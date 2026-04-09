“And in the days of these kings shall the God of heaven set up a kingdom, which shall never be destroyed: and the kingdom shall not be left to other people, but it shall break in pieces and consume all these kingdoms, and it shall stand for ever. Forasmuch as thou sawest that the stone was cut out of the mountain without hands, and that it brake in pieces the iron, the brass, the clay, the silver, and the gold; the great God hath made known to the king what shall come to pass hereafter: and the dream is certain, and the interpretation thereof sure.” ~ Daniel 2: 44-45

You live in a universe that contains many things, including a number of moral philosophies. Some of those things are better than others. Some are worse. Some are much worse. You live in a time when certain people who espouse an especially bestial and evil set of philosophies have much money and power. They never wanted to be limited in any way by the superior moral philosophy of the culture in which they grew up. That culture’s name is Christendom and it represents the king of heaven.

It is a set of consequences of their choice to grab power and the choices of numerous people who chose to join up with them and the vast number of choices of people who opposed them ineptly or poorly or not at all that you live in a world of moral relativism, perversion, corruption, and abuse. Of the abuses you suffer you most especially suffer from abuses of power, because that is how the extremely bad people chose to set things up - so they would have money and power to abuse anyone and everyone. No, they were not thinking in particular of thee or me at the time, and no, that doesn’t actually matter in the meting out of the consequences.

You cannot fix these matters by nibbling at the edges, by reforming some few things, by attending to their propaganda which purports that their systems have your consent and then going into their intricate systems of power and control imagining you won’t be thwarted on all sides to the extent you aren’t immediately suborned and made part of the problems. You can help propagate a culture that matters through information, especially idea-propagation techniques such as stories and memes. But eventually, you have to become involved in a new sort of activity which will build on the wreckage left behind by the bad people. That part will be in many ways far more intricate, but also far more enjoyable. It will be more intricate because building a worthwhile civilisation is complex. It will be more enjoyable because you will live with the fruits of your work, and those outputs will be enjoyed for centuries yet to come.

Revelations without prosecutions

Have you noticed that nobody is being prosecuted? You’re not new at this stuff, are you? I’m reminded of that scene with the men with nooses about their necks and one of them looks at the other and says, “First time?”

A group of men conspired to murder JFK. A prosecuting attorney named Jim Garrison read through all the volumes of evidence presented by the Warren whitewash commission and concluded that people conspired to murder the president. So he actually set about finding some of those people and prosecuted one of them. In so doing he was rather more effective than Pam Bondi at bringing a case against anyone involved in crimes against humanity, crimes against children, crimes of rape and murder, crimes of suborning the integrity of elections.

You may not be old enough to remember the MOVE bombing in Philadelphia. None of the police and none of the fbi agents involved were prosecuted. One adult survivor of those targetted by the bomb deliberately dropped on a building was prosecuted, but none of those involved in murdering her family and friends and setting fire to 61 homes. You may not remember the 1993 massacre at Mount Carmel near Waco which resulted in the deliberate murder of seven dozen Texans including two dozen children. John Danforth led the commission to whitewash those events, just as Earl Warren had led the commission thirty years earlier. None of those vicious mass murderers in the fbi were prosecuted, nor were Janet Reno, nor was Bill Clinton.

Abundant evidence exists of crimes against humanity by Bill and Hillary in Haiti, the sale of her policies as secretary of state by Hillary, the use of fbi files from the “file gate” controversy to target political opponents, and the Trump administration has made clear that neither Bill nor Hillary will ever be prosecuted. Hillary and Huma are on video from the Anthony Wiener laptop flaying the skin off a child, raping that child, murdering that child, and drinking her blood. They will never be prosecuted. Hillary arranged the murders of men at Benghazi, men and women in Arkansas, various aides and assistants, and will never be prosecuted. She once asked congress “what difference does it make” that men died because of her choices. You might ask yourself the same question. What difference does it make if you know all about these crimes if nothing is ever done about the criminals.

