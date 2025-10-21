“Axiom attracts the vital few thinking individuals to engage in vigorous debate on the nature of reality. The process is to simply create a hypothesis and post evidence to attempt to prove it true or prove it false. Through these interactions, inscribed and preserved on the internet computer blockchain, truth is revealed to anyone who wants to see it.” ~ True Troy, Anno Domini 2024

The truth is out there. So are many lies.

So how do you know if you’re dealing with an unpopular truth, a popular lie, or something in between? You don’t have an easy time distinguishing these things. Prayer is a good way of seeking the truth. Many people in prayer and in meditation have discovered connexions between things they didn’t see as connected previously. Studying, reading books, and doing online research are other ways to seek the truth.

In the American system of jurisprudence, such as it is, there are two standards for having a jury find the truth. For criminal cases where someone stands accused of a crime, there is “beyond a reasonable doubt,” which means that in the view of every one of the members of the jury there is no reasonable doubt about the matter of the accused being guilty. If even one member has doubts and refuses to “go along” with the others, the accused is found not guilty. (There are, of course, shenanigans with judges ordering juries to keep trying, finding that one or a few jurors are not cooperating and therefore are to be removed from the jury, or finding that the jury is “hung” and declaring a mistrial so that the accused can be put through another trial. The judicial system in America has been broken for a very long time, and politicians broke it.)

The other standard for finding truth in jury trials is for civil matters. In this sort of trial, the jury is asked to find for the plaintiff or the defendant based on preponderance of evidence. If there is about half the evidence either way, but there is even one other piece of evidence supporting only one side, the jury is supposed to find for that side. It is a constitutional value that matters having a value of more than twenty dollars the defendant has a right to a trial by jury. It happens that this particular feature of the constitution was developed at the same time that the value of a dollar was being determined. The “seventh amendment” was ratified in 1791 and the value of $20 was established as one ounce of gold in the 1792 mint act - thus the standard was intended to be “more than an ounce of gold.” Nevertheless, the people in the District of Corruption have set about destroying the value of the dollar through monetary inflation, and it cost earlier this week more than $4,380 to buy an ounce of gold. Which is another way of saying that politicians and bureau rats make the value of things hard to preserve.

The Axiom postulate

Axiom network was founded by a friend of mine. He and I met in person in AD 2004 at the Grand Western Conference in Three Forks, Montana. I wrote about that gathering a little later in the same year and my essay was published at L. Neil Smith’s The Libertarian Enterprise but that is another topic for another time.

The idea of having people write about things and then assemble evidence about those ideas goes way back. On the Internet there is a site called “Wikipedia” that was started in the first month of 2001. In theory, anyone can join the site. Anyone can edit any article to improve it, correct spelling or punctuation errors in whichever language that person uses, and add evidence to the page. It is meant to be a collaborative exercise in publishing a sort of online encyclopedia. And, for a time, it was good.

However, Wikipedia has become bad. People who have certain connexions within the Wikipedia editorial community are “more equal than others” to quote from George Orwell’s famous book Animal Farm. Editors can be given power to lock an article and prevent even very popular changes from ever being made. Around 2011 there was a proposal by one of the deletionists who was engaged to find all the free marketeer biographies on Wikipedia and propose them for deletion to have my bio removed. We discussed it at the founding conference of the Individual Sovereign University in the third month of that year. The “editors” who visited my page “voted” and my page was removed. Oh. Well.

Since about that same time the question of “who owns the truth” and questions about who should be able to edit Wikipedia pages has been discussed. Most of these discussions have been unpleasant. Even interacting with communists and the freemason demon worshippers whose antecedents paid Marx to write his nonsense and who published it in 1848 makes my skin crawl. Nevertheless, the central intelligence agency (cia) and other deep state outfits have very clearly polluted the pool of Wikipedia editors and made it nearly impossible to have articles about topics discussed freely, include any evidence contrary to the establishment’s authoritarian narrative, and reveal actually uncomfortable truths. Conspiracy theories have been proven to be true again and again, but Wikipedia makes no effort to update their pages to coincide with reality. Oh. Well.

