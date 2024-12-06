“Even though you offer me your burnt offerings and grain offerings, I will not accept them; and the peace offerings of your fattened animals, I will not look upon them. Take away from me the noise of your songs; to the melody of your harps I will not listen. But let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.” ~ Amos, 5: 22-24

There is a concept in the constitution of the people seeking to establish justice. In Anno Domini 1789 the congress established a temporary one-person office of attorney general. In 1870 a department of injustice was established with the attorney general office made the head of that department. Then in the Summer of 1881 the people who actually run the United States arranged to murder then-president James Garfield. There hasn’t been actual justice in the United States system since then.

Pardon?

The president of the United States is supposed to be elected every four years. It would be interesting to see whether the injustice department under the new guy were willing to challenge whether the Biden family had been properly elected in 2020 given all the shenanigans. If a court were willing to question his election, then Joe Biden’s handlers were not within the limits of their power to write out a lengthy and fulsome pardon document.

Since the person, Hunter Biden, has not been convicted of many of the crimes evidently committed since 2014, it is questionable whether he can be pardoned in advance for such convictions. He was convicted of tax evasion, nine counts, earlier this year, if memory serves. You could look it up. No, I’m still not posting links for you. Grow up.

Can the president issue a blanket immunity under the guise of a pardon? Certainly the Warren Commission apparatchik Gerald Ford did issue such a blanket grant of immunity to Richard Nixon in the Watergate matter, but that “pardon” was never tested in the courts. On the other hand, if team Biden arranged a deal with Trump before the election that Biden would wear the silly hat, make sure the steal didn’t happen, and be allowed to pardon his son Hunter, what are we to do?

Well, “we” is a many splendoured thing, innit? We are to wonder if there is anything even remotely related to “justice” in the District of Corruption, but we should probably not wonder very openly or we’ll have all manner of difficulty.

Lawfare

Difficulty?! I pretend to hear you ask, with faux outrage implied in the exclamation point. Yes, difficulty, in that people who are too open about questioning the power schemes of the rich and leeching find themselves subjected to all manner of lawfare. Sometimes a false charge or ten, sometimes hundreds, sometimes it is just that Stripe (the vendor for payment services for the peoples of Substackistan) turns off your ability to receive payments. Sometimes it is PayPal that exercises their shiny new terms of service and not only denies your service but also removes from your bank account $2500 for every instance of you being a bad person, on information and belief. And, as many of my friends have come to know, if PayPal takes your money it may take months to get any of it back or even get started with a procedure for recovering your money because PayPal is run by the most evil people in finance in my experiences of them.

Once again you don’t need me to find you examples of lawfare from the current set of parasitical entities infesting the District of Corruption. Nor, indeed, have you any reason to expect such examples given my unwillingness to do your research for you. If you look, you will find plenty of examples. Even the twice-elected and once-inaugurated former president of the United States came in for lawfare on several occasions in the last year. Now that he has been thrice elected we will see whether the system of abuse of power and betrayal has any intention of allowing a second inauguration. Popcorn will be available in the lobby.

Nor is lawfare limited to those who are out of favour with the power structure. Warfare using the law is also involved when those in power do not fear prosecutions for being evil. Has John Podesta even been questioned about the many children brutally tortured and murdered in his home? No. Has Hillary or Huma or Obama? No.

Those in power can literally get away with murder and the fbi won’t investigate. Even the new guy, Kash Patel, rather than saying, “The congress has passed a law in 1992 that says I should release all the information from the JFK investigations” has, instead, said that he will cravenly seek approval from his new boss, Donald Trump, in the event he is confirmed into office as head of the fbi.

Can you get justice even in the midst of lawfare? Ask Daniel Penny. Ask the J6 prisoners suffering in solitary confinement. Ask Julian Assange.

Assassins

For there to be justice it would be appropriate for duly elected persons to complete their term of office free of assassination. Of course, it would also be appropriate for them to be subject impeachment and prosecution for high crimes and misdemeanours, which is not always the case. See previous section.

Presidents and ceos have been murdered. Now, it is possible to suggest that some people who have been killed were deserving of death. Certainly there are few Southern sympathetic Americans who shed very many tears for the death of Abraham Lincoln, who remains the most deadly president in terms of the total death toll inflicted during his one term of four years and the very beginning of a second term, roughly one additional month in office. Around 3 million dead, wounded, raped, robbed, beaten, brutalised, or devastated by Lincoln’s war.

Much injustice has resulted from the actual performance of the nationalist socialist gooferment. I stopped consenting to it a long time ago, and so it is not a government since such a thing would require the consent of all of the governed.

Ignorance

It used to be said that ignorance of the law is no excuse. The law, such as it was, had traditionally been carved on the pillars around the Forum in Rome so that everyone would know the laws. But, as Rome transitioned from republic to empire, it became possible to find a chiseller up on a ladder, putting new laws way up high at the tops of those pillars where it was very difficult to even see the lettering let alone note the terms of the supposed laws. The tradition of making the laws known declined, and so did Rome.

