“Any consistent formal system F within which a certain amount of elementary arithmetic can be carried out is incomplete; i.e., there are statements of the language of F which can neither be proved nor disproved in F.” ~ Kurt Gödel, essay on the incompleteness theorem, Anno Domini 1931

At the top of this essay there is a photo of the world’s tallest abandoned structure. You can look it up if that sort of thing interests you. It is a building in China and it stands over 1,958 feet tall. Of course, over there they are enthusiastic about the freemasons and their system of imposing Napoleonic measurements on everyone, so they give a number in metres. Since I don’t seek to encourage you to use the metric system, I shall not.

Why is it abandoned? It is one of those affectations of the multi-use real estate industry that housing, shopping, and office space can be slammed together in a given context and everyone who wants any of those things would seek out the prestige of the developer’s fantasy. In this case it is a fantasy of height and prominence. But while it was under development there was a global financial crisis, there was a stock market crash in China, and although some noises were made about re-starting the project around AD 2018, not much happened. Since then, of course, there has been whatever the Wuhan flu and global lockdowns and global poison vaxxajab mandates were, and here we are. It is not the only tall building in the world that has been built to a great height and then abandoned. Again, if you want, you can look these up to get at whatever it is you are interested in knowing.

You having the ability to do your own research is a goal of mine. I don’t post a lot of links. Not because I don’t care, nor because I am a poor teacher, but because you need to stop expecting to be coddled. You should figure out how to look things up on your own. You should challenge the things you read here, at least in your own mind, and go look for corroborating or contradicting evidence. Feel free to present what you find out in the comments below.

Where is L5?

If you want an overview of the five solutions of the three-body problem in two dimensions identified by the mathematician Joseph-Louis Lagrange of Italy, you can do your own research or look at the “About” page of this ‘stack. Here is a link to the very first post from our archive: “Coming Soon.”

There are not a great many stable orbits available where a large body is orbiting a larger body. The “two dimensions” part of the problem sets the mass of the third body at a very negligible amount. A tiny object, like an artificial satellite, in a system like the Earth and the Moon, can be in a stable orbit in only five types of location. Three of these orbits are more or less dynamically stable, two of them are not dynamically stable but the station-keeping fuel to keep something in them is small.

Those first two stable orbits are in a line through the large body and its primary, a line through the Moon and the Earth, and they are found beyond and within the orbit of the large body. The next one is found in the same orbit as the large body but on the other side of the primary. The remaining two are found ahead of the large body in its orbit but offset by 60 degrees and the same but offset behind or trailing by 60 degrees. These last two are called L4 and L5 and they are, in a meaningful way, the subject of the essays in this ‘stack.

I refer you to the graphic in the linked essay just above. For further information you might want to look into the “Trojan asteroids” which are two groups of planetoids that orbit the Sun at the same distance as the planet Jupiter. One group orbits 60 degrees ahead of Jupiter, and the other trails Jupiter in its orbit by 60 degrees. They are called “Trojan” asteroids because the two sets were named by astronomers for the heroes of the famous epic poem by Homer, The Iliad which is about the Trojan war. It happens that most of the asteroids in one group are named for Greek heroes and most of those in the other group are named for Trojan heroes, although there is a “spy” in each camp.

Foundation

It has become obvious to observers of the space industry that thousands of people are not living and working in space. Konstantin Tsiolkovsky wrote in AD 1895 his science fiction story “Dreams of Earth and Sky” and followed it up with a discussion of jet propulsion for space exploration in AD 1903.

If you reflect on the thirty years from the Wright brothers flight at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina until AD 1933, you see a great many entrepreneurs developing aeroplanes, engines, and technologies for heavier than air flight. At the same time, others were building larger and larger dirigibles to showcase the capabilities of lighter than air craft. Passengers were able to buy seats on flying boats, on airships like the Graf Zeppelin, and on other vehicles, with scheduled air service on the Pan Am “Clipper” sea planes starting in 1939.

In AD 1961 the first person to fly in space, Yuri Gagarin, completed most of one orbit and returned by jumping from his space capsule and landing by parachute. Thirty years later, I was working on giving away a trip for one American to spend seven days on the space station Mir. My project was destroyed. A few years later, in the late 1990s, centi-millionaire Walt Anderson and others founded MirCorp in an effort to buy the Mir space station and operate it for space tourism. His project was deliberately sabotaged by the bureau rats of NASA who convinced the Russians to force Mir into the atmosphere to be destroyed. (NASA is run by people who believe that there can only be one internationalist socialist space station, who hate space entrepreneurs, who worked to kill Christa McAuliffe to destroy the hopes of space tourists, and who are evil in every conceivable way.)