The Axiom platform proposes another way forward. Instead of being able to remove anything, what if each proposition were permanently inscribed on a blockchain? And what if all the evidence for each side were also inscribed? People might choose to vote one way or another, and even to vote “I don’t know” so if you feel that the proposed concept is subject to popular opinion, you can go with the crowd. Or you can go against the crowd. Moreover, the votes are also inscribed on the blockchain. Without respect to its popularity, you can also choose the little “A” icon that has a circle around it (spontaneous Order through Anarchy is how that symbol has often been described in American anarcho capitalist culture) and adopt it for yourself as an axiom.

So, the postulate that Axiom’s founder proposes is that you can falsify any hypothesis by visiting the Axiom.info web site and getting involved. You can present information as evidence in various forms (including hyperlinks, notes, and images) to show the truth or falsehood of the hypothesis. You can vote for or against or indicating you don’t know with respect to each hypothesis, and you also have no obligation to vote if you don’t want to do so.

We should take a look at the dictionary definition of “axiom.” It means “a statement or proposition which is regarded as being established, accepted, or self-evidently true.” In mathematics, axioms are used to build up a system of equations and relationships, including for geometry, so that you can understand how mathematical ideas interact. Euclidean geometry is based on certain axioms such as “two parallel lines do not ever intersect” and non-Euclidean geometries are based on other axioms such as “two parallel lines each perpendicular to the equator of a sphere meet at the poles” or even stranger propositions. With regard to systems of axioms, Kurt Gödel proved that for any consistent formal system capable of basic arithmetic, there will always be true statements that cannot be proven within the system itself, which is an axiom called “the incompleteness theorem.”

So the Axiom platform lets you propose an hypothesis, offer evidence for it, offer evidence against the hypotheses posted by other people, vote yes no or don’t know, and accept as axiomatic any particular hypotheses you think are in fact true. Obviously where the proposition is debated contentiously, neither it nor its opposite would be “accepted” which is a useful metric. It is possible to know whether there is broad acceptance of the hypothesis by looking at it, the evidence for and against it, and the votes on it.

Fields

There are many fields on the Axiom platform. I myself am “subscribed” to Axiom network, history, philosophy, pop culture, and space sciences at the present time. If you want to post your own hypothesis you have to subscribe to at least one field. If you subscribe to several fields you can post your hypothesis in any of those fields. Once an hypothesis is posted on the platform, you can add evidence for it or against it.

Here is the current complete list of fields in order by popularity, descending from most popular to least: Axiom fields by popularity

Politics, Computer sciences, Philosophy, ICP, Biology, Earth sciences, Health & Longevity, Psychology, Finance & investing, Logic, Axiom Network, Economics, Parenting, History, Mathematics, Physics, Pop Culture, Axiom governance, Video Games, Religion, The arts, Archaeology, Space sciences, Geography, Sociology, Anthropology, Chemistry, Music, Cryptocurrency Market, Love 101, Linguistics and languages, League of Legends, Sports, X Files, Neuroscience, What If, Anime & Manga, Automotive, Crimes Against Humans, Freedom Engineering, Animals

Each field is described on the page linked above the list shown here. You can subscribe to any or all of the fields. You can post any sort of hypothesis in a given field. It costs “acorns” to post each hypothesis you want to discuss, so you may want to spend some time looking at what has already been posted in a given field before you subscribe to it and before you begin posting. Or not. Remember, each hypothesis and each piece of evidence and each vote is recorded on the blockchain for the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) so you need to have acorns to post. Also, once something is inscribed on the blockchain, it is always going to be there. Your ideas live forever.

Moreover, you can pay a bit extra and post a couple thousand characters of text for your hypothesis. So it can be a page or so of old school typewriter printing. No doubt people might not spend as much time with longer posts, so you want to think through what to say. Happily, there is a “preview” screen and two check boxes to make sure you really are satisfied with your post and that it doesn’t violate the platform standards before you embed it in the blockchain forever.

Many details

There are many more details about how Axiom works. Of course, the way we have been handling this business of details since 1983 is to publish answers to “frequently asked questions” in the form of an F-A-Q or “a FAQ” depending on how you like to say your acronyms. (It is also a matter of historical record that Thomas Aquinas, who died in AD 1274, wrote answers to many theological questions which were brought together in Summa Theologica and published after his death. So there were earlier documents like FAQs. It is worth mentioning that Aquinas had a spiritual vision a few months before his death and said afterward that he felt all his previous writings were “straw” and so he discontinued his writing of them.)

