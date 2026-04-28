“The wind whispers of fear and hate. The war has killed love, Sydney. And those who confess to the Angka vanish, and no one dares ask where they go. Here, only the silent survive.” ~ Dith Pran, 1979

Recently one of the writers here on Substack wrote as follows: “this is stochastic terrorism. the ones creating the distrust do not grab the weapon or commit the violence, but they are setting the stage such that those who have been sucked into their reality frame are teetering on the edge of war where any small accident of mental infirmity manifests as violence that feels like self-defense because they have incorrectly judged who their assailant is.

“i have never seen the kind of relentless moral and informational attacks on political foes and even outright reality that the modern left has adopted.”

Above I have linked to the full essay, which is the second in the series. I was immediately reminded by the words quoted above of the killing fields of Cambodia in the 1970s. The author goes by Boriqua Gato or “El Gato Malo” and it might be informative to some readers to know that Boricua refers to a person of Puerto Rican descent. The same sort of culture war took place in Cambodia beginning toward the end of the occupation of that country by the central “intelligence” agency, Air America, and the covert operatives of the USA military. Roughly 1.2 million to 3.4 million people were murdered, died of starvation, were raped to death, or went missing from 1975 to 1979 during the Khmer Rouge regime, the rule by the “Angka” or organisation brought to power by Pol Pot. Cambodia is not the only relevant example.

The cultural revolution in China took place between 1966 and 1976. It was only ended with the death of Mao and the arrest of the “gang of four.” Estimates vary from 1.1 million to as many as 8 million people deliberately murdered by the Mao regime during that part of his reign of terror. My late friend RJ Rummel concluded from his detailed examination of the surviving documentation that about 76 million people were killed by the Maoists between his rise to power in 1935 and his death in 1976.

Obama the Maoist

From time to time I’ve mentioned these events from the fifth month of 1983. They figured prominently in my activities from that point onward at Columbia. It seems appropriate to make some of the context known.

I was against the war in Vietnam. Some of my friends saw combat there. There were riots in my home town where I grew up. Some buildings were burnt. Others were occupied. The 1970s in America were a violent time for a great many people. People I knew suffered for a long time and died from the agent orange poisons.

In 1977 a gentleman named Sakae Shimizu came to my home town as a guest of my dad and of the physics and astronomy department at the university of Kansas. Sakae was at Hiroshima shortly after the bomb dropped there. He had a great deal to say about the direct and indirect effects of nuclear warfare. It was a difficult time for many Americans because we had considerable reason to suppose that the crazy people who were running the District of Corruption were eager to obliterate a large number of people all over the world with global thermonuclear war. It is hard to convey how those matters changed the perspective of many of us. I would say that my conversations with Dr. Shimizu and others at about that time figured very prominently in me joining the L5 Society that same year. The human settlement of space seems to be a better path forward for Americans.

That’s why I walked around campus at Columbia with a dark blue ball cap with political buttons. The L5 Society pin was front and centre. The anti-nuclear war buttons and the anti-draft button and the 69¢ button were all over the rest of it. That’s why I joined Young Americans for Freedom. That’s why I joined Students Against Militarism. That’s why I studied economics and astrophysics and history. I wanted not only to understand what was going on but be involved in doing things about it - things like supporting the building of a space frontier to actively develop the resources of our star system and solve problems here on Earth.

In the 10th month of 1982 the campus anti-war groups held an event. As I recall it was on a Saturday at noon. We called it a “die in.” The goal was to show people what it would look like if a nuclear bomb hit lower Manhattan. Based on what we knew, everyone at Columbia would be dead or dying from the blast and radiation. So a few thousand of us lay down on campus and stayed there for about twenty minutes. Photographers from news organisations all over the world were on hand and our “dead” bodies showed up in newspapers and in magazines and on television.

The following month a friend of mine was in the hallway of our dormitory complaining about his job. He worked off campus at some bank in Midtown. Sean did not like going to work for four hours and having about forty minutes of actual work to do photocopying cheques and running an adding machine tape. He was bored. But, he said, his boss was really cool and he didn’t want to let Mike down. He wanted to find someone else to take the gig. He was talking to Jerry who was a pre-med and not even slightly interested, except to be a sounding board for Sean’s complaints. So I asked Sean how much it paid. He said $6.50 iirc or twice what I was making, so I went, interviewed for it, and took the job. Mike and I got along well, and I began learning the banking biz.

