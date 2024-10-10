“Among the other harm it brings you, being disarmed causes you to be despised.” ~ Niccolo Machiavelli, The Prince, Anno Domini 1532

Recent news stories by the sycophantic and oppressive hoax stream media (HSM) coming out of North Carolina indicate that a helicopter deliberately and purposefully attacked a group of good Americans who were distributing aid to victims of the hurricane and the loss of power caused by central utilities being negligent, causing at least a hundred thousand dollars (US$100,000) damage and injuring several people. The rotorwash from a military helicopter is very powerful.

If you are one of those who insist on analysing every criticism of the “thin blue line” and who want to tell me it wasn’t a federal agency deploying trans activists who have been inculcated with hatred for American Christian men, women, and children, please feel free to take your comments, print them out on very stiff card stock, laminate that item, fold that output document until it is all sharp outside corners using the joys of origami to improve your meditation, and then stick that rude object where the Sun never shines, with a twist and a grunt. M’kay?

Arrogant aristocrats

It doesn’t matter for the purpose of this essay whether it were nationalist socialist guardsmen, or feral agency filth, or scum from some clandestine outfit that is trained to murder recklessly and slaughter any designated target. I don’t care. I won’t treat you well if you bring such comments. It isn’t my task to hold your hand, reinforce your confidence, and help you to assess coverage from the people who report on such matters - who are also filth, often depraved, likely to be smearing waste products on their faces as they engage in their degradations of choice, and have bad habits too numerous to catalogue. My point isn’t actually whether anyone was injured, or whether the attack was deliberate as I surmise from the people whose reports I’ve come to trust, nor even how much damage was done.

It’s just another one of the slings and arrows of outrageous arrogance that people have been suffering for thousands of years. You see, the European aristocracy is not any different from the patrician aristocrats of the Roman republic who thought it mete to crucify all the men, women, and children who had participated in the first servile war in the year 132 Before Christ. These same arrogant worthless people have taught your university professors that it is okay by them if young persons are taught to denigrate Jesus Christ by refusing to refer to the “current era” as “Anno Domini” and the time before the birth of Jesus as “Before Christ” in their writing. They will also frequently put the era indicator after the numeral.

When properly considered, historical dates since the birth of Jesus should read as though you are saying, “in the year of our Lord 1997” because that is what “Anno Domini 1997” means. But the European aristocracy has allowed itself to become mostly communist under various guises such as “Christian democratic union” and “Christian socialist” and other offensive applications of the word “Christian.”

Jesus Christ was anti-authoritarian, not a communist, never a socialist, not enthusiastic about the aristocracy of the region where he suffered under the Roman bureau rat Pontius Pilate. Jesus whipped the demon worshipping money changers out of the temple in Jerusalem because they were profaning his Father’s house.

You know how I know that Jesus wasn’t a socialist? He fed the multitudes.

Arrogant contempt

There was a time when European aristocrats and the members of their families that they sent to other countries all over the world to buy up choice real estate and operate this or that business enterprise made an effort to conceal the fact that they have private ceremonies where they drink blood, rape children, and eat human flesh. Some of the aristocracy actually did repent their sins, give up the demon worshipping, were baptised, and became believers.

But there is a reason I mentioned Gilbert Gottfried’s comedy routine, “The Aristocrats” and the good Christian tradition among members of the Fryer’s Club to describe the most foul acts imaginable as a way of lampooning the aristocracy in a recent essay this week. It was terribly evil men who sat in judgement of Saint Lawrence and decreed that he should be slowly roasted to death on a grill. It is such men and women, terribly evil and ugly and demented, hateful and mean-spirited, who will tell you that “akshually there is no evidence that any such sentence was carried out.” They will always lie and hide their evil, because they know they are evil, because they know that they should feel shame, but they love being evil.

They rape one another at their boarding schools as soon as the school year starts. That’s what some of them miss most about “vacay” as they term it. They want to bind and torture one another. They want to abuse those parts of the anatomy they feel should be mistreated sexually. They are depraved, they encourage it in their children, and the stories about how youngsters are raped during their first week of preparatory school are too numerous, too sad, and too disgusting to publish the litany here. If you’ve seen the film “The Good Shepherd” you have a sense of the kind of human excrement and urination used to degrade all members of the “Skull & Bones” group for the purpose of indoctrination. They are inducted into secret societies with the most foul and disgusting fluids known to man.

