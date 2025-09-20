“What kind of peace do we seek? Not a Pax Americana enforced on the world by American weapons of war. Not the peace of the grave or the security of the slave. I am talking about genuine peace, the kind of peace that makes life on earth worth living, the kind that enables men and nations to grow and to hope and to build a better life for their children, not merely peace for Americans but peace for all men and women, not merely peace in our time but peace for all time.” ~ John F. Kennedy, Anno Domini 1963

Every assassination is political. Every assassination is tyrannical.

Even assassinating a tyrant is an usurpation of God’s will. Resistance to tyranny is obedience to God. You have choices to take. Pray to God for guidance.

The people who celebrate assassination are celebrating death, the suffering and sadness of the survivors, friends, family, and colleagues of the victim, and are lacking in decency, humanity, and goodness. Yes, there are people deserving of death. God knows who they are and God chooses the living and the dead, as God wills.

Differences

I am myself not political. I choose not to vote. I choose not to participate in a slave society that oppresses, steals from hundreds of millions, murders, and protects those with power through outrages and infamous events. So I am not saying that only one political party favours domestic assassinations. Nor am I saying that only one political party favours foreign assassinations. In the last hundred years there have been an abundance of murders, including assassinations, foreign and domestic.

There is a difference between the people who are in power taken together as a group with those who want power and those of us who do not seek political power. The difference of which I speak is a matter of kind, not of degree. There are things that I won’t do because I don’t seek power. There is no sign that there is anything that someone who seeks to keep power or to get power won’t do, including lying, cheating, stealing, raping, murdering, torturing, and destroying their enemies. There are power groups that practice cannibalism routinely as part of their rituals for control over one another and for worship of the demons they think are helping them.

You choose all the time. You choose times and dates, locations, activities, leisure pastimes, foods, beverages, prayers, things to say, and many other things. It is your ability to choose that is the essence of how economic calculation is resolved. The only way for market clearing prices to be found is through free markets. It isn’t possible to find any market clearing price through artificial calculation and it never will be, because choice taking is necessarily universal, fickle, and momentary. You have impulses, you make impulse purchases, and anyone who says they can account for all market activities with their complex algorithms (“artificial intelligence” as they say) is not only a liar, they have an agenda to enslave other people.

So, yes, you can choose civilisation. You can choose destruction. It is, of course, easier to destroy things than it is to build things. It is easier to build slap-dash and ugly things than it is to craft beautiful things. Your choices matter, because you are living now, in this world, and your soul is here for purposes that you should seek to fulfill.

Speaking

People who speak in public may say things with which you disagree. They should not be killed for doing so. In fact, if you seek their deaths by assassination or celebrate their deaths, you are a bad person. It is hypocritical to claim that your freedom of speech is suffering imposition if you are celebrating the murder of someone else for exercising in public their freedom of speech.

Yes, you are free to speak vile things. Yes, you might want to look at whether your job is “at will” meaning that you can leave at any time for any reason or for no reason, and your employer can terminate your job for any reason or for no reason. Many people who speak on radio, on television, and in films, do so under contracts that include “decency” clauses. These clauses have a long history having to do with the “Hollywood film code” meant to have fewer films “banned in Boston” and other places where religious groups were likely to oppose the showing of indecency on screen. Since about 1920 nearly every radio and television broadcast has come under certain guidelines that restrict content broadcast and, even where content restrictions don’t apply, complaints against the licence holder may result in loss of permission to broadcast. Yes, I am against licences and limitations on freedom of expression, including broadcast. I’m also aware of them. So if you find it surprising that a stand up comic has had his show cancelled, I myself do not. Lenny Bruce? Anyone? Bueller?

No side in these controversies has good standing to condemn the choices taken by others. Yes, the “left” has engaged in cancel culture, more since Saul Alinsky wrote his screed. Yes, the “right” has engaged in cancel culture. You don’t get to choose for anyone else. Saying that objecting to indecency is wrong is a bit silly, because your objection is likely to be regarded as indecent by the very same people. If they aren’t going to listen to you, what are you trying to accomplish?

Yes, you are welcome to disagree with me. Join me in the comments for further discussion on these topics.

Boycotts

You have economic power. You can “vote” with your dollars. You don’t have to partake of homosexuality, priDE MONth, enterprises that celebrate indecency, pornography, alcohol, tobacco, or any other service or product. If you don’t like Bud Light for any reason you are free to choose another beverage, or none. If you don’t like Target you are free to choose another big box store, or none.

There are political outfits that think they have the same economic power. In some sense, they do, in that they have stolen vast amounts of wealth by falsely and cruelly charging people fees for park permits, parade permits, fishing permits, hunting permits, parking permits, driver licences, auto licence tags, property theft called taxes, sales theft called taxes, income theft called taxes, and other theft. When a city, county, or state outfit says that they are boycotting some foreign country or some group, they are compounding the illegality of their behaviour. What they stole is not theirs to withhold. Nor, indeed, is it theirs to spend. They should return what they took, stop taking, quit their jobs and resign their offices, and pay compensation to every victim of their depredations. But they won’t. So they are likely to boycott things and wrap themselves in a pretence of virtue.

There is a great deal of ugliness in the world. You have choices to take.

A long time ago Joshua wrote, “Choose ye this day who ye will serve. As for me and my family, we serve the Lord our God.” Do thou likewise.