Thus I stopped having any time for Students Against Militarism or for Young Americans for Freedom. It quickly developed that I also stopped having any time for the joint L5 Society and Planetary Society chapter that Carmi and me had started. I worked. I studied. I went to classes.

It was stop week in 1983 when someone called my name as I was walking across campus. I needed to study, and Furnald Grocery was where I was going. They had the food and caffeinated beverages that would sustain me while I crammed for final exams.

He called me Jim Davidson. I didn’t know him, so that was odd that he knew my name and was shouting it. He said his name was Barry Obama when I asked. We stood in front of the statue of Thomas Jefferson that was in front of the school of journalism on campus at that time. (The statue has since been targetted for removal in the furore of controversy surrounding cultural Marxism, socialist injustice, and the reframing of history roughly 2015 to 2022.) Our conversation began very strangely.

Obama had a red and white striped foraging cap. He had a handful of lapel pins which he wanted to show me. They were for defence contractor companies like Raytheon. He said he was thinking about populating his hat with those pins. I was wearing my dark blue ball cap with its political and organisational pins. It seemed like he wanted my approval, which was strange because he described himself as a senior that year. I was completing my sophomore year. Why was an upper classman trying to ingratiate himself with me? I was suspicious.

He told me that he had heard I was very active in Students Against Militarism. So I asked what he had heard. He had been told that I was one of the people who helped make events like the die in very successful. He had also heard that I wasn’t active any longer. He mentioned that he didn’t see me at any of the meetings he attended.

So I said I was a scholarship student and needed to work to be able to afford to stay in school. I mentioned that I had a good job at a bank in Midtown, that it paid well, and that I was going to stick with it. He asked if I planned to be active in the anti-war group during the following school year, and I said I would not. I mentioned that I had been at the planning meeting for the coming year that Students Against Militarism had held at Barnard College a few days previously. There I learned that the incoming chairman of the group was a graduate student in Chinese language studies and was a Maoist. I said that I could have nothing to do with Maoism.

Obama asked, “Why? What’s wrong with Maoism?” I knew right then that the conversation was over and that I needed to get my groceries and go study.

As I was starting to walk away, I said, “Oh. You know. The dead people.”

He said, “Oh. The dead people.” I walked away. We never spoke again.

Later I learned that Obama had published an essay in The Sundial magazine which was a sort of student campus journalism outlet. He had attended meetings of the two major anti-war groups on campus. It was a hit piece. Every person he described was characterised as a very bad person. I wasn’t mentioned.

If you look at his pro-war and pro-Wall Street policies, I think you will see Obama’s actual administration as very different from his campaign promises in 2008. He was probably not the first president to order the murder of an American citizen, but he did do so and that person was killed without trial. His policies led to the things that Occupy Wall Street and Occupy Kansas City complained about. His work in the 2021 to 2025 Biden administration included extensive roles in policy, speech writing and editing for Biden, and a prominent role in appointments. Much of the robosigning of appointments and pardons was done at his direction.

You are free to form your own conclusions, of course. But I believe the most dangerous and corrupt man who ever held the office of the presidency of the USA is Barack Obama. I believe he is a Maoist. I believe he wants to start a communist revolution in this country. I believe he hates Christianity and wants to oversee the destruction of Christendom all over the world. If you evaluate his words and policies in that light since he came to prominence in 2006, I think you may recognise a pattern. I believe he would be enthusiastic about American killing fields and a much more violent American cultural revolution.

High trust requires high ethics

You cannot have high trust without high ethics. Immoral people do not fit into a high trust culture. They not only work very actively to move things to the war of everyone against everyone else quadrant that El Gato Malo mentions in his very important first part of his essay on stochastic terrorism, but they also work at demoralisation. The ghost of Yuri Bezmenov writes frequently about demoralisation.

