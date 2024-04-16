Jesus said to him, “Have you believed because you have seen me?

Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.”

~ John 20: 29

I believe in God the Father Almighty, creator of heaven and earth, and in Jesus Christ His only son our Lord who was conceived by the Holy Spirit, born of the Virgin Mary, suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died, and was buried. He descended into hell. The third day he arose again from the dead. He ascended into heaven, sitteth at the right hand of God the Father Almighty from where he shall come to judge the living and the dead. I believe in the Holy Spirit, the holy catholic church, the communion of saints, the forgiveness of sins, the resurrection of the body, and life ever lasting. Amen.

Each of the original eleven apostles and the apostle Matthias contributed to the creed just above. If you believe these things, you may be baptised in water and in the Holy Spirit. You are not required to believe these things, and you are not to ever compel anyone else to believe these things.

Communion

Communion among believers is a blessing and a sacrament. If you belong to a congregation of Christian believers who celebrate the traditions of the eucharist you should continue partaking of the sacrament of communion with your community.

At worship services of the Holy Order of Three White Roses bread is blessed and divided for distribution among the members of the congregation who have assembled for worship. We choose to distribute ordinary bread.

We also invite the members of our congregation to celebrate together with a meal after worship services. Anyone in the community who wishes to partake of our group meal is to be made welcome without limit.

Coercion

We believe that groups which practice coercion are not of God. Any group that requires you to pay to participate or that forces you to adopt beliefs against your own free will is ungodly. You should withdraw from such groups.

God gave you free will. You should be thankful to God for the freedom to choose for yourself. You should not impose upon others the beliefs you have adopted.

My beliefs do not require that you share them. My beliefs are not enhanced nor are they eroded if you share or disregard my beliefs. I believe your beliefs should similarly be strongly motivated from within you. You should listen to your soul in quiet moments of contemplation, and reject beliefs that are abhorrent to your soul.

Free Markets Are Important

God created us as a market seeking species. We seek markets because we desire a useful amount of order in our lives. One of the most important aspects of free markets is the discovery by market participants cooperating in buying and selling of market clearing prices. Price discovery is impossible without free markets.

All attempts to coerce prices and production are evil. All freemason inspired communist and socialist demands for the enslavement of others to provide goods and services are mistaken at best and deliberately evil in most instances. Without free markets there can be no price discovery, without price discovery there are always shortages, and shortages always result in tyranny. Those who demand that food, fuel, health care, education, shelter, or any other good or service be provided by compulsion will inevitably use force to impose their demands. They therefore constitute a threat to humanity, decency, the family, and communities.

God takes no part in evil

God is good all the time. God is goodness. God is truth. God is love. God is wisdom. God knows the hearts of mankind. God created the heavens and the earth, the spiritual realm and the earthly realm. God made the universe you see around you to be occupied. God made mankind and other creatures to occupy the universe you see.

God rules and reigns over the affairs of mankind. Jesus sits at the right hand of God. Jesus comes from there to judge the living and the dead.

It was an error when the people of God demanded of the judge Samuel that he find for them a king. God explained to Samuel that doing so the people were rebuking God, disobeying God, and they did not care, they clamoured for a king. So they were punished with Saul. And because David disobeyed, for example by enumerating the people, further punishments were meted out. You should have no king but Jesus, and every knee will bow to Jesus as it says in holy Scripture.

You have no moral obligation to obey other people. If you believe that they are imposing tyranny you should withdraw your consent and stop supporting them with your money and your obedience. You should also pray to God for help.

God takes no part in tyranny. God does not support tyrants in power. God does not ignore their crimes against humanity. God will defend His people.

Freedom and free will come from God

You will find a group of documents early in American history that have distinct differences. The declaration of independence signed in the year 1776 identifies inalienable rights that come from God: life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, the pursuit of property. The declaration identifies abuses and usurpations by the tyrannical government in London, especially of the Hanoverian usurper mad Georgie the third. It mentions God four times in different ways and asks God to guide those involved in establishing independence for these united states.

The articles of confederation that founded these united states and provided the outline of their first government were written after the war began in the 12th month of 1773 at the Boston tea party. Committees of correspondence evolved into a congress representing the various colonies. These articles of confederation call upon God one time.

In 1787, a group of especially pernicious and devious men met in Philadelphia. They agreed to a blood oath of secrecy. They included demon worshippers such as hellfire club member Benjamin Franklin and plantation owners, including 33rd degree freemasons like George Washington and James Madison. Viciously authoritarian persons like Alexander Hamilton and John Jay were involved. They wrote a constitution that never mentions God. It establishes that no test of religious values can be included in evaluating a candidate for public office, so you are now being governed under that constitution by demon worshippers.