So within fifty years of Kitty Hawk, tens of thousands of people were working and travelling on aeroplanes, including many thousands moved by military aircraft. Since the 1950s tens of millions of people have travelled by air. But these things have been deliberately and purposefully held back for space travel. Sixty-four years after Gagarin’s flight, something over seven hundred persons have ever flown in space. The people who have power over such matters hate you, hate your family, and don’t want you to ever be able to take a trip in space. They have, in recent years, very grudgingly made it possible for a small number of very wealthy space enthusiasts to take high priced trips into space.

So in case you were wondering why there are a few essays about space projects on this ‘stack and a great many essays about God, Jesus, the church founded by Jesus, about Christendom and the pagans who oppose it, and about matters such as free market money, the destruction and debasement of the USA dollar, and how the economy actually works, it is because you cannot build a stairway to the planets and stars unless you build on a solid foundation. Let me say that again: You cannot build a path to the planets and stars without starting from a solid foundation.

In particular, the mass murdering baby raping cannibals and their cohort of pagan filth cannot make things work and remain in control of governments and businesses involved in such projects because they lack sound ethics. They want to allow the predators of the Epstein files, which lists a who’s who of all the prominent politicians and business “leaders” of the world, to go on raping children, torturing children, running basement laboratories to vivisect children, and do all manner of other horrifying things. Pam Bondi as attorney general of the United States was appointed to protect her clients of the Ballard Partners lobbying firm. She not only doesn’t want to prosecute any of the Epstein predators, she not only wants to protect them from prosecution, she apparently actively hates their victims and wants them to hurt as many more children as possible.

So if you thought there were problems with American government space policy in the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, or earlier this century, you ought to be aware that those policies have not gotten better. Technologies have continued to advance, but nobody is building a city in space. Nor is anyone who wants such a city going to be allowed to do so while the current power structure is in place. The District of Corruption is entirely populated by people who hate freedom, hate free markets, and want to prevent mankind from reaching for the stars.

Building

In the book of Matthew, chapter 7, verses 24 to 27, Jesus describes two sets of people who build buildings. Here are his words:

“Everyone then who hears these words of mine and does them will be like a wise man who built his house on the rock. And the rain fell, and the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house, but it did not fall, because it had been founded on the rock. And everyone who hears these words of mine and does not do them will be like a foolish man who built his house on the sand. And the rain fell, and the floods came, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell, and great was the fall of it.”

The freemasons are demon worshippers. When they talk about their god, they mean Lucifer. When they hired Karl Marx to write about communism, they had him base his work on the writings of Adam Weishaupt from seventy-two years earlier. Communism is a freemason ideology. The nationalist socialists of Germany under their leader Hitler were Vril worshippers whose god was Wotan. The monarchists in England celebrate “Wotan’s day” every week (Wednesday) because they are German pagans, the house of the electress of Hannover, Sophia. They have dungeons in London, in Berlin, in the District of Corruption, in Rome, and elsewhere for their ugly ceremonies. They have built temples to their nasty demons by various names all over the world.

Yes, Elon Musk wears a costume to parties where costumes are expected. It is red samurai armour with demonic images and an inverted cross. He wants to create plantations on Mars where he tortures anyone who disagrees with him. He wants to put neuralink chips in your head to shock you if you think things he doesn’t like and which kill you if you persist in rebellion.

When arch-Nazi and mass murderer Werner von Braun was brought to the USA by the “Operation Paperclip” teams, he was put to work at Redstone arsenal and at the White Sands proving grounds showing how his V2 rockets worked. The people in the cia involved in that operation were all demon worshippers of the skull and bones variant of the freemason idolatry. They wanted to build concentration camps in America to force people to work on their missile systems, which is why they brought von Braun and his associates from their work at Peenemunde and the Mittelbau-Dora concentration camp where they had murdered thousands of people and from where they launched hundreds of rockets to slaughter people in England and Belgium. The nationalist socialist space administration (NASA) was set up to do the same sort of things here in America. In 1952, von Braun wrote a book about settling Mars in which he named the head of the power structure “the Elon.” You can look it up.

These are not good people. They are not planning a future of freedom for all mankind. They don’t want to help you. Oh, sure, the Shriner’s have hospitals for children, but how many orphan children are harvested from those places and turned into slaves in the dungeons below the mansions of wealthy people here and there? How many end up in the clutches of the John Podestas of the world?

If you want to live and work in space, you have to start from a different place. You have to build on the foundation of the words of Jesus Christ. Otherwise, what you build will be perverted, will be perverse, and it will not last.

Moreover, there is an order of operations that you need to look at, please. You need to do things in a certain order. Carrying the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between is not first on the list. It is the last item in the paladin’s prayer.

Prayer

Eternal Father please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ I pray. God’s will be done. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.