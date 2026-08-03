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Dennis Bodzash's avatar
Dennis Bodzash
9hEdited

Very cool idea, but the problem is that we still rely on governmental agencies to actually do anything should an incoming threat from space be detected. Knowing that something is coming is good, but being able to actually do something about it is infinitely better! I've shared this on my Substack!

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1 reply by Jim Davidson
Free Human's avatar
Free Human
13h

Thanks for this info - I've shared this with a couple of groups who could have some interest.

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