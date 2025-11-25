“The stone that the builders rejected has become the cornerstone. This is the Lord’s doing; it is marvelous in our eyes.” ~ Psalm 118

In the year of our Lord 1653 a man named Robert Filmer died. He had for a time been imprisoned in Leeds castle presumably on suspicion of supporting the royalists during England’s civil war years. We may presume it wasn’t exactly a safe time in which to publish a book titled Patriarcha, or the Natural Power of Kings. It was, after all, a time when upchuck the first was having his head hacked off by an executioner at the banqueting house in London. So that book, presumably based on Filmer’s notes and manuscripts, was published in 1680. At this later time, upchuck the second was on the throne. Various of the latter’s psychophants were quite enthusiastic about the book published over Filmer’s byline.

Nine years later, so in 1689, John Locke published his own book Two Treatises on Government. The first treatise is a thorough refutation of Filmer’s book. In it Locke disputes the theory that men who are descended from Adam are necessarily suited to be rulers with divine authority and absolute powers over other men who are descended from Adam. In his second treatise, Locke advances his own view that governments have been instituted among men to protect their God-given rights to life, liberty, property, the pursuit of happiness, and the completion of contracts. Locke asserts that the just powers of government may only derive from the consent of the governed.

It was four score and seven years later that a few men in Philadelphia made reference to these ideas in their written Declaration of independence of these United States of America. We have had quite a bit of time since 1776 to evaluate the facts. I believe the overwhelming evidence is that governments do not in fact protect the rights of the governed. However, to the extent that governments may be formed for that purpose, there can be no other source of their legitimate power than the consent of the governed. If you want to understand why there has been so much vote fraud going back to the 1788 election in this country, it is entirely for the purpose of asserting the legitimate authority of the consent of the governed. But, please don’t feel bad. Your country is exactly as bad as every other country in terms of the extent of the vote fraud and the corruption of every agency, tribunal, and office in the nation state and all of its subordinate local branches.

Freemasons coerce

Freemasons worship Lucifer. You can spend some time on that topic if you wish, doing research to establish that is what they believe. A random freemason you meet on a street is likely to tell you that they worship the devil, and perhaps extol the extent to which the nationalist cathedral is a freemason temple. They will even say that the founders of the country were freemasons, although there were quite a few actual freedom interested Americans in the 1765 to 1787 period who were not freemasons, many of whom were also not plantation owners. On the other hand, the Tidewater tuckahoes like Washington, Madison, and Hamilton were plantation men through and through.

Many terrible choices were taken by the men who framed the constitution. I suggest you use the word “framers” to describe them rather than “founders” because the country was founded long before the illegitimate and counter-revolutionary constitutional convention. Some of their terrible choices: they determined that a human being held in bondage was only three-fifths of a person; they openly violated God’s law by insisting on the enumeration of the people; they gave extensive powers to the national government including essentially unlimited power of taxation; they gave limited and restricted support for individual liberty; there is no standing for any individual to complain of the actions of the national government and no enforcement clause for the bill of rights.

If you would seek monuments to the injustice and perfidy of the constitution and its alleged “limits” on the power of the nation state, simply look around you. It is awful, evil, violent. It commits theft through taxation, regulation, and inflation. Its minions are arrogant and abusive. Nancy Pelosi authorised the murder of Ashli Babbitt and the imprisonment and torture of two hundred fifty prisoners that she and others falsely and hatefully accused of various crimes for peacefully assembling to seek redress of their grievances about the 2020 election. Nancy Pelosi is one of the most evil, corrupt, nasty, ugly, gutless cowards in the nation state and she has been joined by hundreds of other thoroughly corrupt, horrid, disgusting perverts in power.

Islam compels

God is all powerful. God is the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. God doesn’t need people wearing robes and turbans to compel other people to obey God. If God wants people to obey, they do. So the entire concept of Islamic law, or “sharia” is mistaken and evil.

There are a couple of billion people who have been misled into following the false teachings of Islam. All religious groups that use compulsion to impose the pretence of conversion are evil. You cannot force someone to believe against their will. The most you can accomplish in that respect is to get them to shut up about what they actually believe. God has no need of your help in converting people with violence - Scripture abounds with examples of God using all manner of means to bring about His will.

God sent His only son Jesus Christ to purchase for us the rewards of eternal salvation. Jesus lives. Jesus asks that his followers teach the Gospels to every creature and those who believe may be baptised. Jesus does not ask that anyone be tortured or raped or murdered or beheaded in the teaching nor in the baptising nor in the coming to believe, because no form of violence does any good in changing what people actually believe. Moreover, God has infinite power to show individuals miracles and to guide their path to the truth, the life, and the way. The inquisition of Spain and the inquisition of the Jesuits and the inquisitions of other aspects of Christendom have always been wrong. Compulsion has no place in encouraging people to believe the truth.

