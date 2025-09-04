L5 News

L5 News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan's avatar
Alan
12h

Boatload of Hard Truth here!! It's take me 65 years to see through the weeds all around us. God will bring these creeps to justice someday. It seems their evil plans continue from generation to generation. Now they seem to have moved to China -- and will gorge themselves again over there. They drain us dry while building up another chump nation. The true Kingdom of God is the only real Counter-culture. Decentralized, local, real. You have to look them in the eye and have local justice. Its called stoning in the Bible. Even that can be corrupted (Acts 7) Great article Jim!! Wow!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Jim Davidson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture