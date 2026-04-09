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Adelaide Raimundo's avatar
Adelaide Raimundo
10h

Thank you for this, Jim. There is no justice in this world. In a previous piece you described a moment when you were meditating over the issues you talk about in this article, namely how so much evil is perpetuated and we seem powerless to put it right because we are constrained by the system evil has created to subjugate us. And you described sensing/hearing God's response: a reckoning is coming. I'm a deeply imperfect person and I wish I'd kept closer to God for more of my life, but when I now pray The Lord's prayer the line "deliver us from evil" resonates at a much deeper level. I pray that soon there will be enough good people that are able to discern God's will and through whom the Lord may build His Kingdom. I think you could be one of them.

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1 reply by Jim Davidson
Philip Mollica's avatar
Philip Mollica
11h

This is why the idea of "justice" is a fool's errand.

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