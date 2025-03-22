“I sacrificed my anonymity for my father, whereas he sacrificed me for his fame.” ~ Jeff Buckley, Anno Domini 1994

It continues to amaze me that people engage with accounts that are clearly astroturf. So it occurs to me today to write about the topic.

The first thing to do is define the term “astroturf.” It refers to a kind of artificial grass that was, according to Houston legend, developed to be placed indoors during Houston “Astros” professional baseball games owing to the fact that the vaunted and once-impressive Astrodome didn’t provide adequate sunlight for the growing of proper grass. Grass on the ballpark “field” is regarded as part of tradition, so to make the green parts appear properly green, this fake plastic crap was put together to further add to the amount of plastics people have in our vicinity. Houston being what it is, the petrochemical industrial complex writ large, they loved the idea of replacing just as much grass as possible with their ugly nasty fake.

Grassroots is another term you should know. It refers to the organic rising of people to understand an issue and their corresponding need to voice their opinions. Some “grassroots organisers” are legit and can be found sincerely trying to do good in their communities. I was a part of a number of such groups, many of which were destroyed, and some of which got me involved in projects which (through no fault of the groups) got me into plenty of trouble.

So, “astroturf” in the social media sense refers to people who are paid to post views that are meant to seem like “grassroots” or rhizomatic, organic, spontaneous, earthy, human, real support for whatever mass murdering, baby raping, cannibalistic, war profiteering the ugly, demented, villainous scum in the District of Corruption have cooked up. At the top of this post are some of the many, many paid “influencers” who came forward a few years back to proudly associate their names with beast-ordered propaganda campaigns. These are people who seem to be paid by the word times the number of fake accounts who allegedly “follow” them and make bank by pushing whatever narrative. They are, in my opinion, uniformly bad, ugly, mean-spirited, hateful, and foolish. Also they are followed and guarded, rhetorically, by small legions of report monkeys, the kind of vicious souls who will deliberately counter-attack anyone who posts even the slightest rejection of their astroturf “opinion” posts.

Which is why blocking such accounts is important.

Block was changed

I believe that Elon Musk is a very bad man. One of the many things that convinced me of his personal character being reprehensible was his implementation in the 11th month of AD 2024 a new rule about how block works on the artist formerly known as Twitter. He changed it so that users who have been raped, or violently assaulted, and want to block a person so that person cannot follow them or read their posts are now unable to prevent their posts from being read. Musk did so because he seems to want the survivors of abuse to be harmed again and again by their vengeful assailants and rapists.

Nobody is allowed to curate their experience on the freemason-inspired-logo “X” platform through blocking and muting voices they find unpleasant except Elon. You are not allowed to prevent the person who raped you from seeing your posts on Twitter, follow you to places you arrange to meet with others, and attack you at those places, because the mElon (as I call him) hates you for surviving and wants to see you hurt again and again, in my opinion. Of course, since it is my opinion, that is supposed to be protection against mElon saying that I have it all wrong and suing me with his wealth and power and flesh eating lawyers. I am not afraid.

I mention these points because I don’t want the very many dozens of survivors of childhood abuse, including rape, that I have worked with over the years in their efforts at recovery to be mistaken in their understanding of how dangerous the mElon has deliberately made “X” platform for them. I have worked for many years on anonymity tools because of my own experiences being beaten repeatedly as a child.

I know that anonymity is unpopular, especially with people like the mElon who hate freedom of speech and want to force everyone to pay him for being put, by him, into an algorithm ghetto, based on my direct personal experiences of his platform. It is a rare week when it has not asked several times if I want to pay him for “premium” disservice at some unreasonable rate. It is also the case that I have seen reports from plenty of paying users who are not experiencing any benefit to their “reach” because they post things that the mElon’s algorithms intentionally suppress, or that report monkeys have targetted to the detriment of the free flow of information.

Report monkeys

What, then, you may pretend that I hear you asking, is a report monkey? It is someone who either through simping or because of being paid has chosen to report an account which has said something, quite often something completely true, about the ignorant opinion of the account they are paid to protect, or that they protect out of some desire to be seen providing such protection.

Well, gosh, we do seem to be fallen into a rabbit warren of new terminology the likes of which the beasts in Watership Down might find confusing in its labyrinth. So, what is “simping”? Well, simp comes from “simpleton” and is a word that means “fool.” It was used very prominently by music artists, including some rap artists, in the 1980s to refer to foolish people.

