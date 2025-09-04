“The corruption of the best things gives rise to the worst.” ~ attributed to David Hume, circa Anno Domini 1760

Every once in a while I look at things to pass the time. Lately one of my favourite places online has a repository of books from the 1940s, 1950s, and more recent works, mostly of the science fiction genre. Familiar friends like Bertram Chandler, AE van Vogt, Bob Heinlein, Poul Anderson, Larry Niven, Jerry Pournelle, and others make for relaxing reading. But, inevitably, my tablet runs low on its battery and there are many more hours to fill than there are customers, donors, investors, or strategic partners to engage. While I would rather be working at building the Secure Perimeter Institute, which is the name for the educational establishment that I mentioned would be getting started in my “You should learn data security” essay, it isn’t possible to do so in every waking hour.

Thus it has been that I watch the occasional battle analysis video about Stalingrad or Dunkirk or Chickamauga or any of the conflicts involving American forces or taking place since AD 1492 on the American continents. Or the occasional film that’s free on one of the video distribution platforms. Which brings me into contact with a number of advertisements, most of which I mute or skip as soon as possible. Nevertheless, the culture isn’t entirely escapable.

It is really bad. Bad products. Aluminium infused anti-perspirants. Non-dairy coffee whiteners made with paint additives like aluminium oxide and titanium oxide that no longer list those ingredients except to say they are artificial colouring. Vacations that feature people who look nothing like me of undefinable genders who dress in unobtainable outfits in which I would not be caught dead given any choice in the matter. Sportsball events on whatever channel. Endless prevarications about “liberty liberty liberty” from a company that derives its revenues from legislation that requires you to buy car insurance if you want to drive around and think you might be stopped by the police. Financial products that ask you to bet against your life, or your health, or to invest in the enslavement of your neighbours through debt financing of tyranny. Films that destroy and kill off favourite characters or depict them as foolish, elderly, drunken, debauched, or incompetent because white Christian men are not allowed to be seen as heroic figures. Many bad ideas are advertised and promoted by ugly, evil, mindless, nasty persons.

It all signifies a very bad culture from evil people.

War

You are in a war. You may not have been told about it. It has been going on for over two hundred thousand years on this planet, and you were born in war time.

Currently the people who think they rule the world also think that they shall soon be ascendant. They won’t. Make no mistake about it. They are very weak. They don’t have the support they need to do the things they want. Since what they want is provocatively evil, involves murdering billions of men, women, and children, raping hundreds of millions more, stealing everything that isn’t nailed down, prying up things that only seem to be nailed down, and enslaving any survivors, it is well that they are weak, have little support, and continually make foolish choices. Many of the things they have begun doing lately indicate desperation on their part.

Nevertheless, they are at war with you. In their first meeting at the Hotel de Bilderberg in Oosterbeek, Netherlands the society that you know as the Bilderbergs declared war on the American people. That was 1954. The Office of Strategic Services which became the central intelligence agency is run by Skull and Bonesers who are at war with you. They want to enslave you. The men and women of the nationalist socialist security agency (nsa) were founded by a mass murderer, Woody Wilson, in 1916 as “the black chamber.” They spy on you because you are regarded as an enemy alien. The fbi was established in 1908 by mass murderer Teddy Roosevelt to hurt you as much as possible, and was run until 1972 by a man who wrote that he had control of every politician and businessman in America because he had films and photos of them in bed with a dead girl or a live boy. The propagandist Edward Bernays wanted the people who are in power to destroy your will to resist through advertising and culture war.

In other words, the people who hate you want to destroy you and if you are able to survive, to enslave you. They have no pity. They have no decency. They worship demons. They sacrifice their own children by burning them to death. They rape children. They rape men and women. They do horribly evil things. They are freemasons, hellfire club members, round table wonks, Chatham house and Tavistock institute scum, and they are very well paid to do really bad things, all the time.

They have created enormous data centres. They have artificial incompetence (AI) that they use to create deep fake videos of anyone they want to destroy doing terrible things. You then get to prove your innocence in the face of audio and video. They put out Zoom just before the plandemic to get lots of people to use it during lockdowns to collect audio and video so they can make any deep fake of anyone whenever they please. All these “helpful” tools they have built are gathering as much information as they can from you which they pile onto the mountains of data at the fbi, nsa, dea, and other deep state agencies.

They have billions of dollars. They seek to have billions of slaves.