Why don’t they want to be washed clean of their sins? It isn’t clear to me, because the price of eternal salvation has been paid, and all you need do is believe and be baptised. But you do have to believe sincerely, which seems to be out of reach of certain persons.

They hold you in contempt. That’s why they want to take your guns. They all read The Prince and the other writings of Niccolo Machiavelli. They want to understand how to corrupt a democracy. They want to understand how to keep power in a tyranny. They want to know these things because they do not have any individual merit.

Oh, some of them are clever. They are often well trained and “erudite” as such things are done in their milieu. They read the right books, talk about the right topics, and when they are put in uniform, they go amongst the children of other families with slaughter, rape, and pillage on their minds. They do the most brutal imaginable things in countries their military is occupying.

You ask what the “duke of Sussex,” also known as “prince Harry” did in Afghanistan. He admits, in his own memoir, killing 25 Taliban “leaders.” How many of these were young boys? How many of the men in power in the Afghan government of the occupation since 2001 were provided children to rape by the British government? People who have gone through tours of duty in combat zones use terms like “cluster f##k” to describe matters that have gotten beyond repair. Where do you suppose that term comes from? Who could possibly know what an orgy of betrayal and filth looks like, from direct experience? “The Aristocrats.”

Outcomes

Your forebears didn’t want to do the work. None of these matters are your fault, but all of them are your problem.

Yes, I am saying that when the Norman French aristocracy in England in Anno Domini 1381 revealed their true nature by inserting their hands under the skirts of the maiden children of “peasants” and deliberately broke the maidenhead so the maid would be no longer virgin, therefore an adult, and therefore subject to the head tax, the people of England were right, and righteous, in their indignation to respond by killing those aristocrats. And going on a rampage to overthrow the system under which they had been suffering for generations, ever since “William the conqueror” had decreed his “domesday book” census of the population for the purpose of extracting taxes.

Yes, side note, I am saying that the Somali people have been justified in killing every census taker sent out by their “governments” since 1991 when they bothered to get rid of the Western-funded dictator that spent $333 million in International Money Fund loan money slaughtering men, women, and children in torture chambers and burying them in mass graves. No, there is no reason for the “constitution of the United States” to have a power in article one section eight to conduct a “decennial census” other than to find wealth to steal. The purpose of census takers is to hurt their neighbours, and always has been. That is why God made the Israelites under David suffer for the enumeration of the people. Talk about deliberate sin! The constitution actually uses the phrase “actual Enumeration” directly in defiance of God’s word in 1 Chronicles 21:1 because the men who wrote the constitution were themselves aristocratic demon worshipping filth drinking evil liars.

You suffer as a consequence of your ancestors not killing as many of the aristocrats as they could find, and not hunting down and finding as many as they could kill. It doesn’t sound very nice or charitable, but it simply is. The people who torture and torment others should not have communion with you in your parish, in your community, in your gathered house of worship. They are not Christian, no matter what they claim in reciting their oath of office.

Do they say that they put their hand on the Bible and swear to God? But Jesus taught us to swear not. “But I say to you, Do not take an oath at all, either by heaven, for it is the throne of God, or by the earth, for it is his footstool, or by Jerusalem, for it is the city of the great King. And do not take an oath by your head, for you cannot make one hair white or black. Let what you say be simply ‘Yes’ or ‘No’; anything more than this comes from evil.” Matthew chapter 5, verses 34 to 37.

Yes, the courts currently, temporarily, purposefully, support the concept of “an oath or affirmation” and you will find that members of the faith who serve Jesus Christ by reading and hearing his words and doing them will choose the affirmation. Make your yes simply yes and your no make a no. Oath taking is not good, it is wrong.

The police are not good men and women. The people who serve the military do so out of no regard for their moral obligation to love their neighbours as themselves. Swearing oaths is wrong. Do not comply.

Do not obey and their power goes away.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.