In order to obtain the consent of most of the states, the “federalists” wrote anonymous letters to major newspapers, many of which are now gathered as “the federalist papers.” Their opponents, men like Patrick Henry and Benjamin Farmer, among many others, openly wrote in opposition to the terrible seizure of powers contemplated. Eventually, to gain passage, a weak and mealy-mouthed bill of rights was developed, eleven out of twelve parts of which have been adopted (ten right away, one many decades later). There was never any enforcement clause for any part of the bill of rights, and no individual has any standing in contesting for their freedom, so the fraud was complete. Americans have been living under a usurpation of tyrants ever since. If you want further evidence for the difficulties inherent in the constitutional government that arrogates infinite power to the national government and then asks it to limit itself, read more of the writings of Lysander Spooner, Josiah Warren, Benjamin Tucker, and Wendy McElroy.

Your freedom and your free will are characteristics established within you by God. Your soul is free. So stop living in chains.

God loves you and wants you to be happy

A great deal has been written by believers about the things Jesus said and the things St. Paul wrote about the tribulations and difficulties of living in the earthly realm. Jesus knew, and Paul was told, that there would be a long period before Christians were widely accepted. Today there are over four billion Christians on this planet.

God sent Jesus to purchase for us the rewards of eternal salvation. So you may choose to be baptised, to be saved, and to have a life in heaven forever.

God also has a connexion to your soul. Your soul was created in the heavenly realm by God for the purpose of you living forever. You are asked to learn to obey God, to love God with your whole heart, mind, being, and energy, and to love your neighbour, and yourself.

God is able to feel the things you feel. God doesn’t like it when you are suffering. So it is unloving for you to torture yourself, and it is wrong for you to torture others. God has repeatedly spoken through the prophets to say that He wants you to be merciful, to be good, to be kind, to be loving to one another. Jesus told his followers to love one another as Jesus has loved you.

The great commission

We have a moral obligation to seek those who have not heard the good news of eternal salvation and share it with them. We should translate the Gospels into every language on Earth. (There are about 7,100 known languages. About 690 of these are used in some official way. The Gospels have been translated into published versions in around 740 languages.)

We should carry the Gospels to all the people on Earth. As mentioned earlier, nobody should ever compel anyone to believe. But you have a moral duty to let others know the good news that Jesus purchased for us the rewards of eternal salvation. So don’t be forceful, but don’t be shy.

We should share the Gospels with all the beings we encounter throughout the universe. We should carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between.

And those who believe may be baptised.

Don’t be a usurper

It is sinful to usurp God’s throne. Jesus is the judge of the living and the dead. You are not. I am not. It is not your job to choose who is accepted into God’s divine keeping, nor is it mine. So you should feel encouraged to pray for God’s mercy for the souls of your dearly departed, and for the souls of those you encounter.

It would be wrong to tell other people that you know they are going to perdition. You don’t know. You are not God. You have no way of knowing. You can tell people about the sins you encounter in their behaviour. You can object to someone taking the Lord’s name in vain, for example. You can be an example to others by not sinning. You can recall, as loudly as you wish, the commandments as you understand them, especially to love God, love your neighbour, and love yourself.

Nor is it right for you to involve yourself in a system of slavery, coercion, abuse of power, and tyranny. You should not work to subjugate your neighbours. You should not confiscate their property through taxes or fines or impositions. If you cannot organise your community with the consent of everyone, then you should think harder about how to be worthy of the consent of those you think ought to be governed by your rules. Or, quite likely, you should stop demanding that your foolish and unwelcome rules be imposed on others. Your ownership of your home should not be imposed upon by disagreeable and unwanted covenants and restrictions, nor should you enforce these on others.

You should defend against evil

Each one of us has a moral obligation to defend life, liberty, and property against evil. You should not allow your children to be stolen, raped, tortured, or murdered. You should defend your family. You should teach the people in your family how to fight their way free and you should make sure everyone in your family knows how to get help to stay free.

Should you value your possessions more than the lives of those who seek to steal them from you? Yes. You should, because those who seek to steal value your possessions more than their own lives, or they would offer something of value in exchange. Moreover, thieves invariably value your possessions more than your well-being and are willing to hurt you if they can do so with impunity. In the fullness of time you should have learned that those who have governmental authority are not especially interested in you, your family, your property, nor your community, except as their interest in those things furthers their continued power. People who have claimed power over others are generally of a very low moral character, are corrupt or seek to be corrupted for personal gain, and may have other flaws.

The nice thing about our current era is that a great deal of information is readily available to everyone. I believe this fact has been brought about by God’s will. Certainly the people who thought they were creating a nuclear-war-proof communications network in 1969 had no idea what implications their internetworking protocols held for the future. We live in a time of whistleblowers, truth tellers, and freedom fighters. Many men and women have gone to their graves to share with the world the truth about the military industrial financial pharmaceutical complex and its demon worshipping leaders and minions. It would be well if their sacrifices were not in vain.

You have choices to take. You don’t have to believe the things written on this post. You can, if you want, find passages in Scripture to support these beliefs. You can challenge the things you see written here as you think best. You believe what you choose to believe.

There are great events coming soon. God says do not be afraid, do not tremble, do not be terrified, do not be dismayed - words you can find in various configurations in the Bible hundreds of times. God loves you and wants you and your family to get through these times. God hears your prayers.

So I invite you to pray:

Eternal Father, please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction, and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.