What is a high trust culture? I live in one now. This small city has homes where they don’t lock the doors. Their children walk home. You can leave your bicycle at the bike rack at the burger joint without locking it. People care about each other. Street people (and I have lived on the streets here at times) are decent to one another. I grew up in similar circumstances, though there were not street people on any of the streets where we lived, nor any of the streets I visited on my extensive riding around town on my bike as a youngster. Many Americans have lived in a high trust culture. Some have been so inured to that culture that they don’t imagine that any other way of living exists.

New York city was a culture shock to me in 1981. It was nothing like where I grew up. There were a small number of us from Kansas. The first week of school, the student newspaper the Columbia Daily Spectator published a photo of 114th and Broadway showing “Don’t Walk” signs illuminated in every direction with the caption, “Toto, I don’t think we’re in Kansas any more.” Clever.

This one time the student in the dorm room next to mine started screaming, pounding on her window. That was unusual behaviour for Becky, so I went out in the hall and looked next door. She was crying, hitting the window, talking to campus security on the phone. (Rooms in that dorm had phones. Black bakelite wired to the wall. Dial nine for an outside line. Rotary dial only.) Two men were raping a woman on the hood of a car on Amsterdam avenue just below the windows. We were on the fifth floor and we could overhear the woman complaining, struggling, objecting, and some of what the men were saying.

Things were stolen on that campus. Anything that was not locked down was likely to be stolen. Anything that could be pried loose was not locked down. It was a very low trust society. My one visit to a cinema nearby was instructively unpleasant. Never went back.

About a year prior to my arrival two students were walking near the East Campus dormitory. A man in a trench coat robbed them at gunpoint. He had a shotgun hidden under his coat. The two students turned over their money and jewellery. As the gunman turned away the male student noticed a dollar bill falling to the ground and said, “Hey. You dropped a dollar.” The gunman turned back, shot the man, hid his gun again, and walked off. The woman student stood there screaming until campus security arrived. A friend of mine from my home town who would later transfer to Yale told me the story, saying that the nickname for the dead student was “Brussels Sprouts” because after that “his brains weren’t worth brussels sprouts.”

There are people who want to turn all of America into a low trust society. One of the men who was also a John Jay scholar the year I began attending classes at Columbia was named Paul who seemed quite intelligent, to me. In 1981, I visited him at Ferris Booth dormitory because another friend was rooming nearby. Paul very proudly showed me his poster for the Democratic Socialist Organising Committee. My purpose in mentioning Paul and the predecessor to the Democratic Socialists of America is to point out that academic environments have been heavily infested with communism for a very long time. Paul assured me that the only way forward for America was socialism. I made a brief excursion into discussing libertarian philosophy which discussion proved pointless, so I avoided him thereafter.

Why would they?

You may want to know where I’m going with this essay. Briefly, I believe that the people in power, pretty much all over the country, certainly in every Democrat run governor house, every Democrat run statehouse, and many national agencies, want to destroy American culture. More explicitly, they want to destroy Christian culture, enslave and rape Christians, and murder as many people as they need to kill in order to keep power. So you might want to ask me why they would do those things.

There are people who think that Pol Pot worked for the central intelligence agency. Certainly his outfit had extensive contacts in the opium trade. The people who worked for William Colby 1973-75 were highly motivated to help the house Windsor control the opium trade. It is arguable that by sharing details about the agency during the Frank Church hearings, Colby revealed himself as someone with second thoughts about the work. Allen Dulles, John McCone, William Raborn, Richard Helms, James Schlesinger, George HW Bush, and others clearly had no such misgivings.

There are people who think that Barack Obama worked for the central intelligence agency. I was told that he was working for that agency during his research in early 1983. Identifying the key members of the two anti-war groups was his assignment at Columbia. Which maybe has nothing to do with his transcripts being classified.

There are people who think that Otto Skorzeny worked for the central intelligence agency and had been recruited by the office of strategic services, by Allen Dulles. There is a body of evidence that the people who murdered JFK in 1963 were working for the central intelligence agency. Jim Garrison put together quite a lot of that evidence. Dorothy Kilgallen put together a bunch of evidence before she was murdered. Alan Kent and HP Albarelli wrote one of the definitive works on those events Coup in Dallas which you might find informative. Bumper Hornberger has documented the District of Corruption agencies involved in the assassination of JFK in detail in his books on the various autopsies performed.