Mistakes were not made, as my friend Margaret Anna Alice wrote not long ago. There was no pandemic, as my friend Dee Dee has written, and as I have reported from my observations of the hospitals in Dayton, Ohio in 2020 and as Dan Sullivan reported from the hospital district in Seattle. Yet the earlier Trump administration imposed lockdowns and destroyed the finances and economic well being of tens of millions of American. Later he authorised “operation warp speed” to poison even more tens of millions of Americans, and imposed proof of poisoning by vaccination for entry into his buildings. He’ll never be prosecuted. Fauci will never be prosecuted. Biden will never be prosecuted. Those who pushed for the lockdown policies, who pushed masque mandates knowing that children would be severely harmed, who pushed for forced poisoning of billions of people worldwide will never be prosecuted. A few people (Sasha Latypova comes to mind) went to the Netherlands recently to testify against Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci and others about the crimes against humanity. None of the criminals will ever be punished. Bill Gates has been responsible for thousands of injuries including infertility in India from poison jabs pushed by his foundation, but he’ll never be arrested, prosecuted, nor convicted.

The 2020 election was stolen. None of the people involved will ever be prosecuted. Nancy Pelosi conspired to have peaceful protestors attacked and Ashli Babbitt murdered in order to push the certification of fraudulent electoral results. She will never be prosecuted. None of the J6 committee that covered up those crimes and destroyed evidence will ever be prosecuted.

Werner von Braun deliberately murdered 9,000 civilian and military personnel with V2 rockets while brutally working 20,000 forced labourers to death in camps he ran. He was a lieutenant in the SS when he was captured. He was never prosecuted for these crimes. He was not hanged at Nuremberg. He was rewarded for doing these terrible things and encouraged to make missiles at Redstone arsenal and for NASA.

How many crimes do you want to list? How far back do you want to go? RJ Rummel documented 262 million genocides during the 20th Century. Others have documented over 130 million more in the 21st Century so far.

Nobody is going to be prosecuted for raping children, murdering millions, poisoning billions, stealing elections, or doing any of the other crimes that have come to light because the prosecutors work for the rapists, mass murderers, poisoners, war profiteers, and those who have corrupted the judicial systems.

So you might want to spend some time thinking about how you are ever going to reform things by working within those systems. I will tell you given that Ross Perot couldn’t reform American politics, you won’t. He had a certain amount of integrity, prominence, and wealth, and his efforts brought no good results.

Prayer

In order to build properly you cannot build atop wreckage. When you are done examining the structure and you have found all the support pylons are termite infested, all the roof water damaged, all the gypsum board walls coated with toxic mould because they got wet, and you find that even the wall studs are riddled with damage, you have to give up trying to repair that structure. It needs to be demolished, razed to the foundation. You have to start from what is still solid and build up from there.

You and I are not going to bring these matters to any kind of resolution in our time without help from God. With God, all things are possible. So I encourage you to pray:

Eternal Father please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ we pray. God’s will be done. Amen.

Please support my work

Things have been very difficult for me for several years. I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help.

I’m also motivated to find a ride to Ohio and get my stuff out of storage there. A friend in Illinois has agreed to store it rent free, so that would be good. The rent for this month is now past due. I am looking for ways to pay for the rental, and to go get my stuff out of storage.

I refuse to have anything to do with Stripe and its policies. They are very bad. So if you would like to support my work, trying to “upgrade to paid” won’t happen. Pledging is pointless because I will never turn on payments.

If you want to support my work please get in touch through the comments or direct messages unless we’re already in touch by encrypted email or messaging or some other means. I am currently able to receive payments by Zelle Quickpay, by CashApp, by BTC, ETH, or ICP crypto currencies, and in some other ways.

It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from the “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

Some of the people I’m working with are looking for help.

In Colorado a family is at work on a fight against a cell tower that the corrupt local council has put next to a school. They are also working on an alternative teaching location. The GoFundMe is here: Nucla Tower Fight and New School

In Saskatchewan a friend of several decades is building a blockchain based social media network called Axiom. Let me know if you’d like more information. It is fully operational and can be improved with larger posts.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

If you are not in a position to contribute money or to invest money, that’s cool. You can help by commenting on this article, or by restacking it, or by restacking it with a comment and tagging one or two other Substack writers, or by hitting that like button. Everything you do that improves the standing for this article in the algorithm helps make things here in the algorithm ghetto a little brighter.

Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.