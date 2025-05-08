L5 News

Margaret Anna Alice
Steven Levy’s “Hackers: Heroes of the Computer Revolution” is a beautiful, hilarious, illuminating homage to the class of freedom-defending, system-detonating, iconoclastic individuals you describe in this essay. Michael read it to me in the nineties, and it was an unforgettable experience. We still referenced funny lines from it decades after reading it.

These are the people who exposed Bill Gates as a fraud who ripped off Gary Kildall and exploited the liberating technology for his own philanthropathic avarice. He destroyed the idyllic, humanitarian possibilities burgeoning at the birth of this new technology and the culture that strove for truth, liberty, transparency, and access to empowering information.

We desperately need these true hackers to rescue the Internet from what it has become and restore this vision that is still possible today.

Perhaps the most important step is to create an uncontaminated search engine that delivers genuinely relevant results instead of Ministry-of-Truth–filtered narrative enforcement by what I have come to call “hide engines.”

Point me, friend.