You want answers? You can get answers to frequently asked questions at the Axiom FAQ page linked here. On that page you can learn more about how the platform works, how to use it to earn acorns, how to turn acorns into ICP or earn ICP directly, and how to “bury” acorns to earn more rewards and more voting power.

Join and earn

You can follow the steps on the Axiom web site to join and begin earning acorns and ICP. As with other cryptocurrencies, there are “air drops” or in this case, “acorn drops” where the big ol’ oak tree is shaken and you get acorns if you are actively posting hypotheses and evidence and votes. Every day 12,000 more acorns drop.

You can convert your acorns once you have stored some up by using Kong swap to turn them into ICP tokens. You can also convert ICP tokens to a form of Bitcoin and sell them. So it becomes possible to earn legacy financial money. (I almost typed “actual money” but since the USA dollar is being deliberately hyperinflated into irrelevance, I moved to the more contemporary usage “legacy financial” or legacy fi money.)

Future improvements

Did you know that it is possible to fork the Wikipedia? Vox Day did it. You can read about Vox Day on Wikipedia and decide for yourself how they treat prominent conservative personalities on their site. You can discuss the merits of Wikipedia’s policies toward various ideas and ideologies here. You can see Infogalactic which is Vox’s fork of Wikipedia here.

Well, Troy of Axiom also has ambition to build additional features for Axiom free thought network social media platform. One of those ideas is to use the axioms and the evidence to build an on-blockchain encyclopedia which would be Axiom Encyclopedia. Like Wikipedia except the cia and deep staters won’t be able to buy a bunch of editorial power and eradicate things they don’t want you to know. Once articles are published to the blockchain they will live there forever. Or, anyway, until all the electricity runs out.

(It turns out to be provocatively easy to gather electricity from lightning and from static. The Leyden jar is one way to store electricity and it was invented in 1746. Electricity generation has been done with steam engines since about that same time. So please stop pretending that you are ever going to run out. Just find some friends who are good with tools.)

Another feature being planned for roll-out not too long from now is encrypted chat between member accounts. You can add a photo to your profile and a few links, so Axiom can help you find your friends who have been banned from other social media platforms. I have also requested expanded profile biography features so you can say a bit more about yourself. Encrypted chat would be like direct messages and it would be private and encrypted, not posted to the blockchain. The encrypted chat between accounts feature will use open source code related to the ICP blockchain.

The third new feature being planned would be “other kinds of posts” so you could have a long form essay or a series of short current events posts. These are intended to be written to the blockchain so they would be permanent.

What about other features? What about second breakfast?

If you want to get involved in a social media platform that is built on blockchain technology so it is impossible to censor the things you post, you should try Axiom, the free thought network. And if you want features for it that don’t yet exist, let me know here in the comments. I’ll do my best to bring your good ideas to Troy’s attention. And your bad ideas if they are really funny, too.

It turns out that building a platform that actually gets used is not easy. I was involved for a time as an early testing member of Flote which no longer exists. I went to the second of the two Flote festivals, after which the project fell apart. Acrimony and disputes roiled. I don’t know anything about who did what to whom.

Axiom is new, but it has been built out quite a bit. So I think it will be around for a while. Which means that you can get involved, help guide its development, and make it something else.

Substack is a platform. It is also now an unicorn. In finance we describe a unicorn as a business enterprise worth more than a billion dollars. I know, with monetary inflation like it is, that is going to mean a whole lot less. Anyway, over the Summer of 2025 the Substack team completed a round of financing for $100 million of new money invested which brought the total valuation of the company past $1 billion. Yay. And since then they have broken some features and fixed some of the things that were broken and not fixed other things. And rolled out some new features that, based on discussions I see on Substack, nobody wants. So if you want to be involved in Substack, there are lots of ways to play. And if you don’t, and you are looking for alternatives, check out Axiom as a possibility. Please let me know in the comments how you think it seems, and whether you need more features, or fewer.

