“If seeds in the black earth can turn into such beautiful roses, what might not the heart of man become in its long journey toward the stars?” ~ GK Chesterton, Anno Domini 1903

Men and women of good will make the world we seek. I have spent the last several weeks writing a number of essays about the evil, nasty, disgusting, demon worshippers who think they control our world. My most recent essay about how we must free the shipping container slaves described in

‘s recent essay on the same topic inspired a number of useful comments. Yet, I get the feeling that there has been too much darkness here for a little while now, and it makes sense to go beyond the very near future.

My friend who created

- author Doug Casey - has made a number of speeches in my hearing since I first encountered him at a Foundation for Economic Education event in 2002. He will often say that the near future seems quite dangerous and difficult, but the further future looks very bright and hopeful. I concur.

We might well ask, what should we build after we free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, and build places where it is possible to do a good job of caring for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a sense of humility and possibility? It is vitally important that we prevent the freemasons and demon worshippers from ever harming another child anywhere ever, but we also have to show the children a future worth having. Children should dream of a bold future for themselves.

What woud you have? I would have space travel, settlements beyond the Earth, flying cars, hotels on and in the Moon, peace, love, and understanding. I invite you to mention the kinds of things you were promised in your youth, or in films you enjoyed, things that have not entirely come to fruition, or things which have and about which I know nothing. Feel free to post art and architecture and plans and schemes and ideas and thoughtful possibilities to your heart’s content.

Long ago a man named Henry David Thoreau, writing a speech he delivered in opposition to the Mexican American war, came up with the idea that if each of us would say what it is we want, that would be one step toward having it. His speech became the essay “On Civil Disobedience,” and it is quite good.

No plantations on Mars

One of the things that was done in the past was the concept of indentured servitude. You could get passage from the European land mass to the North American land mass, but you had to agree to serve the “company” or chartered colony until your passage was paid for in full. Generally this was fraud.

You would be told that it was for a period of some years. Six years was a number often chosen because it is there in the book of Exodus that a slave must be freed at the very beginning of the seventh year and owes nothing. But the “indenture” would include a clause indicating that you could be punished by additional days, weeks, months, or years of servitude for various infractions. Then the overseers would be tasked with finding infractions, as the standing courts in the USA and Canada send agents out into the streets and highways to stop people who are either disobeying some law or who are scrupulously obeying all laws, search them, start civil asset forfeiture proceedings against their property, and incarcerate them for an indefinite detention. In Utah you can be held for weeks without so much as a bail hearing because evil.

Similarly people were transported to coal mines and iron mines in various parts of North America. The company would build tenement housing and if you weren’t obedient they would put you out of your home. JD Rockefeller, Junior, was sent by his dad to Colorado to watch as the Pinkerton men used machine guns to mow down the tent encampments of striking mine workers and their women and children, a series of crimes for which the Rockefeller family should be made to pay compensation forever and ever.

Also there would be a company store. There is an old song about “work sixteen hours, whaddaya get, another day older and deeper in debt.” We used to sing that song at the bank in Midtown Manhattan where I worked forty years ago. We also would say, “Work your fingers to the bone, what do you get? Bony fingers!” But it was mostly in jest. But the company store is another way in which people were prevented from thriving. Everything would be bought on credit and you would not be allowed to return anything. And the interest rate would cripple your family.

I don’t trust the mElon. I have explained why in various essays on this ‘stack and you can read them or not as you please. If he provided an agreement to provide passage to Mars under any conditions, I would advise anyone finding the terms agreeable to print it out, have the printed copy notarised, and not only bring it with you but also have copies in the hands of several people on Earth. I believe he would change the “terms of service” as he has often changed the terms of his X-rated Tweetie bird app without telling you how much worse the deal has become. Cue Darth telling Lando that he has changed the deal and to pray that he doesn’t change it again.

I believe the mElon wants a monopoly on space travel so he can hurt other people as much as possible. I believe he wants to put chips in the brains of his victims so if they so much as ask questions about freedom or rebellion he can have the chip fry their brain until it oozes out through their nostrils. I believe he is a bad man. Perhaps he may choose to repent his evil darkness and make good on what he can accomplish in this life. I am not his judge, and my beliefs about him do not require that you share my beliefs.

Why did communists protest our event?

A long time ago, a friend of mine,

invited me to speak about my work in East Africa at an event he was putting together in Milan, Italy at the Hotel Duomo. Alberto was a charming host and the hotel was an exquisite place. Naturally, I agreed to join the cast of characters speaking on the topic of “Against Leviathan.”

Now there is a leviathan in the Bible which God destroys. You can read about it in Psalm 74, Isaiah 27, and elsewhere. Who would be upset if intelligent people wanted to meet and talk about being against leviathan?

