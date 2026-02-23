“We have a long history of fleeing the abuse and carnage of Moloch worshipers, attempting to protect our children from sacrifice with little to no recourse. We can learn from this historical context that fleeing is not a viable solution for long; they simply follow, infiltrate, and regain power over the people who are just trying to live thier lives without putting their children at risk.” ~ Demi Pietchell, The Starfire Codes, Anno Domini 2022

You should go to the link for the quote above. You should read through the whole thing. You should especially read the text from the images of the pages from the book from 1899. Yes, “too long; didn’t read” is possible. Read the whole thing anyway. Srsly

History

The more you study human history the more holes you find in the narrative. Which narrative? The official, or mainstream, or what I refer to as “hoax stream” narrative was identifiable fifty years ago. When children in public school my age had shown satisfactory facility in reading, spelling, cooperative play, sitting in rows of uncomfortable seats, attending to teacher, writing in print and cursive letters, counting, and some aspects of set theory, we reached “fourth grade.” That was when my age cohort was expected to master arithmetic, facts about our state, and a new series of history texts were provided. Mastery was equated to memorisation, especially addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division tables through 10x10, quite a bit less than my dad’s generation was expected to remember (20x20 for his age cohort).

We had been tested the year before as part of nationwide scheme to identify the “gifted and talented” and a serious effort was made to get the smarter kids further away from the ones who were more vulnerable to authoritarian indoctrination. A little later the concept of nationalist socialist systematic instruction or institutional learning was turned into an ongoing monstrosity called the “department of education.”

My experience of seeing holes in the narrative relates to these events. So, when I say that I remember being taught that “civilisation began in Mesopotamia roughly four thousand BC” it is in part because I have always been able to see words on pages that I’ve read, partly because the concepts “would be on the test,” and partly because I was identified as one of those gifted and talented education (GATE) programme victims.

Instead of continuing with their gifted project, I asked my parents to opt out on my behalf, which they did. As I’ve mentioned previously, my concern was, “There are no books. I don’t see how we can be learning anything if we don’t have any books.” Games, crafts, musical instruments, puzzles, blocks, toys, other and mostly older children, grad students running about with clipboards observing us for their master’s and doctoral theses, all kinds of experiments with us as guinea pigs, but not a single book in the place. Nuts. As a result of no longer going off to that activity, I was regarded as a potential troublemaker owing to my ability to do all the studies in short order and having a creative mind to think of ways to disrupt class. Thus, I got sent to the school library quite often, and encouraged to read all the books in it. I did so.

I remember reading Homer’s epic poems Iliad and Odyssey. In the front matter of each volume there was an interesting essay which mentioned that these are two surviving poems of a much larger body of work. What happened, guys? Where did the rest of his stuff go? The introduction didn’t say. Here are some of those works: Cypria, Aethiopis, Ilias Mikra, Iliou Persis, Nostoi, Telegony, Margites, Thebaid, Capture of Oichalia, Phokais - there were many others. Probably stolen by evil demon worshippers and hidden from the rest of mankind to hurt other people as much as possible.

Characters in the Iliad included a guy named Achilles who is given a shield named “aegis” by someone named Athena who received it from a dude named Zeus who had it made by someone else named Hephaestus. Homer describes moving pictures on the surface of the shield. Ocean waves that move up and down. A village life scene where a marriage takes place followed by a celebration of that same marriage. Dancing.

The Trojan war begins because a character named Eris doesn’t get invited to the wedding feast of Peleus and Thetis. So she had Hephaestus craft a gold apple inscribed with the words “to the fairest” and tossed it into the celebration. Hermes picks it up, sees the text, Zeus tells him to deliver the message, and Hermes sees the trap, so he kicks it up to Zeus to pick out which of the jealous, difficult, powerful, and often violent ladies present is “the fairest,” and Zeus punts, having the dude Paris pick out the destination for this crafty item. Paris is promised wisdom by Athena, a happy home by Hera, and the most beautiful woman in the world by Aphrodite, and the dude picks the hot chick.

During the celebration, according to Homer’s poem, “golden girls” made entirely of metal dance for the people celebrating at the wedding feast. Also little rolling tables bring foods and beverages to each of the party goers, running themselves about as mechanisms. So, moving pictures, robot entertainers, and automated devices, are described by a Greek poet from roughly 800 BC. It struck me as odd.

Further independent reading of ancient Greek literature was even more revealing. The Greeks themselves regarded the civilisation of their day to have risen from the ruins of an earlier golden age. They knew about an earlier time when things were much better, when there was greater prosperity, and more advanced technologies. None of these things were discussed in the imposed narrative in the “official” “school board approved” text books.