When I was younger, there was a set of books for which I had responsibility. They were loose leaf notebooks. They included all the rules in the code of feral regulations of the nationalist gooferment. I was expected to receive those loose leaf pages in the mail, find the relevant volume in our library, and remove the old pages (if any) and add the new pages. From time to time we got a whole ‘nother notebook to keep things going. It was a big wall of regulations. Many book. Much thuggery.

In Lambert v California in 1957 it was ruled by the supreme court that a person could not be convicted of a mala prohibitum if there was no probability that he could have known the law existed. Subsequently, a number of feral judges have ruled that it is, in fact, a defence if you were ignorant of a law since there are now so many hundreds of thousands of pages of laws.

Ayn Rand in her widely acclaimed bestselling novel Atlas Shrugged once noted, in the voice of a very nasty character, that those in power are not Boy Scouts. They don’t want you to be innocent. They want you to be guilty of something, so it is the case that the average American commits at least 3 felonies every day. You are, right now, making prohibited narcotics in your brain, because endorphins are forbidden for you, prole, to produce. Didja know?

The point is not that they are going to prosecute everyone who commits every crime. That would have the aspect of establishing justice. The point is to have everything you do be a crime, so that you are guilty of something, and all they have to do once you come to their attention is find out what it is. “Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime” said the cowardly evil commie. Whazzat? Lavrenti Beria. You could look it up.

Everything that is not prohibited is forbidden. Everything that is permitted is also forbidden.

Obedience

You probably have been told to simply comply with the police if they stop you. But they kill people all the time, even when they are complying slavishly. Daniel Shaver was in Mesa, Arizona when he was brutally murdered by a filthy lying savage “cop” who hated freedom and was eager to kill someone that day, judging by events.

I was arrested in the second month of 1991 even though it later developed that those who arrested me admitted, officially, in an agreed injunction, that I was not committing the felony crime of which they accused me. Ruined my business and finances, but the Harris county district attorney never once cared about anyone else except the grifters at NASA, and not all of those. It was not the only time I was falsely accused of things I didn’t do. The police in Houston broke eleven of my bones in 2004 and the paper they printed out for me when I was leaving jail after three days sleeping on a stone bench with ten broken ribs said “Houston superbowl dragnet” in all caps in the space for “charged with” on the form.

So, you think you can obey the law and be safe. You are mistaken. Obedience of the law is not a defence. Or, as those of us who have been put through the mill are aware, “you can beat the rap, but you can’t beat the ride.”

I sometimes like to say that the wheels of the criminal injustice system grind slowly and turn people into a pulpy meat slurry.

Madness

It is, of course, madness to think that doing the same things again and again are ever going to produce different results. You go to the cinema, buy a ticket, sit through the film, and the hero dies just before the final scenes of the film.

Do you then go buy another ticket and watch the film again with any expectation that the hero might not die, this time around? Of course you do not. But you comply with the laws, file the “required” paperwork, withhold from your employees those things expected to be withheld, submit again and again to a system designed to mock justice, to harm you and your neighbours, and to destroy Christendom. Why?

Why do you cooperate in your own subjugation? Did you think they would leave you in peace? They will not leave you in peace.

Did you think they would harm someone else, instead of you? Perhaps they will harm you later. But does being the last to get eaten in any way represent a clever strategy against cannibals? Moreover, if your approach is to cooperate fully in the expectation that you won’t be harmed as much as your neighbours, are you doing the words of Jesus who said to love God with your whole being and love your neighbour as yourself (the rest is commentary)? If those three things are the whole of the law, and all you have to do is love God, love your neighbour, and love yourself, and you don’t love your neighbour enough to do less to cooperate with their subjugation and you don’t love yourself enough to do less to cooperate with your own subjugation, then how will you be received into the kingdom of heaven?

The kingdom of heaven comes near unto thee when you hear the words of Jesus and do them. It is the doing of them that you cannot neglect.

Unapologetic

Did you expect the Biden team to apologise for lying to the American public? They do not. I don’t expect an actual apology from the plagiarist, rapist, child molester Joe Biden himself - he isn’t continent. Nor do I have any reason to expect an apology from his advisors and spokesmodels. They celebrate injustice, violence, rapaciousness, war, and mass murder. They have made it clear that they actively hate freedom, goodness, and decency.

Nor am I inclined to have any positive expectation of the incoming administration, if they should happen to be inaugurated and their appointees confirmed. They may use any number of the usual excuses. The Republicans in name only won’t cooperate. The other members of congress won’t cooperate. Other presidents may have done thus and such by executive order but that shouldn’t be done in this case for reasons.

You may have expected that you had voted your way to freedom. I don’t think it has ever happened.

Design

Please don’t look at these matters and conclude that the system is broken. It isn’t.

The system is working the way it was designed to work. It was designed to subjugate you, steal from you, lie to you, provide no justice to you, offer no recourse, enslave your children in the military, send them to foreign lands to bleed the ground red for the profiteers in the military contractor community, and silence you when you speak out against it, by putting you in an algorithm ghetto, by attacking you, or killing you.

If you want to be free, you don’t have to put your hands on the tyrants to push them over. All you have to do is stop holding them up. But many of you aren’t even willing to do that little.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.