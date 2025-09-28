“In a very general way, our society has fallen out of love with the skilled trades. Part of the problem is a myriad of myths and misperceptions that surround the jobs themselves, but the biggest cause is our stubborn belief that a four-year degree is the best path for the most people.” ~ Mike Rowe, Anno Domini 2017

One of my friends is working with the founder of Blue Collar Bookings to build their teams of service providers. People in the trades often run a small business. They work hard, rent or own equipment, work on installing, building, or demolishing, fixing things that need repair, and they have customers. Often they don’t have time to answer the phone themselves.

Now, the tech bros may try to convince you that a system of software algorithms can answer the phones. Financial services companies seem sold on this idea of destroying entire classes of work operations and replacing them with the inept ideas of case statement generating code teams. It turns out, though, that actual customers despise bankers in part because they are ruthless about replacing people with automation and in part because the answer-bot software systems are so difficult to navigate, so repellent about connecting you to an actual human being without enduring yet another long hold music infliction, and because bankers frequently are parasites on various economic transactions. Tech bros are frequently full of … themselves about matters of this sort. They know how to program a vast array of case statements and boolean alternatives. They know how to build machine learning algorithms. They have no sense of what is “just as good” and they aren’t the sort of people to ask about how customers like their ideas and suggestions. There are zero focus group activities that will ever resolve the disconnect between how customers of blue collar businesses prefer things to be done and how tech bros want to try to have them be done.

Another purported solution has been to “out source” receptionist and other services to foreign countries. Now, it is true that some billions of persons speak English as a first, second, or third language. It is not true that the dialects of English spoken are identical to one another, nor in many instances even comprehensible. As well, other cultural factors impede understanding and compassion, which is not at all what a small business owner wants from receptionist, telephone support, phone scheduling, and other remote office operations. Blue collar guys want to call up a blue collar type business and talk to someone who relates to them, be able to understand what the receptionist is saying, and know that person wants them to succeed.

Yes, someone in the Philippines may speak English, rather more than Japanese since 1945, much more than Spanish since 1898. That doesn’t mean that when they answer the phone for your dirt moving business in rural Nebraska they have the least idea of what sort of person will be calling, any way of relating to the local dialect spoken in Nebraska, and may have trouble conveying any ideas that aren’t on whatever training scripts they have been provided. Yes, they can say, “Hello this is Dirt Movers of North Platte, how may I help you?” No, they might not be able to deftly help the caller, which could lead to lost business for the small business owner who has had to out source his office activities.

Blue Collar Bookings represents another approach. They have franchise operations in many locations and are looking for more. They seek to hire receptionists who are blue collar men and women, who are veterans, who are injured warriors in many instances, who need work. They don’t want to turn their backs on the local communities where the businesses they serve are operating but, instead, serve those communities with good jobs for remote workers who need to work from home some hours of each work day.

Service

Here is an excerpt from their web site: “Our dedicated team ensures that your calls are answered by a real local human, providing a personal touch that enhances customer satisfaction. Unlike overseas call centers who just take a message you have to call back later, our trained operators handle the calls. Call Support vs Call Center. Our English speaking professionals can even book estimates, repairs and site visits in your schedules if you like.”

One of their team members, Jessica M., says, “I always wanted to start my own business, but the thought of handling all the legal and technological stuff was overwhelming. Blue Collar Bookings made it simple. They provided the startup and ongoing training, and I’ve been able to build a legitimate business that earns me a great income, all from home.” She is an entrepreneur operating one of the franchises.

There are Blue Collar Bookings operations in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, California, and Oregon serving thirteen communities so far. You can build your own operation to serve the blue collar businesses near you. You can also apply for work through the main company to get assigned to an outfit near you.

You can find out more about their ideas and outlook, how to get involved, and what they are planning at their web site. Blue Collar Bookings