As I broadened my reading over the following years and learned anthropology and archaeology, that narrative showed its tatters even more clearly. Our species of hominid had been around for hundreds of thousands of years - we recently unearthed artefacts from about 410,000 years ago clearly made by people like us, whose bones are nearby. So, please explain why people were clever enough to make things with symbolic decorations, got together in communities, hunted, gathered, and endured for 404,000 years and then, only six thousand years ago, suddenly began building cities. The Mesopotamia-is-the-beginning story doesn’t work.

About thirty years ago it fell completely apart. So did the myth that “Clovis” culture represented by certain cleverly made spear points and arrow heads was the first presence of humans in the Western hemisphere a mere 13,000 years ago or so. Utterly false. We now have extensive evidence of human artefacts from 20,000 years ago and earlier in North America, and some indications of cities more than 100,000 years old. Uphill from the Tigris and Euphrates there were discovered about 1963 some interesting monuments sticking out of the ground which, in 1994 an archaeologist began excavating. It turns out that Gobekli Tepe, now only partially unearthed, was built around 12,000 years ago and deliberately buried about 11,000 years ago.

One day a few years before that German guy was digging up Gobekli Tepe some friends sent me a quote from Kepler in a letter he wrote to Galileo in Anno Domini 1610. It said, “Make ships and sails able to navigate the celestial realm and you will find men to man them, men not afraid of the vast emptiness of space.” Well, that seems peculiar. It turns out that Kepler lived in a culture that was about 80% rural, people who farmed for survival and sold some of their surplus in town to support urban populations of skilled tradesmen, clerics, and warriors who mostly didn’t grow food. Four hundred years later, pursuing various technologies, mankind had gone to the bottom of the deepest ocean trench, walked on the surface of the Moon, sent probes to distant systems of planetary satellites and icy rings, and were about 2% rural and 98% living off the surplus in the more advanced economies.

So, my wondering mind asked, if it only takes 400 years to go from rural to technological, what was mankind doing for the four hundred thousand years we’d been around? Hunting and gathering and leaving minimal traces of our presence? Seems unlikely.

In fact, history has been entirely about hiding the truth. The official narrative is garbage and lies. There have been many civilisations on Earth that have risen and fallen in the time that our species has been present. You’ve been lied to your whole life.

Authority

You’ve been told to obey. You’ve been told that there is an official version of English. You were told to learn spelling and to only spell certain words one way. I remember there were children who were beaten by their teachers for poor spelling. Yet, just down the hall, there was an entire library with books in it where “color” was spelt “colour” and “neighbor” was “neighbour” and many such cases. It turns out that there is no official authority for English. The Norman French knights who conquered England in 1066 and began raping and pillaging didn’t care at all about the way the local women spoke, and the evil malicious plundering filth from Hannover who grabbed the place in 1714 were more inclined to speak German. Those other languages have official authorities, yours does not. And in their official presumption, the nut jobs in France say that “le parking” is not correct, even though French people actually use that turn of phrase.

Authority from other humans is about getting you to shut up, demanding your obedience, and threatening you with rape, torture, murder, and cannibalism if you step out of line. The people who claim temporal authority lie, cheat, steal, work back room deals to make sure all the big contracts go to their buddies, rape, torture, murder, and eat human flesh. You should not obey. You should not comply. They are wrong. Their works are evil. Behold them: generations of privation, death, suffering, nuclear detonations, 262 million dead in genocides last century, 115 million dead in genocides this century, 65 million combat deaths last century, a million children stolen off the streets of your world every month and sold, raped, tortured, murdered, and eaten. You can do better.

By wiping out the history of your past, they intend to keep power. By continually lying about their role in hurting other people for the purpose of domination, groups like the freemasons, gnostics, and false history purveyors and artefact hiders at the Smithsonian seek to enslave mankind. “My people are led into servitude out of ignorance,” wrote the prophet. You can do better.

They gather at the Bohemian Grove to burn people to death and eat human flesh. The narrator of the hoax stream nightly news, Walter Cronkite, used to go to those events and voice the giant stone figure of Moloch during their “immolation of care.” These are not charming people who want the best for everyone else, they are monsters, demon worshippers, filth. They infest the District of Corruption which has become a wretched hive of scum and villainy. None of them are any good.

Choices

There is true authority in our universe. God the Father Almighty created the heavens and the earthly realm. You would do well to love God with your whole heart, your whole soul, your whole mind, all of your being, all of your energy, and your neighbour as yourself. In that one sentence is the summary of all of the prophets and all of the law.

