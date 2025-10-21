L5 News

Okay, how many acorns would an acorn eater eat if an acorn eater could eat acorns? idk Works better with wood chucks.

So, it costs 20 acorns to post an hypothesis no matter how long it is (up to 2000 characters of text). Which means that if you have a "Hobo" membership in Axiom, you can post 5 hypotheses before you run out of your 100 acorn budget. Doing so will qualify you for the daily acorn drop, and as long as there are not so many users, you should get quite a few of the 12,000 dropped acorns at first. Fewer as the user numbers grow.

Now, you can post 100 pieces of evidence if you use the "note" type of evidence, which only costs 1 acorn. You can also post 10 pieces of evidence if you have a Hobo account if they are hyperlinks or if they are pictures, because those two types of evidence cost 10 acorns each.

Obviously you can mix and match. But you might be more comfortable having an account with more acorns.

If you run out, you can buy more. And I think there is a way to transfer acorns, so I'll ask about that feature, and maybe if you are nice to me I can slide you a cheek-pouch full of acorns, like a squirrel. (Ew. Saliva on the acorns? Grotesque! lol)