Some of our more erudite readers will recognise the name Simplicio from a dialogue written by Galileo some four hundred years ago. So simping has been around a long time. A simp is a foolish fan, one who tries very hard to look enthusiastic for the performer they admire. Simping is the behaviour of such a fan in engaging in actions that are meant to indicate their complete adulation of the heroic or popular celebrity figure. A classic example of simping is the “leave Britney alone” video that was posted by a fan in AD 2007 and went viral.

So, a report monkey might be rhizomatic, arising out of a determined enthusiasm for the product, service, celebrity, or performer being defended. But it is also often the case that a report monkey is astroturf. Someone is paid to make reports of any criticism.

That’s how my SpacePrivé News account on the artist formerly known as Twitter was destroyed a bit less than two years ago. I posted a cartoon from Bob Moran which I had seen on Twitter from the account of Margaret Anna Alice. The cartoon has a stone quarry with a gallows. No humans are depicted anywhere in the scene. The caption says, “You made us a ‘vaccine.’ We made you a ‘play swing.’” I didn’t add any comments. I did post it to Peter Hotezzz’s pro-pharmacy, pro-vaxxajab, pro-poison as many people as possible (on information, belief, and direct experiences, in my opinion) thread on some vaxxajab related topic. Within hours my account was wiped away because evil Linda Yaccarino hates anyone who posts truthful things about big pharma which is one of her protected customer sets. The mElon isn’t interested in freedom of speech because he is an authoritarian. The Yaccarino is a “World Economic Forum” prominent aristocrat.

If you want to understand what that group is about, put the following in big letters on a piece of paper and hold it up in a mirror:

NWO WEF

They want you to own nothing, be drugged until they are convinced you are happy, forced to eat bugs, forced to live in a pod (the mElon has a new pod structure he is marketing by the way), have no privacy, and be herded into death camps whenever the World Economic Forum aristocrats think you are no longer useful to them.

Astroturf is bad

Astroturf is a bad thing, whether it is meant in the metaphor indicated above, or in the ballpark which gave it its name. Astroturf is fake and ugly and stupid.

I should probably mention my work in the Houston Property Rights Association which was a grassroots group. A friend of mine filed for the Texas non-profit in AD 1994. We were against any zoning regulations in Houston. We were also against taxpayer funding for any football, baseball, hockey, or basketball arenas. We put together letter writing campaigns to city and county council types and to local newspapers. We put together some protests.

As a result of some of these efforts, we were victorious in a number of referendum votes. The freemason demon worshippers would cook up a referendum giving their “government” power to spend hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars on “Reliant stadium” to replace the Astrodome, and the taxpayers of the community would be asked to vote on it. As I recall, they lost three times. The fourth time they had a special election on a Thursday and nobody knew there was a vote going on, so only a few thousand of their fans and friends were involved in casting ballots. They “won” by this slimy method, which is how they do things in Houston.

Not only was their huge new gluttonous eyesore built, but Reliant stadium was chosen for one of their tribe’s annual rituals. They have a penchant for buying and selling children in special rooms at the Superbowl every year. In AD 2004 it was Houston’s year. So they had some of their police force target me for arrest and a beating to make sure I didn’t “ruin” their plans by having a protest outside their event. It happens that I had no such plans, but they had the police break eleven of my bones anyway. The “ticket” they gave me after having me sleep on concrete benches in holding cells for three days said, where it is supposed to indicate a criminal charge for the arrest, “Houston Superbowl Dragnet” in all caps.

As far as I know the Houston Property Rights Association no longer exists. Something similar calling itself the South Texans’ Property Rights Association has cropped up, but as I no longer live in the region, I don’t attend any of their meetings. Which won’t stop me from being beaten again by the Houston police for no reason. Oh. Well.

Astroturf is aligned with hoax stream media. When Stephen King is paid his word rate he emits things on his socialist media accounts, I believe. He tends to be paid by the same grifters that have been discovered at USAID paying for propaganda and astroturf protests. It is all part of the communist, by which I mean freemason, German pagan attack on Christendom.

I don’t want to suggest that astroturf is harmless. The plastic junk on the ground almost certainly contributes to the heavy load of microplastics and artificial estrogens that are keeping male fertility dramatically suppressed. Not as much as plastic beverage bottles, to be sure, but some. Not nearly as much as those “tough” plastic scrub pads you use on your cooking utensils, eating utensils, dinner ware, and pans. Not nearly as much as the plastic bristle brushes you use on your teeth. But you probably don’t want to think about why male fertility has dropped dramatically in the decades since glass bottles began to be replaced by plastic ones.

