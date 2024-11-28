“Whether dealing with monkeys, rats, or human beings, it is hardly controversial to state that most organisms seek information concerning what activities are rewarded, and then seek to do (or at least pretend to do) those things, often to the virtual exclusion of activities not rewarded.” ~ S. Kerr, Academy of Management journal, Anno Domini 1975

As I write this essay it is “the busiest travel day of the year.” Tomorrow will be Thanksgiving day in America, where we are told to be very grateful for many blessings. When I was young, we sang about America the beautiful, that God shed His grace on thee, and crowned thy good with brotherhood, from sea to shining sea.

But the freemasons, demon worshippers, and the communists they buy and abuse, don’t love humanity. They actively hate God, use terms like “demiurge” to describe God the Father Almighty, and promote pagan deities. The Wall Street financiers who backed Hitler, Stalin, Tojo, and Mao seemed to like the Vril-worshipping nationalist socialists in Germany who demonstrably worship the false pagan concept of Wotan or Odin. I was recently told about a high level freemason who was disgusted to learn that there was Baphomet worship involved. Which explains much about the transgender lunacy that seems to fill the hoax stream media today.

Incentives matter

It matters whether you want A or B. If what you seek is B and you reward for A, you should not be surprised when you get lots of A. If you seek B and you don’t reward for it, don’t expect to get any.

In the old Soviet Union there was a saying, “They pretend to pay us, so we pretend to work.” I first heard that in midtown Manhattan at the cheque processing facility of First Chicago National Bank. In 2011, as an aftermath of the global financial crisis, First Chicago failed and went into receivership. Perhaps the assets that were sold include the records of the payroll, I don’t know. I do know that I found the wages attractive enough to give up all my other extracurricular activities and go to work at every opportunity.

In the fullness of time, the guy who said those things and other similar phrases found other employment. I moved up through the ranks to the pay of a team leader and the responsibilities of weekend shift supervisor, managing thirteen clerks and $45 million in transactions every shift. (The average gold price that year was about $317 and today is $2632. In today’s dollars, I was personally responsible for the equivalent value of $343 million every week.) I left in the Summer of 1985 because it was not sufficiently rewarding to deter me from my plans to go to Rice University, get an MBA in marketing and entrepreneurship, and go into the space launch industry. But it kept me out of the video game arcades. Mostly.

At Rice they had a very useful course in organisational behaviour where we learned about this important idea that it is folly to reward for A while seeking B. Apparently, the people who inherit vast sums of money don’t have the first clue about this idea. But you can teach it to a child, or a pet animal, or any sort of livestock. If they exhibit a behaviour you like, and you praise them verbally and give them a treat, they will be very enthusiastic about doing it again. If they do something likely to hurt, and you say “no” and they have never heard that word before, and do the thing (touch the hot pan on the stove, say) and get hurt, they will quickly associate “no” with “bad things happen.” These are things people do when they are learning. These lessons get very firmly “hard wired” into us.

We avoid being beaten. We go for the joy.

Buy our products, we want to kill you

Something has been missing for me this holiday season, as it has now begun. I have been seeing things advertised and heard adverts and found them idiotic. It is not simply that the products don’t appeal to me. I’m very used to not wanting what other people want. Nor is it only that the advertisers have selected the most effeminate, metrosexual, narcissistic, self-absorbed spokesmodels, though that has been more completely the pattern than ever. It isn’t even merely that they portray their own user community as mentally challenged, such as a recent US Cellular advert with a woman who asks her husband, apparently sincerely, “What’s a five letter word which starts PH and ends NE and you get four free with every US Cellular contract?” I have become inured to the people on Madison Avenue demanding that everyone listen to their stupidity, arrogance, and ineptitude. I am used to advertisers expecting me to like being characterised as a fool if I buy their stuff. Since I don’t buy from them, it used to roll off my back like water on an oily surface.

No, the thing that is missing for me is any way to identify with anyone wanting to buy from people who have made it clear that they hate humanity, hate God, hate goodness, hate decency, fly to Epstein island, attend Diddy parties, rape children, brutalise toddlers, drink adrenochrome blood, want to murder seven billion people and want to enslave everyone else. Why does anyone want Gucci brand anything or Getty brand anything or Rockefeller brand anything knowing that these are people who want to force feed bug juice to your neighbours who are forced to live in pods who are only kept around in case one of the robot work force needs repairs or a brief replacement?

The World Economic Forum is run by evil psychopaths who hate humanity. All of the major corporations that are involved, or that hire “young global leaders” like Linda Yaccarino or Leonardo di Caprio or Dan Crenshaw or Peter Thiel, have been promoting the ideas of Klaus Schwab, Yuval Harari, and the financiers who back them. They promote the idea that you should be dead. They want to murder 7 billion people. They promote the idea that you will be happy, you will not be allowed to own anything, and you will have no privacy, ever, under the system they intend to design.