While George HW Bush was alive, not even Donald Trump would release all the JFK files. We actually don’t know if all those files have been released to this day, let alone all the files the fbi, cia, nsa, and director of national intelligence have concerning Bobby Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, the Pentagon papers, the Watts riots, the massacre at Waco in 1993, the Oklahoma City bombing, building 7 at the World Trade Centre, the lies that led to the war in Iraq, the other lies that led to the war in Afghanistan, the collateral murder video, the revelations of Ed Snowden, and the many other scandals that pervade the District of Corruption (which is my name for DC because it isn’t “Columbia” and never was). We know for a fact that about three million pages of detailed documentation from the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell children trafficking and prostitution scandal have not been released.

There are people who think that those who have power don’t want to be hanged by the neck until dead. Did Hillary Clinton write to Donna Brazile, “If I lose we all hang” as has been reported? Well, there were a whole lot of Hillary emails destroyed by her. Estimates vary from 31,000 to 33,000 emails destroyed by BleachBit or in other ways. WikiLeaks launched a searchable archive in March 2016 containing over 30,000 emails and attachments totalling 50,547 pages from Hillary Clinton’s private server, specifically covering the period from June 30, 2010, to August 12, 2014. Of these, 7,570 documents were sent by Clinton herself during her time as Secretary of State.

I think she sold her office. I think Obama knew all about it and was in on it. I think the wealth that Obama showed up with after his term ended in the first month of 2017 and the enormous wealth of the Clinton foundation is directly attributable to Hillary and Obama selling out America. And I think they would be very happy to have every city in America set on fire in the same way they were gushingly enthusiastic about Minneapolis, Madison, Portland, DC, Manhattan, and other cities being set ablaze in May 2020. These are people who would like to murder you, anyway. So why would they hesitate to begin the American killing fields?

Choices

You don’t have to believe what I believe. It is not my view that you have any reason to feel compelled to trust my judgement or follow my lead. I have never sought elected or appointed political office.

You can choose to look for evidence that falsifies any of the statements shown in this essay or any of my other essays. I encourage you to post falsifying data in the comments. But you really ought to be looking into these things, because you absolutely cannot rely on having a high trust society without having highly trustworthy people involved. I think there is abundant evidence of corruption, abuse of power, lying, cheating, stealing, raping, murdering.

You have choices to take. You aren’t likely to get to live many more years without even greater economic distress than Americans have experienced since the Dot com crash, the housing bubble bursting, the Covid lockdown financial crisis (that began with a liquidity crisis in 2019), and the ongoing energy crisis related to the latest phase in the war.

You are welcome to disprove my hypothesis that it has been the same war since 1914. World war one reached an armistice in 1918 but if you think it has been settled, you might want to look around you. The Korean war also reached an armistice, and very clearly the North Koreans do not think it settled. Then again the war between the states of 1861 to 1878 reached a kind of settlement with the posse comitatus act and that was clearly violated in 1993. My discussions with people living in the South since 1985 have led me to conclude that war never ended, either.

In 1874 a fellow named Lysander Spooner wrote that the constitution has either authorised such a government as we have had, or has been powerless to prevent any of it. Either way, it is not fit for a free people. I want you to take that comment on board and spend some time with it. Maybe you are right that if only the people running things from Washington DC would stick with the limits of the constitution, as Ron Paul said in his campaign speeches in 1976, in 1988, in 2008, and in 2012, everything might come to be okay. But, as you know, his effort to audit Fort Knox didn’t achieve a full audit. The Feral Reserveless scam has not been audited since it was started in 1913. Neither has the national security agency nor its 1916 predecessor the black chamber.

The feral bureau of investigation was started in 1908 by Teddy Roosevelt. The congress did not agree to fund it. But it was an election year. The fbi found a bunch of dirt on them and the congress has funded the fbi ever since. During his life time directorship of the fbi, J. Edgar Hoover claimed to have films and photos of every prominent business man and aspiring politician in America “in bed with a live boy or a dead girl.” The fbi has always provided the children, has always murdered the children involved, and you don’t get to be a “special agent” without being culpable.