Money

Where does the money come from to pay for all these awful things? Some of it comes from you. If you buy their products, if you pay to watch their films, if you buy their books or magazines, if you use their platforms to purchase travel services, if you pay taxes, if you pay fees to do things that God is happier if you do for free (hunt, fish, work as a professional, use your own property), if you pay user fees, if you pay tariffs to import goods. Some of the money comes from the “national” debt that you do not owe because you never signed an agreement to owe it, and because you were never told how it is being spent so any such agreement would not involve you being fully informed. Much of the money comes from monetary inflation.

They own all the central banks. They run all the major agencies in all the big nation states. Starting around AD 1890 they began buying publishing companies, newspapers, magazines. With the advent of radio they were a bit worried, but then they convinced most of the radio operators that licences were good and useful to avoid frequency use collisions. So now some of the most ardent enforcers of licence fees are the users who are most actively interested in the medium. Nuts.

Radio and television were controlled by a handful of giant corporations that owned most of the licences. Newspapers and magazines were controlled by a somewhat larger number of companies. Much of the ownership has been consolidated in the ensuing years. Some of the money from nearly every purchase you make goes to fund some of the evil things they advertise, promote, and sell.

They own a bunch of charities. Some of you are foolish enough to donate money to the very people who seek to eradicate family farms, destroy all antique (heirloom) seeds, and force you to eat bugs. Some of you donate to charities that may have been started by earnest and well-meaning persons but have been taken over by ravening demon worshipping monsters. And who can blame you for not keeping up with all the degradation and corruption? Not me.

Yes, of course it helped them a great deal to steal most of the gold and most of the diamonds in South Africa and Rhodesia. Yes, it has helped them to steal vast tracts of land. Yes, they have been burning wide swathes of territory in order to force owners to sell at a low price so they can either exploit the property for mineral resources or build something new that they sell at a very high price. Yes, they did sell the land they condemned to build the high speed rail lines in some locations back and forth multiple times in order to profit enormously. The levels and layers of graft and corruption would stagger you if you looked closely. You would need a forensic accountant to get to the root of all the evil.

Diminishing returns

One of the interesting things that has already happened is the destruction of 99.4% of the value of the dollar since AD 1932. Let me try to put that in some perspective, because I write about it from time to time. I’m pretty sure that the people who bother to read what I write (a few hundred of you, maybe half of the subscribers to this ‘stack) don’t really have a clear grasp of just how badly your family has been hurt.

In AD 1932 it cost $20 to buy one ounce of gold.

Today it hit $3,578.80 to buy one ounce of gold, which is the third day in the last three trading days that the price has hit a new all-time intra-day high. This year there have been 22 days on which a new all-time intra-day high price was set for the spot price of gold. Please note that I do not track the futures price because future delivery is speculative and because the futures commodity markets are run by liars and savages who have denied physical delivery so often that they have been fined hundreds of millions of dollars, time and again. I also don’t track the price of exchange traded funds, pools, and other collective gold schemes because these outfits lend their gold and therefore do not have the gold in storage that they claim. Fraud is very pervasive in many industries.

But pause to consider, 99.4% and more of the value of your family’s dollar has already been taken away. Out of every dollar from AD 1932 they have only six-tenths of a cent left to take. Which means it requires a lot more effort on their part to get that last little vestige of value.

You still don’t quite get it. So let me say it another way.

Suppose someone in your family was very wealthy in AD 1929. Suppose they had $1 million at that time. If they had kept it all in the bank, most of that value would now be gone. If they had bought gold, and kept their big mouths shut, like about 78.8% of all gold owners who held the gold coins then in circulation, they would have had 50,000 ounces of gold.

If you sold all that gold at today’s high price you would have $178.9 million. You may have a standard of accomplishment different from mine, and you are welcome to it. But from my perspective, $178.9 million would be plenty of money to handle my personal affairs with some time off for leisure and luxuries. Of course, the scope of my ambition is now somewhat enlarged by my desire to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between. But $178.9 million would be quite a start. Sadly, my grandpa lost everything in the stock market crash in AD 1929 so, to quote Willy Wonka, “you get nothing!” lol

No, it is not the first time that evil men and women have conspired to inflate a currency. It won’t even be the first time that hyperinflation has occurred. Many of you can remember the one hundred trillion dollar Zimbabwe notes that were circulating earlier this century. Some of you will recall the absurd dinar, new dinar, super dinar, and new super dinar of the Yugoslavia hyperinflation of the early 1990s. You may have read in your history books about the Weimar republic hyperinflation.

I have myself held in my hands a trillion mark note from AD 1923 which was printed on only one side of the paper. It cost too much money to bother to turn the paper over and print the other side. Million mark notes were routinely used to stoke fires. Wheelbarrows of billion mark notes were needed to purchase supplies for bakeries and restaurants. People paid for meals when they sat down because the menu was on chalkboards and if you waited until you were done eating you might pay twice as much. You have the opportunity to live in such fast paced times of economic devastation. So keep your wits about you.

