. Others are deceived by spirits that roam the world seeking the ruin of souls.

So when I discuss motivations, as this essay does, and as Tim May’s essay does, I don’t mean that “we” are monolithic nor that everyone who ever wrote code agrees with why I got involved and stayed busy for a long time. I mean that the people with whom I worked were in general agreement as to our over-arching purpose.

We want to be free. We built these things because we are not slaves. God did not make our souls to have us enslaved by demon worshipping cannibal parasites. We are aware of all the ways that some of these technologies can be used to control unwary people, and we built them anyway because we know how to ameliorate or eliminate those dangers, and because we are willing to teach others how to do those things.

Tim May is correct, by the way, that national security is a laughingstock because of the things we built, and many of those things were actually built long before I was doing more with computer systems than drawing pictures on stacks of fanfold paper my dad brought home from work. Of course, there was code on the other side of those papers, so learning began.

Ed Snowden, Julian Assange, Manning, Silas Soule, Peter Buxton, John White, Daniel Ellsberg, Frank Serpico, Perry Fellwock, Martha Mitchell, Karen Silkwood, Erin Brockovich, Karen Kwiatkowski, and many others have exposed the truth about the system that calls itself “government.” Many of them suffered as a result of their commitment to the truth, some were tortured, and some died.

But it is important to know the truth, for without the truth you cannot be free. And it is essential that you be able to speak the truth. The demon worshipping mass murderers do not want you to be able to speak. They want to put a slave collar around your neck, a masque around your face, and use you as they see fit.

Jesus Christ says, “For there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed: neither hid, that shall not be known. Wherefore whatsoever ye have spoken in darkness, it shall be heard in the light: and that which ye have spoken in the ear, in secret places, shall be preached on the houses.” Behold it is these “whistleblowers” and these technologies that are helping to fulfil this prophecy in our day.

We didn't build it for them

Yes, Vinton Cerf wrote the transfer control protocol internet protocol (TCP/IP) “stack” under contract for the advanced research projects agency (ARPA) also known as the defence advanced research projects agency (DARPA). Yes DARPA is a deep state defence agency, yes they are primarily run by freemason mass murdering baby torturing demon worshipping cannibals. And no they don’t control anything as a result of having paid for Cerf to write some protocols for transfer of information among internetworked computers.

No, I don’t agree with any of the people who push the false and destructive narrative that all technology is bad, that evil people are in control of everything, and that you cannot use any technology without giving up privacy, freedom, control, power, and so forth. It is wrong, it is a vicious lie, and it hurts people who seek actual freedom and meaningful empowerment.

Many of the people who write about such things have zero understanding of what a TCP/IP stack looks like, or what it means to have a set of papers which describe a technology. Of the people who say that Bitcoin is a deep state scam to control all the wealth in the world roughly zero have ever read the AD 2008 Bitcoin white paper or any of the “core” open source code, and my guess is that exactly zero such persons would be able to contribute to the code base. Which is not meant to be a criticism of people who don’t code, but it is meant to be a message to people who insist that things meant to free mankind are actually snares. The message is: wake up, grow up, learn to code, and have an opinion that is informed. Please.

It turns out that it is important to understand that those of us who built these many technologies did not do so out of any alarming enthusiasm for having deep state aeroplanes drop deep state bombs on indigenous and local populations. None of us are enthusiasts for nuking cities, nor for finding bunkers using ground penetrating radar and bi-static radar technologies and then dropping bunker buster bombs on civilian populations that later prove to have been non-combatants.

We didn’t build all these technologies under military procurement contracts. We didn’t build these things for the deep state. We didn’t build these things for freemason mass murderers, freemason demon worshippers, freemason baby torturers, for politicians, for bureau rat parasites, for anyone in the District of Corruption in a position of power or influence.

We built these things because we want to free ourselves and our posterity. We built these things because we believe in freedom, in truth, in life, and in the way forward to a better future.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.