They will fly around in fuel guzzling private jets and whore with the most expensive politicians in the world. You will not be allowed to drive a car, you will be registered, chipped, identified, cordoned, placed in an algorithm ghetto of their choice on whatever social media you use, given a pod in a 15-minute city which will function as your cell in a prison camp, and you will be worked to death. That’s their vision of the future, the boot stomping on a human face, forever, that George Orwell learned about from those who were mulling over these ideas in 1948.

So why buy?

Very probably, I’m not like you. I don’t own a car. I had to sell the house to pay the criminal defence attorney so he was able to obtain the appropriate result of the prosecutor moving not only to dismiss the charges against me but also to expunge the arrest record. So I don’t own property anywhere. I don’t have much besides the 2,100 books in boxes in storage in Ohio. I have, as it were, cut back.

But I don’t want to buy from the major brands. It is the case that I think KFC has been adulterating their cooking oil. I think many of the major brand companies are doing terrible things with the food supply. But I don’t want to buy from them because they want to kill 93.75% of the human race (leaving 500 million out of 8 billion) and I like more than 90% of the people I know personally.

Why would you ever want to buy anything from such people? It is not enough that they defile the monuments of our forebears, dishonour those who have died fighting for their country and communities, burned our cities, looted our stores, trashed our neighbourhoods with needles and covered our sidewalks with actual human excrement, but they don’t want us to live.

You don’t have to believe me. I understand that it is horrific and difficult to integrate into your consciousness. But I do think you should go look at this information. Since 2019 it has been getting out, everywhere.

You see, the World Economic Forum communist demon worshipping scum got ahead of their plan. They wanted everything to happen by 2030. But the plandemic was such a great project to them. They were sure they could convince everyone in the world to shut down their businesses to save their neighbours. They were equally sure that they had a virulent disease that would kill 63 million - according to their “event 201” simulation in the 10th month of 2019. So they tipped their hand.

And now you know. As Jesus prophesied two thousand years ago, everything that was hidden is being revealed. What was whispered in an ear is being shouted from rooftops.

Did you know that there was a political party in the United States that called itself the Anti-Masonic Party? They were against freemasons because in the 1830s they learned that the blood oath of secrecy was enforced, that freemasons worship Lucifer and other evil entities, that freemasons want to destroy Christendom, and they wanted to prevent anyone from holding office who was a freemason. Millard Fillmore and other prominent politicians of the day belonged to the party, which was eviscerated by enemy action.

What is it about companies that chose Oprah Winfrey as their spokesperson that you like well enough to buy from them, ever again? Now that you know that Diddy sold Oprah a video of Justin Bieber being ‘tore up’ being raped violently at a Diddy party, why would you ever want to buy from any company that ever hired her?

They could repent

Perhaps they didn’t know, I pretend to hear you say. It is an interesting question. But I don’t see any reason to believe that they didn’t know.

I’m not very well versed in popular culture. I didn’t listen to “adult contemporary music of the 1990s” as far as I can recall. And I know all about the Epstein flight logs and about the Diddy parties and about Frazzle Drip on the Anthony Wiener laptop that makes the Hunter Biden laptop look calm in comparison. I know that Hillary and Bill Clinton have murdered to keep power and have corrupted the fbi to keep power, and that the fbi, cia, nsa, dea, atf, and the rest of the alphabet soup of the deep state are filthy with corruption, have no honour, and hate hunanity. They also hate themselves for being abused so much.

So, if these companies that advertise all their products, like Macy’s and their upcoming Thanksgiving day parade, want people to buy from them, shouldn’t they at least say “we’re sorry we hired the rape video enthusiast Oprah Winfrey.” Or “we’re sorry our spokesmodels were so evil and rapacious.”

They don’t repent because they have nothing for you except contempt. Their contempt oozes out of every commercial advert saying how stupid you are, how ignorant you must be to want their products and services, how you should buy their poisons and their adulterated foods, how you should take the vaxxajabs and obey the mindless rules of following arrows on the floor of their stores. They hate you. Why do you want to reward them with your money?

I don’t get it. I don’t know why people buy from Wal-Mart or Amazon or Ford or General Motors or Exxon or Mobil or Delta or Southwest or United or American Airlines or Burger King or McDonald’s or any of the other name brand companies. Maybe someone with honour and decency could explain in the comments.

My plan for Black Friday is to stay away from the crowds. Might get frisky and write another essay.

So I pray: Eternal Father, please help the slaves want to be free. Please help the subjugated want to end tyranny. Please help the victims of war want to end war. In the name of Jesus Christ I pray. Thy will be done. Amen.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.