The Kublai Khan fiat money system was described in fascinating detail by Marco Polo who experienced it directly as an appointed governor of one of the provinces in the far east. You can read about it in Antony Sutton’s book The War on Gold. They were only able to keep it going for a couple of centuries before they had spent all the wealth they had stolen in exchange for their vermillion inked mulberry bast paper money. So for the next several hundred years nobody in Asia was willing to accept paper money from anyone. The British and Dutch and Portuguese ended up minting copper tokens because they couldn’t get their bank notes accepted by even peasant farmers.

The people now in power know they have very little more to steal. They know that the populist votes signify how much they are hated. They know that they won’t be able to import an infinity of criminals from lesser developed countries forever. They know that their days are numbered. They know that many Americans have many guns and there is much rope. A vast number of lamp posts, bridges, and overpasses await further decoration. So they continue to grab all they can.

Not heroes

You’ve been lied to all your life. The people you’ve been told to admire are liars, thieves, mass murderers, rapists, reprobates, and demon worshippers. People like Woody Wilson, Teddy Roosevelt, Frankie Roosevelt, Tricky Dick Nixon, LBJ of how many kids did you kill today, Ronald Reagan who signed the 1986 law preventing you from suing any vaccine poison maker and the supreme court that has upheld that law, the 20th Century villains Hoover, Churchill, Pol Pot, Mao, Stalin, Eisenhower, the 19th Century villains Napoleon, Wellington, Victoria, Albert, Lincoln, Davis, Burr, Hamilton, the 18th Century villains Georgie first second and third, Washington, Franklin, Adams, Chuck Stuart, the 17th Century villains Newton, Bacon, upChuck first and second, and many others.

Washington did not tell the truth about chopping down a cherry tree. That was propaganda from a mason. Lincoln did not walk across fields to return a book. That was propaganda from his cohort of mass murderers. Wilson did not keep the country out of war. That was a false campaign promise, as false as the lies Obama told. None of them are any good. Few of the actors and actresses who played major roles are exemplary in any ways, and many are contemptible. Many of the sportsball players are demon worshippers. Many of the owner operators of major businesses, major sports franchises, major networks, major agencies are really vile and disgusting people. You’ve been told to idolise people who are not morally fit to scrub toilets in prisons.

You were sold a bill of goods by liars and thieves to get you to ignore the larger swindles being perpetrated by your homeowner association, your city council, your county commission, your zoning board, your state legislature, your national legislature - none of which are in any way obligated to represent your interests. Even in those cases where you have what seems to be an agency agreement, they were lying when they signed it and they will screw you to the wall with a moly bolt at their first opportunity. Bankers work for the deep state. Insurance companies are frauds. Brokerage firms are front running your market orders. None of them are worthy of your custom.

Plunder

It continues to be relevant. In AD 1850 Frederic Bastiat wrote his book The Law. In it he talked about legislators. His words echo the sentiments of Henry David Thoreau from “On Civil Disobedience” which was originally a speech in 1848.

“When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorises it and a moral code that glorifies it.” ~ Bastiat

“Trade and commerce, if they were not made of india-rubber, would never manage to bounce over the obstacles which legislators are continually putting in their way; and, if one were to judge these men wholly by the effects of their actions and not partly by their intentions, they would deserve to be classed and punished with those mischievous persons who put obstructions on the railroads.” ~ Thoreau

It is not only those in legislatures, though they certainly gain enormous wealth and undeserved power through their corruption. It is also rotten in business, in advertising, in science, in academia, in the bursar’s office of your university, in the real estate agencies and property management firms, in the bureau rat infested offices of most enterprises, most agencies, most non-profits. Where there are freemason demon worshippers there is graft. Where there are people who have power over others there is arrogance. Where there is opportunity, there is corruption.

You have been immersed in a culture of evil manufactured by despicable demon worshippers who hate you and want to rape and enslave you and your children forever and ever.

Prayer

So I pray:

Eternal Father please help us to free the slaves, stop the wars, end the tyranny of the state and the state of tyranny, cast out all demons, translate the Gospels into every language, care for the young and the old, the sick and the dying, with dignity and respect, out of a place of humility, and carry the Gospels to the farthest stars in every direction and to all souls in between. Please help with guidance, resources, ingenuity, endurance, fortitude, and patience. Please show us the little fires so we may pass by them. Please bring love into our lives so we remember what we have to live for. In the name of Jesus Christ I pray. God’s will be done. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.