Well, Thomas Hobbes liked the idea of leviathan, and wrote a book suggesting that the usurper calling itself “king” in some country, together with ministers, magistrates, torturers, and bureau rats would be a kind of ideal leviathan. Further to this same point, Ludwig von Mises wrote in his book Bureaucracy about the idea of turning all the world into a bureau and every person on Earth into a bureau rat for the purpose of stratifying society so every thing would be expected and there would be no surprises. In that book, von Mises wrote that “rivers of blood have been shed for this idea.” So, it is this larger and nastier version of leviathan against which many of us spoke in the 12th month of 2000 at Alberto’s event.

Some of the speakers who joined us included Daniel New, Wendy McElroy, Ralph Raico, Hans Hermann Hoppe, Carlo Stagnaro, and many more. Outside on the second day of the event, a group of Italian communists made their presence known with giant banners and horrifying facial piercings.

It was a new thing for many of us. We were being protested! How glorious, to have such important ideas, about which many of us had been speaking for years and years with deafening silence our only reward, that we should inspire protests. I was reminded of these events this week when I tagged my friend

here and on Twitter to let her know she was mentioned, and she replied to me by email.

Well, we rushed out with our cameras to document this momentous event for ourselves and our posterity. But as we began to approach the banner toting commies, a group of Italian carabinieri intervened. They included some stern looking men with submachine guns over by their cars. They insisted that we could not be present in the plaza Duomo at the same time as the protesters. Perhaps we needed a counter-protest permit? I don’t know. In any event, we relented and went back toward the hotel.

Brad Rodriguez, Wendy’s husband, said that their room had a balcony overlooking the plaza. Perhaps we could get photos from there? We rushed up the stairs to the mezzanine to see about it.

Indeed, there were enormous floor to ceiling windows in the wall overlooking a balcony that would have given Il Duce a very nice place from which to address a crowd some decades earlier, though I’ve no idea if the hotel even existed then. But the balcony was about six feet below the sill of the window, which Brad and I hauled open. We then took a room chair, I leaned way over to lower it to the balcony, and the three of us climbed down on it with our cameras.

Rushing to the edge of the balcony, we found disappointment. The communists were holding their signs down to show them to the people on the plaza level, and the words were not visible to us. I solved this problem by using my “theatre” voice to shout, “HEY! COMMUNISTAS!”

They all looked up. We made hand motions requesting the protest banners be raised while we held aloft our cameras and sure enough they were enthusiastic in helping us. We got the shots! It was glorious.

But, you have to ask, what were they saying about us on the signs? I feel confident we had Carlo or Alberto or Paolo or Mauro or Liana or one of the others help us decipher the words. I think the summary would be: we want a huge European Union with its own multi-national currency and we want the communist revolution we dream shall accompany those developments. You are bad for being free marketeers and we hate you for it. Words to those same effects.

Of course, as I have taken to saying in various contexts in Notes and on Twitter, “Commie is as commie does, Lt. Dan.”

To which Lt. Dan replies, in the dialogue I’ve made up, “Gump, a commie is nothing but a dupe of the freemasons.”

After all, both Engels and Marx were freemasons when they wrote the “Communist Manifesto” and “Das Kapital.” George Bernard Shaw and the Fabian socialists were even worse sorts of demon worshippers when they put together their nasty society to smash the world and force people to become “new soviet man.”

Flying cars

If you want to know why we cannot ever have nice things, you have to look directly at Mordor on the Potomac. It is the evil bureau rats of the hateful and vile “federal aviation administration” that have prevented flying cars from being certified as air worthy since at least 1979. They hate the idea of people enjoying life or building a future with air travel that is as easy as getting in your flying car. They want you lined up in the aeroports, disarmed by vicious hateful tsa thugs, fondled and wand raped, imaged to see everything under your clothes, and crowded into the cattle cars that Boeing makes with no pride which have engines that catch fire, which have software that send hundreds plummeting to their deaths, and so forth.

Presumably the vexatious freemasons like the Rockefeller family and the Getty family and the heirs of the Firestone fortune don’t want people to have fuel efficient flying cars as that would tend to reduce the sales of the things they want to sell. Instead, they want to pour more asphalt on the ground to make roads and convert more iron into steel for bridges and the like.

I really don’t know. But I do know what they have said in their recent mumblings about the future they have in mind.

They say you’ll own nothing, have no privacy, and be happy. They have made clear their intention is to murder seven billion people as viciously as possible and enslave the rest. They will provide you a “pod” in which to live, bug juice to drink, bug carcasses to eat, they will drug you until they don’t hear your complaints, and if you object they will have the pod become a death chamber. That is the vision of the Klaus Schwab and Yuval Harrari crowd.

The mElon and the Yaccarino are adherents of the World Economic Forum. They believe you must be controlled. If you look at what they actually do on X, they are clearly determined to control others, hurt others, and I would not advise giving them your banking information or they will punish you by changing their “terms of service” and taking fees out of your bank account for any “infractions” as the PayPal thing that Musk helped co-found has recently announced it will do.

These are bad people. The world would be better off if we were shed of them.

Which still leaves the unanswered question: What would you build in the future we are going to create, with God’s help?

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.