Astroturfers will organise a protest and go out and loot and burn. They are looting and burning now. Tesla dealers are having to hire armed guards. Ordinary people driving Tesla vehicles are finding out how little the communists care about the environment. Presumably their insurance rates will rise in concert with the violence. Some years back you may remember that Tim Walz was enthusiastic for the complete firestorming of Minneapolis. Or maybe you’d rather forget? Or maybe you are enthusiastic about the fires late in the fifth month of AD 2020? Feel free to add your views in the comments.

Well, of course, there is astroturf here on Substack. Much of it enters your feed if you don’t choose to only look at accounts you follow by hitting the “Following” category. It shows up because the accounts that have lots of apparently paid subscribers are hosted by Substack and promoted by Substack through algorithms. For my own part, I find the paid subscriber counts to be dubious including those on Instagram, Twitter, Failbook, and here. I don’t think all those accounts are real. I also don’t think they all pay for the subscriptions. Or if they do, it is USAID money or some other gooferment agency distributing the funds for the payments.

Yes, it is a shabby world that the demon worshippers have been building. They continue to struggle to build it because they hate you, hate your family, and hate God. They hate you because man is God’s greatest creation. They hate your family because God made us male and female. They hate God because they are mass murdering baby raping cannibalistic war profiteers who enslave other people and want to keep on murdering, raping, eating human flesh, profiting from wars, and enslaving others. In sum, because they are aristocrats.

Other platforms

A while back a friend of mine invited me to become involved in an alternative social media site. As I recall it was referred to as wolf dot social. I don’t think it persists.

After a while, I was asked to come up with some design ideas on a reputation system that would allow people to interact with one another in a way that would track how reliable each person is at keeping their word. I don’t think the design has ever been implemented. Nor do I think there is any clear path out of the labyrinth that arises from the importance of anonymity and the ability of a person to make a number of accounts, use them to bolster the reputation of one account, and eventually betray the trust that has been placed in them. We found many of these issues in the early days of eBay before it was sold.

Lately a number of people have been working with a software tool called Nostr. Also lately a number of people have been working with a software set called ICP or Internet Computer Protocol. It arises that the same fellow who built the wolf thing has come up with an ICP based approach that involves a certain amount of “buy in” and a certain micropayments type cost for each post to be made available by the platform. I don’t have much detail yet, and I’m not confident it is the sort of thing that is going to attract widespread usage.

Which is not to say that I actually believe any of the published figures about the major social media platforms. No I do not think that Facebook has 3 billion unique accounts representing 3 billion separate individuals. Nor do I believe that Twitter has 611 million accounts, nor 335.7 million, nor any of the other big numbers, as far as representing individuals. The astroturf is full of ho-bots, follow-bots, and other fakes.

The good news is that there are a great many ways to communicate. I have from time to time invited you to visit

for reports from the excellent Naomi Brockwell about privacy technologies. There is now an entire Ludlow Institute for even more such information. The Electronic Frontier Foundation also provides insight into fighting against surveillance. So if you want to be free, you should look to your communications privacy and your information security. It has to be your personal responsibility because “trust me” is what parasites and con artists say. Put not your faith in princes, friend.

To sum up, astroturf is real, it is dangerous, and it represents an effort to push a set of views that are contrary to your success. If you have managed to avoid being vaxxajab poisoned by the evil grifting pharmaceutical industry, you have resisted not only their billions of dollars of propaganda, their worldwide corruption of hoax stream media, but also their herds of astroturf accounts. Well done. Keep up the good work, friend.

Don’t encourage them. Replying to an astroturf account or quote tweeting it (restack with comment) is helping that account. Think of astroturf as a category of troll. Then refer to the age-old Internet etiquette (netiquette as we call it) rule: don’t feed the trolls. Trolls post things to engage you in a waste of your time. Astroturf accounts post things to farm engagement. This sort of engagement farming is not merely allowed by the algorithms but encouraged because it drives subscriptions, shows results for capturing eyeballs, allows the platforms that sell adverts to persuade their advertisers that there is actual engagement with the schlock that dominates their platforms, and it is all a mess.

Yes, I do advocate for blocking and muting things that are used by the propaganda ministries to hurt you and your family. You should be able to curate your own experiences and prevent people who actively dislike you from seeing what you post, and it is a very ugly mark against the mElon that he has chosen to implement a system that makes it impossible to effectively block someone who has hurt you physically or otherwise.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.