Ben Franklin’s home on Craven street in London was dug up in 1998. In the dirt of the basement there were human bones found. They show tool marks from where the meat was carved off them. Some were broken open for the marrow. Franklin was a member of the “hell fire club” founded by Francis Dashwood. That club featured a lot of wickedness in which Franklin was an enthusiastic participant by contemporary accounts. Demon worship. Rape. Murder. Cannibalism. Franklin started the post office and was postmaster general 1775 to 1776. He certainly had his men read the letters people were sending to England. You have no reason to believe that the post office hasn’t been reading everyone’s mail ever since. (In fact, the devices they use to scan the envelopes are certainly capable of imaging the contents of those envelopes and using optical character recognition to read much that is written.)

The constitution was written by plantation slavery enthusiasts like James Madison, George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, and others. Do you really think they were unhappy with the idea of having the entire country be one big plantation and having every American be a slave? Maybe spend some time on the first bank of the United States, the whiskey tax, and the 12,000 or so conscripts marched across Pennsylvania in winter to fight farmers who didn’t want to pay a 25% tax on the fruits of their fields.

You get to choose how you are ruled. I know, that sounds strange coming from me, since I don’t believe any of the elections since 1788 have been even remotely honest. The wonder of 6 January 2021 is not that people in congress were willing to kill and maim and destroy to certify the electoral votes, the wonder is that Americans finally bothered to object publicly to the false certification of an abundantly rigged election.

But you do get to choose. You don’t have to obey. You don’t have to file. About a third of the country doesn’t file tax papers, doesn’t respond to the census, doesn’t vote in the general elections. Something like 123 million didn’t vote in 2018 and at least 116 million didn’t vote in 2024. You don’t have to take it.

There are 95 million Americans who aren’t in the work force and only 42 million on food stamps. Which means that tens of millions of people are in the gig economy, not on payroll. They don’t have payroll taxes withheld. They don’t contribute to federal insurance (FICA). Why should they? Why should you?

No matter for whom you vote, you get more war. Higher taxes. Bad foreign policies. Bad domestic policies. So, maybe you should stop voting. Maybe you should stop obeying. And when the dust clears and the violence ends, when however many people the Democrat Socialists murder are buried, and the reconciliation commissions start meeting, maybe you should reconsider whether the constitution did anything to limit the power of really horrible people.

Prayer

You aren’t going to get through these difficult times without God. So I would encourage you to pray. If you have a prayer you like, please share it in the comments.

Please support my work

Things have been very difficult for me for several years, so you may rely on me for advice on how to get through difficulties. I am looking for work, investors, customers, and help.

I’m also motivated to find a ride to Ohio and get my stuff out of storage there. A friend in Illinois has agreed to store it rent free, so that would be good.

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If you want to support my work please get in touch through the comments or direct messages unless we’re already in touch by encrypted email or messaging or some other means. I am currently able to receive payments by Zelle Quickpay, by CashApp, by BTC, ETH, or ICP crypto currencies, and in some other ways.

It has been brought to my attention that there briefly existed a substack profile calling itself 15news which is obviously using the sans serif problem of the numeral 1 being confused with the lowercase letter l in casual reading. Please do be careful about direct messages and double check whether you are receiving a message from some “Jim Davidson” who has stolen my name, banner image, and profile pic and is deceptively calling itself 15news. Yes, of course, I have reported this matter to Substack through their reporting system. (To their credit it appears that account is currently gone.) Also be aware that I will never send you BTC or other crypto addresses in direct messages and the same for other payment info. So anyone sending you a BTC address in direct messages isn’t me.

In California some friends of several years are raising money for their aerospace venture. In Oregon some friends are raising money for their Freedom Renaissance film studio. In Georgia a friend provides accounting services to investment funds. I’m happy to put you in touch with any or all of these outfits.

If you are not in a position to contribute money or to invest money, that’s cool. You can help by commenting on this article, or by restacking it, or by restacking it with a comment and tagging one or two other Substack writers, or by hitting that like button. Everything you do that improves the standing for this article in the algorithm helps make things here in the algorithm ghetto a little brighter.

Thank you for all the help you choose to provide.

That’s all I’ve got for today. Come back next time when I have something new. Or old.