The filthy depraved usurper on the throne who represents house Windsor has no authority. He has named many “peers” who pee on the commoners. He murdered his wife the late Diana. The heritage of all the “nobility” of England going back to Hengist and Horsa were demon worshippers, cannibals, rapists, murderers, liars, and thieves. The “archbishop” of Canterbury was evil and as documented in the above captioned link from Starfire Codes, was burning men, women, and children at the stake in rural England in the late 16th Century and presumably ever since.

Across the waters of the “channel” there were other demon worshippers in Venice, Rome, Germany, and elsewhere. Various of them claimed titles of nobility, asserted heritage from previous recipients of such titles, and did various nasty things. They call you names like peasant, serf, slave, commoner, prole, hoi polloi, and scum, while they themselves are the worst sort of filth. It is mistaken to obey them.

Some who sought to escape from their clutches, such as the Winthrop family, led a flotilla of emigrants. They arranged to buy land from various native tribes. They settled along the coast of what is now Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. Many of them had the very definite intention of not having their children raped, murdered, and burnt in flames. Evidently, it was not long before the self-styled aristocracy of Europe followed, started plantations, made slaves of some and imported slaves from the Barbary coast, and set about messing things up.

Many of the worst demon worshippers were men like Ben Franklin - under whose London home have been found human bones with tool marks showing the flesh had been carved off - James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, George Washington, and John Jay. Their constitution, to which some of you have sworn allegiance, is a devious document about making of the whole country a giant plantation and enslaving everyone on it. My friend Ken Royce’s book Hologram of Liberty gives extensive details about how these clever language scholars perverted everything for the purpose of establishing dominating power. Demon worshippers, freemasons, members of the hellfire club, plantation owners, slave holders, torturers, villains.

Chivalry

There are certain traditions that arise out of technological reality. If it is extremely costly to own and operate war horses, suits of armour, well-crafted steel swords, and assemble large numbers of men to defend a region from invasion, you find that the people who have those capabilities seek to encourage other men to follow them. With enough men holding long spears or pikes, drawing powerful longbows or cranking clever crossbows, it is possible to field an army. Heavy cavalry is costly, but it can make mincemeat of undefended archers and poorly trained spearmen.

Chivalry is a word that arrives in our language from the Latin caballarius or “horseman.” Someone who can afford to own, train, and ride horses, equip them with saddles and those 8th Century innovations called stirrups, maybe even put armour on them, and get atop them with the necessary gear to survive volleys of arrows would be a wealthy man. The chivalric traditions indicate that those at the top of the hierarchy have obligations to those who fight for them, which is the system of fealty we call “feudalism.”

From this technologically encouraged system there arose traditions of noblesse oblige and courtly love. We are told that knights in shining armour rescue maidens. We are not informed about the maidens they rape, torture, murder, and whose bodies they carve up and eat. Some maidens are treated as commoners but are actually Cinderalla characters in hiding, revealed by some weird or faery wise woman to wed the prince. Many more maidens are treated horribly than are rescued. We know from C.S. Lewis that every child is aware that there are dragons, and certain stories are needed to encourage them to believe that some dragons may be bested by knights who are pure of heart.

Literature is a blessing. It is nice to have stories about people from other eras that indicate positive outcomes. However, the truth is much more tawdry and disgusting.

The truth about all these ruling dynasties is not yet completely obscured. For example the fourteen-year-old ruler of England in 1381 had parliament pass a capitation tax making every adult obligated to pay 12 pence or one shilling so he could enjoy more luxuries, send his troops to pillage more territories, and generally hurt other people as much as possible. Not satisfied with the actual adults paying the fee, his “nobles” ordered their men to thrust their hands vigorously up the skirts of all the female women and children to break their maidenheads and thereby proclaim them adults owing the full shilling. When the “peasants” rose in revolt, Richard II had them murdered, hunted down, and executed. Happily, quite a few aristo rats were killed by the people before their leaders were betrayed in London and the revolt brutally suppressed. Such is “chivalry” in the real world.

How they hide

Not only do they hide the truth, gather artefacts and conceal them (look for the 19th Century newspaper accounts of giant skeletons, for example, all stolen and hidden by the evil men and women of the Smithsonian and other hoax stream museums), but they also hide amongst us. They have pyramid schemes, such as the vile freemasons whose lowest “degrees” are not told the whole truth, but who are led to ever more disgusting rituals as they ascend to higher and higher degrees.

One of the things they do from time to time is called “revelation of method” and by other terms. Every once in a while they “all” come out of hiding and reveal their true nature. People rise up to exterminate them. The actual leaders of these cults hide themselves and emerge later with new names, different faces, and the same depravity.