Raping prisoners

There are many thousands of sovereignties all over the world. Some are traditional or native or aboriginal sovereignties. Some are nation states. Some are usurpers claiming to be king. There is no king but Jesus Christ.

One of the nation states calls itself Israel and occupies some of the same territory as the twelve tribes came to occupy after the exodus of Moses. I believe that nation state is not related to the traditional Israelites of the first five books of the Bible. In Amos 5, in Acts 7, and Revelation 2 and 3 the people occupying Jerusalem and claiming to be the nation state of Israel are identified with Remphan, Chiun, Moloch, and the synagogue of Satan. I do not believe the star on their flag represents David but Remphan.

There is extensive evidence that the nation state of Israel as official policy has prisoners raped. There is extensive evidence that the nation state of Israel as official policy has pregnant women and very young children targetted by snipers to be murdered. These and many other coercive acts make it clear that the consent of the governed has never been involved in the impositions of that nation state.

For those of you seeking additional information on this topic, I suggest you review:

The PCHR Report: Systematic Rape and Sexual Torture (November 2025; Sde Teiman Incident and Arrests (August/November 2025); Middle East Eye covered the leaked CCTV footage of the Sde Teiman incident, which reportedly showed soldiers attempting to conceal the assault from cameras. The military’s top lawyer was later arrested for her role in the leak. UN Commission of Inquiry Report (March 2025); ABC News Report on Teenagers (August 2025) noted that Israeli human rights groups commonly voiced allegations of prisoners being raped and tortured; Mondoweiss analysis of PCHR Findings (November 2025) detailed horrific accounts of rape and sexual penetration using objects and dogs; Al Jazeera on ‘Brutal’ Treatment at Rakevet (November 2025). PBS Interview with Human Rights Lawyer (October 2025) detailed cases of rape and penetration with a “hot rod,” primarily affecting men. B’Tselem and PHRI Report (February 2024) from Israeli human rights groups B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights - Israel (PHRI) which confirmed “months of Israeli torture, abuse, and sexual violence” against detainees, highlighting that these were systematic patterns of violence. US Department of State’s 2023 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices referenced concerns raised by human rights organizations regarding “systemic torture and inhuman treatment,” including sexual harassment and threats against prisoners.

Prayer

Mankind has lived amidst great challenges for hundreds of thousands of years. The time we now see around us was foretold two thousand years ago by Jesus. He said then, and says now, that every secret would be revealed, those things that are hidden are being shown to us, and that words whispered in darkened chambers would be proclaimed from the rooftops. We see many very disturbing facts being brought to light. Facts about rape, torture, murder, genocide, war, the war profiteers and their corruption, the evil drug trade cartel led by the usurper of house Windsor, the many other lies, abuses, and usurpations.

You are not going to vote your way out of these problems. More Americans chose not to vote in 2024 in recognition of that fact than voted for either of the two major parties. About 116 million didn’t vote and about 156 million voted for one of the major or minor party candidates. There were also 76 million who were prevented from voting because of age and other disqualifications. Of course there are more than 348 million Americans in the country, but the people in power are very bad at counting and are motivated to ignore vast numbers of people.

You should prepare yourself for difficulty. There will be tornadoes, earthquakes, hurricanes, forest fires, and other events all over the world. So you would be wise to work with your neighbours, friends, and families to prepare for difficulties, including invasion, tyranny, and war. You should acquire tools for self defence and train in their use, and train with your neighbours, friends, and families. You should consider joining a volunteer fire department and getting good radio equipment for receiving and transmitting, especially on the emergency frequencies. The lives you save may be your own and those of your children.

You should prepare for difficulty with prayer. Here is a prayer that I pray very often, every day.

Eternal Father please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying with dignity and respect out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ I pray. God’s will be done. Amen.

How you can support my work

For some time I have refused to accept the terms of service of the credit card processing service associated with Substack. My understanding of those terms is that they are not acceptable to me and not good for free people. My experiences with similar terms from other card processing outfits (such as PayPal) and the experiences of small business owners and authors who have dealt with many, many problems arising from those terms and similar terms from other legacy financial outfits has led me to continue avoiding paid subscriptions for this Substack. The problems persist. So do I.

You can support my work including these essays (posts), my short gold commentary notes, my other notes and replies, and the various projects in which I am engaged through various means. These include CashApp, Zelle Quickpay from Chase, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Internet Computer Protocol (ICP). To find out more about how to help me, please contact me through the direct message system.

You can also help me by liking, commenting on, restacking, or restacking with a note this essay or any other essay or note of mine. It is also very helpful if you post my words to other platforms with appropriate link back to this platform. I am very grateful for all the assistance you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.