Yes, there is actually extensive evidence, including documents in the recently released Epstein files that Epstein himself isn’t dead. He was removed from the jail. He continues to rape children. Other rapists have fled to Israel which knowingly and deliberately refuses to allow them to be extradited and also refuses to prosecute them for their actual crimes. Israel is by no means unique in this respect. Rapist priests, of whom there have been hundreds, have been moved to other jurisdictions by the Vatican hierarchy in order to keep them from being prosecuted.

Things to do

You should stop supporting tyranny. You should stop supporting rapist priests. You should stop supporting evil. You don’t have to lay your hands on the tyrants to get them to topple. You do have to stop supporting them.

You should stop relying on experts. Doctors are lying to you, prescribing poisons, and getting paid by insurance companies to make sure that 100% of the children in their care are poisoned, emasculated, made infertile, and otherwise harmed. You should understand that scientists only care about money and will lie to get grants in order to publish papers saying that the ice caps are going to melt and inundate all the coastal cities by 2010. You should understand that the things you were taught about spelling, language, literature, history, mathematics, physics, astronomy, biology, chemistry, and everything else were either a carefully selected subset of the total knowledge available to others or a crafted false narrative obscured by some truth or just outright lies.

The teachers unions are entirely populated by evil communists who hate your children, want your boys to be castrated, want your daughters to be raped, want to install an artificial hierarchy they have been told will include them, and want to destroy the economy in order to hurt as many people as possible. The same is largely true of all the other labour unions. Yes, there are individual union members who aren’t scum, but there aren’t many.

The politicians are all bought. The bureau rats are all evil. Even your post office letter carriers are a protected clique who go around your communities in order to gather information which they report to those who operate them. Ben Franklin, mentioned above, installed the post office monopoly to promote internal “improvements” of post roads so there would be more corruptly allocated contracts and so he would have teams of domestic spies. Yes, they have actually been opening and reading the mail since they started. The feral bureau of investigation (fbi) was started in 1908 against the wishes of congress in order to gather dirt on the members of congress, publish some of it so they would lose in elections that year, and hold the rest hostage. Note that they voted the fbi budget every year since then.

All of the voting centres are compromised. Harry Truman came out of the corrupt and violent Kansas City political “machine” which means gang. Lyndon Johnson came out of the corrupt and violent Harris county, Texas political machine mafia, where he was well known as the procurer for the men who met in the Shamrock Hilton to corruptly allocate contracts, gang rape children, and do other terrible things. All of your politicians are dirty. Feel free to name one in the comments and let me further inform you about that one.

You are not going to vote your way to freedom. If you want to protect your children, teach them self defence. In 2021 a four-year-old girl in India achieved a black belt in karate. So don’t pretend that children have to be defenseless. Si vis pacem para bellum - if you seek peace, prepare for war. You should have guns and ammo. You should know how to use them. Everyone in your family should know about them, train in their use from a young age, and be able to defend themselves. The handgun is the great equaliser, by which I mean that a 90 pound woman can defend herself against a 250 pound rapist, which is exactly and entirely why all the victim disarmament groups want to grab all the guns. Gun violence is prevented by an armed population because an armed society is a polite society (hat tip Robert Heinlein).

Of course the evil, vile, rapists of the house of Windsor hate an armed population. They hate the people of England. They not only deny the population there the use of guns but also the use of knives and even garden shears because they are hateful and evil. Everyone in the police forces whose hat bands are checkerboard squares are freemason filth who want to enslave and brutalise everyone else.

Lacerations are red, contusions are blue. Never call the police. They will hurt you.

Work with your family, friends, and neighbours to build a mutual aid response team. Use communications privacy technologies and the emergency bands of radio to be in touch with one another and to respond when things go awry. Store food and water around your home. Arrange your work so you can get suburban or rural, grow your own food, raise your own eggs and meat from ducks, chickens, fish, goats, sheep, pigs, and cows, and stop pretending that the people who sell you things are on your side.

Turn off the television and stop watching the commercials. The advertisers are propaganda experts who want to hurt you as much as possible. Don’t take my word for these things, do your own research. Stop wasting your time watching shows about perverts who deliver the message of postmodernist angst and depravity and spend time reading actual books. Many “public” libraries still let you read books without checking them out, and some few don’t require identity papers to take books home if you spend time asking the right way. Don’t believe everything you read. Consider all propositions as unproven hypotheses and examine the evidence for and against. Learn about logical fallacies and teach them to your children, along with grammar, logic, rhetoric, arithmetic, music, astronomy, dance, riding, swimming, shooting, and love of the truth.

We can build a better future for ourselves and our children and grandchildren. It won’t be easy. But it will be worthwhile.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.